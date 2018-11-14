Fusion Connect, Inc. (FSNN) CEO Matt Rosen on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fusion Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSNN) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Brian Coyne - Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Planning

Matt Rosen - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Keith Soldan - Chief Financial Officer

Dan Foster - Chief Revenue Officer

Analysts

Josh Nicols - B. Riley FBR

George Sutton - Craig-Hallum

Brian Coyne

Thank you and good afternoon everyone. With me are Matt Rosen, Fusion’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Keith Soldan, Fusion's Chief Financial Officer. Today after the market close Fusion released its third quarter 2018 financial results press release. The press release and the non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations that accompany this call are available in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.fusionconnect.com.

A replay of this call will be posted on our website for a limited time. I like to remind all participants that during today’s call, all forward looking statements are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and our actual results could differ materially as a result a variety of factors. Additional information concerning those risk factors is available in our most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q which you can find in the SEC’s website and in the Investor Relations section of Fusion's website.

And with that, I’ll turn the call over to Matt.

Matt Rosen

Thanks Brian, and good afternoon, everyone. The third quarter of 2018 marks an important milestone for Fusion, as we're reporting our first full quarter of consolidated financial results following the closing of the Birch and MegaPath acquisitions. Our performance in the quarter was very strong across the entire company and our results are just beginning to demonstrate the power of our combined business platform. We are making significant progress towards achieving our key objectives and we’re clearly fulfilling our commitments to stabilize the revenue trend of the former Birch tightly integrate the acquisitions and realize synergies while positioning the company for growth and technology innovation.

Our performance has been outstanding and demonstrates the strategic and financial benefits of the platform we were building. Today, we’ll provide you some concrete proof points to demonstrate our momentum and discuss the growing opportunities ahead. Specifically in the third quarter, our consolidated revenue shows sequential month-over-month growth in MRR in September, and inflection points that we hit earlier than originally anticipated due to the extent outstanding work of our team.

Our go-to-market strategy is gaining further traction across all our distribution channels, with sales of higher margin solutions accelerating. We also remained ahead of schedule on our integration plans, and in realizing synergies, exiting the quarter at an annualized run rate of approximately $27 million in transaction related savings. Additionally, we’ve uncovered significant incremental deal related savings and we now expect to over achieve our original synergy commitment by more than 30%.

Stepping back a bit to review the bigger picture market opportunity for us Fusion has a uniquely advantaged position and what we believe will be the biggest technology wave we'll see in our lifetimes. And we remain relentlessly determined to build tremendous value by leveraging our position and expertise to better serve this growing market. We’ll do so by capturing greater share of a customer wallet, seizing growth opportunities with new and existing customers and advancing our technology leadership and innovation to launch disruptive software solutions that reinvent the way businesses communicate and collaborate by empowering businesses with leading edge cloud services and removing the pain points that are traditionally occurred with legacy providers.



Before we dive deeper in the results, I'd like to highlight a number of executive promotions that we're announcing today, reflecting the strong leadership capabilities within the company and the growing responsibility that these individuals have taken on at Fusion. And while today marks the official start date for their new positions they've each been acting in those roles for some time.

Russell Markman our Chief Operating Officer is taking on the additional title of President of Fusion. Russell is been our COO since we closed the Birch acquisition in May and before that he led Fusion's cloud services business since joining the company in October 2012 through our acquisition of MBS. He has over 35 years of leadership experience, overseeing the sales, business development, operations and engineering functions for both public and privately held technology companies. Russell began serving as an Acting President in June and has done an outstanding job leading the integration of Birch and MegaPath on top of his overall management responsibilities.

He's taking on this role from Don Hutchins, who's retiring from Fusion. For more than a decade Don played a major part in the successful transformation of Fusion into a leading cloud services provider. We're very grateful to Don for his significant contributions to Fusion and we wish him all the best.

Brian George our Senior Vice President of Technology and Infrastructure has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer. Brian also came to Fusion from the MBS acquisition in 2012. And over the past 6 years has been leading our infrastructure engineering and development teams. In the new position of CTO, Brian will continue to manage our cloud services platforms and proprietary software solutions, our network infrastructure and our engineering and development efforts. And we'll work to further position the company as a technology and innovation leader in the industry.

And finally Keith Soldan has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer. As you'll recall, Keith was named Fusion's acting CFO this past August having served as our VP of Corporate Finance and Principle Accounting Officer since the close of the Birch acquisition in May. Prior to that he was Birch's VP of Finance and Accounting and he previously served as VP of Finance and Corporate Controller InterNap as well as VP and Divisional CFO at EarthLink. Keith has done a fantastic job leading the finance and accounting team through the acquisitions and the integration of Birch and MegaPath and I'd like to congratulate him along with Russell and Brian and look forward to working with them in their new positions.

Now turning to the results. Fusion's revenue during the quarter was $143.4 million compared to $120.8 million in the second quarter of 2018, and $112.4 million in the year ago period. For those of you that have been following us over the years it's a dramatic change from where Fusion was just 12 months ago prior to the acquisitions when we reported $29 million in Cloud Services revenue.

Our gross margin of 49.1% was up nearly 400 basis points from 45.2% in the second quarter and was up from 47.9% in the year ago period. We achieved this by realizing material cost synergies related to the integration of the Birch and MegaPath infrastructures, right sizing our fixed cost network expansion after the spin-off of Birch's consumer business and also through a slight shift in revenue mix due to accelerating sales of higher margin services.

Adjusted EBITDA was $30.6 million or 21.3% of total revenue compared to 26.6 million in the second quarter.

On a pro forma basis, including the incremental synergies we’ve uncovered, our adjusted EBITDA margin exiting the third quarter exceeded our target of 25%. We realized $5.7 million in cost synergies during the third quarter up from $1.7 million realized during the second quarter, which shows great progress. I’m especially pleased by how our team has worked hard to ensure that this integration is seamless. And then we’re realizing all the financial benefits of the combination.

As I mentioned earlier, we exited September at an annualized synergy run rate of $27 million or 77% of our original commitment of $35 million in total transaction related cost savings. It’s also nearly double the 14 million we have achieved since exiting the June quarter. We accomplished all this in less than five months after the closing of Birch, putting us significantly ahead of plan and giving a strong confidence in meeting or exceeding by 25% adjusted EBITDA target exiting June 2019.

Not only are we realizing cost savings faster than anticipated, but in the course of integration, we are also uncovering a significant amount of additional deal related synergies on top of what we had originally committed to achieve. We’re finding these incremental savings throughout the company, but especially network optimization, data center consolidation, and application and platform rationalization and by leveraging our scale to obtain optimal placing from vendors.

As a result, we now believe we’ll surpass our original target by at least 30% and we’ll continue to work to find even more cost savings as our integration efforts continue. I’d now like to review several key performance indicators that illustrate the progress we’ve made over the last several months, leading to our strong third quarter results. While we do not expect to report them every quarter, we think they offer important insights into how we’ve delivered the dramatic improvements we’ve seen in our business over the last several months and how we’re managing going forward.

They highlight the way we successfully taken Fusion's approach to operating the business and extending it throughout the companies we acquire to unlock significant value. First, as I highlighted on our second quarter call, there are two key drivers behind revenue growth, accelerating our sales bookings and reducing our churn. And we’re closely managing both of these drivers. Our new sales bookings during the third quarter grew to approximately $2.1 million of MRR.

A key focus of our sales strategies is to accelerate sales of higher margin services such as unified communication, security, SD WAN, contact center and computing. We are successfully doing so by up-selling and cross selling into the legacy Birch customer base, and by extending Fusion's solution selling approach at greater scale across much broader distribution channels for new and existing customers. As an illustration, in September, over 80% of our total bookings consisted of these higher margin services compared to 55% in March as if the deals were closed at that time.

Also in September nearly 40% of these sales of higher margin services had an MRR over $1,000 versus just 20% back in March. Our momentum and winning contracts with higher MRR has never been stronger. During the third quarter, Fusion booked 16 unique sales over $10,000 in monthly recurring revenue. The MRR from these sales totaled nearly $500,000 for an average of about $30,000 of MRR per contract, while the total value of these contracts to Fusion was approximately $14.5 million. We've maintained and even accelerated this pace so far in the fourth quarter. In October, we won six new contracts that each represent more than $0.5 million in total contract value. For comparisons sake, before the acquisition, Fusion would see only one or two wins as large as these in an entire quarter. Given the strong traction we're seeing at the higher end of the market, we will continue to invest in and expand our enterprise sales effort to sustain our momentum.

The second key focus of our sales strategy is a solution selling approach providing multiple products to customers and driving higher ARPU or Average Revenue per Customer. This is critical since we see empirically that our customers taking more products and having a higher ARPU are much less likely to Churn. During Q3, approximately 55% of the MRR of our new bookings represented sales to customers taking more than one products. This is significantly greater than the sale performance at the former Birch where less than 10% of MRR booked represented customers taking more than one product.

Additionally at the end of the third quarter, Fusion's consolidated ARPU is $303. Excluding our Canadian business, where customers currently have a much lower average revenue, Fusion's ARPU was $628 in the third quarter compared to $485 in the third quarter of 2017.

I want to spend a moment on our strategy for Canada because it's an important growth opportunity for us. The Cloud Services Market there is extremely attractive and we believe we are very well positioned to be a disruptor and gain meaningful share. Fusion already has a significant geographic footprint and a widely recognized brand throughout Canada. Additionally the market is still a few years behind the U.S. in terms of development and is dominated by handful of regionally focused incumbent legacy providers without significant differentiation in the services they offer. And we know no provider in Canada with a broader suite of fully integrated cloud solutions as Fusion does or our single source approach. We therefore view Canada as an almost Greenfield opportunity for Fusion. We're enhancing our existing advantages in this market by investing in sales and distribution, leveraging our advanced cloud solution that carry a much higher ARPU and gross margin and focusing on enterprise customers.

A couple of months ago we launched our unified communication solutions to business customers in Canada and in October we launched a program to bring our advanced cloud services to Costco Canada business members. This exclusive distribution relationship with Costco Canada is currently being promoted in Ontario, Alberta and British Colombia with the rollout to Quebec in early 2019. While it's still early days our strong positioning in the market and natural advantages as a disruptive cloud services provider make Canada a significant growth opportunity for the company.

Back in the U.S., our sales strategy is having a clear impact on the marketplace. Many of our contract wins since closing the acquisitions are with large companies with extremely well-known brands that are widely recognized in their respective industries, as well as the broader market.

Additionally, a large number of our recent wins illustrate how compelling the nature of approaches to the market and how it’s been significantly enhanced with a scale that we recently obtained allowing Fusion to go even higher up market. One of these wins is a $1.6 million contract to provide multiple cloud services in a fully integrated solution to a rapidly growing convenience store chain based in the Southeast.

A single source approach gave Fusion a distinct competitive advantage. The customer’s primary challenges with security and business continuity, along with cost efficiency and ease of management. In this instance, Fusion replaced the customer incoming provider with the solution integrating eight products and services including Cloud Voice, SD WAN, Wireless Failover and Managed Security. Another win was a $3.5 million renewal and expansion contract with a national well-known chain of fast casual restaurants that have been an existing customer.

The opportunity consisted of $1.6 million cloud access and security solution and a new $1.9 million cloud services solution including SD WAN. Altogether this high profile customer added 40 new sites across a wide geography and Fusion's true nationwide footprint, single source cloud solutions and quality of service guarantees were deciding factors in the win.

Finally, we recently won an $800,000 cloud communications RFP for a large school district in Illinois, serving more than 40,000 students in over 50 schools beating out two large legacy carriers in the process. Despite our competitor’s massive scale, neither of these carriers could meet the district’s requirements to have their solution rolled out system wide before the start of the fall semester. And one of them in particular, couldn’t meet the customers' needs for billing transparency, which is sometimes the case with large legacy providers that have siloed service offerings.

The combination of our scale plus our ability to address the district’s challenges and provide dedicated project management and coordinated training on the new solution allows Fusion to stand out from the competition. Another important goal in the wake of the acquisitions has been to increase our cross-selling and up-scaling activity and we’re already seeing a lot of success in this. During the third quarter, total bookings by our customer account management team, which is tasked with selling to existing customers grew nearly 30% over the second quarter.

This was also the team’s best performance compared to the previous six quarters demonstrating that our single source approach is finding strong traction with our existing base. An even bigger contributor to our top-line performance has been the dramatic reduction in MRR churn. On our last call, we indicated that we’ve successfully brought down virtuous churn from the mid-2% range in the second quarter of 2017 to the mid-1% range in the second quarter of 2018 for a 30% improvement.

That strong trend continued in the third quarter with churn coming in at 1.3% for the period, while the total MRR dollars churn in the month of September declined by 45% since May. Again the vast majority of this improvement has taken place within the former Birch customer base. And we've managed our progress by focusing on several important customer service metrics. The first of these is average speed to answer. Following our announcement of the Birch acquisition in August 2017, we began working at arm's length with the Birch team to reduce call queues mainly by refocusing on and reinvesting in customer care and support. The changes that began to be implemented late that summer resulted in the significant improvement in call answer times, bringing them down nearly 70% by early 2018. Since then our answer times have remained in a tight range that is at or below the threshold that we managed to.

We're extremely pleased that our performance on this metric has been consistently strong amidst all the work that's being done to bring these three companies together, which speaks to Fusion's core competency in managing larger scale business integrations with great efficiency.

We're also becoming more efficient in resolving customer issues. Since last May, when Fusion obtained management control over the Birch business, the percentage of customer inquiries that were resolved to satisfaction on the first call had increased by 20%. A big reason for this improvement has been training, process improvement and implementing tier 1 technical support across the whole company. Finally, our average customer satisfaction scores continue their upward trend. Since our public announcement of the Birch acquisition last year the score has increased from the mid-3 range on a 1 to 5 scale up to and above 4 in 2018 demonstrating that our efforts to provide industry leading support to our customers and retain them are paying off.

We're certainly proud of everything we've been able to accomplish since closing the acquisitions and for delivering on our commitments to integrate the businesses achieve cost synergies and reach a revenue inflection point. But our most exciting and compelling goals for Fusion go far beyond these objectives. We firmly believe that the company we built has an immense opportunity for growth and value creation in the cloud services market. One of the most important ways we are positioning Fusion and capture this enormous opportunity is by developing and launching disruptive technology solutions into the marketplace. As I've said before, we think it's a big advantage to be able to provide the software solution along with the underlying network that enables the delivery of the service and allows us to manage the customers experience end-to-end.

In doing so we're creating the next generation software platform for the delivery of Fusion's managed cloud services. This platform which we called FSX is a series of frameworks, services and applications driven by proprietary software and IP we've obtained in our IQMax acquisition earlier this year. FSX will allow Fusion to deliver an even more integrated user experience across all our managed services platform. Key benefits of this technology to our customers including enhanced user experience, streamlined application development, next levels of security and authentications, and increased operational protectivity. Fusion 360, our proprietary UCAS platform will integrate our FSX technology into the upcoming release of our new more robust user portal to provide enhanced management, operational and monitoring capabilities via a single screen and with the clean, easily used interface that is device agnostic and mobile centric. It also incorporates advanced analytics reporting enabling customers to better manage their workforces and improve workflows which has become a business critical capability.

Additionally, we are launching a major expansion of our API suite for Fusion 360 to support deeper integration into external systems and significantly growing our CRM integration line-up to include many new business productivity applications. We’re also advancing towards a true communications platform as a service or CPaaS offering by rolling out a new client facing API that will allow external partners and developers to integrate Fusion 360 including our contact center software into their applications where UCAS and functionality is required.

We’ll be launching these new advancements during 2019 and they’ll be instrumental in keeping Fusion ahead of the curve in the marketplace. As you can see, we have a lot of very exciting opportunities ahead of us. And we’re dedicating ourselves to take full advantage of that. And in the coming months we'll be spending more time and efforts on public relations profile in order to build greater recognition and appreciation of the compelling value we’re building at Fusion.

With that I’ll turn the call over to Keith to discuss our financial results in more detail. Keith?

Keith Soldan

Thanks Matt and good afternoon, everyone. Fusion's revenue for the third quarter of 2018 was 143.4 million compared to 112.4 million in the third quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily due to the contribution of revenue from Fusion and MegaPath partially offset by churn. Total bookings in the third quarter were $2.1 million of MRR, up approximately 5% versus second quarter and our backlog at September 30th was a 1.7 million. As Matt mentioned churn in the third quarter was 1.3% down from approximately 1.5% in the second quarter, and more than 90% of our total revenue in Q3 was contracted and recurring.

Gross margins on the third quarter increased to 49.1%, compared to 45.2% in the second quarter of 2018 and compared to 47.9% in the third quarter of 2017. As mentioned we realized about $500,000 of cost revenue synergies within a quarter through network consolidation and network grooming throughout our footprint. Fusion selling, general and administrative expense on a GAAP basis was 46.8 million or 35.6% of total revenue compared to 26.8 million or 23.9% in the year ago period. Approximately 6.8 million of the increase was attributable to transaction restructuring costs associated with the acquisitions.

Excluding this, our non-GAAP SG&A in Q3 of 2018 was 40 million or 27.5% of revenue. Within SG&A, our sales and marketing expense for the quarter was 15.8 million or 11% of total revenue. Net interest expense during the quarter was 21.6 million. Net loss attributable to Fusion common shareholders in Q3 of 2018 was 18.1 million or $0.23 per share on a basic diluted weighted average share account of 78.4 million during the quarter.

Excluding transaction expenses of approximately $0.09 per share, our net loss per share in Q3 would have been $0.14 per share. This compares to net loss from a year ago period of 1.5 million or $0.21 per share. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2018 was 30.6 million or 21.3% of revenue compared to 30.1 million in Q3 of 2017, compared to the year ago results that reflect former Birch, we recognize that there were areas where the prior management team had underinvested. And so we purposely maintain and groomed some spending in these areas. These goes directly to our strategy of using each acquisition to improve Fusion's positioning in the marketplace and optimize the business for future growth and technology leadership.

Capital expenditures totaled $10.9 million in the third quarter or 7.6% of revenue versus $9.9 million or 8.8% of revenue in the year ago period. It's important to remember that the majority of our CapEx is variable and success based in nature, driven by our new sales bookings.

In Q3, Fusion's unlevered free cash flow defined as adjusted EBITDA less CapEx was $19.7 million or 13.7% of revenue compared to $20.4 million in Q3, of 2017. We expect to maintain our CapEx light operating model positioning Fusion to generate significant recurring free cash flow.

Cash and equivalents at September 30, 2018 were $15.4 million, compared to $5.8 million at December 31, 2017. During the quarter we paid approximately $6.9 million in principal amortization on our debt. Additionally a handful of large pass through payables that have accumulated at the former Birch put some short term strain on cash flow during the quarter. However, know that until now that's almost entirely resolved. We continue to expect an annualized revenue run-rate of at least $575 million over the next 12 months and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 25% exiting the second quarter of 2019 with potential for upsides to the margin.

Our medium term objective which we aim to achieve over roughly the next 2.5 to 3 years remains at $750 million in annual revenue with an $185 million in adjusted EBITDA.

In summary, Fusion's third quarter was strong across the board. Our MRR trends turned the corner and was up in September over August. Our churn improved materially, while bookings backlog and ARPU were all solid. Gross margin expanded significantly, thanks to cost synergies and operational execution. We exited the quarter having achieved 77% of premerger synergy target and we now expect more than 30% upside to our original target. Adjusted EBITDA was up while CapEx remained low and will position the company to drive increasing levels of free cash flow in the first half of 2019.

And with that, I'll turn it back over to Matt.

Matt Rosen

Thanks Keith. Our Q3 results indicate beyond a doubt that we're delivering on our commitments and all of these accomplishments give us great confidence in Fusion's ability to deliver consistent revenue growth and strong cash flow generation in the coming quarters. Just as importantly, we have an absolute single-minded and relentless determination to build tremendous value at Fusion. Our unique single source for the cloud approach combined with the benefits of our greater scale has significantly enhanced our competitive advantage. The investments we're making in our sales channel, service delivery and customer care to reduce churn are paying dividends. And our presence in the market has never been stronger as we're seeing in our bookings at the higher end of the market.

We also continue to expand our enterprise sales force coupled with increased emphasis on marketing to further strengthen organic growth at the high-end of the market. We're getting in front of more sales opportunities than ever before across all our distribution channels especially for larger higher ARPU deals for multiple services that play to our strengths. Our cross-selling and upselling efforts have gotten off to a fantastic start. We developed the right product suite and sales strategy to gain a much larger share of our existing customer spend. We have a very big Greenfield opportunity in the Canadian market and are extremely well positioned to capture it. And finally, we’re expanding upon our proprietary software and robust IP to create disruptive technologies and solutions that are launching in 2019.

Now we’re ready for your questions. Operator?

Operator

Our first question comes from the line of Josh Nicols from B. Riley FBR. Please proceed with your question.

Josh Nicols

I was going to ask, given the positive transition now to MRR sequential monthly basis. There’s a lot of coming from more like internal sales, are you getting some benefit from distribution partners, or if you could provide some more color on the details, it’s really driving such a good change?

Matt Rosen

So I would say and by the way Dan Foster here with me as well. And I’ll take the first part of that and say that it’s really accumulation of a number of different aspects of our approach. It’s not just one. So I think it is a combination between our success in cross-selling and up selling into the existing base and also our success in expanding our presence within the channel as well as direct sales. So I wouldn’t point to one specific distribution channel or approach we’re using. I would say it’s just taking our overall solution based approach and really pushing it through the three distribution channels that we have. And we’ve seen really positive trend in all three distribution channels. Dan, I don’t know if you had anything to add or that.

Dan Foster

Well, yes, the expansion of MRR is across all the channels as you’ve talked about, it’s also on the backend, it’s a reduction in churn. It’s most importantly, when you reduce churn, you actually up-sell those customers. And so as Matt indicated, we’re seeing about a 30% productivity improvement in our existing customer up-sell initiatives with our team. We’re also seeing broad based enterprise adoption of our services. So we’re seeing average deal size move up as well now.

Josh Nicols

And then just going over also good to see a significant bump in the expected cost synergies here with the acquisition of Birch and MegaPath. I know you hit on a couple of points at high level. But could you dive down a little bit more into some of these synergies. I know you mentioned network optimization and data centers a little bit. But any more color on where those are coming from would be helpful.

Dan Foster

So I would tell you that it’s really the same is the initial lot of synergies, meaning, what we typically find is that there are overlapping personnel. And I think that’s extended through the overage that we expect to see as well. But I would tell you there are a lot of the additional synergies, it’s coming from actual network. And so if you take a look at consolidating data centers, as you look at leveraging the best vendor agreements that company has. I mean, it’s really those sorts of tactical execution. As we look at every aspect of how we run our business. We really run that through other businesses that we buy and we end up seeing significant saving and it’s really no difference. So it’s really in driving continued efficiencies using the approach that we've used for years at Fusion as we look to implement those that both Birch and MegaPath.

Josh Nicols

Sounds good. I'll hop back in the queue. Thanks.

Matt Rosen

Great. Thank you Josh.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of George Sutton from Craig-Hallum. Please proceed with your question.

George Sutton

Thank you. Hi guys. Great results. And congrats to Keith. So you talked a lot about higher margin focus. And I'm curious if you could just explain are you emphasizing certain capabilities, are you deemphasizing other things or is it just the natural demand curve?

Matt Rosen

I would say it's the natural demand curve George, I don't, I've never as you know been a fan of pushing aggressively any services into the customer. I always say that you got one mouth and two ears, so you listen twice as much as you talk. Our sales folks are very well trained to go out to the customers talk about the capabilities that we have. And then we keep quiet and listen to what the needs of the customer are, and then we develop the solutions to meet those needs. So I would say that we're really seeing it from both the channel as well as the customers really the demand for the more advanced higher margin services. But I also think there is a strong element of training. And so there is obviously the customer demand is growing, but I also think that when sales professionals are comfortable selling one thing they sell that one thing. When they get comfortable selling broader more complicated solutions, they sell those. And so we've been doing an enormous amount of training both internally as well as with the channel in order to get them up to speed and comfortable selling much more robust higher margin services.

George Sutton

Got you, okay. We've been on some channel partners calls recently. And one of the things that I don't think I appreciated was the flexibility of platform that you have you've got multiple unified communication platforms, your own and Broad Soft you got multiple SD WAN platforms with Cisco and VeloCloud. I'm just curious long term is that the strategy and is that helping you win incremental business, cause that is differentiated from most folks in the market.

Dan Foster

George this is Dan --. And it's absolutely providing us with the competitive differentiation. So for example in the SD WAN environment, we've got two of the leading players out there that we partnered with Cisco, Meraki and VeloCloud, VMWare. And what it allows us to do is actually have better product market fit because same product doesn't fit all different vertical segments. So as an example we had a real good run with Meraki in the retail space. And we see VeloCloud doing very well in business services customers with 500 seats behind a internet connection that can't afford to have that go down. So it's allowing us to have platform flexibility. We see the same with our voice platform as well. Our ability to in some cases, leverage some of the Broad Soft expertise in scale but then increasingly what you'll see is over time our platform we're very bullish on the opportunity to basically supplant most of the feature sets there as well as do things around API integration and all the capabilities that our customers and channel partners are demanding.

Matt Rosen

And again George we've talked about this quite a bit in the past. I think that owning and controlling our own UCAS platform coupled with the secured messaging collaboration as well as the contact center really being able to control our own destiny also provides us an ability to customize features and capabilities. And as you heard us talk a little bit about today. We are focusing a lot more on communicating some of the, more disruptive technologies that we are launching next year. We’ve been in preparation for quite some time Fusion's owned a lot of this IP for a while. And so we’ve been in, heads down development mode. And we’re excited to start launching really towards the end of first quarter, some of these more disruptive services. And again, owning your own software and intellectual property I think on top of leveraging some of the best of breed providers out there like a VeloCloud and Meraki I think it gives us quite a competitive advantage when compared with almost anybody else in the marketplace.

Dan Foster

As well as margin expansion.

Matt Rosen

Yes. Absolutely.

GeorgeSutton

Lastly, Dan if I could, we were on a call that you are not on because you’re receiving award from George Bush related to an AT&T award can you please tell us what that was?

Dan Foster

Yes. It was one of their top Shell partners in the APEX program for 2018. So over the last 12 months, calendar months. So it was a lot of the hard work that we’ve done with leveraging the AT&T footprint. As you now, we’ve got a diverse product portfolio that includes AT&T and a supplier chip, we’ve expanded up market with Ethernet. We’re in, I think they published in two million buildings. We’re doing more than our fair share of work, which allowed us to end up at the top of the stack there. So I appreciate the recognition.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Colby Synesael from Cowen & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

This is actually John on for for Colby. Thanks for taking the questions. In terms of bookings or demand. Were there any verticals or industries where you’re seeing particularly strong demand or is it pretty broad based? And it seems like you’re saying nice momentum with the enterprise of space. How much more comfortable you believe they become over the past year and leveraging robust cloud based solutions like UCAS? Thank you.

Matt Rosen

Yes, absolutely. So your first your first question, we do sell across a broad array of industries, we think of it as almost a vertical sale that way. I’m sorry, a horizontal sale from an application perspective. So we’ve had tremendous success in a couple of key verticals. Healthcare most recently, actually we’re seeing our products have turned on acceptance in school districts as well, you saw that in one of our press releases recently. And when we continue to show a leadership in retail and what I would call that's why I say horizontal distributed enterprise. So we’ve got some folks in the financial, we’ve got some insurance et cetera. But it’s really think of it as maybe they’ve got a 1,000 locations around the country with 10,000 square foot per location and they need to get that up and running with the types of services that we offer. And in terms of, I’m sorry, the second part?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. In terms of just enterprise momentum, in terms of just the adoption with UCAS solutions?

Matt Rosen

Yes. Because that’s absolutely what we’re seeing. We’re seeing first off the value of redundancy is critical given how many app, cloud applications your average customers hitting now. So we’re seeing broad based adoption of SD WAN, coupled with UCAS as well as the primary application that folks are wanting to move to do the productivity things like presence, meet me, all the capability that we have in our platform resonates with our customer base and so they're able to actually provide a more productive work environment but also importantly secure it and make it redundant over our what we called our application aware network at this point.

Dan Foster

And in terms of the enterprise space and we've always we've been saying this over the last number of years where we see the larger customers with what I'll call it more complicated needs that's where Fusion stands out the best. The more product and services the business actually requires the less likely it is that they will find another provider that can deliver what we can. And so our growing up market over the last call it five years or so continues to prove that point. I would say as the market gains even more maturity we're seeing that proved out faster and faster. And now that we've gained the scale through the more recent acquisitions we've done. We are obviously attracting those customers in a much faster pace. And then obviously seeing benefit of buying multiple services. I mean some of the accounts we picked up this quarter had we're buying 6,7,8 different services from us which is quite a robust offering. So the more of that we see the more of that we're convinced that the strategy we have is truly both unique and resonating in the marketplace and is clearly working.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen this will conclude our question-and-answer session. I would like to hand the conference back to Mr. Rosen for any closing remarks.

Matt Rosen

Thanks operator. And thanks again to everyone who joined us today. And just as reminder, on Thursday we'll be participating in the Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Investor conference here in New York. And we look forward to speaking with many of you there. Hope everyone has a nice evening and look forward to providing more updates as we make progress in executing on our business. Thanks again.