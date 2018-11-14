Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (BURG) CEO Michael Pruitt on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Jason Assad - Head of IR

Michael Pruitt - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Roberson - Chief Operating Officer

Fred Glick - President

Analysts

Mark Smith - Oak Ridge Financials

Ben Rabizadeh - Ascending Capital

Operator

Hello, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Chanticleer Holdings Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in a listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Jason Assad, Investor Relations with Chanticleer Holdings. Please go ahead.

Jason Assad

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and welcome to Chanticleer Holdings' third quarter 2018 conference call. With us today are Mike Pruitt, Chanticleer's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Fred Glick as Chanticleer’s newly named President and Mark Roberson, Chanticleer's Chief Operating Officer.

Before I turn the call over to management, please remember that during the course of this conference call we will make certain forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this call are considered forward-looking statements as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are known as a PSLRA, which statements may be identified by words such as expects, plans, projects, will, may, anticipates, believes, should, intends, estimates and other words of similar meaning.

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled and other factors that may cause our actual performance or achievements or developments in our industry could differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results could include risk and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or required licenses, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only the date the statements were made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements to be subject to the Safe Harbor provisions of the PSLRA. In addition, certain of the financial information presented in this call references non-GAAP financial measures. The Company’s earnings release which was issued this afternoon presents reconciliations to the Company’s GAAP financial statements.

Finally, this conference call is being webcast. The webcast link along with today’s PR is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.chanticleerholdings.com.

With that, I’d like to now turn the call over to Chanticleer’s CEO, Mike Pruitt. Mike?

Michael Pruitt

Thanks, Jason and thanks again everyone for joining us this afternoon for our third quarter 2018 conference call. At the beginning of this past year I made a bold statement that we anticipated this year has the potential to be a transformational year for our company. I see just that because of the ground work laid in 2017, we believe 2018 would represent an inflection point of our business. I am pleased to say that, year-to-date, we’ve made substantial fundamental progress positioning us well into the future.

As I speak and on a go-forward basis, I believe Chanticleer Holdings has never been in a stronger position than it is today. While it clearly hasn’t been easy getting to this point, it is our intention to take full advantage now of building on top our now solid foundation while leveraging the increasing scale of our Better Burger brand and for that – it’s exactly that reason that we just announced the addition of Fred Glick as President.

Fred is a proven operator with an impressive track record in the space. Fred is here for one reason and one reason only to grow top-line results, maximize profitability, and position us to be a relevant player in the restaurant space. His goals are directly aligned with those of our shareholders with a compensation package that involve an equity-incentive program where he participates in the creation of that shareholder value.

Later in the call, I’ve asked Fred to join us and comment on why he chose to join our team now and how he intends to leverage his business experience and knowledge to our selected benefit and taking Chanticleer Holdings to the next level.

Looking back at Q3, it was very productive as we opened three new units, all of which are now contributing and will be recognized in our Q4 financials. Importantly, our stores that were adversely affected due to weather in Q3 are already back in pre-hurricane sales level. In the next month-and-a-half, we expect to continue to accelerate growth with five new stores expected to open in Q4.

I previously stated, we expect to nearly double our Little Big Burger store count over the year and I am pleased to say we remain on track to do just that. While some may recall, we purchased Little Big Burger brand for approximately $6 million just a few short years ago. At that time, the brand consisted of eight locations in Oregon.

Today, with two openings already under our belt, in October, our Little Big Burger count is now up to 18 with locations in not only Oregon, but in Charlotte, Seattle, Austin and Southern California, and expected to reach 21 by year-end. I am proud that our Little Big Burger brand’s footprint is expanding approaching a three-fold increase since we acquired it.

We are equally excited that the potential to continue to expand the brand into both existing and new markets going forward, and as previously indicated, we expect to open 8 to 12 new stores annually with upside of those expectations as new franchisees or joint venture partners come online.

Additionally, as we previously announced, we began making distributions on our two EB-5 finance Little Big Burger Stores in Portland which has attracted interest from new investors for additional Little Big Burger and BGR location. In fact, in just recent months, we were visited by a group from Japan for the third time who desired to learn more about bringing the Little Big Burger brand there.

With greater scale comes efficiency, which we intend to continue to capitalize on. While we continue to make measurable progress on our core focus of the Better Burger business, we also continue to evaluate divestiture of our non-burger assets. It’s worth noting, at this point, we have closed almost all underperforming locations and are focused on leveraging a smaller and stronger brand footprint with industry-leading operating margin, both on our Little Big Burger and Burgers Grilled Right Brands.

Our Little Big Burger brand is highly unique and scalable model with strong store level profits ranking in the top of our industry. We are leveraging both the brand and its growth through capitalizing on an opportunistic franchising partner model one that is capital light and provides strong financial returns. New corporate locations opened in Oregon last year continue to perform generating approximately 20% EBITDA margins and return on investment on those stores has been previously reported in the range of 40% to 60%.

We are especially excited to just recently open our first location with NASCAR Superstar Denny Hamlin in Cornelius, North Carolina, one of the locations that is already outperforming. Agreement with Denny also includes an option for additional nine future locations and we are currently sourcing a second location for him. We look forward to working with him towards on expanding the Little Big Burger footprint as well as co-marketing our brand as an ambassador.

We believe the North Carolina market holds strong promise for the brand, something recently affirmed by the readers of Creative Loafing's, Charlotte when they named the Little Big Burger as the Best Burger in the Charlotte market. Little Big Burger is not alone and having received accolades. Our Burgers Grilled Right Brand recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary that’s being founded in Bethesda, Maryland in 2008.

The brand has been named Best Burger and Fries in Washington, DC by a number of local and national publications including the editorial staff of MSN.com’s business insight. Currently, BGR brand has 23 locations, ten are company-owned, 11 franchises and two international franchise locations as of September 30.

We expect company growth will continue to be fueled by a favorable economics at both Little Big Burger and BGR Better Burger Brands, and again, multiple mutually beneficial joint ventures that encompasses multi-unit location agreement.

I’d like to now give a brief overview, updating year-to-date recent progress of both our burger brands. Year-to-date, we opened Little Big Burger San Diego one and two, followed by Austin, Multnomah Village in Oregon, Cornelius, North Carolina, and Wallingford in Seattle, Washington.

We also opened Burgers Grilled Right at Catholic University, Bloomfield, New Jersey and Reston Virginia. We repurchased the Burgers Grilled Right locations in Annapolis and Columbia from our franchise partner launched online ordering and updated their social media presence in marketing, as well as we’ve done reimaging at both the Burgers Grilled Right, Bethesda and Tysons Corner locations.

Currently, we have four stores under construction. These include, Little Big Burger Lake Oswego, Capitol Hill and Green Lake in Seattle and Rea Farms in North Carolina. We also have multiple LOIs that are currently being negotiated for additional locations.

I’d like to now briefly address something that I know is on all of our minds as shareholders. Despite the clear intangible fundamental progress of our business, the value of our stocks, has by all accounts underperformed. Someone who has invested a sizable amount of money personally, years ago and that’s continued to buy as recently both at 3.50 and 3.75 is evidenced in public filing, along with other members of our Board, we shared in the disappointment.

All of as Chanticleer continue to believe there exists a sizable disconnect between the fundamental value of our assets and our current share price. While we can never control the short-term price of our stock, we can continue to build underlying value and continue to introduce ourselves to potential new investors. Rest assured, we are doing both. In fact, I look forward to attending and presenting at the LD MicroCap Conference upcoming in December.

In closing, I want to firstly thank – say thank you to our partners at both JV and franchise that it allowed us to delve our Little Big Burger locations continued BGR on successful path. I also want to thank our approximate 1,000 employees across our entire brand portfolio for their continued support and commitment to our collective process.

We are clearly optimistic about the future and we will continue to work diligently on your behalf. This concludes my prepared remarks and with that I would like to now turn over the call to our newly elected President, Fred Glick. Fred?

Fred Glick

Thank you, Mike. I am excited to have the opportunity to join the Chanticleer at a time, but such an opportunistic time. I wasn’t looking to make a move when I was contacted about this opportunity as I had a great joy working with industry veterans I respected. It wasn’t joy as that several months doing my own personal due diligence, which included numerous conversations and meetings with both Mike and Board members, as well as discussions with industry professionals that I recognize this opportunity maximize skillset perfectly.

I’d like to tell you a little bit about what trade I believe helped make me successful in the past. Work ethic and intellectuality, honest and candid communication across all the channels, strategic planning and vision, setting up proven accountability systems, problem solving, building team work through trusting relationships, and a sense of humor or all things that are foundational to me.

I am a strong believer in creating and translating organizational mission and vision into tactical strategies that serve and enhance the company’s immediate and long-term profitability objectives. I believe in tracking and balancing a triple bottom-line as an employer of choice, destination of choice, and investments of choice.

This philosophy enabled by previous teams to consistently achieve guest count growth, positive sales and long-term profit growth over many consecutive years. While it is clearly very early in my role and I am still going through the process and indoctrination, my first 90-day plan includes, one-on-one meetings with key stakeholders to understand our strengths, challenges, goals and obstacles, personally visiting all major markets and meeting with unit-level teams, personally interviewing our customers, vendors and team members to understand existing issues, completing a SWAT analysis for each brand with our team leadership, analyzing our current strategic, operation, and people processes, developing and writing 2019 strategic plan with clear vision and purpose statements, goals, strategies and tactics that will set us up to drive long-term profitable growth, educating every team member of our plan to connect the dots of their action to the desired results.

Our team members need to understand the why, what and how the assignments that exist telling both, start with why. To accomplish this, my near-term goal is to analyze key processes to ensure, I understand how they operate. As such, I will be assessing the following: Each brand in each selling proposition and what we can be best in the world at executing consistently, specific guest demographics for each brand, so we can create a weekend memorable experience as a touch point they desire. Our current marketing philosophy strategy is impacting.

Our current IT philosophy strategies impacted specifically looking to implement technology accelerators that improve productivity, our financial processes that produce key information. Manpower planning and selection of A players and brand advocates, onboarding process with career pathing for every team member, new store opening process, including any site selection modeling, team member and customer feedback processes, our best practice sharing across the system regardless – our franchise support system to enable our franchise partners to grow, growth strategies for each brand; and specifically how we allocate our financial resources by brand; our balance sheet and cash flow focus to build shareholder equity.

We have work to do to make this very good, strong and growing company into the great wallet all want it to be. Please note, my goals are aligned with yours as our shareholders and I’ll hit the ground running. I am very excited to be here and look forward to working with Mike and our team members to accomplish our collective goals.

I will now turn the call over to Mark, our COO for a brief overview of our 2018 third quarter financial results. Immediately after, we will open the call for a Q&A session. Mark?

Mark Roberson

Thanks, Fred. Thanks, Mike. Good afternoon, everybody. We will do an abbreviated overview of the financial results. Make sure we save time for questions at the end. Hope everyone has had a chance to read the earnings release that was filed earlier this afternoon.

For the quarter, revenues decreased 5.8% to $10.1 million and decreased 2.7% to $40.5 million year-to-date. The reduction was a combination of the following factors, primarily the closure of underperforming restaurants in 2017 and early 2018, represented the reduction in revenue of $0.6 million for the Burger Group and $0.2 million for the Just Fresh. If you exclude the closed locations, revenues would have increased 3.2% for the quarter and 6.9% year-to-date overall.

New Burger Stores contributed that were opened during the period contributed an additional $0.5 million of revenue, but those were offset by hurricane-related weather in the month of September, which dampened traffic, as well as increased delivery and take out business which was partially offset by lower in-store dining in our comp store base.

Looking forward, we expect to open five additional company stores in the fourth quarter. Two of which were already opened in October, another is expected here shortly in November and we have two additional stores laid in for December opening with one more coming just after the turn of the year.

The full contribution of these new stores will be reflected in the 2019 revenue and earnings going forward.

Cost of sales improved to 33.1% for the quarter and 33.3% year-to-date from approximately 34% in both periods last year. We have improved cost of goods by approximately 200 basis points over the last several years as we integrated the brand and we expect overall cost to remain relatively stable as they have throughout most of this year around our target level of 33% as beef prices and other input costs appear to be relatively stable for the near-term.

Operating expenses came in at 58.7% of revenue for the quarter and 57.1% of revenue year-to-date. Operating expenses improved over time largely due to the closure of those underperforming locations where we had higher rent and occupancy costs than our target levels.

Operating expenses are also generally lower as a percent of revenue in our new stores under the BGR and Little Big Burger brands. Those are generally as an offset by increases in payroll with minimum wage increases and the higher cost of delivery as our delivery businesses increase.

G&A was relatively stable at 10.8% for the quarter and 11.2% year-to-date. G&A again has been relatively stable for over a year now in that range at historically low levels as a result of the initiatives to integrate, streamline and reorganize the back-office operations and brand level overhead over the past couple of years. Three years ago, our G&A was north of 20% and it’s been cut in half. We expect G&A to remain in the 10% to 12% range going forward as we scale the business.

Overall, the bottom-line improved, largely as a result of the restructuring, cost-cutting and closures of underperforming locations undertaken in prior years, combining with new stores that are now just starting to contribute.

Non-GAAP restaurant EBITDA increased 7% to $0.9 million for the quarter and increased 7% to $3.2 million year-to-date. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased to 166 year-to-date and decreased to negative 35 for the quarter.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders improved 27% to $1.3 million for the second quarter and 14% to $4.7 million year-to-date. Net loss per common share improved by 50% to $0.34 per share for the quarter and by 44% to $1.35 per share loss year-to-date.

Looking ahead, with the acquisition, integration, restructuring and cost-cutting phase, mostly complete, the company is now shifting gears as it should, strengthening the balance sheet and accelerating new store openings and driving scale and leverage. This is a perfect time to bring in a proven leader like Fred to focus the company’s restaurants on brand building, marketing and accelerating new store development and same-store sales growth.

I’d like to thank Mike and our investors for their support over the past three years. I plan to continue to be involved with the company as a resource to the team, as the focus shifts to growth and building Little Big Burger business into a nationally recognized brand.

That concludes our prepared remarks and we will open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we will take our first question from Mark Smith with Oak Ridge. Please go ahead.

Mark Smith

Hi guys. Mark, you talked a little bit about it, but can you give us more insight into restaurant cost of sales? What’s you are seeing on food costs, maybe beyond even beef and potential improvements to restaurant profitability?

Mark Roberson

We are seeing tremendous stability really in our food cost throughout – beef price has obviously been favorable they have - for most folks over the past year or so and we expect that to continue. We’ve seen underneath the surface pockets of increases and decreases we had to increase over the last fall in our Pacific Northwest stores due to distribution changes that increased our food cost for a quarter or two.

There we’ve seen those come back in line and in fact where they should be. So, overall, we are seeing – we are just talking, if you look at the monthly trends, on a consolidated U.S. basis, the gap in the variation in cost of goods month-to-month is really in a pretty tight range and at this point I really have no reason to expect it to move dramatically, one way or the other. Fred gets in and starts taking a close look at the menus, the pricing structures, et cetera. There may be some more room to take for initiatives to improve that even further.

Michael Pruitt

One thing, Mark, that has improved significantly on the Hooter side is chicken pricing. So, we’ve seen it both at the Hooter’s parent company and the P&L profitability of that with our ownership space. But we’ve also seen it as well in Pacific Northwest. So, as Mark has mentioned, last year we had issues with distribution as our space likelihood be overall cost of goods there. This year, the distribution we have fixed and signaling prices to come down, actually Pacific Northwest Hooters did very well for us in this quarter, especially compared to last year’s third quarter.

Mark Smith

Okay. And then, Mike can you talk about the new Little Big Burger units that we’ve seen opened here over the last 12 months. I know for some of them it’s still relatively early, but can you just talk about performances you are seeing from these new units?

Michael Pruitt

I think, it’s pretty much, Mark, unfortunately all over the board. So, one is in Portland that has opened which is the majority. It seems like each one, we opened that’s better than the last one, especially coming out of the gate. The one that we recently in Seattle I think we got off to a great start actually as the biggest – even though at our Free Burger Day at the biggest – we ended up, we normally give first 500 free and if we would have stopped at 500 we would have closed it like free in the afternoon, a vendor we call him to go for 200 more.

So we ended up give it out 700 free burgers to take this basically to the dinner hours. So, and that was the biggest perception we’ve ever got in any market including Portland. So, so far so good. And in Washington, we are overly exciting. Our flagship store there was the Capitol Hill one which will be the next one we are opening.

So, we are really excited to get that one opened from a brand perspective as well as helping given – for that matter. The ones that have been disappointing and, Fred coming on board and Fred actually living in San Diego, he is really excited to work with Larry our Board member and big investor and he is too in San Diego.

They unfortunately have not performed date as well as we all would have hoped. And so, Fred has some ideas and working with them. Larry has some ideas, given what he has seen as the succession what Denny has brought to the table at Charlotte, he is talking to some people there that has similar type recognitions in the San Diego market, get them involved in his stores to see what he can do to turnaround. Austin, it seems to be doing everything right.

I think it’s a little behind where they would have hoped, but at the same time this one, we – they have a big week which gives them home, gives us hope. So, we think long-term, he has a healthy knowledge, he is a little early, his site is a little early with a lot of construction, with new condos and everything going on around him really across the street.

So, he is doing all the right things. I mean, so, and we are in constant communication with him and we believe long-term, we hope to be fine. We are really excited about Charlotte. I tell you, given Denny’s local Denny – lives at another corner, he has been in the store multiple times. He is posting when he goes in there on social media that he has been.

He was there with his kids for Halloween. He is really – he is all in and both the – all the newspapers at Charlotte and in the two local newspapers in that part of the city both ran feature articles regarding Denny and the restaurant, primary pay for the Observer wrote an article, the Business Journal ran an article, Motorsports Marketing ran an article.

So, that store has really started strong. And, we’ve also seen it pickup at our other stores here. Even though it’s not the same zip code. It’s not too far away that, and particularly the one newspaper covers that area. We actually seen having a second best week in a long time this past week.

So, that’s really encouraging and I’ll be honest, we are all really excited about the ones that we think it’s going to open. We believe we can open as early as Monday. So, and that’s in the fourth highest per capita zip code and what was a old golf course that when we as founder of the family, died, the kids sold it to a developer and Mark, knew at that way, I knew that at that way, where it’s – way it’s basically creating a whole another city that’s with an elementary school and everything there and with an end cap burger exclusive.

And so, we are really excited about this opening in the next week. So, we are encouraged by – and the only one I would say is, as weak as San Diego and now with Fred there, and Larry taking a much more aggressive to get another partner in. Well, time will tell.

Mark Smith

Okay. That’s helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from Mike Grondahl with Northland Capital. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is Mike [Inaudible] for Mike Grondahl. Thanks for taking the question. Maybe if you could just talk a little bit about the rebranding and reimaging for BGR and maybe remind us how many stores still have that process to go through?

Michael Pruitt

Okay. So, when we acquired BGR, we hired for us a great deal of money with a firm that did a lot of work for Starbucks and Chipotle if you look at creating version 2.0 of the brand. So, all of the new stores that is opened under our ownership have the new design all over the franchise for – as it has opened over the last couple of years, opened with that new design.

And then, we’ve reimaged two of the older stores with the new design and some of the other stores we’ve done parts of the reimage with the old designs. So, that’s part of what we are hoping Fred is going to be up in the market in a couple of weeks to meet with Rich and Robert who runs that BGR business for us to look and evaluate what needs to be done, because, quite honestly some of our best performing stores in the markets have the old design and continue to do fairly well.

So, we evaluate on a store-by-store, case-by-case basis. But, all the ones that we’ve opened, Mosaic and casually built a new design as well as our three franchise stores that are open last year, Salt Lake City, Bloomfield, Reston and the one in South Orange, New Jersey.

And our franchise partner Yonkers who is one of our top performing franchisees, Shake Shack opened 50 feet away from them a few years ago and still it’s one of our top performers. He just recently remodeled and reimaged to the new design.

Unidentified Analyst

That’s helpful. And then, maybe I had missed it, but just on the other expense lines, add back for $223,000 I think, is there something specific to that falls under or any color there?

Mark Roberson

Yes, we had a couple of things go through that line. We had some interest and penalties that we had to record through there. We also took a non-cash unrealized loss on an investment security that we’ve been holding for a while, but now, it become a trading security. So that security is now trading on the open market. So we took a non-cash write-down on the prior that security and we expect to liquidate that security over the next couple quarters.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question will come from Ben Rabizadeh with Ascending Capital. Please go ahead.

Ben Rabizadeh

Hey, Mike, Mark, Fred, welcome to the team. Got a couple questions here. You mentioned $48,000 hit with the hurricane, where the rest of the quarter-over-quarter decline comes from? Is there any store closings in Q3 compared to Q2?

Mark Roberson

From sequentially, Q2 to Q3?

Ben Rabizadeh

Yes and the seasonality, what’s the explanation for that shortfall?

Mark Roberson

That’s primarily seasonality. I mean, as we discussed in the last call, Q2 is generally our strongest quarter. When we get into the spring, particularly in the coming out of March and April, May and June, those are traditionally the strongest quarters from a revenue standpoint.

They also happen to be our lowest cost period as we are coming out of year end and just completed the audit and getting through the proxy statement and some of the other public company costs. So, Q2 is a combination of seasonally our best quarter and seasonally, generally our lowest cost overhead quarter.

Michael Pruitt

And we also talked about earlier, right, sequentially - sequentially, the currency impact is from Q2 to Q3 it’s been – for the year, but on the Hooter it’s the international piece, the dollar, this is 16 month high against the foreign currencies. And so, we saw between Q3, 2 and 3 hit more on currency although still just for the year-to-date, still it’s been a tailwind over what it was the year before in the first nine months.

Mark Roberson

But, when you put our level, a small deviation in revenue, as it was from – as a percent Q2 to Q3 was probably a couple percent change in revenue at our levels. That flows through and breakeven to couple 100,000 EBITDA level. It’s a small deviation in revenue which is more on when the business has an impact on this EBITDA to a larger degree, because we are so close to that breakeven mark.

Michael Pruitt

And Ben, we definitely try not to make excuses, I mean, but what we did quantify is, in the amount that we mentioned, that was a day and times that the stores were actually closed. But our people have reminded as to me, we have 16 days of rain on the East Coast in the month of September.

So, even though, there is some – there was times where the stores were opened half-a-day so we didn’t deduct that from the impact. It certainly impacted the overall sales performance and as we get more diversified geographically on our business, things like that will have a less and less impact, but, whereas last year, we had four days and was closed because of the weather which was something we hadn’t experienced and that impacted us significantly. This year, we had two hurricanes in one month.

Ben Rabizadeh

So, can you – based on the numbers and so far kind of give an indication of what direction do you think revenue is going to go in Q4 sequentially will be up, slightly down, any kind of early indication?

Mark Roberson

That’s always a no in situation to give that guidance. Again we are at such a point where we are opening stores, actually we’d expect it to be up on new store openings going forward, but it always depends on the timing and getting these last few stores opened. December, as always also coming into the holidays for Just Fresh brand and American Burger brand.

We get some seasonality in the last two weeks of the month with holidays, because most of those stores are near office areas where people tend to go home for the holidays. So we get a little bit of decline coming into December that lasts into January. So, at this point, we would expect to see the revenues increase due to new store openings.

Ben Rabizadeh

Okay, sounds good. I may have missed this, but was there cash on hand reported as of today or as of the end of the quarter?

Mark Roberson

That’s on the balance sheet. If you look at the balance sheet and the earnings release, we were at just over $1 million in cash on hand at the end of the quarter.

Ben Rabizadeh

Okay. Mike, if you don’t mind, that I ask you LBB question?

Michael Pruitt

Sure.

Ben Rabizadeh

All right. I’ve got a couple observations here. I noticed the corporate stores are mostly in the home bases in Pacific Northwest and Charlotte where the franchises are out in new areas. Is that kind of the design? What’s your thinking there behind what’s the corporate choice going to be and what the franchise choice are going to be?

Michael Pruitt

I mean, the simple answer is, we put corporate stores where we had corporate resources. So, we bought a brand based in Portland. So, we had resources and people with expertise in that market. So, we took advantage of opening stores in that market and we think Seattle is an extension of that market.

And then, on the other side, we had our home base at Charlotte. We have lots of resources here. Rich had spent 12 years with Bojangles' which is a Charlotte-based restaurant brand. And so, Brian Azzarello and Denny both looked at Charlotte one of the fastest growing markets in the country is, with a young population, this was an opportunity to bring that brand here as they were willing to take the risk and fund that. So, we focused on that.

As I said, we said, last year in Q2, we weren’t going to franchise Little Big Burger. But we had to the four groups that are really restaurant savvy with a lot of infrastructure that went out, looked at Little Big Burger and came back and said, who knows for sure, if it’s works outside of Oregon. But we are willing to take that risk that it does and they had the resources.

They are both fairly well-capitalized and they wanted to take the risk and we are working with them almost like a partner type relationship to using our power with both of us to make it work. And so, it’s in the early innings of the game. But we are in constant communications with both of them to make it work.

Ben Rabizadeh

Okay. And then, Mike, now we’ve got three franchise deals that for up to 20 stores and you got four opened so far. So, my question is, these other 16, so these other 16 to open, which are– I guess, options. What kind of metrics or target threshold and finance.

What are they looking for to see those additional stores open and how does that impacts your forecast of eight to 12 stores next year? Is that, dependent on what the San Diego opening the other seven, which means will offer through that older ones?

Michael Pruitt

I’d say, yes, I mean, the answer is yes and no and it doesn’t have impact on those projections, yes, but there is also no impact for potential new deals in terms of – or that are being put forth. And, I mean, the simple answer, Ben, I used to be simplistic, but I think in the case of both return to franchise partners and Denny and Brian, as long as these stores are making money, it may not be hitting the target cash flow that we see in Portland.

But as long as they are making money and progressing forward, I’ve been given no indication that they are not willing to continue to move forward with opening additional locations.

Ben Rabizadeh

Okay. So, that 8 to 12, where would the upside coupled with there? Would there be additional franchise deals, would be upside for the 8 to 12?

Michael Pruitt

Additional franchises or JV deals, as we said in the call, because of the success of the two EB 5 deals. We have other people looking now to invest and what’s still more of the JV structure and of other franchise guys that are waiting in the veins that were hoping to close shortly and that also would bring additional units.

Ben Rabizadeh

Okay. And on that point, is there - if you can add a little more color on what that franchisee funnel looks like? If that come in at the start of the funnel, how many would close the deal at the end of the funnel and how long that process takes? And kind of what their goal or capacity is for 2019 with new franchisee openings?

Michael Pruitt

We don’t release things until we have a signed deal. So, I am not prepared to make predictions on the funnel as to – until they are signed and executed or announced. And so, that’s where we are there.

Ben Rabizadeh

Okay. Fair enough. Last question for you, if you could entertain it, I am curious about the scalability of the LBB stores in terms as to what extent are things centrally managed versus locally managed? And is there still some optimization that you guys plan to do in that area?

Michael Pruitt

Well, I think on a go-forward basis, that would be Fred’s answer. But since he hasn’t started yet, we’ll answer. I mean, we – Fred will be in charge as the President of running all of our restaurants enterprises.

And Rich continues in his role as Chief Operating Officer of the Burger Brands reporting to Fred and then underneath, Rich, he has Adrian who runs the Pacific Northwest and Rich has taken a more active role in running Charlotte with Paul Sitler leaving a few months ago.

And so, Rich has taken a much more active role in, and then Robert has been with basically BGR and we see - inception will report in running the BGR brand. So, the current structure, as Fred dives in as he said, he certainly has the right to modify that structure on a go-forward basis with my support and the Board support.

But at this point, he will be here Friday. And I will be with him all we can and he is leaving on Wednesday in Charlotte and then has been in the DC and he has been to the Pacific Northwest where he has already been after the Portland one, while he was entertaining this opportunity he visited the stores in Little Big Burger in Portland.

And then, of course, living in San Diego, he has visited with Larry and his stores and his operating partners which his son and his accountant. So, we will let Fred makes those calls.

Ben Rabizadeh

Okay. Very good. Thanks.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And there are no further questions at this time. So I’d like to turn the call back over to Chanticleer’s CEO Mike Pruitt for closing comments.

Michael Pruitt

Thank you. I’d like to thank you again everyone for joining us today and more importantly for your continued support. We are fairly optimistic about the future of Chanticleer and remain committed to building shareholders value. If you need anything, or if you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to me at any time and/or Jason Assad, our IR guy.

We look forward to speaking to you again during the early New Year for our 2018 quarterly 10-K conference call. And again, I’d like to thank Mark for his working together and look forward to staying with – him staying involved and as Mark, this will be his last call with us. Thanks for everything that he has done.

With that, we will close out the call.

Operator

This does conclude today’s program. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect at anytime.