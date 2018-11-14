Aggreko's (ARGKF) CEO Chris Weston on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aggreko PLC (OTCPK:ARGKF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2018 4:00 AM ET

Chris Weston – Chief Executive Officer

Heath Drewett – Chief Financial Officer

Will Kirkness – Jefferies

Paul Checketts – Barclays Capital

George Gregory – Exane

Andrew Nussey – Peel Hunt

Karl Green – Credit Suisse

Bilal Aziz – UBS

Chris Weston

Good morning to everyone. As is usual, the Q3 trading update released this morning was relatively short, and we only have a few additional comments to add before opening it up to any questions. While Heath will give you a little more detail on the individual business units and the full year outlook shortly, the key message is that the group continues to perform as we had expected, and that we remain on track to deliver the guidance we provided at the start of the year.

We are working through our budget process for 2019, and given our progress against our strategic priorities and performance year-to-date, I am confident that we now have a better platform for next year and most importantly, to support us in reaching our mid-teens returns target in 2020.

With that, I will pass over to Heath to provide a little more detail on this morning’s update.

Heath Drewett

Thanks, Chris. I’ll just start with a little bit of housekeeping and remind you that the numbers in the statement this morning refer to year-on-year underlying revenue movements. And as you know, we take out the effects of currency in pass-through fueled in those numbers. And also to point out that we referenced year-to-date numbers at 30 September, rather than Q3 in isolation. And I know that some of you have tried to identify the Q3 on its own.

We weren’t trying to avoid you doing that, although I don’t think you have quite the data to do it, but it was really to try and provide a bit more clearer guidance on our year to date progress and towards our full year guidance. So I will just give you a couple of the Q3 numbers, because you don’t have the data to go ahead and do it yourself. So the group in Q3, underlying revenue was 8%, Rental Solutions was 18%, Power Solutions and Industrial, 4%, and past relations utility down 10%. So the rest of the time, I’m not going to talk about Q3 in isolation, that will be year-to-date numbers.

So let’s just start with the group underlying revenue. 11% up from the same period last year, reported revenue was up 7%, obviously including currency and passthrough. This reflects strong – continued strong performance in Rental Solutions, growth in our Power Solutions Industrial business, offset by a reduction in revenue, as expected, in our Power Solutions Utility business. I’ll just briefly look at the headlines of the three business units and start with Rental Solutions.

So underneath the overall underlying growth of 26% for Rental Solutions, we’ll just touch on each of the geographic regions. And we’ll start with North America, which represents about half of the Rental Solutions business, where underlying revenue grew 32%, or 27% if you exclude the impact of the hurricane, which as you know, really began to benefit us actually, in Q4 last year, but ran through the first three quarters of this year. So as a consequence when you take the effects of the hurricanes out, at the nine months point you get a slightly lower grade rate of 27%.

We enjoyed the strongest growth in oil and gas, which represents about 19% of our North American revenue year-to-date, with petrochemical refining also showing some strong growth. Continental Europe’s growth of 22% was driven by significant growth of well over 30% in The Netherlands and Belgium, and due to good demand in both data center and petrochem sectors. In addition, we had the Ryder Cup in France, which contributed to those results. In Northern Europe, the Glasgow Games and good growth in the oil & gas sector helped increase revenue by 10%.

And finally, Australia Pacific, saw increased activity in the mining sector contributing to the region’s overall growth of 19%. Looking forward, despite the strong competitive in Q4 as a result of last year’s hurricane work that we just spoke about, given the momentum that we currently have in our Rental Solutions business, we still expect to show good underlying revenue growth through the last quarter.

Moving on to Power Solutions Industrial, where underlying revenue is up 11%. Excluding the South Korea Winter Olympics from the first half of this year, underlying revenue was up 3%. While we delivered strong growth in Latin America of 25%, and Eurasia of 11%, our largest market, the Middle East, has remained challenging, with a 12% decline due to weakness in both Qatar and the UAE, as a result of the impact of the Qatar blockade as we’ve spoken about a number of times before.

Looking forward, as we indicated at the half year, we continue to expect both top and bottom line underlying growth in this business unit for the full year. And finally, Power Solutions Utility. As expected, underlying revenue in this business declined 14%, reflecting off-hires in Argentina, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Japan, again, as we have spoken about. Average megawatts on hire at 2,691 megawatts, were 15% down on last year, reflecting an increase of higher rate of 35%. Now 35% at nine months compared to 25% at the same point last year. And now as we look forward to the full year, we expect a full year off-hire rate of around 40%.

In closing, let me just touch on the outlook. As the headline in our statement this morning confirms, we’re trading in line with market expectation. That said, as the years progress, we’ve been subject to increasing currency headwinds, which it moves from 8% to the time of our year-end results in March to around 11% today. Although market expectations, as measured by consensus, haven’t moved really to reflect this currency drift. And beyond this year, while it was not explicitly guided on proper expectations for 2019 and actually, we don’t expect to do so. As you know, we do show current consensus on our website.

And as you also know, by implication of our reporting obligations, we’d have to say if we’re uncomfortable with where the market expects us to be. That said, it’s worth noting that the same issue applies on the FX, as in 2018, and that the 2019 estimates have been pretty steady since we gave our 2018 guidance back in March and, therefore, don’t reflect as far as we can tell, at least, the currency drift that we have seen this year.

Finally, we’re updating our CapEx guidance for the year and I expect fleet CapEx of approximately $200 million, significantly below last year’s level with $246 million. However, a reminder, this is in addition to the group’s non-fleet CapEx, which we expected to be at a similar level to last year, which is $26 million. Our disciplined approach to capital expenditures delivered further improvement in the utilizations at the half year. Although in past solutions, utility was still operating some way below our 80% target.

Roll that all up, and we’re continuing to expect year-end net debt-to-EBITDA of between 1.2 times and 1.3 times. It should be down for the 1.4 times we disclosed at the half year. And with that, I’ll just pass back to Chris to conclude.

Chris Weston

Thank you very much, Heath. I’m pleased with the progress we are making this year. There is still more to do, but I am encouraged by our performance to date, and I’m looking forward to a good close to the year. We are investing, as you know, considerable time and effort in each of the priority areas of customer-focused, technology investment, capital efficiency and developing our expert people, and we will give more detail on our progress when we report more fully at the year-end.

Given our progress to date, we remain confident that we can meet our 2020 mid-teens return target. That said, our immediate focus is on successfully closing out this year and setting ourselves up for further improvement in 2019. With that said, I will hand it back to Robin to organize questions. So over to you, Robin.

Thank you very much. [Operator Instructions] Our first question today is from Will Kirkness from Jefferies. Will please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Will Kirkness

Thanks. A couple of questions for me, please. Firstly, I just wondered if you could talk about the industrial business just a little bit more, and perhaps the outlook for Russia into Q4 and maybe how that did in Q3? And secondly, just on the CapEx reduction, if you just talk about maybe where some of that $20 million-or-so saving has come from since you last updated us? And I think on my numbers, are fairly pressured into a more comfortable 1.2, maybe slightly below 1.2. So I just wondered if something else has moved the other way? Thank you.

Chris Weston

Well, I might let Heath talk about the CapEx and the ratio. Industrial business, when we look at the underlying business, we are seeing culture on culture improvements in its run rate, but it is fighting against that headwind that you all know about in the Middle East. When you look at each of the businesses, volume growth has been reasonably good. The only region you’re seeing volume go backwards in is in the Middle East, where it was down about 5%.

But the big issue has been on pricing, where you’ve seen fleet come out of Qatar and being deployed elsewhere in the Middle East, and our competitors have done the same thing. And that has led to the pricing pressure, which is why that business has struggled. But underlying the other businesses seem to be the trajectory is a positive trajectory. I mean, we are confident, still, that we’re going to see growth, top and bottom line of the full year because also, we’ve got visibility of these industrial projects coming on hire, and there’s quite a big increase in MVA on hire in Q4 that will help support that business.

In terms of Russia, the growth has slowed. You have got a larger business, but the order intake is still pretty robust, I think it’s 245 megawatts year-to-date this year versus 255 megawatts same period last year. So it’s roughly there or thereabout. And I would expect continued growth over Q4. And so, obviously, those megawatts that we’ve got – that we won coming on hire will contribute to the growth as for the full year.

So it has slowed, but I think that is to the – because of the size of the business, you’re seeing a lower growth rate. The absolute volume of what we’re bringing in is still much the same. There is a bit more pricing pressure in Russia. So when you look at Russia, I think a number of competitors are showing more interest in that market. And although the pricing that we’re seeing on new business is much the same as it was, some of the extensions that we’re doing, we are seeing a bit of pricing pressure around. So Heath, you want to talk about CapEx?

Heath Drewett

Yes. So look, I think there’s nothing particularly that I’d draw your attention to. I think it’s right across the business, we’re trying to be disciplined. But the front door on the big CapEx is clearly the Power Solutions in the utility business. And with the sort of year-on-year of volume position there, that’s clearly not drawing as much of the big guy and CapEx through. Continuing to feed our Rental Solutions business with equipment where we can out of the Power Solutions business, so I think it’s a general squeeze across the business and an inevitable slip as we move toward the end of the year, stuff just falls into 2019.

So there’s nothing that I would particularly draw your attention to there. But in terms of where we think the 1.2 to 1.3. I mean, that’s quite – it’s very much at the range one decimal place, but it’s 60-odd million, and that’s quite a swing to move down one peg. So I think 1.2 to 1.3, still about the right range that we put out. Clearly, the big unknown as I’ve spoken to you guys about before is where the working capital ends up. We’ve made good progress through the first quarter, particularly on inventory, which we spoke about at the half year at some length, with the sort of third of three legs.

And so really get going, but I think we will see some big reductions by the time we get to the end of year. We’ve made some progress in quarter three, and the working capital remains lumpy. But again, holding our own on billings in cash and we’ll update fully on that at the year-end, which is specifically on that, if you take Africa, which is, as you know, is probably the most sort of difficult region, and it’s got quite a share of the gross debt in the Power Solutions business, actually four months, July, August, September, October, and we’re ahead and cash in to billing out. So and we are making good progress, but I’d be surprised if we end up slipping down to 1.1 but, look, I’ll take it if we can get there.

Will Kirkness

Okay, thanks a lot Heath.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning. Just two questions. Firstly, are you comfortable with the 2019 fleet CapEx expectations? And secondly, how do you see the underlying utilization doing per division? Thank you.

Heath Drewett

So just in reversal, they’re on the utilization. As I said, the Power Solutions utility business was a 65% at the half year, it’s still at 65% in Q3. Rental Solutions has gone up a slight notch from where we were at the half year. Utilization at the half year it was 61, risen to 63, and on a year-to-date. So it’s in the quarter better than 63. And Power Solutions Industrial, similarly 70% at the half year, 71% year-to-date. So again, in the quarter, would have been slightly ahead of 71%.

And so both Power Solutions Industrial and Rental Solutions now operating above the 60% and 70% that we put out there as the sort of optimum through the cycle utilization. So we’ll continue to push, we think we can push above those levels. So – but good progress through the quarter. Just in terms of fleet CapEx expectations.

Yes, look, I think we’ve said that as we grow into our utilization shoes, if you like, and couple that with better understanding of the operating, sort of maintenance cycle and operability of our fleet based on data that we’re now capturing on an asset by asset basis, I do expect us to be able to run a fleet for slightly longer as we maintain them more intelligently and understand more about their performance, couple that with growing into the utilization.

So we’ve said that we expect CapEx to be running self depreciations certainly in 2018 and 2019, and then we’ll probably get more back to CapEx equals depreciation, depending on where we are in the growth cycle. But – and so as a consequence, I think most people have CapEx just sub-depreciation for 2019, which feels about right given where we are today.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much, very clear.

Paul Checketts

Good morning. I’ve got three questions, please. The first is just on the oil and gas business. Can you, Chris, maybe talk a bit about what activity you’re seeing in the Permian? Some other companies have seen some change in their trends. And the second one, I know there are a couple of contracts that were due to end in H2, and you were hoping to extend, ones that spring to mind, I think, certainly Bangladesh.

And then maybe it’s Ivory Coast in the next year. Can you just give us a reminder on what’s happening with those and the big ones for next year? And then the last one is on the utility business. Could you give us a feel for the general pipeline and bidding environment, given you’ve extended it, you went to the top end of the range on off-hire guidance? Thanks.

Chris Weston

Yes, okay. We’re still seeing good growth in oil and gas in the Permian in West Texas. I think quarter-on-quarter, it was up about 16%. So volume on hire there is up 65% versus a year ago, and we have seen price appreciation. We’re not really seeing it slow down. Very aware that there are some service providers out there who are struggling with constraints – export constraints from the Permian.

So that is taking the gas or the oil out of the Permian Basin, but those constraints create an opportunity for us. So the two factors that you need to think about, really, the major one is obviously the oil price, if that were to come off and go back down to, I don’t know, 40, 45. You will see – we’ll see reduced activity, and that would hit us and there’d probably a lag before it hits us, as we saw last time around.

And the other thing is how quickly the utility builds out infrastructure to where the oil pads are being drilled and exporting at the moment. And from the analysis that we do, we don’t really see that being a problem for at least another year or so. So we’re still seeing good growth in the Permian, a lot of activity there. On our contracts, so Bangladesh is now on hired, the 200 megawatts contract, diesel contract, five years that we won about a year ago. So that one is on hire and we’re not expecting other – any other off-hires, at the moment, this year. There is a contract, I think it’s at the end of February next year, the barrier that I think is 85 megawatts that is coming up for renewal. So that’s Bangladesh.

And then in terms of the Ivory Coast, that contract runs until the end of 2020, but they are able to give us six months' notice for a 100-megawatt of it, and 12 months' notice for the other 100-megawatt of it at the moment. They have not done so. And we are discussing with them what their needs are for the next few years and what an extension may look like. And as necessary, as a result we will update you guys if there are any developments in that area. And lastly, in terms of the pipeline.

So the entire project pipeline, so that’s both across the utility and industrial, is still pretty strong at around eight gigawatts. It is more weighted now towards industrial projects, so probably about a 50-50. And when you look at our projects intake this year, it is, again, weighted 50-50 between industrial projects and the utility projects. So that is a change over the last year. I don’t think there’s been any dramatic changes or any changes of significance in the market as far as competitors go. Top hour shift are still quite active in Africa, generally, in coastal regions. I think you all know about in the far, far east, but we haven’t really come across them since a few bids in Myanmar earlier this year. ATR, we very seldom come across. There is still, though, a lot of activity at the local level with local cap dealers.

And if you look at the volume decline and revenue decline, they are matched so prices are relatively stable in this market at the moment. We are seeing a slight shift away from shorter-term contracts, which is where we are strongest. So sub-three years, if you like, and there are – there seems to be more activity in longer-term contracts than maybe 5-to 10-year contracts, which, obviously, our technology is not as capable of competing in because it’s not as fuel-efficient, and we’re thinking about whether that is an area we should be thinking more about within the short-term stuff. We’re probably taking a bit of market share, although that market is weaker and the growth in future unless GDP picks up is relatively muted. So I’m hopeful that answers your question.

Paul Checketts

Thanks very much.

George Gregory

Morning everyone. Firstly, just on the point on currency where I think, Heath, you said that market expectations hadn’t moved to reflect the currency drift. Is there at a headline group level, is there any sort of offset to that? Or should we sort of simply assume that consensus should accordingly adjust for that kind of incremental $5 million to $6 million, I think, is the implied for both 2018 and 2019? Secondly, at a divisional level, Heath, the – in August, you gave us some sort of useful guidance on how you would expect the three divisions to perform at an operating profit level in constant currency terms. Perhaps if you could just give us sort of a bit of an update on that versus the first half performance? And then finally, Chris, your point around the constraints, capacity constraints, in the Permian. Just wondering, obviously, there’s a lot of talk about pipeline extensions. How long would you expect the sort of capacity constraints to continue to provide you with an opportunity, or do you see that abating anytime soon? Thanks.

Chris Weston

Yes. So look, on FX. Maybe we were just being a bit too clever, George. So I think – I mean, our headline was basically saying we’re happy with where the market is, and – but we know that the market isn’t really adjusted for currency, and which tells you that if we’re still happy with where the market is, we probably have settled a bit harder to hit those numbers because they haven’t moved to reflect currency. But equally, we’re still comfortable with them. So I think that’s the interpretation rather than I’m saying that we expect the market to bring its numbers down. And so – and that’s, obviously, true for 2018, and the same is true for 2019. So your $5 million to $6 million, 3% drift on currency is essentially what we have battled with, and I’m hopeful that we will succeed in that battle.

And just on the divisional split, I’m not going to try and give profit kind of guidance for the full year in terms of the different divisions. I think you will see that we continue to show good operating margin performance in Rental Solutions and Power Solutions Industrial. By the time we get to the end of the year, we said that the half year that we would expect to see profit growth in Power Solutions Industrial, which we didn’t see at the half year point.

We’re making good progress towards that through this third quarter, and getting ourselves back into positive territory on the profits as well as the growth top line, which we did deliver at the half year. And Power Solutions Utility, I would expect margins to be lower this year than they were last year. And we said, in total, we felt that 2018 would be in line with 2017, but all three legs weren’t necessarily going to achieve that until you churn the growth in Rental Solutions, there must be an offset somewhere. And that’s coming through the utility business. And I think my general observation when I look at people’s divisional split and we, sort of, pay less attention to, to the overall portfolio in terms of where the market’s at.

People are generally under-scrubbing Rental Solutions and the compensating effect is thereabout right in total as in Power Solutions Utility. So I think that’s where the mix in t erms of people’s numbers is slightly out from where we expect it to be. But hopefully, looking at the continued strong growth in Rental Solutions despite increasingly strong comparisons, it should enable people to get that mix a little bit closer towards the year-end.

And just on the constraints in the Permian. There are two types of constraints. One is pipeline capacity for export, and that pipeline might be carrying crude oil or it might be carrying gas. So that pipeline is being built out slowly. We are providing power to liquefaction projects where they’re liquefying natural gas so they can be trucked out. And those projects look like they’re going to run for probably up to about two years. So that’s one example. The other constraint is in the utility building out power to wellheads, and that is a continuous process.

But with oil prices where they are, oil companies are keen to exploit wells that are beyond the power grid. And so when we look at where the utility is now and its rate of progress towards the wells that we are providing power to, it looks like the growth opportunity will continue for, at least, the next 12 months, the end of 2019. I say, at least, because then you get into the vagaries of what the oil price is going to do. And if the oil price continues to remain relatively buoyant, then you’d see continued development of these well sites beyond the grid. So I think for next year, we are pretty confident but we’ll see. Absent a collapse in the oil price, we’re pretty confident that we’ll see good activity in the Permian.

George Gregory

Okay very useful thanks.

Andrew Nussey

Just one final, sort of, outstanding from me. I know you’ve given us, historically, guided off the order intake in utility. I wonder if you can give that to us at Q3, please?

Heath Drewett

Yes. So – and the Q3 number is 208MW. The H1 number was 162MW. And Power Solutions Industrial, because obviously our project portfolio and if you go back in time, we only ever used to talk about our project portfolio in total, the Power Solutions Industrial project number at nine months, is 225MW, Andrew, says 161 MW at the half year for the Industrial Projects portfolio.

Heath Drewett

And those are all nine month numbers, yes.

Andrew Nussey

That’s great till the whole, thank you.

Heath Drewett

Yes, and Chris said, Eurasia, which we look at, not part of that projects portfolio, but actually pretty stable 245MW, post 255MW. And this time last year for the nine months, there’s pretty stable order intake in Eurasia albeit on a bigger business and hence, the slightly slowing growth rate, which Chris referred to earlier.

Andrew Nussey

Thank you.

Karl Green

Yes, thanks very much. Just a couple of questions from me. This might be pushing a bit too far, but could you give us a sense as to what the growth rate looks like in North America Rental Solutions, excluding hurricanes and excluding oil and gas? Just looking at that third, it looks like third quarter performance, you did seem to see an acceleration in the third quarter.

Was that, excluding hurricanes that is, was that entirely due to the oil and gas dynamics you talked about already? Or is there underlying sort of base market doing quite well as well? That’s the first question. And then the second question, just a very mechanical one, just thinking about your guidance and net debt to EBITDA, what’s your mark-to-market expectations for the FX impact on net debt, please?

Chris Weston

So maybe I’ll take the first one, and Heath can talk about net debt. And so when we look at the North American market, pretty much all of the seven key sectors grew. The only one that didn’t was building services and construction, which was down 15%, but it is about 4% of revenue in North America, so they’re not a major sector for us. All the other ones pretty much grew, the oil and gas, the highest at 106, petchem and refining was up 24%, utilities is up 20% and the others were, I mean, either too small to worry about or growth rate, but we’re around that area. So we have seen good growth across the sectors outside of oil and gas in North America. And that is part of our strategy where we’ve being deploying sales force into these sectors to try and drive that growth, but it’s good to see the performance that we’ve had in the year-to-date.

Karl Green

Okay. That’s helpful, because, I guess, the underlying question is if and when oil and gas becomes – starts lapping tough comps, or maybe some of the dynamics change still got a growth that’s underneath.

Chris Weston

Yes, I think we have. I mean – so the oil price is important, also GDP growth. So activity in the economy is – in the country is extremely important, that also drives growth. And there is a linkage between the oil price and piece here that you need to be mindful of. It’s not always straightforward to work out what that is doing. You also find activity in that market is impacted by tax breaks, by service and maintenance, which you can’t defer for too long. So it’s not that straightforward, but I mean the two key drivers in North America are oil & gas and GDP growth.

Heath Drewett

And Karl, I have to come back to you on the net debt, I don’t have an FX number to hand, I’m afraid. So sorry about that.

Chris Weston

Okay, can we move on?

Bilal Aziz

Good morning. Two questions for me, please. Can you please explain why the utility churn rate now at the top end of the guidance and why you moved that? And secondly, just wanted to clarify the make up, the working capital in place in the second half? And does that include any receivable improvement as well? Thank you.

Heath Drewett

Just I’ll pick up the working capital. It does assume that and also, in our inventory where I said at the half year, we haven’t really made much progress but have plans in place to drive down our inventory through the back half. So it’ll be that contributing. And I think, actually, probably compared to the half year, you’ll get a bit of payables, too, but it would be just probably the one that changing most from H1 to H2, and receivables. And yes, we do expect make some progress, having done that in the first half as well.

Chris Weston

So Bilal, it’s never a precise science. We did have the larger ones that we’ve talked about, our Argentina, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Japan, some of those are a more straightforward forecast than others. So I mean, in Argentina, everyone knows that we’ve had 174 megawatts on hire with CAMMESA at low rate until the end of this year, and it’s not clear what those – what that will do, whether that will off-hire or not. I think we’re being cautious suggesting that the vast majority of it will off-hire. And then you’ve got lots of rats and mice of smaller contracts around the world. And when we looked at it, we felt that it was more likely than not that we would end up towards the top end of our range that we were talking about at the half year.

Bilal Aziz

All right. Thank you.

Chris Weston

Robin, thank you very much. Thank you very much, everyone, for listening and the questions, we’ll take that as a wrap. I’m pleased, as I said, with where we are year-to-date and with how we’re feeling about the full year. The progress that we’re making against the various strategic priorities that we have, I’m confident about our 2020 mid-teens target. So we will update you further at the full year, but thank you very much for joining us this morning.