The 'Other' A+ Companies: A Golden Ticket? Part 1

Many investors review credit ratings as a factor in their stock selection process. We all know pristine credit ratings by the rating agencies S&P, Fitch, and Moody’s is the golden ticket to enter some investors’ portfolios. Insurance company investors could add to these a search for companies rated A+ by AM Best for financial strength and stability. I focus on another A+ which I believe is equally important: the A+ earned from 10 years of consistent earnings and dividend growth.

The straightforward driver of long-term share prices is not how well a company pays its bills, but rather how well management generates higher earnings and dividends for its owners - the shareholders. While excellent fiscal management is a trait of excellent managers - and remember, we are investing in a specific management team when we buy stocks - share prices rise and fall based on a) earnings per share (EPS) and b) dividends per share.

CFRA’s Quality Rating Has Roots Going Back to 1956

Since the late 1950s, Standard & Poor’s has offered as part of its Stock Reports what it calls a “Quality Rating”. Recently, S&P sold its stock research business to CFRA, a private stock research and financial analysis firm. CFRA changed the designation to the SPGMI Rating and is still available as part of the CFRA Stock Reports and their subscriber-based search engine. The SPGMI Rating System has eight grades for US-based companies: A+, A, and A- are above average; B+ is average; B, B-, and C are below average; D signifies a company in reorganization. NR rating indicated the company is Not Rated, mainly due to being a foreign company or a lack of a 10-year trading history. I recently penned an SA article on the use of SPGMI as a fundamental research tool. S&P still offers a 2012 white paper on its Quality Rating, which outlines its methodologies and risk analysis.

In recap, SPGMI evaluates the trend line of per share earnings and dividend growth and stability over the previous 10 years, adjusted for company size and cyclicality. The time period is critical, as it usually encompasses various underlying economic conditions, such as the performance of the firm during a recession, and sometime more than one downturn. The rating is dynamic over time.

Although I have been using the SPGMI rating as an analytical tool since the mid-1990s, I have personal records dating back to only 2000. The previous article covers SPGMI changes of about 112 selected stocks from the time periods of 1989-1999 to current, which covers 2007-2017. Of these 112, 62 firms declined in rating, 26 improved, and 24 remained unchanged, and this reflects the very negative impact of the Great Recession on many firms. For example, numerous large-cap financial firms experienced rating drops from A+ to B+ or lower.

Over time, the number of A+ companies have shrunk from around 80 a few years ago to 30 currently. In reviewing the 2,000 companies with a rating of B- and higher, 1.5% are rated A+ and only 16% are considered above average (A+, A, A-). 84% of the firms were average or below (B+ to B-).

I revisited the total list currently rated A+. The folks at CFRA allowed me access to their subscriber site for a short time last month, and it is the original source for this series of articles. Most of the information is also available from their individual stock reports, which could be available from your online or full-service broker. I decided to review the stocks they currently rate as A+, and will do so in three groups of ten.

The review will include the F.A.S.T. Graphs presentation and an interesting graph from New Constructs, a robo-analyst research firm, whose reports are available through my online broker. One of the more difficult management analysis tools for retail investors to acquire is a calculation of a firm’s return on invested capital (ROIC), coupled with a comparison of its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). The difference becomes the net return to shareholders after management’s cost of capital. Many believe this is a very accurate measure of management’s ability to generate long-term returns. F.A.S.T. Graphs offers a great historical graph of ROIC, but New Constructs takes it a bit further, offering a 5-year history of both ROIC and WACC.

The overview will also include industrial sector and industry. Broker consensus for timeliness and broker consensus price targets are provided by Thomson Reuters. The 2019 PEG ratio is based on 2019 estimated earnings, anticipated 5-year earnings growth, and the share price as of October 30, as provided by CFRA, as is the 5-year dividend growth. Net ROIC (ROIC - WACC) is an approximate for the firm’s trailing 12-month, sourced from the New Constructs charts. The short business description is offered by 4-Traders.com.

A word of caution with financial analysis - not all presentations use the same formula for their calculations. For example, ROIC can be listed differently on different sites based on the formula used. One site may calculate a specific firm’s TTM ROIC as 8.9%, while another offers 7.9%, and another calculates ROIC as 4.1%, as is the case with CVS Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS). Maintaining consistency in resource data offsets the formula variations.

CVS Health Corp.: Health Care; Health Care Services. Consensus Recommendation 1.9; Price Target $92; 2019 PEG Ratio 1.09; 5-year Dividend Growth 27.9%; Net ROIC ~3.2%

CVS is a proven consolidator within the healthcare sector. Its share price has been weak lately with the announced acquisition of Aetna (NYSE:AET). With the recent stock slide, if management can deliver on its forecast of $750 million in cost savings and turn the company's pharmacy-based MinuteClinic locations into a neighborhood health center, the risk-to-reward seems to favor long-term investors. All healthcare companies are seeking ways to improve service while reducing costs, and CVS may have found it with the combination of health insurance exposure driving more pharmacy traffic and additional patients to its MinuteClinics.

Gentex Corp. (NASDAQ:GNTX): Consumer Discretionary; Auto Parts & Equipment; Consensus Recommendation 2.8; Price Target $22. 2019 PEG Ratio 1.14; 5-year Dividend Growth 12.2%; Net ROIC ~16.0%

These guys love looking in their rear-view mirror. Gentex is a large US manufacturer of automotive interior and exterior rear-view mirrors. Mirrors and automotive electronics accounted for 93% of its 2017 revenue, with the company's strength being automatic dimmable mirrors. Management has a balanced geographic approach, with 46% of 2017 sales from Europe, 31% from the US, and 23% from Asia-Pacific. Management’s ability to consistently grow the company's earnings without any long-term debt since 2012 should be a substantial attraction in a rising interest rate environment. Net ROIC of 16%+ should also garner the attention of most consumer discretionary investors.

Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE:NOC): Industrials; Aerospace & Defense; Consensus Recommendation 2.0; Price Target $344; 2019 PEG Ratio 1.20; 5-year Dividend Growth 11.6%; Net ROIC ~2.8%

Military spending is on the upswing after inflation-adjusted declines during the previous administration. The cycle should support defense names' revenue and profit growth through the end of the decade. While projecting defense spending beyond the 2020/2021 fiscal year is difficult, the tailwinds from Northrup Grumman’s current $53 billion backlog (more than 2 years of revenues) should allow management to maintain its current EPS growth. Aiding in shareholder rewards is a reduction in the firm’s estimation of its effective tax rates from 33% to 13%, coupled with share buybacks.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS): Communication Services; Movies & Entertainment; Consensus Recommendation 2.4; Price Target $120; 2019 PEG Ratio 1.33; 5-year Dividend Growth 35.8%; Net ROIC ~5.0%

Since breaking the $100 mark in mid-2014, DIS stock has been stuck in a trading range of between $100 and $120, even as earnings have grown from $4.32 to over $7.00. The recent stagnation in share price can be attributed to the pending acquisition of portions of Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) and the expensive battle the company waged with Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA). However, Disney is rumored to be looking for additional overseas acquisitions, with content providers leading the pack of possibilities.

YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM): Consumer Discretionary; Restaurants; Consensus Recommendation 2.3; Price Target $95; 2019 PEG Ratio 1.66; 5-year Dividend Growth 8.2%; Net ROIC ~19.0%

YUM! Brands has been focused on its three brands (KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell) and its four growth drivers (distinctive, relevant brands; unmatched franchising opportunities; bold restaurant development; unrivaled culture and talent) to reward shareholders. For example, KFC just introduced its new fried chicken and waffle entree, which should make diners craving this interesting combination salivate. And yes, it should quality as one of management’s drivers of a “bold restaurant development”. YUM share price has been trying to break out over the $95 range since mid-2015. Even though management generates one of the higher Net ROICs and dividend growth is above average, the share price has not responded by breaking out over $95. Patience and a continuation of the company's high Net ROIC should amply reward long-term investors.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM): Industrials; Industrial Conglomerates; Consensus Recommendation 2.7; Price Target $204; 2019 PEG Ratio 1.68; 5-year Dividend Growth 16.9%; Net ROIC ~7.6%

I like the description of 3M on 4-Traders.com: “3M Co. is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products”. While the consumable products segment offers sponges and Post-It-Notes, many of the company's products incorporate medical and technological advances, such as electronic displays, medical and surgical equipment, and health information systems. After disappointing earnings recently, the share price has slid about 23%, wiping out all the gains made since mid-2016. Investors are a bit worried over higher raw material costs, foreign exchange headwinds, and possible water contamination issues at some of its plant locations. Even with a decline in ROIC from 18% to 14% over the past few years, management has generated a long-term Net ROIC which should support further earnings growth over time.

CSX Corp. (NYSE:CSX): Industrials; Railroads; Consensus Recommendation 2.2; Price Target $82; 2019 PEG Ratio 0.98; 5-year Dividend Growth 10.4%; Net ROIC ~0.9%

After issuing a third-quarter earnings beat recently, many analysts upped their price target for CSX to the mid-to-high $80s. Supported by a strong economic backdrop, rail volumes have been increasing. This has allowed management to continue its string of dividend raises. Improving operating margins continue to show up in higher ROIC numbers, but the spread between ROIC and WACC continues to be somewhat slim. Interestingly, according to the analyst at Gordon Haskett, last week the CSX corporate jet was spotted in Calgary, the home of Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP), and it was the first time in over two years that the folks from Jacksonville visited the home of the Calgary Stampede. According to New Constructs, CP has generated a TTM Net ROIC of 2.9%, besting its peer. Possible tie-up in the works?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT): Industrials; Trucking; Consensus Recommendation 2.3; Price Target $132; 2019 PEG Ratio 1.08; 5-year Dividend Growth 11.2%; Net ROIC ~5.3%.

Truckers are flexing their pricing power, with J.B. Hunt able to push off higher wage costs to its customers. Tight freight capacity and a very tight labor market are showing up as higher freight charges for retailers and manufacturers. Several food companies and industrial suppliers are commenting that higher freight costs are cutting into their operating margins. JBHT management has commented that its usually strong late-third quarter and fourth quarter business is holding up well this year. While the company's customers lament on its conference calls about freight costs, the current economics for freight carriers are good for JBHT shareholders.

McCormick & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MKC): Consumer Staples; Packaged Foods & Meats; Consensus Recommendation 2.8; Price Target $128; 2019 PEG Ratio 1.88; 5-year Dividend Growth 8.9%; Net ROIC ~2.6%.

Up 46% in share price since January, McCormick could be seen as being overpriced. After rising 13% in 2017 and another 17% this year, EPS growth is expected to decline back to its long-term growth rate in the mid-to-high single digits. MKC is valued at a P/E of 27 in a sector with peer averages of 15. Coupled with a declining ROIC performance, shares seem to be priced based on a growing scarcity of strong branded consumer staples, such as the company's portfolio of spices and flavorings.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF): Financials; Investment Banking & Brokerage; Recommendation 2.0; Price Target $101; 2019 PEG Ratio 0.67; 5-year Dividend Growth 9.4%; Net ROIC ~4.6%.

While its Private Banking segment generated about 68% of 2017 revenues, strong mergers and acquisitions for middle-market firms should drive investment banking advisory and underwriting fees going into 2019. Private Banking provides financial planning, brokerage, insurance, and proprietary mutual funds. A continuation of the current equity bull market should maintain a tailwind for RJF’s business. Shareholders should focus on the improving ROIC to determine its sustainability.

The strongest underlying common attribute of these ten A+ companies is they all have positive Net Return on Invested Capital. While this could lull one into complacency, I would venture a guess that many investments in your portfolio don’t generate positive Net ROIC. I recently checked on my own portfolio, and of the 30 stocks reviewed using New Constructs' ROIC minus WACC chart presentations, 14 firms generated positive Net ROIC, 5 generated negative Net ROIC, and 7 were in further need of review due to a large increase in WACC on a TTM basis or a substantial decline in ROIC (which marred an otherwise positive Net ROIC history). Four were not covered. Of the 30 charts reviewed, 18 were for stocks bought originally mainly for income, such as MLPs and utilities. Five of these management teams generated positive Net ROIC, 4 need review, 3 generated negative Net ROIC, and 4 weren’t covered.

Other important consideration these stocks have in common is very high 5-year dividend growth profiles. However, not all had pristine credit ratings from S&P. Credit ratings for these companies ranged from A+ to NR due to having no debt, with the vast majority in the BBB+ and BBB range.

Based on various value metrics, not all of these companies offer current attractive market valuations. However, just like not all companies with a pristine credit rating are market buys, the 10-year consistency rating in generating earnings and dividend growth should be a consideration during stock due diligence research. Personally, I use the SPGMI Quality Rating as a handicapping factor when conducting my due diligence.

I anticipate offering Part 2 of this article with 10 more SPGMI A+ reviews shortly.

