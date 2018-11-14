Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) Presents at 2018 UBS Global Technology Conference Call (Transcript)

Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) 2018 UBS Global Technology Conference Call November 13, 2018 3:00 PM ET

Hi, everyone, I am Jen Lowe. I cover the software group here at UBS. Thank you all for being here with us today. And with us we have Adobe’s CFO John Murphy; and Adobe VP of Investor relations, Mike Saviage, who I'm sure many of you have gotten to interact with.

And I thought maybe a good place to start is, John, you were at the Analyst Day not too long ago, presented some very ambitious targets, ones that we were happy to see for 2019. I know it's where the first rigor's really gotten into 2019 for any companies. Could you talk a little bit about -- you gave the guidance around $1.4 billion in net new ARR, which is -- looks to be pretty strong versus what you were guiding -- or not you specifically but Mark, your predecessor guiding at this time last year. What sort of gives you the conviction that, that's at this point in time looking into '19?

John Murphy

Really a couple of things, we've had some great momentum coming out of FY ‘18 as we said. And when we look at the introduction of new products that we've had over the last couple of years, when we look at the number of new users who are attracting to the platform, whether they would be students or new creatives who -- that have joined the professional world or even folks in the enterprise that are using our products not necessarily on a full time basis but there are lot of departments outside of marketing that are using our products. So we’re able to expand seats that way. And we're seeing you know expansion in other geos as well. So you've got a lot of different vectors that we're hitting on that are giving us confidence in the growth of our ARR.

Jennifer Lowe

Maybe driving into that a little bit, because I think it's a scenario that people really spend a lot of time trying to understand. At the Analyst Day, you talked about Creative Cloud growth in sort of three buckets. You have the core, the market expansion and then the value expansion categories. And maybe you could just sort of walk through those and think about where Adobe is within those opportunity sets, what are sort of the key pieces driving the opportunity there and what we should expect to see.

John Murphy

Yes, it was a way of kind of framing more than 20 different growth drivers that we’re kind of focused on. And when we did that, we didn't necessarily kind of highlight in a rank stack order what we're focused on. But certainly we're focused on all of those things that we talked about. So whether it be enhancing our core products with feature functionality and AI and machine learning, whether it be introducing on-boarding tasks such as Spark or mobile apps, Single Apps that people can actually experience some of our products and then realize what they can do with them and ultimately collaborate in add-on services and move them up to the full suite. Those are the types of things that we focus on. And we leverage our data driven operating model to figure out what's working and how we can engage with our customers to see what's resonating with them and how we can actually attract them and engage them across all of our products.

Mike Saviage

Yes, and just adding to that and kind of using the framework you mentioned, we have this core opportunity obviously with creative professionals. It's a category that is growing. If you think about all the content we all consume every day, there’s category of growth there happening with not only creative professionals but even people that maybe don't use our products 10 hours a day but maybe they’re using 10 hours a week or 10 hours a month. So there's new categories emerging like social marketers or people that are involved in user experience, design. And we have brand new products that addresses that called Adobe XD.

With the enterprise go-to-market focus we have it's not just focus on the team of creatives but all these different types of users that are involved in content creation, content delivery, and that expands also to the documents opportunity where we're experiencing really strong growth with Document Cloud. We're fighting piracy more aggressively with the product tethered to the cloud and we're seeing growth in emerging markets. We've highlighted areas like South Korea and China and other areas.

And if you think about the new products that John mentioned, there's whole new categories emerging. Some are more nascent like augmented reality and virtual reality and some are real today, like screen design, we have a brand new product called Adobe XD. The final area in the core is really in education where we've always focused on universities and schools. But now we're even moving down into K through 12, where we have mobile apps where students are learning how to use a tablet as part of a content creation process in art school and -- or in art class. And that's an opportunity. So top to bottom, and just our core focus over the time, there's a huge opportunity and -- resulting in an easier adoption.

We actually mentioned that now across our entire base of Creative Cloud subscribers, over 45% of them are brand new to the franchise. And that's a number that's been growing every year since we've been reporting that stat.

In the market expansion category, we're focusing more on a hobbyist end consumers, we have the Photography plan, which has added millions of users to our base around photography product like Lightroom and Photoshop. We introduced a brand new product called the Adobe Rush, Premier Rush, which is really taking the powerful video editing features of our products using in areas like Hollywood and making it really simple to use for people like video bloggers, or people that are pushing out video snippets on social platforms. And we just launched that at our user conference a couple weeks ago, that's in the same price category of $10 a month like the Photography plan.

John mentioned Spark and there's other things we're doing in the market expansion category. And then value expansion, we have services like Adobe Stock, which is our stock content service. We moved into that space a few years ago. Now, we've talked about 25%, 30% year-on-year growth in some of our quarters recently, and so across all those 20 plus categories, our growth drivers, we're seeing all of those inputs into how we grow the business.

Jennifer Lowe

Great. There's a lot to cover there.

Mike Saviage

It’s a mouthful.

Jennifer Lowe

Yes. It seems like you've done that before.

Mike Saviage

It’s on my eyelids.

Jennifer Lowe

Okay. Well, maybe we can sort of go up that a little bit and start with the core. And one of the questions I get sometimes, and I don't know if there's a great answer to this, but I'd just be curious to hear kind of how you think about it, is there's sort of the secular, which hasn't been in a robust spending environment, ad budgets are high, when there's good ad spending that creates more ad-supported media and that creates demand for creatives, but there's a cyclical element to that. You also get the element of structural teams, where you have people on Etsy or on YouTube or sort of citizens creative maybe, who are creating their own economies based on creative assets. And I don't know if there's a great way to spice it up, but if you think about some of the growth you've seen in the core, also the piracy and things like that, which are not immaterial, but is there any way to sort of separate how much of that is secular ad spendings robust so it supports more creative content versus more of a secular shift in more content being digitized and creating greater opportunities in a longer tailed way?

John Murphy

Yes. I would say taking -- kind of taking up a little bit, the content creation, content consumption is exploding. And so the most effective way for businesses or individuals to tell their story is through compelling content. And where you have whether it be businesses or advertising agencies or creative professionals, photographers, or maybe even short filmmakers -- short form filmmakers or video bloggers you've got all of the media -- mediums are available for them to deliver their content and it's actually make an impression about who they are as a professional. So I think with that exposure in the content and then consumers and individuals consuming content in a digital way through various different screens or tablets or phones even in your car or even at a gas station or at a coffee shop you've got that content creation curve and growth is not going to change. It's just going to become much more engaging.

Ad agencies are certainly trying to figure out ways in terms of making their content creation even more effective and more cost effective for them and actually faster to develop and so lot of our products enable them to do that. And so from that perspective in the core we're still extremely relevant to the core and that's expanding itself.

Jennifer Lowe

Okay. Great. And maybe skipping ahead a little bit there. As you think about new audiences, you touched on Adobe Rush a bit as one of the big announcements out of MAX. I mean, photography skill has been such a successful product in terms of bringing new customers into the funnel, but it also really speaks to the DNA of Photoshop and through the built-in photography community there. As you think about Rush and the potential there in a slightly different market, with video being a little bit less of a traditional market for Adobe there but maybe not in the same way, what's sort of the aspirations there? Do you think you can see a photography skill-like curve or is it going to be more gradual? How should we kind of frame it out?

John Murphy

Well, it's interesting. Certainly we think there's great growth there which is why we developed the products and launched it. When you look at the ease in creating a video using Rush that actually has production quality that maybe in a short format that can actually become quite a momentum in terms of people delivering content and engaging by video. So while an image itself can be very compelling, imagine a video being compelling that takes maybe few minutes to may be versus hours or weeks or months. So I think there’s a lot of momentum that can come from the Rush product and we're pretty excited about it.

Mike Saviage

Yes. In general just building on that, just the on-ramp for mobile app use where we have companion products and tools for a lot of our flagship products, we also have versions of them running on iOS and on Android. And we said at our Analyst Meeting that we've had over 110 million people create an Adobe ID just to access these mobile apps and then they’ve become part of our marketing funnel, our way of attracting users from free to paid. If you take a look at the Adobe XD the same thing, we have a free version of it where we seed, and then we see viral adoption of how people are creating interfaces on things like a kiosk in a hotel or on a drive-through at a restaurant or loyalty app for a coffee shop. All of these are ways that increasingly brands want to interact. It's all content and it's all opportunity for us.

You know our CEO likes to talk about being the creativity platform for all and that's a wide net that we're throwing out. But with our brand and with the capabilities of our products we just bring them in and then we're able to find ways to engage them over time and some of that turns into base where we can monetize.

Jennifer Lowe

And maybe a couple of points there. But -- so you talked about the data-driven model that was outlined at Analyst Day. And I guess maybe the first question there is, can you just talk about how your rigor and process have evolved around how you really track and manage in a data-driven way your customer acquisition costs, what the lifetime value customer is? You gave us a presentation what it is today and then maybe fill up that question anytime, but maybe more for Mike. But what does that look like three or four years ago or five years ago? And what's really changed in that?

Mike Saviage

I think in any business where you're driving transactions through your digital properties, through your website, it becomes acts around how do you bring traffic to your site? And then once they come how do you engage them? And so in a very personalized way, we can target people with the way we buy keywords on search platforms, how we do display ads, how we do retargeting. And then once a visitor comes we can engage them in a way that works with what they’re searching for in their geographic location. And we’re able to monetize that by monitoring through data all of these different ways that people are coming to our site and then how we can migrate them up.

And this isn’t just acquiring customers, it’s also how we retain millions and millions of subscribers by understanding the use of the products perhaps they haven’t downloaded a new update that might trigger something that suggests maybe they’re not going to renew. And so how do we engage people that are at risk and it’s all driven through the data, through the analytics of our products. We have customers here for Adobe Experience Cloud, and we use it to its full extent and how we understand how people come to our site, what our spend is, which drives that, what the return on that spend is? We can even go so far as to understand that if we spend more in the next two weeks, how much more traffic and how much more subscriptions that will drive over the next two weeks. And we can look at that by 20-plus geographies of the different dot com sites. So it’s really truly a data-driven operating model and that drives a lot of the confidence we have in the business.

John Murphy

And it’s real time, which is the other part of it. So where it’s grown in sophistications to where we are today is we can access dashboards that really indicate the health of all of our efforts across discovered, tried, buy, use and renew, it’s look at the life cycle of the customer.

Jennifer Lowe

And I know this is one of my favorite topics because it comes up, I feel like, every few months. But on that point, so you have this great data resource. You can see how different programs you're running are having impact in real time in the market. Every time Adobe runs a discount, I feel like everyone gets all worked out about -- maybe can you talk a little bit about that within the data-driven model? Does that give you more degrees of freedom to experiment things like with -- experiment things like promotions and test it out? How should we look at that in the context of the data-driven model?

John Murphy

Yes. The beauty of promotions is they work. They drive traffic, they create awareness, they drive consideration. And at any given time, we might be running over 100 promotions globally. And so it’s always interesting when my pop-up in the US and it’s shared amongst the sales desks of all the traders saying “Oh, Adobe is running a promotion, wow.” That and the other 99 that are probably running at the same time exist because it creates that awareness in that consideration phase.

In fact, two people might come to our site at the same time and one might get a promotion and one might not. I mean we do AB testing constantly around what is fueling that next step in using analytics to understand what’s working, what’s not and using our products to auto select things that might try that engagement. So promotions will never stop in our type of model, they’re used effectively. And with Black Friday and Cyber Monday coming up, it’s always in-time when we drive a lot more awareness around some of the more consumer facing products.

Jennifer Lowe

And if you think about those opportunities to create engagement with a broader base of users, one hand, you seem to be seeing traction with full priced versions of Creative Cloud, and the other products like photography skill and Rush hits sort of a longer tail of maybe more price-sensitive users. If you think about those levers, are we seeing growth in that full priced core user? And how much of the growth of display is really coming from that long tail of lower ASP but high-volume business?

John Murphy

It’s come from both, I mean we -- our retention is very strong across our new users as they migrate to full pricing. And the ability for us to actually introduce some of our products in a tiered way too like we have with Lightroom, they can actually use. They can actually use the old Lightroom and although we use our new Lightroom that we launched last year. So you’re seeing us double the price. And so they can opt in for their price point too. So you've got a lot of different levers around pricing that enable us to capture -- drive people to the market given the value that we see in the full price model so whether they collaborate, they store, whether they're able to actually use across multiple devices. They see the value in the full price.

Mike Saviage

The thing I'd add as well is just building on the mobile opportunity. We've obviously innovated a lot around some of these mobile apps. And there is the new one called the Project Gemini which we showed at our user conference. It's six years in the making, but it basically enables you to paint with oil-based paints like you would on the canvas to do so on a tablet or with water colors and how you use the stylus to adjust opacity and wetness of the brush. And these are things now that we start to introduce that create that awareness around what we can do. And then the other thing got a lot of buzz is we're bringing full Photoshop to the iPad next year. We've had various derivatives of Photoshop over the years running on tablets and on smartphones. And now bringing the full Photoshop to the iPad Pro where we talked about that with not only Apple at our conference but at their event in New York recently. That creates a whole new opportunity for on-ramping more customers and where it could be a mobile only sort of app environment.

Jennifer Lowe

And then just extending that a little bit on one of the questions that came from the audience, I'll escalate it a little. But as you -- so as you look at things like mobile, one of the constraints on Photoshop historically and particularly around video editing and things like that is the GPU intensity and demands on the hardware. And even though it's in the cloud, there are certain capabilities that need to be resident on a client device. I would ask you, as you think about taking those applications to mobile platforms to iPads, obviously, iPads are getting more powerful, but is it that? Is that the hardware form factors have caught up on the needs of Photoshop from a power perspective? Or are you figuring ways to offload more of that demand and put that in the cloud as things like in the question here with networking and other pieces through catch-up to the intensity of a very rich graphic?

Mike Saviage

It's both. I mean the product is really a hybrid model where if you're running Photoshop on the desktop it can still offload and utilize cloud resources to do some of the compute. And now with bringing Photoshop to the iPad certainly the power and the capability of tablets has grown immensely. And it can start to handle the rigors of a very CPU, GPU-intensive product like Photoshop. Same with video authoring. Video authoring is a very compute-intensive product. And the ability for us to leverage some of the innovation that’s happening on the device side is creating more opportunity for us.

Jennifer Lowe

Great. And maybe a slightly different topic within the same broader bucket. But this year was the first year we saw a price increase in the US. As you carefully remind us, you've got experience with another market but less on the US. But just as you think about sort of beyond this year and how you think about taking value per customer higher over the time -- over time, how much of that should we think about as sort of the ability to increase price versus upsell and migrating people to premium SKUs? What's sort of the longer-term takeaway? First, what's been the experience of price increases here? And then how should we think about the possible cadence in the future?

John Murphy

Yes, so the price increase that we introduced in North America was really after a number of years of continuous innovation that we've delivered on Creative Cloud. And in addition, when we announced the price increase, we launched five new products that were part of the Creative Cloud suite. So our approach has always been delivering meaningful value and explain it to the customers and either existing customers and new customers and what that value is to them and have the can actually utilize these features. And then we can actually demonstrate why that value we want to price-in and get obviously get return for our investment over those number of years. So the approach that we've taken is not going to be like an annual price increase subscription model service that you may see like a Netflix or something like that, but to really actually focus on the value that we can add, to make sure that we understand that consumers or/and users and customers whether their enterprise or consumer see the value that we're adding and they actually can use it and deploy it in whatever use case that they have.

So from that perspective we’ve had successful price increase this year, and the full effect as we said will be really more in '19 as customers renew. Our experiences that we have more rounded international effects changes and so we definitely understand the reaction. But again using the data driven operating model, that rich ecosystem of data that we can see how customers react as they renew, they renew it. And so we're not really seeing kind of a backlash. We didn't see it even from a social media perspective when we announced it.

Jennifer Lowe

And maybe you highlighted that there was five new products rolled into this price increase. As you think about what the path looks like to your contain, innovate, go to MAX and come away inspired is how I would feel. But it's -- as you think about this new rollout, how much of that is opportunities to increase value in the core? Could there potentially be more SKU differentiation over time? How do you about new things being independently priced? I know there's a lot that goes into that, but what's sort of the calculus set?

John Murphy

Oh, yes, it's really all that. So as we said, Single Apps are great on-ramps to new users trying out our applications for the first time. Then obviously from perspective of the feature functionality for existing customers, if they are adding on let’s say another app, after a couple of apps they are adding on they’re getting closer to the full suite price. So you can migrate them to the full suite and they get much more functionality. So it actually attacks all those things. It's attracted to new users and gives them a taste for it, gives us the ability to engage them on newer mediums, whether it be mobile or whether it be on tablets, and obviously give them an opportunity to take advantage of other cloud services that would expand them.

Jennifer Lowe

Okay. And then maybe just finishing out the discussion around Creative Cloud, and then we can move on. It's always a fun part to talk about, but just a question from the audience, I think, is relevant to this. If you think about different content types here and the questions around AR and VR, which I think was at MAX, there was demos around that, there was a big demo right then, so can you talk a little bit about what sort of the opportunity is around VR and AR? And then also, there's a question here around gaming and any sports and other categories that might also benefit?

John Murphy

Yes, I mean, VR and AR, it's early days. But we think it's very promising. Obviously, the demo that we had at the retail store at MAX was a really good example of how you can actually bring to life AR in a real way for consumers. So as a company is looking at engaging consumers, maybe having full inventory in the store but that people can design and customize a piece of apparel or a real-time in the store and actually had to look real was really the compelling story.

Mike Saviage

And just building on that. At the end of the day, augmented reality, virtual reality. It's all content, gaming, it's still content. So there is an opportunity there with products like Photoshop and Illustrator with our video tools, with our animation tool. We have one of those new products with Adobe dimension which allows you to take 2D content that might be created an illustrated or photoshoped and bring it into a 3D modeling environment. And that actually goes really well with Project Aero, which is our augmented reality product that we worked on in conjunction with how Apple showed it at their conference, WWDC, over the summer.

And as John said, it still nascent opportunity, but I think it showed our customers is A, the real business used cases around the corner for augmented reality and Adobe is going to have your back; and B, the platform for you if and when this takes off in a bigger way.

Jennifer Lowe

Great. Maybe moving to another very important category within the Digital Media umbrella, Document Cloud, I think if you talked a bit about the new audience within Creative and bringing into to these populations that are kind of emerging creatives, I think the one that arguably is a little more surprising is how much incremental opportunities on the Acrobat ecosystem and with digital cloud -- Document Cloud, sorry. But where are those new users coming from? Who are the pockets of that 40% of new users within Document Cloud that are coming in?

John Murphy

Yes, I think the Document Cloud, when we converted Creative Cloud to subscription services, it was kind of a very quick shift, with Document Cloud because customers are not necessarily upgrading as frequently, we decided to feather in subscriptions overtime and so, it was a slower build of the subscription base. So that stacking effect kind of took time to develop.

So the lower price point is attracting individuals and smaller businesses to Document Cloud. So paying a small amount per month versus paying the full cost of the professional model for Document Cloud is very compelling and the strong people and it's more affordable. But then they stay. They're able to access the cloud services, and storage and collaboration and other services like sign and scan.

So, we continue to innovate Doc Cloud, Acrobat and all the other services associated with it, but and I think really the compelling story that on driving the growth has been the subscription model. Make sure it was a compelling price point, making more attractive to new users it maybe a little more price sensitive, you know they can actually experience the value of the some of the other services in the cloud.

Mike Saviage

So, I would just add there is so many people that are willing to pay $12 a month that never were going to pay $400 for Acrobat. And if you think about that entry point of price just like in the Creative business, so there’s a lot of people that are more price sensitive and a small business that maybe about one copy of Acrobat, now they can afford to put it on all their users desktops. And if you marry that concept with this overall umbrella of digital transformation, there's still lot of optimizing document work flows that could be made digital.

And so, you have case studies where on-boarding, new customers or new clients took days or weeks through a paper-based applications process and now that turns into hours and minutes or the stability to interact with documents on a mobile device. We have over 1 billion copies of the free Adobe reader out there. They have evolved in and enabled with digital signatures and so, we can just further the goals of our customers with not only the business model but with the capabilities of the product.

Jennifer Lowe

And maybe just attracting that for layer. One of the things that you talked about at Analyst Day and I think most of the companies here have talked about is digital transformation, and Document Cloud has served a story there. Can you just talk about -- I think we're all pretty familiar with Acrobat and that piece of it. But taking that to a more strategic level, how is that Document Cloud enabling you to participate in all this innovation that’s happening more on the digitization effort?

John Murphy

Yes, if you think about our businesses, it’s still using an awful lot of paper based processes. And so, our Document Cloud solution really provides the, really not just to take a contractor sales contract and just have a process signed. We actually have the ability to change many different paper-based processes, whether it'd be procurement, whether it'd be employee on-boarding, whether it'd be forms that you’d use internally to, even wire transfer forms and things like that.

So when companies look at the process say they’re funneling these things around manually looking for signature or looking for inputs onto different forms, we can do that now electronically. And it’s, where it may have taken, let’s say a week, 10 days, 14 days to get a PO created and signed and approved for purposes of purchasing something that can happen in minutes.

Jennifer Lowe

So maybe just, I feel like there’s never enough time to ask questions, but we got to move on and in particular, so moving to Experience Cloud. You’ve been pretty busy on the M&A front for a traditionally conservative company on the M&A front. So, we’ve got Magento, now Marketo is closed. Can you just talk at a high level what those two acquisitions bring to the portfolio, why you felt now is the right time to execute on this?

John Murphy

In Digital Experience, we had a very nice set of solutions that our customers were resonating with. And as we have been able to extend the number of solutions, our customers were purchasing from experience cloud. We’re also listening to what customers were asking for. And a lot of them were asking for, hey, it’d be a lot easier for me if you had an integrated commerce solution. While we integrated with a number of different commerce providers, having a solution that fits and is integrated on the Adobe cloud platform across all of our other experience cloud solutions was a compelling opportunity for us.

And so Magento really fit that bill. The other thing that Magento, why it was kind of compelling for us as they had already kind of started migrating their products to enterprise capable products will still invest to bring us to the enterprise level that we operate that. But they were really had a very strong mid-market component and they’re moving upstream to the enterprise. And so we’re able to accelerate their growth by leveraging our enterprise motion. At the same time, we don’t want to do any harm to the mid-market businesses, they created and had momentum. And so, it’s kind of a win-win, that situation for us, but it’s definitely what customers were asking us for.

On Magento having the experience we have and our customers have with our products on a B2C basis. A lot of those customers are also B2B customers. So if you think about a bank, they have a consumer that comes into the branch rarely these days, but since interacting with them either on a mobile app or on their computer or maybe in the branch. But they’re also dealing with other businesses, so whether an auto dealership or another company for the banking relationship. Having that lead management and account based marketing capability in order management capability was not something that our existing products that were more B2C focused really look we’re suited for.

So Marketo actually provides that capability for us. And Marketo very different company that was a couple of years ago. They were actually -- also have very strong midmarket based. So that was actually good. Kind of nice fit with the agenda for us. But also moving to the enterprise, they had really transformed their product. And as you can see in the industry analyst reports, they’re rated the top tool in the marketplace right now. And so there was another way for us to accelerate their growth further into enterprise base, while also maintaining a stronger base in the midmarket.

One thing over that and that is, in the B2C obviously, we built a very successful business with Experience Cloud. Marketo add certainly B2B capabilities, as John pointed out. There’s also this category of B2B2C that we talked about. There is a lot of consumers goods companies where they build product but they don't sale directly to customer like a Procter & Gamble. They have to create demand they have to create that the desire for feel to buy those products. And so they're interacting with businesses that they're selling to consumers to those businesses.

And so regardless of whether it's B2C or B2B or B2B2C we're building out to support fully or not only target at the enterprise where we've always focused but now with the go-to-market strength that both Magento and Marketo have to really allows us to a lot to potentially targeting the midmarket as well.

Jennifer Lowe

And if you think about the Experience Cloud. How that's involved since the Omniture deal almost 10 years ago. Old good time. So you bought Omniture, your bought Day, you bought Efficient Frontier, you bought Neolane there is been a lot in that to mobile phone. There is been a lot in there. And that a lot of in Omniture as their whole portfolio as well. it was period of time where the idea was specifically bundling and try to simplify the purchasing process. Now with Marketo and Magento, you sort of broadened out that portfolio, plus you add different types of audiences. I know it's really early on it at this point, but should we expect that we'll sort of continue to focus on simplifying the process, creating bundles that are appropriate for certain audiences? Or is it still a little bit piecemeal? And how -- I know it's been like a week [multiple speakers]. Yes it's just to try to keep purchasing the easy. And should we assume that it sort of get pull together again?

John Murphy

Yes when we're doing with the Adobe Cloud Platform is making sure that our solutions are fully integrated. Because obviously one have a lower total cost of ownership for our customers as they can see value and the multiple solutions plus. And at given point in time when they maybe purchase one of our solutions or two of our solutions, they may not necessarily be ready for a full suite of them. So the ability to add on capabilities later on and look at further it would be B2B companies management or where there would be Magento Commerce. These are capabilities that customers will need overtime. And so we feel very confident that our ability to successfully integrate our solutions in way that it make for a seamless integration for our customers is a value add to them.

Mike Saviage

I think that's differentiation what's Adobe versus others. And that we really focus hard on obtaining the value that our customers want in integrating the products. And that isn't just the features that are running on the same power architecture, it's in the back offices contract just how they engage with Adobe as a company. So that's hard work to do that integration. And so we in the near term certainly focused on keeping momentum of the companies that we acquire. On day 1 we're already focused on what the long term opportunity is. And I think looking back over the last couple of years we've invested heavily and what John talked about versus the Adobe Cloud platform where a couple of years ago wasn't as easy to bring it another asset and just lock it into everything else we're doing. But the investments we've made with our platform are enabling us to now more easily our existing model that we're going to use and how things like privacy and security and single sign-on and the web that our customer profile and what is the data model that all these products used. And now we're not just Adobe focused on that but we announced something the couple of months ago called the Open Data initiative with Microsoft and SAP, where we're working together on a common data model so that all these silos of data can be more seamlessly used between the different products from their respective companies. So it's a heavy list but that's part of our track record as doing these acquisitions but then driving the value for our customers as quick as possible.

Jennifer Lowe

And then since we touch on the Open Data initiatives. One of the metrics that as also reflecting myself from the analyst day, that jumps at me was the comments that you made about 200% increase in Microsoft partnership related bookings which is pretty astonishing. Can you just talk a little bit about the partnership there and, really, what seems to be hitting? What, I mean, 200% is a big number?

John Murphy

Yes. The partnership is a little over 2 years now at this point. And so obviously with metrics I've ever seen great success and what we're finding is that leveraging access to Microsoft's enterprise sales organization, when they're in selling and we're in selling with them, we're able to tell a very compelling story about the combination of Azure and our solutions that brought on Azure are providing. So it's been a great partnership in that sense, and for our customers, what we're seeing is not only the increase in bookings, we're actually seeing the number of solutions that the customers are actually purchasing, increase over time as well.

Jennifer Lowe

And let took us they're actually because I'm, I think one of the questions that we hear sometimes if, there will be, there is data conceptual level of a very logical workflow between content creators, content monetization. But if we think about your actual go-to-market, in the Creative business, you have the data driven model, there's through the light touch high volume aspect to it with in digital marketing, it's a bit more of a traditional enterprise sale, you need direct sales right people. Maybe that diverted a little bit as you get into midmarket and small businesses, but how do you think about the write level of investment in the go to market around to digital marketing business because you have these great margins in Creative you want to go the digital marketing side? What's that balance and how do you make sure you've got the right assets to compete with some very big players?

John Murphy

Yes. So it's just that we use data, too, to evaluate initially experience side of the house as well. And certainly, in the exercises side, it was very much sales or the model to drive working with you, obviously, driving revenue for the future. So and we balance that investment with what the opportunity is and where we think we can be successful in converting prospects to actual paying customer. So with that, it's an area that we bounce very carefully and we look at where we have partnerships and where they're actually getting traction as well, and where we actually have better success going directly ourselves.

Mike Saviage

I've been Adobe a long time and I really love to talk about the transformation of the Creative business but whether we transform significantly is on the enterprise sales side. And any one of our enterprise reps can walk into a customer now. And they'll take the meeting because they already have a relationship with Adobe across the Creative products and the Acrobat products. And that enables us to go tell that entire workflow story around, now customers use the word content velocity.

If I'm paying an agency or my Creative team to create new advertising or new content for the website, how quickly can I push that out into a campaign into personalization on my website? And we able to have a much higher level discussion and we're investing in an enterprise go-to-market motion. And then now when you bring on assets like Marketo and Magento, we have even more to talk about and it just creates a more mission critical engagement with our customers. And that's been an exciting thing to watch mature over the last 5 to 10 years.

Jennifer Lowe

Okay. And then my last minute 13 second hopefully not unlucky 13. Final topic, so just on the investment side because you're kind of touching on that a bit, I think one of the things that people gotten spun up around is, as we've seen this incredible margin expansion story at Adobe and it's incredible grotesquerie at Adobe as some of that install based transition which is probably reaching its opportunities that not relative to 5 years ago, too much further along. If you think about that, that next phase of growth for Adobe. How are you thinking about the right level of investment into the business outside of M&A and perhaps and now you managing for margins or you managing for EPS, operating profit growth? What should we be thinking about?

John Murphy

It's nothing's really changed in our approach that you've experienced over the last several years. We invest primarily for top line growth and we’re looking to leverage in our model and how we are disciplined operators around that, our long-term goals to grow revenue and with our model we’re able to grow earnings and so naturally margins expand to make that happen. So with the acquisitions and the level of activity we had just recently, yes, you’re going to have some short-term impacts, but the long run hasn’t change. What we did five years ago, it was the same approach that we’re going forward with today, which is investment top line growth and we know that we can grow earnings and margin accordingly.

Jennifer Lowe

Great. And that's time. So thank you so much for being here today.

Mike Saviage

Great, thank you very much. Best of luck.

