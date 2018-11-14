Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 59: How To Profit From Buffett's Most Important 'Secret To Success'

This week there are 20 great dividend stocks worth buying off my five watchlists. That includes high-yielding blue-chips, dividend aristocrats and kings, and fast dividend growers.

Last week I was very tempted to break with my portfolio strategy when OMP presented an incredible buying opportunity. But I held firm to my long-term plans knowing that future opportunities will be even greater.

Even the most effective investing approaches will underperform at times. But if you have the discipline to wait out those periods, then eventually you'll be proven right and richly rewarded.

Warren Buffett's amazing wealth compounding prowess is due to several factors. But one is most important and can help make regular investors rich over time.

(Source: imgflip)

Note that due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly portfolio updates into three parts: commentary, economic update, and portfolio summary, stats, and watch lists. This is to avoid excessively long articles and maximize the utility to my readers.

This week's commentary looks at three reasons all investors should own REITs, and points out four deeply undervalued, quality names you should consider buying today.

This week's economic update looks at three troubling economic facts and whether or not they point to recession starting earlier than many investors expect.

Introduction

First, let me be very clear that this is my personal portfolio tailored to my specific financial situation, risk profile, time horizon, and personality traits. I am not recommending anyone mirrors this portfolio. My situation is that I'm about to turn 32, but consider this portfolio an income-focused retirement one (though in a taxable account, so I can use modest amounts of margin).

I'm also working full-time (self-employed) and am thus able to continually add to this portfolio. I do not plan to actually tap the portfolio's income stream for 14-20 years when I plan to move my family (and help support my parents) to the promised land of my people (retired dividend investors): Coastal Florida.

What this portfolio can be used for is investing ideas; however, this portfolio includes high-, low-, as well as medium-risk stocks, so it's up to each individual to do their own individual research and decide which, if any, of my holdings, are right for you.

For a detailed explanation of my methodology, please read my introductory article to the EDDGE (Eternal Daily Dividend Growth Experiment) 4.0 portfolio. However, keep in mind that the portfolio is not static, and both it and the underlying investment strategy will evolve and adapt over time. This is because a changing world, new knowledge, and more experience will cause me to fine-tune it over coming years and decades to maximize my income and total returns.

Also, note that this is currently a highly sector concentrated portfolio. That's because I received my professional training working at The Motley Fool's energy desk, specializing in midstream MLPs (and also lots of renewable energy yieldcos). Thus my comfort with these high-yield and very fast-growing industries. Since moving to Seeking Alpha (and becoming an analyst for Simply Safe Dividends), I've branched out into covering all industries. I now look at about 200 companies per year in detail. I spent most of the first year building out full positions in deeply undervalued midstream stocks, and am now diversifying into other sectors (during each market downturn).

The bottom line is that researching dividend stocks is both my greatest passion and my profession. Thus, you should only use these updates as sources of ideas, but not mirror them exactly unless your risk profile/time horizon/goals very closely match my own.

The Biggest Key To Buffett's Success

Warren Buffett is the most successful investor in history and over the decades numerous people have studied the keys to his success. While none are 100% responsible for his stunning wealth compounding prowess, there are several principal reasons Buffett is now the third-richest man in the world.

contrarian, valuation, fundamental focus

owning quality companies (including many dividend growth blue chips)

use of insurance float (the equivalent of average portfolio leverage of 60%)

the patience of a monk

His favorite time frame is "forever" (though he does sell on occasion when the thesis breaks or he finds a better opportunity)

iron discipline

If I had to choose one of these attributes to define as Buffett's greatest "secret to success" I'd have to go with the man's incredible discipline. Why is that? Well, as usual, Buffett can sum up his strategy in a single sentence.

The reason I consider discipline to be Buffett's greatest investing tool is that all the other keys to his success are actually part of a holistic long-term investing strategy. But no matter how great your overall strategy is, if you don't have the discipline to stick with it, then you will ultimately fail to achieve your portfolio's goals. So let's take a look at how you can use Buffett's greatest strength and apply it to your own investing approach.

How You Can Personally Profit From Buffett Like Discipline

There are four simple historical truths to investing, that stack the deck so much in your favor that getting rich over time becomes all but assured (if you are disciplined enough to avoid making costly mistakes).

The first is that stocks are the best performing asset class in history (actually REITs are but they are technically also equities). Since 1900 stocks have delivered far superior returns, both in nominal terms and on an inflation-adjusted basis compared to bonds or cash equivalents (treasury bills).

(Source: Credit Suisse)

Second is that dividend growth stocks (including companies that start paying dividends) have outperformed non-dividend stocks as well as the overall market. However, dividend cutters have been the worst class of stock, which is why I always focus on safe yield and avoid "yield traps" like the plague. Yield traps are stocks with sky-high yields that are not supported by a company's deteriorating fundamentals and are thus doomed to being cut or suspended (and take the share price down with it).

(Source: Heartland Funds)

Third, there's the fact that, even quality dividend growth blue chips, hardly the fastest-growing companies you can own, still manage to beat the market, and with lower volatility to boot.

Dividend Aristocrats Vs. S&P 500

(Source: Ploutos Research)

Finally, there's the fact that the lower the valuation you buy a stock, the better your long-term returns will be (assuming it's a quality stock and fundamentals don't deteriorate over time).

In fact, valuation is arguably the most important factor in determining long-term returns. According to a study from Yale, the starting P/E at which you buy a stock has the strongest correlation to long-term total returns over periods stretching as long as 30 years. Or to put another way, even the greatest company in the world will make a terrible investment if you grossly overpay for it.

These four historical truths are why my personal investing strategy is built around three core principles:

maximum safe yield (5+% portfolio target, safe payouts even during a severe recession)

strong long-term dividend growth (portfolio target 10+%)

only buy stocks at deep discounts to fair value (high margin of safety and maximum long-term valuation boost to total returns)

So why do I consider discipline to be the most important component of long-term investing success? Because no strategy, or combination of strategies, will always outperform the market over every time frame.

Total Returns By Strategy And Time Period

(Source: Ploutos Research)

For example, value investing has historically been one of the best strategies you can use. However, value stock outperformance of growth stocks has been in its longest bear market in history since the Great Recession ended.

(Source: Ariel Investments)

In fact, all investing strategies go through prolonged periods of underperformance.

Probability Of Strategy Underperforming S&P 500 Over Rolling Time Periods (Since 1928)

(Source: Ariel Investments)

Heck even the mighty Buffett himself has had to deal with multi-year periods when Berkshire (BRK.B) (BRK.A) has suffered severe price declines.

Berkshire Hathaway's Worst Crashes

(Source: Berkshire Annual Letter)

Note that during the tech boom Buffett's company lost half its value, at a time when the broader market was rising, and tech stocks were soaring to the heavens.

^SPXTR data by YCharts

In fact, during the tech bubble, the conservative and value-focused Buffett, who until this decade wouldn't touch a tech stock (outside his circle of competence) was considered by many to be a washed-up dinosaur whose best investing returns were permanently behind him. "Value is dead! Long live tech stocks!" became the rallying cry of many who were seduced by the siren song of high-flying companies, some of whose business models made absolutely no sense.

However, as we all know, value investing wasn't dead and Buffett and Berkshire's investors were ultimately vindicated.

BRK.A data by YCharts

Berkshire went on to outperform the broader market indexes, not just by a little, but by a country mile:

Berkshire CAGR return since March 2000: 12.2%

S&P 500 CAGR: 6.0%

Dow Jones Industrial Average CAGR: 2.6%

Nasdaq CAGR: 2.1%

In fact, the Nasdaq's terrible returns since the height of the greatest stock market bubble in US history shows precisely the danger of ignoring insane valuations. If you had bought into the tech bubble at its top (and then never dollar cost averaged in at lower prices) today your inflation-adjusted returns would be zero, even after nearly 20 years of tech stocks making investors rich.

But the point is that discipline, including the patience to be "wrong" for long stretches of time, is Buffett's greatest strength. To quote the Oracle of Omaha yet again:

You’re neither right nor wrong because other people agree with you. You’re right because your facts are right and your reasoning is right—and that’s the only thing that makes you right. And if your facts and reasoning are right, you don’t have to worry about anybody else.” -Warren Buffett (emphasis added)

This quote means that as long as your strategy is sound (and meets your long-term goals), you should stick with it and ignore what the market is doing. That might mean that you underperform Wall Street darlings for long stretches of time. Or more painfully, your stocks might continue to languish in the toilet far longer than logic or fundamentals might indicate is justified. But ultimately, as long as your facts are right, the market will vindicate you, because stock prices always end up trading on fundamentals in the long-term.

Here's an example of how I applied Buffett like discipline to my own portfolio last week.

A Personal Example From Last Week

My goal is to buy quality stocks, at fire-sale prices, and as aggressively as is safely possible during market downturns. That means that during the recent market pullback I was buying 11 stocks hand over fist, "being greedy when others were fearful." Now that the pullback is (likely) over, I'm deleveraging by using all my weekly cash and net dividends to pay back the margin I used to acquire those companies at some of their best valuations since the financial crisis (in some cases ever).

However, as many of my readers know, it has taken me an embarrassingly long time to nail down my exact long-term strategy. Early mistakes in my portfolio, both from a risk management perspective and style/strategy drift, led to many costly errors that will take many years to dilute away with large dividends and capital gains. Part of my struggles has come from the fact that, no matter what the market is doing, something great is always on sale.

Just last week I was so tempted to buy one stock in particular, despite that violating my long-term "catch falling knives with conviction only when stocks are crashing" strategy. What happened was that Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) announced a secondary offering of 2.3 million units priced at $20. That was to acquire additional stakes in its sponsor's midstream infrastructure. Despite the deal being incredible accretive (coverage ratio will increase 0.1 to 0.15), the stock fell as much as 8% the next day. That means I had the chance to top off this low-risk stock to 10% of my portfolio, locking in an 8.5% yield that management says will grow 20% per year "beyond 2021" (and that's assuming no further drop-downs, just organic growth). And despite that fast growth rate, the distribution coverage is now expected (mid-range guidance) to hit 1.78 by the end of 2019. That's among the highest in the industry (1.1 or above is low risk) and with a long-term target leverage ratio of just 2.0 (4.4 industry average and 5.0 or below considered safe by credit rating agencies) makes OMP one of the best stocks you can buy today.

I could have bought $11,000 more of OMP which would have made a lot of sense per my portfolio's core strategy. At least in terms of maximizing safe yield and fast payout growth (and maximum undervaluation). However, here's why I didn't pull the trigger.

There are numerous reasons that stocks likely bottomed on October 29th (October was the worst month for the S&P 500 in 7 years and for the Nasdaq the worst since 2008) and are likely to rally strongly by the end of the year. But every market downturn is different. This pullback might end up becoming a correction (as I write this the S&P 500 is down for its 3rd day in a row, accelerating downward).

Granted my portfolio is holding up well, with minimal losses (since my ultra-value stocks are falling little or even rising). But some of my higher beta tech names (like Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) or Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)) are falling fast and hard and they may still trigger some limits at fresh lows. My strategy includes a risk emergency break in which if my excess liquidity (equity minus maintenance margin requirement) falls under $100K I have to cancel all my limits.

Corrections often end in washout days, involving one final big market drop where fearful investors capitulate and sell in a blind panic. Had I bought OMP last week, that $11K in additional margin might end up triggering my risk limit several days earlier than I otherwise would. That, in turn, might be the difference between riding this downturn to its ultimate conclusion or having to miss out on some of the best buying opportunities in years.

Worse still, the extra margin, even if we don't retrace to fresh lows, might end up limiting my ability to target new stocks in the next pullback (since WWII they historically happen every six months). Or if we end up in a recession in 2020 or 2021, the extra margin might limit my abilities to take part in the super bowl of value investing, a bear market. That's when the real fortunes get made because even the dividend aristocrats I'll be targeting will be selling at 25+% discounts to fair value.

Those are the times when even slow-growing blue-chip dividend stocks can be bought at prices that lock in 15+% total returns over the following decade. Basically, last week I was highly tempted to take advantage of an objectively great opportunity. However, realizing that my strategy needs to take into account future opportunity cost, I decided to maintain strategy discipline knowing that, in the long term, my portfolio and total returns will thank me.

The Best Dividend Growth Stocks You Can Buy Today

This group of 20 dividend growth blue chips represents what I consider the best stocks you can buy today. They are presented in four categories, sorted by most undervalued (based on dividend yield theory using a 5-year average yield).

High yield (4+% yield)

Fast dividend growth

Dividend Aristocrats

Monthly dividend stocks

Note there may be some overlap between these groups. To help with further research, I've linked to my articles for each recommendation (those not behind a paywall).

The goal is to allow readers to know what are the best low-risk dividend growth stocks to buy at any given time. You can think of these as my "highest-conviction" recommendations for conservative income investors. Note these are not meant to represent a diversified or complete portfolio, but merely highlight the best opportunities for low-risk income investors available in the market today.

The valuations are determined by dividend yield theory, which Investment Quality Trends, or IQT, has proven works well for dividend stocks since 1966, generating market-crushing long-term returns with far less volatility.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

That's because, for stable business income stocks, yields tend to mean-revert over time, meaning cycle around a relatively fixed value approximating fair value. If you buy a dividend stock when the yield is far above its historical average, then you'll likely outperform when its valuation returns to its normal level over time.

For the purposes of these valuation-adjusted total return potentials, I use the Gordon Dividend Growth Model or GDGM. Since 1956, this has proven relatively accurate at modeling long-term total returns via the formula: Yield + dividend growth. That's because, assuming no change in valuation, a stable business model (doesn't change much over time) and a constant payout ratio, dividend growth tracks cash flow growth.

The valuation adjustment assumes that a stock's yield will revert to its historical norm within 10 years (over that time period, stock prices are purely a function of fundamentals). Thus, these valuation total return models are based on the formula: Yield + projected 10-year dividend growth (analyst consensus, confirmed by historical growth rate) + 10-year yield reversion return boost.

For example, if a stock with a historical average yield of 2% is trading at 3%, then the yield is 50% above its historical yield. This implies the stock is (3% current yield - 2% historical yield)/3% current yield = 33% undervalued. If the stock mean-reverts over 10 years, then this means the price will rise by 50% over 10 years just to correct the undervaluation.

That represents a 4.1% annual total return just from valuation mean regression. If the stock grows its cash flow (and dividend) at 10% over this time, then the total return one would expect from this stock would be 3% yield + 10% dividend (and FCF/share) growth + 4.1% valuation boost = 17.1%.

Top 5 High-Yield Blue Chips To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 10 Year Annualized Dividend Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential Enbridge (ENB) Energy 6.4% 3.7% 2.3% to 6.6% 41% 9% 20.7% Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) REIT 5.9% 3.5% 2.2% to 6.8% 41% 4.7% 15.7% Kimco Realty (KIM) REIT 6.8% 4.1% 2.7% to 24.5% 40% 3.8% 16.4% Iron Mountain (IRM) REIT 7.5% 4.9% 0.3% to 8.0% 35% 6% 18.2% Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Energy (uses K1) 6.3% 4.5% 2.7% to 12.0% 27% 5% 14.1%

(Sources: Management guidance, GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Top 5 Fast-Growing Dividend Blue Chips To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 10 Year Annualized Dividend Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential A.O. Smith (AOS) Industrials 1.9% 1.1% 0.8% to 3.4% 42% 11.4% 17.6% FedEx (FDX) Industrial 1.2% 0.7% 0.3% to 1.2% 35% 13.1% 18.4% Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Industrial 3.0% 2.1% 1.5% to 4.5% 31% 9.8% 16.2% Thor Industries (THO) Consumer Discretionary 2.2% 1.6% 0.8% to 2.7% 27% 12.0% 17.4% Starbucks (SBUX) Consumer Discretionary 2.1% 1.5% 0.4% to 2.6% 26% 14.2% 20.7%

(Sources: GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, IQ Trends, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Top 5 Dividend Aristocrats To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 10 Year Annualized Dividend Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential A.O, Smith (AOS) Industrials 1.9% 1.1% 0.8% to 3.4% 42% 11.4% 17.6% Cardinal Health (CAH) Healthcare 3.4% 2.1% 0.9% to 3.9% 38% 8.5% 17.2% Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Industrial 3.0% 2.1% 1.5% to 4.5% 31% 9.8% 16.2% AbbVie (ABBV) Healthcare 4.8% 3.3% 0.9% to 5.5% 31% 10.6% 19.6% Leggett & Platt (LEG) Consumer Discretionary 4.1% 3.0% 2.4% to 9.7% 27% 9.0% 15.3%

(Sources: GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, IQ Trends, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Top 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 10 Year Annualized Dividend Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential Shaw Communications (SJR) Communications 5.0% 4.3% 1.9% to 5.1% 12% 5.0% 11.4% Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Energy 5.0% 4.6% 3.3% to 12.6% 8% 5.0% 10.8% LTC Properties (LTC) REIT 5.0% 4.9% 3.8% to 9.5% 1% 4.0% 9.1% EPR Properties (EPR) REIT 6.1% 6.2% 4.5% to 24.8% -2% 4.7% 10.5% Main Street Capital (MAIN) BDC 6.0%/7.5% 6.3% 2.3% to 18.5% -5% 2% 7.7% to 9.2%

(Sources: GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, IQ Trends, Gordon Dividend Growth Model) - note MAIN's yield includes both regular and total dividend (including supplemental)

My Bear Market Buy List

These are the stocks that I plan to buy during the next recession/bear market. That's when even blue-chip valuations will drop to levels that will be capable of generating the kind of strong 13+% total returns that my portfolio is targeting. Note that all total return estimates are for a 10-year annualized basis. That's because total return models are most accurate over longer time frames (5+ years) when prices trade purely on fundamentals and not sentiment. This allows valuations to mean-revert and allows for relatively accurate (80% to 95%) modeling of returns.

The list itself is ranked by long-term CAGR total return potential from target yield. Bolded stocks are currently at my target yield and thus "Very Strong Buys."

Company Current Yield Fair Value Yield/Share Price Target Yield Historical Yield Range Long-Term Expected EPS Growth (Analyst Consensus, Expected Dividend Growth) Long-Term Valuation Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential At Target Yield LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) 1.0% 1.1% 1.5% 0.3% to 2.0% 17.5% 22% BlackRock (BLK) 3.0% 2.5% 3.0% 1.2% to 3.5% 13.7% 19% Texas Instruments (TXN) 3.2% 2.5% 2.9% 0.9% to 2.9% 12.6% 17% Apple (AAPL) 1.4% 1.8% 2.2% 0.4% to 2.8% 12.2% 17% Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) 6.3% 5.9% 7.2% 3.4% to 11.7% 5.9% 16% Illinois Tool Works (ITW) 3.0% 2.2% 3.0% 1.6% to 4.5% 10.0% 16% A.O. Smith (AOS) 1.9% 1.1% 1.5% 0.8% to 3.4% 11.5% 16% Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) 0% $164 NA NA 12.0% 15% Average 2.5% NA 3.0% NA 11.9% 17%

(Sources: Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Simply Safe Dividends, GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Moneychimp)

This week I added Berkshire Hathaway to the BMBL. There are five reasons why I plan on making Berkshire the second non-dividend stock I own. Note that Texas Instruments, BlackRock, A.O. Smith, and Illinois Tool Works are all above my target yield. That makes it a great time to either add them to your portfolio or add to an existing position. This is why I'm currently buying these stocks for my portfolio to take advantage of this latest pullback.

More Great Dividend Stock Ideas/Investing Articles

These are introductory articles about companies I consider great long-term investments.

American Tower (AMT): One Of The Fastest Growing REITs In America Is On Sale

EPR Properties: A 6.2% Yielding Monthly Dividend Stock With 11% Long-Term Return Potential

Altria: One Of The Best Recession-Proof Aristocrats You Can Buy Today

Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX): Here's Why I Just Increased My Position In This High-Yield Hyper Growth Stock By 400%

Disney (DIS): 3 Reasons Disney Is A Buy And Hold Forever Dividend Dream Stock

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT): This Legendary Dividend King REIT Is Worth Buying Today

CoreSite Realty (COR): One Of The Best Hyper Growth REITs You Can Buy Today

Rattler Midstream Partners (RTLR): The Most Exciting High-Yield Dividend Growth IPO Of 2019

3 Things Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Interest Rates

Why Amazon’s $15 Minimum Wage Is Great For Shareholders And The Economy

Antero Midstream Corp.: Why The Upcoming Merger Creates One Of The Best High-Yield, Hyper Growth Stocks In America

Amazon: 3 Reasons Amazon Is A Strong Buy And Why I Tripled My Position

3 Profitable Lessons Investors Should Learn From Sears’ Bankruptcy

The 3 Most Important Things Investors Need To Know About This Earnings Season

3 Things Investors Need To Know About This Correction

3 Essential Lessons From The GE Disaster

One Of The Best High-Yield Investment Ideas You’ve Never Heard Of

Why Mixing Politics And Investing Can Cost You A Fortune

Buys/Sells This Week

No acquisitions or sales this week. Strong rally (record gains in fact) meant that none of my limits triggered.

Tentative Plan For The Upcoming Week/Weeks

My limits remain in place, though none of my stocks are anywhere close to hitting them. Thus I continue deleveraging by paying down my margin. In the next week, I have over $2,000 in dividends and cash coming in, which will help me build up my dry powder. Either for the market potentially retracing lower into a correction, or the next market downturn.

I also have to consider that my limits (good-until-canceled which at my broker means five months) are yield-based. That means that dividend increases raise the limit price. In January Enbridge is scheduled for its next 10% dividend hike, which could potentially trigger up to three more limits. I also have my regularly scheduled two share purchase of Amazon (two weeks before earnings) to consider. My strategy calls for buying those shares as long as the stock is at fair value or below ($2,200). Should this pullback morph into a correction, then I might have to pull that mid-January purchase forward (to late December, which is when this correction might end based on historical averages since 1965).

The bottom line is that by the end of the year I have about $13,000 in cash and net dividends coming, and I'll avoid making any unplanned purchases until then. This way should the market gods bless me with great opportunities (triggering my existing limits) I'll be able to achieve maximum long-term returns, courtesy of my current pullback/correction target list.

The Portfolio Today

(Source: Morningstar)

Dividend Risk Ratings

Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 10% (core holding, SWAN candidate). Note, low-risk MLP/GP pairs have a max limit of 10% of invested capital. Aristocrats and future aristocrats (22+ consecutive years of dividend growth) have the option to go "overweight" up to 15% of the portfolio if their prices fall to ridiculous enough levels. Amazon is also allowed to rise to 15% of the portfolio before I stop adding more shares each quarter (as long as price is at fair value or below).

Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for the next 2-3 years, max portfolio size 5%.

High risk: Dividend safe and predictable for 1 year, max portfolio size 2.5%

Safety Outlooks

Negative outlook: Fundamentals of industry and/or company are deteriorating, rising risk of safety downgrade. If it's a turnaround story, the turnaround is unlikely to succeed.

Stable outlook: Fundamentals are stable, or if in a turnaround, the management plan seems likely to work. The risk of a safety downgrade is low.

Positive outlook: Fundamentals are strong and rising.

High-Risk Stocks

Uniti Group (UNIT) - Stable outlook (WIN revenue diversification plan outlook improving)

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) - Stable outlook (confidence in management executing on turnaround plan)

Medium-Risk Stocks

EPR Properties: Due to heavy exposure to cinemas (though thriving ones), will be upgraded once it diversifies its property portfolio

Dominion Midstream Partners (DM) - Negative outlook (Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) buyout now official effective payout cut coming)

Low-Risk Stocks

Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) - Stable outlook

Simon Property Group (SPG) - Stable outlook

Enbridge - Stable outlook

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) - Positive outlook

Iron Mountain (IRM) - Stable outlook

Spectra Energy Partners (NYSE:SEP) - Stable outlook

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:NEP) - Positive outlook

AbbVie (ABBV) - Stable outlook

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) - Stable outlook

EQT GP Holdings (EQGP) - Stable outlook

MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) - Stable outlook

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) - Stable outlook

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) - Stable outlook

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) - Stable outlook

Oasis Midstream Partners - Stable outlook

QTS Realty (NYSE:QTS): Stable outlook

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN): Stable outlook

Energy Transfer LP (ET): - Positive outlook (ETE/ETP merger makes it a low-risk stock)

Texas Instruments (TXN): - Stable outlook

Kimco Realty (KIM): - Stable outlook

Brixmor Property Group (BRX): - Stable outlook

Kite Realty Group (KRG): - Stable outlook

BlackRock: - Stable outlook

Illinois Tool Works (ITW): - Stable outlook

A.O. Smith (AOS): - Stable outlook

Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) - stable outlook (Prop 112 defeated in Colorado election)

Amazon - stable outlook (not a dividend stock but low risk of permanent loss of capital over 10+ years)

My portfolio began with five stocks, all medium-to-high risk, in two sectors. Right now, I'm in 32 stocks (29 post upcoming MLP mergers), mostly low-to-medium risk, in five sectors. Eventually, I'll expand into all sectors, but for now, limited capital must be allocated with care into the best opportunities you know of. This is why I'm focusing on just a handful of my best opportunities each market pullback/correction/bear market.

Top 10 Income Sources

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

The long-term goal is to diversify to the point where no single position accounts for more than 5% of my income. However, it will take several years to diversify the portfolio to that point. Fortunately, all my biggest income producers have safe dividends/distributions.

(Source: Morningstar)

The portfolio has become far more diversified by stock style, especially compared to the early days, when it was pretty much 100% small-cap value. That being said, I'm fundamentally a value-focused investor, and so, will always be overweight in that investing style. Meanwhile, my heavy US exposure is due to the heavy concentration of hard assets, most notably MLPs.

(Source: Morningstar)

My portfolio is very concentrated in energy because that's where the best overall opportunities are in terms of safe yield, fast payout growth, and valuation. But now that my midstream MLP buildout is complete (full positions in all my highest-conviction buys), I'll be working on diversifying into more ultra-value REITs, utilities (yieldcos), and any other great opportunities I find. I've come down from about 70% hard assets to just 57% thanks to all the diversification I was able to do during this pullback.

Sector Concentration

I've managed to diversify down from 59% energy to just 43% thanks to buying other sectors so aggressively during October.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends) note consumer discretionary is Amazon so 8% of my portfolio is in technology stocks.

(Source: Morningstar)

The benefit of my currently concentrated portfolio is that I enjoy far better fundamental stats than the S&P 500. That includes lower valuation, much higher yield, and superior long-term growth potential. I'm also running a mostly midcap portfolio, with above-average profitability, and that should generate market-beating long-term returns.

In the future, I plan to add more utilities to help build up the defensive side of my portfolio. The new utilities I'll be buying include:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP)

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY)

I'll also be adding to Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN). That's because management is guiding for long-term dividend growth of 10%, making it one of the fastest-growing utilities in the country.

In the meantime, my limit orders are focused on the most undervalued, fast-growing blue chips I know of, mostly industrial, pharma, and financial stocks.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Note that the 10-year dividend growth figures are artificially low because my tracking software doesn't average in anything that hasn't existed for those time periods. Some of my holdings have IPO-ed in the last five years, and so, the 1-year and 5-year growth rates are the most accurate. These figures are purely organic growth rates and assume no dividend reinvestment. The dividend declines during the Financial Crisis were due to three of the REITs I own cutting their dividends (57 REITs did during the Great Recession). Fortunately, since then the sector has deleveraged and now sports the lowest debt/capital ratio (30%) in its history. That means that during the next recession most REITs will NOT cut their payouts, especially the ones I own.

The long-term goal is to maintain a 10+% organic income growth rate.

Projected Portfolio Dividends Over Time

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends) (Note: Assumes no dividend reinvestment, just organic growth that slows gradually over time (constant holdings))

Even assuming no dividend reinvestment (I do that manually) and that I never sell anything I own (if growth slows and I find better opportunities), this portfolio would become an income powerhouse. And even if I were to not add to the portfolio at all with fresh savings within 20 years, I would have achieved my goal of financial independence.

Over the long term, my goal is about 5% portfolio yield, with about 10% long-term dividend growth over time. In order to maintain that, I may have to recycle some holdings when they no longer meet my needs.

For perspective, the S&P 500 yields 1.9% and its 20-year median annual dividend growth rate has been 6.4%. So, the goal is about to triple the market's yield, with about 4% faster dividend growth. Since 1871, the S&P 500 has generated annual total returns of 9.2%. The market's historical inflation-adjusted total return has been 7.0%.

Even assuming no valuation multiple expansion (my deeply undervalued portfolio always remains so), this portfolio should easily be capable of about 15% un-levered total returns over time. Factoring in multiple expansion (which is already starting to happen for some of my stocks) and 25% leverage, the returns could be even greater, potentially north of 20% annualized net levered returns.

Portfolio Statistics

Holdings: 32

Portfolio Size: $317,793 (record high)

Equity: $187,531 (record high)

Remaining Margin Buying Power: $890,844

Margin Used: $132,700

Leverage Ratio (portfolio/equity): 69%

Dividends/Margin Interest Ratio: 4.0

Distance To Margin Call (how much the portfolio would need to fall): 50.3%

Current Margin Rate: 3.58%

Yield: 6.0%

Yield On Cost: 6.0%

Net Yield On Invested Capital: 7.8%

Time Weighted Total Return Since Inception (September 8, 2017): 1.0%

Cumulative Dividends Received: $13,359

Cumulative Margin Interest Costs: $1,463

Cumulative Net Dividends: $11,896

Total Portfolio Gains: $3,538

Annual Dividends: $19,181

Annual Margin Interest Cost: $4,751

Annual Net Dividends: $14,430

Monthly Average Net Dividends: $1,203

Daily Average Net Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $39.54

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Note that the diversification effort has now smoothed out my monthly dividend stream immensely. Over time, this will continue. The recent additions are also gradually lowering my portfolio volatility.

Portfolio Beta (volatility relative to S&P 500): 1.12 (down from high of 1.29)

Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 10%

Projected Annual Unlevered Total Return: 15%

Projected Net Levered Annual Total Return: 18% (assuming long-term average leverage of 25%, 3% average margin rate)

10 Worst-Performing Positions

Stock Loss Cost Basis EQGP -24.1% $21.31 AMGP -16.2% $18.11 EQM -14.9% $55.47 AM -9.6% $31.27 AQN -7.1% $11.10 BPY -6.2% $20.56 NBLX -4.8% $40.03 ET -3.8% $16.27 MPLX -3.7% $34.53 TXN -2.8% $98.60

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

10 Best-Performing Positions

Stock Gain Cost Basis EPR 26.5% $56.31 OHI 25.5% $28.04 UNIT 22.0% $16.19 SPG 21.1% $155.79 QTS 17.1% $34.38 DM 14.2% $15.70 CNXM 10.0% $16.42 KIM 8.1% $15.06 NEO 7.7% $44.32 CWEN 6.1% $18.65

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

Bottom Line: If You're Disciplined Enough Then Getting Rich With Quality Dividend Growth Stocks Over Time Is All But Guaranteed

While there are no actual guarantees on Wall Street, buying quality dividend growth stocks at steep discounts to fair value and then holding on forever (or until the thesis breaks) is as close as you can come to a "sure thing." Nearly 100 years of market data, covering pretty much every conceivable economic, political and interest rate environment, backs up that claim.

The reason that so many investors end up not just failing to achieve their long-term goals, but earn terrible returns over time, is not because their strategy (their facts and reasoning) is wrong, but purely because of an inability to endure the inevitable and painful periods of market underperformance or outright stock price declines.

Buffett and numerous other famous value investors have built their legends and vast fortunes, thanks to not just knowing what the right strategy is. Their greatest asset was having the iron discipline to follow their strategies until the market finally proved them right. I'll be the first to admit that when I first started tracking this portfolio 14 months ago, my discipline sucked (as did my risk management).

Not surprisingly that cost me dearly (about $7,000 in realized losses). Now it's up to me to not just talk the talk but walk the walk. I'm highly confident that my overall strategy is sound. That it's going to deliver not just generous, safe, and fast-growing income, but market thrashing results over several market cycles. But in order to be proven right by the market (because my facts are right), I need to emulate as best I can the iron discipline that has made Buffett the best investor to ever walk the earth.

That means continuing to share not just my insights, strategies, and victories with my readers in these updates, but also any mistakes I make. And rest assured I'm sure to make some in the future. Because to paraphrase Shakespeare's Othello, "Good investing takes a minute to learn, but a lifetime to master."

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQM, OMP, BPY, ABBV, ET, BIP, AM, NEP, SEP, EPR, EQGP, CNXM, OHI, MPLX, IRM, QTS, AMGP, UNIT, ENB, SPG, AQN, NBLX, CWEN, KIM, BRX, KRG, BLK, AOS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.