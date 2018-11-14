FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) Presents at UBS Global Technology Broker Conference Call (Transcript)

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) UBS Global Technology Broker Conference Call November 13, 2018 6:00 PM ET

Frank Verdecanna - EVP, CFO & CAO

Fatima Boolani - UBS Investment Bank

Fatima Boolani

Here we go. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the website. I'm Fatimah Boolani, part of the UBS software research team here. And I cover cybersecurity universe. And I'm very excited to have FireEye here with me on stage. And to my left, we've got the CFO, Frank Verdecanna, CFO. Thank you very much for attending.

Frank Verdecanna

Thanks for having me.

Fatima Boolani

Just a quick to the audience. If you do have any questions, please feel free to put them on the app and anonymously, if you're shy. I want to jump right in here. as CFO of the company, you've been at the company six years in total. Maybe you can help level everybody and describe some of your past financial and the operational milestones in last two years and then over six years.

Frank Verdecanna

Sure. Yes, absolutely, from a financial perspective, if you look at where we were a few years ago, some of the major milestones is when we returned the company to billings growth. So in 2016 and early part of 2017, we had kind of client headwind and caused overall billings to decline. Beginning in Q4 of '17 and every quarter since, we had year-over-year growth, in fact, on the billing side. We also did a lot of streamlining organization and really across all functional areas the company to non-GAAP profitability, got the company to operating and free cash flow positive. So significant amount of work on the cost structure of the business to align it then get us to a point where we feel very confident in going forward that we are now a non-GAAP profitable company. We are now company that generates free cash flow. From an operational standpoint, a lot of changes on the go-to-market, a lot of changes on the product. One of the things that we've been working on is just getting our products onto market either way to consume FireEye product. So if you thought about our product a few years ago, putting in order was little bit more complex, because you had to figure out number of appliances you wanted to buy. And now, with our new simplified pricing, it's all based on easy metrics, so if we're selling out our endpoint solution based on number of endpoints, if it's based on e-mail, it's based on number of e-mail boxes and network throughput instead of a number of appliances and size of appliances. So really just trying to streamline the go-to-market area. And I think that really help getting seeing traction on the channel leverage and also making it easier for our customers to continue to consume FireEye products.

Fatima Boolani

I'm going to use some of your comments around for the deployment as a jumping off point for the next question. There has been a significant evolution in the product portfolio in the last couple of years, and the company lot different to what it was in comparison to up point boxing. So just a lot of everybody, what are some of the technical strategies needed on the product side. And just from the expansion expansionary side, what's really been happening under the R&D, led the company?

Frank Verdecanna

Lot actually. I think one of probably the biggest milestones from a technological perspective is really every one of our products, whether it's network, e-mail or endpoint, we moved from just and on-premise version to a hybrid and a cloud version as well. We also came out with Helix, which is basically our overall open platform to be able to navigate all your third-party technologies under one umbrella. And so I think, it's really been kind of helping customers take their current environment and make it a lot easier to operationally manage under the FireEye umbrella. And within each of those products, we obviously had significant enhancements on both the detection capabilities and one of the other major things is traditionally, we're basically a second line of defense in every category. And now, in endpoint, e-mail and next-generation SIM, we're also able to now move to that first line of defense. And what that really does for us is enabled us to go compete for existing budgets spend, rather than always trying to get incremental budget.

Fatima Boolani

I wanted to delve quickly to some of the essential areas that you talked about. So when you think about the business and how your earnings today, you've got products into the enterprise security umbrella. You've got very robust managed security and managed defense services practice. And also a whole sort of intelligence capability. So just from a category view, what do you see as the biggest drivers to your billings growth and then consequently your revenue growth, as I said, about the category products I think.

Frank Verdecanna

Yes, so the major driver is really the platform. At the end of the day, Helix will drive a lot of the add-on spoke sales, that also drive a lot of the add on subscription offerings. So if you think about customer today, if they have Helix and they are ingesting third-party into Helix to manage through those alerts and get the contextual intelligence for those alerts, we're buying our analytics on top of Helix. One of the things we just came out with and we're not selling it, but it'll be in the product early next year, is our expertise on demand, which gives all customers the ability to get first capacity for them to click to chat with a Mandarin expert, and really just a way for them to kind of manage their workload. And I don't really think there's anyone else that has that capability. There is no one that can replicate Mandiant's. There is iSIGHT intelligent organization. So we really put this in a unique spot to offer that I'm very excited about launching and coordinate most importantly, once we get that into the product for next year, we're really excited about the ability for customers to actually get that kind of service on demand.

Fatima Boolani

Now couple of times, it's clearly very significant initiative for the company. Maybe you can help put some certain numbers in terms of around traction and even of some of these expertise on-demand capabilities that will help you unlock the monetization potential of your

Frank Verdecanna

So the key ultimately for us to be able to have synergies with existing security environment. So we're not selling in and saying, you need to replace your endpoint in your e-mail in your network with FireEye parts. We're going in and saying look, whatever products you have today, we want to make those more valuable by providing intelligence and analytics on top of that platform. And so really gives customers an opportunity to take Helix and one or none of our spokes and experience kind of the expertise that FireEye has to offer. And if you look at our version of Helix versus our competitive SIM product, other SIM players can portray the alerts and visible to the security operations analyst, but they're not going to be able to provide the content for the privatization that we're able to provide.

Fatima Boolani

Sort of pieces of the Helix opportunity. It sounds like there is a chance to disrupt on the SIM side. There is chance to just completely open up new budgets with the expertise on-demand. the most tangible driver for U.S. will drive market share and more and more capital between the two?

Frank Verdecanna

Yes, so it really some additional subscription that we offer. The Managed Defense offering, so manage defense is more effectively Helix, because we can see what they can see from a street operational standpoint. So we've seen Managed Defense grow because of launching Helix. We've obviously seen analytic subscription grow because of Helix. And when - now we're launching expertise on-demand, we expect that launched driven primarily by Helix. If you look at individual spoke sales, there is a tangible benefit that once you have Helix, we're seeing customers opt for more spokes than they would if they were non-helix customers. So there's some benefit there as well.

Fatima Boolani

Is that time line, it up point our around private ASP you got or percentage [indiscernible].

Frank Verdecanna

Easy rule of thumb, because it's really different by organization. But we're absolutely seeing Helix customers adopt more FireEye product than non-helix customers. And the size of those platform deals tend to be larger. And so if you think about the 43-gig, and $1 million deal we did last quarter, a lot of platform deals that have multiple products that, if you looked about one year ago, you would've seen it's much more secluded to one or more two different products. So I think that platform is absolutely, resonating with customers. It's also an ability to go in, because now we can be that first line of defense, to capture some existing budget dollars. And so some recent examples on displacements where customer having a metered million dollars point with the next GEN spend. We are able to come up with that same spend offer them Helix plus spoke. So now they get the overall platform, but they also got an e-mail solution on top of that. So I think there is a lot of opportunities that we can go-to-market and bundling, be able to really set ourselves apart from fighting with 25 other different endpoint players. We can go to the table with multiple products.

Fatima Boolani

So I think sort I'll back into this question. You talked about Helix and you've also talked about refresh an important growth driver. So I'm wondering if you can sort of flush out what refreshments do you and how you would characterize that opportunity financially.

Frank Verdecanna

So we really look at refresh as a kind of the renewable size refresh opportunity. It's a really good opportunity to go in and talk customer about what we have today versus what we have when we originally signed up with them. So a lot of our original customers were 1 or 2 product customers and so they have been in some cases even been exposed to Helix and some of the new offerings that we have, or understand that there is a migration path from on-premise to hybrid to cloud. And so it becomes a great opportunity for us to get in there and cross sell and upsell. And I think we've done a really good job of this year replenishing or refreshing the appliances happens on occasion. But it's not a primary driver because a lot of our product sales of our kind of 3, 4 years ago and the like for those products are kind of in the 4 to 5 year. So I think we will see continued refresh opportunities going forward, but it's been a good opportunity for us in 2018, because it's just a great time to sit down and talk with the customer and show where we're at now.

Fatima Boolani

And are you finding a lot of these discussions around an existing customer who had a significant FireEye and X deployment, are you finding that they are switching further, switching form factors and you're kind of able to upside them, or are you still seeing kind of like-for-like refresh dynamic. How's that working out?

Frank Verdecanna

On the large enterprises, more often than not seeing go to hybrid where they're starting to move to the cloud primary moving to the cloud for their branch offices and their subsidiaries, not necessarily for the main points. So what we have seen with large enterprises that there is a subscription and support for the big appliances on main but they will now cover areas that haven't covered before with our Cloud MVX and virtual sensors. And give us an opportunity to really kind of follow them along to the cloud migration path. And at this stage, a lot of those guys are in the hybrid mode, but fast forward one year or two, we think a lot of those guys will have migrated to the cloud. And that's where, we're in a good position because we're agnostic to where they are in that cycle. If they want to go straight to the cloud, new customer, just a customer, we have the solution for them, if they want to go to that hybrid and we have that as well.

Fatima Boolani

I want to spend a little bit more time on your expectations on this dynamic and your forward-looking model. But I also did from a product category perspective want to touch on endpoint, because that's also been a focus just from a go-to-market perspective.

Frank Verdecanna

Yes.

Fatima Boolani

So broader market, obviously starting to warm up and towards more growth products dialogues with some of the traditional encumbrance. So want to better understand what your proposition is here? And as we sort of internalize what the competitive backdrop looks like?

Frank Verdecanna

Yes, so if you think about when we started. Initially, we've been in endpoint company for many years, but we initially started on endpoint protection and response I'd so we had kind of the best network forensic endpoint that you can do hunting with and that sort of thing. What we really move to is being able to - so that helped us catch what AV missed, and now we move to single agent, both AV catches, but most importantly, what AV missus and that givers that ability to move from the second line of defense to first line of defense. And I would say, a year ago, when we launched the AV component to our endpoint solution, we started seeing customers by, still running parallel with the legacy AV vendor and then most recently, what we are starting to see people after running it out for a period of time are getting very comfortable that we're able to catch everything that AV can't.

So seeing some pretty significant replacements and we talked about one of the last call, which was Fortune 500 company that did a complete rip out and replacement. It was a good opportunity for us to get some budget dollars, but also create some opportunity for that customer to consolidate their spend and look to FireEye for multiple products. And now, with that same customer, we're now looking at kind of their So I think there's this lot more opportunity for that, for just getting market share gains on both kind of the SIM and endpoint side, but also more importantly, showing what a consolidate platform can do, and how you can take a bunch of the security vendors and kind of rolled them up into one, because that's part of the biggest pain point you see with customers environments is that oftentimes a large enterprise 60 to 75 different vendors and trying to manage that. They don't have the personnel, they don't have the bandwidth to both through all those alerts. If we can simplify and automate that process to them, that really puts us in a unique position.

Fatima Boolani

So the product engines are coming, you got to go-to-market, certain motions working on that. So with that, in mind, as I think, about of anything back to the Analyst Day in March, where you provided pretty robust medium-term framework on your financial objective and your financial strategy. Maybe just to start and recap for us some of the key messages and how you're tracking to these objectives, because there has been some changes over the course of the year? And anything that's changed in your view as you sort of march forward to executing against those 2022 targets?

Frank Verdecanna

So those targets we basically put up there with Boeings CAGR between 10% and 15%. We had operating margin target of 19% to 22% and cash flow margin of 25% to 30%. I would say, we're exactly where we expected to be at this point in the year. If you look at the different product breakouts, we have had some larger deals go on-premise, then cloud and so our products have been doing better than our initial kind of annual guidance and subscription is doing well, but there definitely was a little bit this mix shift on kind of the on-premise and hybrid into product. So our long-term model, I think, it's exactly the same. We expect more and more new customers to opt for cloud. We expect more existing customers to migrate and so those - we have broken up that kind of midpoint of the 12.5% billings CAGR by basically relatively flat on the product side and 30% on the cloud and cloud subscriptions and managed services. I think those are still right target for us. We just probably have a little bit of different slope in the curve.

Fatima Boolani

And some time, you also laid out your billings expectations between renewal and follow-on business. Where are you tracking on those factors relative to?

Frank Verdecanna

So this we're tracking exactly kind where we expected. If you look at the business, I think, one of the things, we're really excited about as a company is, if you look at the contribution, the contribution is really are coming across product lines and across geos. So if you look at where the business was a couple of years ago, where we are today. So today, if you take out our services billings, 80% of our business is reoccurring revenues and 50% of that is cloud or virtual product. And so we really come from a company that was predominantly appliances driven to a company that is now going to be dominantly cloud and virtual.

Fatima Boolani

Just something back to the operational changes you highlighted and go-to-market. You more strategic vendor of the partner was. A part and parcel of that actually that is really a consequence of your very major rebrand and sort of marketing overall efforts this year around bundling, the bundling, network security, endpoint Security. So the pricing and packaging has changed and so I want to better understand, how these efforts are impacting your pipeline and your discussions? And to what extent you can share customer recognition or feedback, as it relates to these products?

Frank Verdecanna

So I think it's absolutely helped the channel motion and the leverage we're seeing on the channel. During Analyst Day, Robin has talked about our target by the end of the this year having 1/3 of our business be channel sourced. We got to that in the second quarter. And a big part of that I think is because like go-to-market changes we made. And one of the things we just added was fireproof, which is the ability for somebody doing is you kind of proof of value. So we can take some of these e-mail traffic, and it through our solution, fine now immediately and it just help streamline the process and makes it a lot easier for channel partners to demonstrate. If you look back a couple of years, the don't want to demonstrate him and technology. We have to ship them, we are to schedule an installer with the sales engineer and your need for couple of weeks. Here we can do all this stuff in automated fashion having days. And so we did that on the e-mail side. In Q1, we'll be launching that on the endpoint side as well. So just want to be easier way for channel partners to work with us an easier way for our consumers to consume. I think there is still a lot of opportunity there. Our third of the business coming from channel still pretty low number. So I think there is still a lot of opportunity there and a lot of focus there.

Fatima Boolani

Is the operational target there or mix?

Frank Verdecanna

So I think we'd like to see it about 50%. I think, that will be a big boost to the overall business if you can get there. I think there is a lot of opportunity. We really have a good road map on things we're doing to enhance that kind of right to or ease of consuming. We came out with new automated configuration pricing and quoting tool that's being rolled out to the channel partners. We are making it more easy and automated for them put in orders.

Fatima Boolani

I think one of the other reasons or rationale for truly an increase your visibility in the market you kind of captured starts to the enterprise. So I want to ask you, how is the packaging approach impacted your inroads into the mid-market - traditional mid-market, which frankly, remains a pretty tough to penetrate

Frank Verdecanna

Yes, it's an area that we're not very well penetrated now and it's a lot of upside to us. I think we'll continue to see more and more deals in the mid-market. I think part of that is the fact that, if you look at our product, they're priced in positioned for the mid-market much better than kind of the legacy appliances that were more premium priced and more difficult to sell into the mid-market customers. So part of its just the product in part of it the pricing and the ability to consume, I think, the pricing simplification may be easier for mid-market customers to buy our products. I think you're seeing that and we have year-over-year growth in new customer levels in Q2 and Q3 for the first time in like a couple of years. And so I think that's helping - help driven by some traction in the mid-market. We haven't cracked that code yet, by any means, but I think, we're making progress there.

Fatima Boolani

I'll flip to the auto pad. Some questions from the audience. Maybe just kind of competitive one, you have kind of the portfolio that necessarily what you in contact with competitors and existing competitors who have functionality. So quite simply, have you seen increased competition from software vendors whose added security functionality to their own existing platforms?

Frank Verdecanna

I think every phase that we're in see a little bit of different mix from a competitive landscape perspective. At the end of the day, there's 2,500-plus security company so any space that you're in in the security space is going to be competitive. I think where we feel we have an advantage is the fact that we believe we are one of the few companies two platform, we believe you're the only company that has the back-end expertise and intelligence through Mandiant and iSIGHT, but every single [indiscernible] absolutely, kind of a nice among many vendors. And we will win our share of those, but we're very live in a higher percentage is where we are able to bundle with other FireEye products or the overall platform.

Fatima Boolani

I want to jump right back to the model, and really double-click on one of the comments you made earlier, 42 deals in the quarter in excess of $1 million is a big deal and so another deal is generally, you have been on nontrivial part of the business, but there has been some lumpiness and some credibility that has caused the grow to be little uneven. So how do you discount these volumes and these velocities with these types of deals and how should investors showed up on drive your growth in internal

Frank Verdecanna

Yes, I think we're always going to have kind of $1 million to $10 million size deals. I think those happen anywhere from 25 to 40 to 60 in a quarter. The key ones kind of mess up the growth rate a little bit are the ones that tend to be $10-plus million. And those don't recur and happen very often. But we did have one in Q4 '17. We did have one in Q4 '18 and Q2 '18. And so we will disclose those so we can see kind of the apples-to-apples growth rate. And why that's important for Q4, if you look at midpoint of our guidance, if you pull out the Q4 of '17, $10-million-plus deal, billings growth is 9% year-over-year, that's been pretty consistent with the first part of the year as well. But we don't - we don't going to quarter, we don't assume size deals going to have any. If you have doing the pipeline or we already closed one, we typically talk about it on the call. So we are not kind of surprised by that.

Fatima Boolani

At the same time, the consumption and deployment flexibility that you've introduced for your customers in your solutions, you've also been pretty transparent about impact associated with non-appliance form factor-based purchasing. So as we think about that, what are the we should expect in the monolithic to contract relation as appliance appetite shifts to car deliver services?

Frank Verdecanna

So traditionally when we were selling on-premise appliances and tap subscriptions, our contract life was closer to mid-2.5 years and then, as we've gone to more size billings, it's kind of gotten down to closer to two years, but when you take out the fact that we're appliances over four years. So you take out the amortization from the appliances, just the reoccurring billings have been consistent over the last couple of years, basically 24 months. So when you look at it on kind of rolling four quarter basis, there really isn't much more volatility in the recurring portion of our business. It's really just the appliance, because that's over 48 months. The less appliances you sell, you're going to see an overall kind of decline in the overall contract line.

Fatima Boolani

Now I want to spend a little bit more time on that and the amortization of past period appliance and something you touched on in the earnings call. But you want to spend little bit time of it. How does mechanics of that work from accounting standpoint? And how you should think about yearend deferred revenue balance?

Frank Verdecanna

Yes, so that was probably the biggest change. When we adopted 606 in January 1 of this year was that our appliances that we used to recognize upfront are now being amortized over four years, which is the estimated useful life of the appliance. And the reason they are now amortized versus recognized upfront is because every one of those appliances have an attached subscription that is core towards the value of that offering. And so it doesn't have the stand-alone value to be able to recognize that upfront. That obviously has a pretty big impact on our model, because we got lots upfront revenue, but you do have the bigger amortization stream coming of the balance sheet. So from a deferred revenue standpoint, we see an impact on deferred revenue, on short-term deferred revenue, because you have basically appliances being amortized into revenue from short-term deferred revenue, like you're not putting back in as many, because you're not selling as many appliances.

So when you're looking specifically on short-term deferred revenue, you've seen a little bit of impact there. And that's why one of the things that we're been really focused on is coming out that metrics that map kind of the business the way we're selling it now. And so 1 metric we introduced annual recurring revenue that's based for just recurring revenue stream. So we pull out all the appliance related items in that. And that we disclosed last quarter was $538 million, was the annual recurring amount. You can see the growth quarter-over-quarter there. So that's what we think is probably the most key metric because if you look at the cloud subscriptions, the most is going to be - it's basically driven by that metric. You're not going to have kind of headwind products kind of declining and then adding back products that you're only putting in 25% of that into short-term or 3/4 of into long-term.

Fatima Boolani

And when should we start seeing that short-term deferred revenue balance, having the prior period appliance sales being completely washed out of the model?

Frank Verdecanna

So a couple of years away from now, but I think, the lion share of the impact has been kind of 2018, 2019 and then it kind of trails off.

Fatima Boolani

Okay. Just shifting to more of the investment side of the house and OpEx. You really been on just effort to streamline the business. And I think you have been very over cost structure of the company. So right now where do you feel you are in terms of maintaining our kind of continuing this trajectory, and while at the same time kind of working to really re-energize the billings trajectory?

Frank Verdecanna

Yes, very good spot right now, because if you look at your business, we have over 900 engineers. I don't think we need to our engineers next year. I think we will continue to reallocate the resources within the pool to various different technologies. But overall, I think, we have the right number of engineering staff. On the sales and marketing side. We continue to get more productive there. We're reducing the number of overlays, moving - streamlining resources into the better performing regions, just doing a better job of overall managing that function. And so I think as we look at where we are today, we expect productivity gains there to channel leverage and through continued kind of focus on enhancing productivity. But we don't think we need a bunch of reps in any new locations. We think we have the right number of reps in the right region. So I think where we sit today, I think we're going to see relatively flat headcount across all the functional areas with the exception of the services area. We've been selling more of services than we've been able to deliver. So we've got to have some backlog there we need to get to. So we are going to be hiring more manual services - service professionals and that also expertise and demand. So we have got to hire little bit ahead of that curve as well.

Fatima Boolani

That's actually a segue to my next question for Mandiant, into that Mandiant. The hiring process there, I mean, there is turn off brand equity that Mandiant has, as it relates to being professional on the scene for response. So how do you manage the integrity of the brand relative to keeping up with the demand and hiring the staff so you can get the right people train to do the right job?

Frank Verdecanna

Yes, the most important thing is the quality of the people that we hire. So it's not been an area that we're been able to higher amount of people. We like to, it's little bit behind on hiring on because those folks are very hard to find and then there's pretty intense training program that go through as well to be able to keep that quality of. But we have done a great job of it. We have had really good that have been with the business for quite some time and understand that business and know the types of resources we need to bring on. And it really helps when you think about the engagements they are working on our they're not staff augmentation, they're very high profile strategic engagements that people want to work for. So it's easier to recruit the best and the brightest when you're handling every major If you're going to take this people on aboard and stick them wanted a 2-year staff augmentation engagement, we probably couldn't higher as well. So I think we have really done a good job there. It's an area where we always wanting to be a little bit more staff there. But we also had - we've also balance, so we don't have people that are sitting on the bench too long, because that's not a great place to be there.

Fatima Boolani

And to that point, I know there's been some efforts underway to continue to monetize Mandiant personnel. So just from maybe a non-transactional cash flow standpoint, I mean, what are some of the incremental revenue-generating opportunities beyond sort of the onetime engagement that you are controlling into the model?

Frank Verdecanna

Yes, the expertise and demand is probably the biggest piece of it, because it does give folks an opportunity to click the chart with Mandiant expert on specific issues and not long dried out engagement pinpointed opportunity for them to just leverage that expertise.

Fatima Boolani

Would that be sort of retainer-based model?

Frank Verdecanna

We're currently selling this on the token. So they will use a lot of tokens past demand in expertise, less tokens, if they're downloading an intelligence report and that sort of thing. And just depending on the level of service, level of usage of those tokens. But we're excited about that offering because there is a lot of customers that aren't of the size or the ability to have a large Mandiant engagement, to kind of rightsize purchases of Mandiant.

Fatima Boolani

Maybe just adjacent to Mandiant franchise, threat intelligence. You have sort of portfolio attacker review based intelligence. you about the intel that's coming out of the product and then you've got your own Mandiant percent during actual practices, right, so there is three different factors there. The more question I get from investors is, quality over quantity for threat intelligence and then how do you actually marry up a lot of these threat intelligence solutions to actually give information versus your data. So what is the opportunity that you see here and do you see consolidating, so you can be sort of one-stop shop for this intelligence?

Frank Verdecanna

Kind of opinion, it's really about quality of the intelligence. And so everything that we do is more focused on kind of highly leveraged core expertise. And so if you think about we have hundreds of analyst, we don't have thousands of analysts. I mean, the folks that we have out there are tracking the 15,000 threat attackers throughout the world. And I think, really going deep on each one of those and not necessarily just kind of taking feeds and scratching the surface. We were able to put all three of those dramatically organizations internal lab, our Mandiant services personnel, the iSIGHT organization all under one umbrella, which is kind of help sharing and abilities to get synergies among those organizations.

Fatima Boolani

And just generally from an M&A standpoint, you've been pretty selective, but do you feel that there are functional areas from a product perspective that sort of whitespace right now that look at M&A? Or how should we think about your use of capital as I think, about the convertible debt that you recently?

Frank Verdecanna

I don't think we have any major hold in the platform. I think there's always opportunity that we will accelerate go-to-market thing with the purchase of the company. That we traditionally been 1 to 1.5 companies we've purchased a year. So I think that's probably the right number that we will continue on that path. And that typically have been kind of smaller tuck-ins.

Fatima Boolani

And maybe just kind of around cash flow and to use capital. There has been an effort to consolidate some of your real estate footprint and get a little bit more efficient on that side. If you can just give us a reminder of sort of where you are on that sort of journey?

Frank Verdecanna

Yes, the good thing is I think by the end of this year we are kind of through the two major kind of headquarters consolidations we did. We did [indiscernible] we're in five buildings, we move to one building and then couple of buildings we move to 1 building. So those were completed in 2018. And so we will have most of the CapEx through by the end of Q1 next year.

Fatima Boolani

And as you sort of come out of this, are there opportunities to expand our footprint and you're going to deliver more cross-based services and kind of FireEye service and FireEye product or service, the implications for that for you from back in infrastructure perspective, should that be meaningful, if you go forward?

Frank Verdecanna

So I think we've got the - we can do under the existing cost umbrella. I think we've done a really good job continuing to reallocate resources to different areas. I think we'll continue to do that.

Fatima Boolani

And maybe last question from me finally, there's been a lot of changes at the company and I think you've been at the helm of a lot of improvements at the company. And do you still think there is this conception out there, so what are the areas that you really want to sort of clear up from the misconception standpoint and for the company?

Frank Verdecanna

I think the real thing is that is the real transition and the real inflection is that we've moved much more beyond kind of an on-premise sandboxing company to a company that have most of our sales and non-services sales in of cloud and virtual. And that if you look at where the contributions are coming from, it really is coming from people understanding and resonating with the platform and kind of taking this journey with us. And so that's why we feel like we're not depending on any one spoke sales anyone. Just puts us in a better position to not live by one spoke. And that's important because we did see in 2016, 2017 time, as network got more, we had little bit more of a challenge or challenge going it down market. So that sort of thing now because it's a broad-based, it's across all our products even if one quarter, one product doesn't do as well, there is three other products that actually overcompensate for that. So we feel like we're in a good position now. We're excited about what Helix can drive going forward.

Fatima Boolani

That's all the time we have. Thank you so much.

Frank Verdecanna

Thank you.

