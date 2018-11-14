Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB's (BIOVF) CEO Guido Oelkers on Merger & Acquisition Conference - Transcript

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (OTCPK:BIOVF) Merger & Acquisition Conference Call November 13, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Guido Oelkers – Chief Executive Officer

Henrik Stenqvist – Chief Financial Officer

Milan Zdravkovic – Head-R&D

Analysts

Peter Sehested – Handelsbanken

Erik Hultgård – Carnegie

Peter Östling – Pareto Securities

Kerry Holford – Exane BNP Paribas

Christopher Uhde – ABG Sundahl Collier

Manish Sharma – Deutsche Bank

Peter Sehested – Handelsbanken

Richard Koch – SEB

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Sobi to Acquire Synagis U.S. Rights from AstraZeneca Webcast. I’ll now hand over to Guido Oelkers, CEO. Please begin.

Guido Oelkers

Yes. Thank you so much and welcome to everybody. Yes, today it’s a super exciting day for us here at Sobi. And before we – let's say talk a little bit about the transaction, I just wanted to do a little recap to bring this transaction into perspective and touch base regarding that is a strategy that we set out in September 2017.

So if you'll spare with me, we go straight to the Page 4 and it will be joined today by Henrik Stenqvist, our CFO; and Milan Zdravkovic, our Head of R&D. So you will get the very detailed perspective on this deal from different angles. So I fired off and basically, what we wanted to share with you, obviously as we laid out hemophilia was a no brainer. We wanted to build this business and we still obviously in pursuit of it and getting our fair share with our excellent products. And we already laid out in September last year that we wanted to build a second leg in specialty care. And that was the reason why we didn't sell to partnering business, but we felt that there was much more on it. Thirdly, we clearly wanted to strengthen our position primarily in the U.S. And we felt that there was more room to cover. Let's say in the – in our late stage pipeline.

So when we go to the next slide, what you see is our performance including the LE for this year. So I think we have done a pretty tremendous job with hemophilia. And even though maybe some of let's say the reports that we have received, we're not resulting little bit of our progress in Q3, we actually have made substantial progress as a patient acquisition in Q3 also with hemophilia and we optimistic for this business also till the end of year. We've shown double-digit growth with this Kineret. And obviously we would still believe that there's opportunity for growth and hemophilia, but there's also let say lot of room to cover in the area of the U.S. presence.

And as you can see on the Slide 5, despite growth – considerable growth in U.S. business, the relative share of the U.S. business was a total business declined. So its now 14% and given the fact you know that there are 50% also in global ready these markets is in the U.S. This is clearly a situation that was not idea for us and clearly the prompted us to think about how to correct this rapidly.

So basically when we go now to the next slide, what is this deal all about? First, I explained it a little bit, what are we buying? When you go to the left, we buy essentially the perpetual U.S. rides for Synagis, which is a monoclonal antibody and it is the only approved respiratory syncytial virus prophylaxis for high-risk infants. This means it's a small patient group in a rare pediatric condition. This is when Sobi is in its comfort zone. Secondly, we get the rights to 50% of the earnings who's a follow-on compound MEDI8897 for the prevention of lower respiratory tract infection caused by RSV in a much larger patient population.

So when you go to the next slide, what is our theses for this deal and what do we try to achieve here. So what we try to achieve is let's say first of all, we believe that the two assets in combination provides the opportunity for a longitudinal earnings stream. We have a product that we, Synagis that we believe will perform extremely well and our ownership we have on an addition MEDI8897 that we're extremely excited about it was a much broader patient population and we will participate this 50% in the earnings and we think that this is a very good position for us to be and because it offers a breadth of this product, we rather relied to be honest on the strengths of Sanofi, the largest vaccine company in the world, because probably this is beyond, let's say, our current scope.

With regard to let's say the other part of this deal the Synagis really connects the Sobi's DNA. It means it connects, it is a rare condition. It connects with our expertise in the pediatric field. And thirdly, we get access to a fantastic talent pool that has been extremely experienced in the U.S. in this rare pediatric condition. So it will double our commercial footprint in the U.S. and it will allow Sobi to expand its presence beyond Synagis.

Just a quick recap. So the essentially this transaction will touch three areas of our strategy that we laid out in September 2017. It will help us to develop specialty care portfolio. It will articulate, as we will see later specialty care was a strong bias towards immunology. It will help us to expand substantially our U.S. platform and it will allow us to make choices in R&D and we get excess, at least from an earnings standpoint to a very exciting compound that is in Phase IIb.

On this note, let's say without taking too much of your time, I would like now to refer to our CFO, Henrik Stenqvist who will share with you the transaction highlights.

Henrik Stenqvist

Thank you, Guido, and good afternoon, everyone. Let's go through the transaction terms. As we'll have seen, firstly there is an upfront payment $1.5 billion. This upfront payment is split between the cash portion of $1 billion and an equity portion corresponding to $500 million. Its cash portion would be financed through fully committed credit facilities, which are in place and given our net cash position before the deal, we estimate that our net debt position after the transaction would be about SEK 6 billion. The equity portion will consist of about $24.2 million newly issued Sobi shares, which will represent an AstraZeneca ownership in Sobi of just about – just above 8% after this transaction.

In addition to the upfront consideration, there are deferred payments and milestones. For Synagis, there were up to $470 million in sales related milestones. These are linked to an enhanced long-term performance of Synagis and may become due from the 2026 and onwards. For MEDI8897, there are deferred payments of yearly $20 million for the period 2019 to 2021 that is in total $60 million. Furthermore, there is $175 million milestone due upon the BLA submission to the FDA. And finally, there are other potential net milestones of about $110 million for MEDI8897.

If we go to next slide, this illustrates some of the financial impact of this transaction. This is a large transaction with a transformative nature both in terms of absolute scale and the strategic importance for Sobi. In terms of pro forma numbers in 2018, Sobi founded on, it's expected to deliver revenues in the range of SEK 8.9 billion to SEK 9 billion. And it'd be in the range of SEK 3.4 billion to SEK 3.5 billion, this corresponds to margin of between 38% to 39%. This is the one according to the latest guidance that we gave in connection with the Q3 release.

When it comes to Synagis, you would become aware that Synagis is a seasonal product with the vast majority of sales taken place in Q1 and Q4 of the year. In order to cover the latest full RSV season, we have therefore on a pro forma basis added the latest 12 months sales as of June 2018. And as you can say, this would add revenues of about SEK 2.4 billion with an EBITDA margin in excess of 60%. As a result on a combined current pro forma basis, revenues would reach SEK 11.4 billion within an EBITDA margin well above 40%.

So in conclusion, I needed to say, this transaction represents a step change in Sobi's financial scale and capacity. We spent significantly higher earnings with sold cash flows and our intention is of course to elaborate this enhanced session both for to accelerate organic growth, but also for further strategic acquisitions.

And with that, I hand over to Milan, and thank you.

Milan Zdravkovic

Thank you very much, Henrik. My name is Milan Zdravkovic. I'm Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer at Sobi. This first slide provides background information on respiratory syncytial virus or RSV. RSV as a major calls of respiratory illness in young children and almost all children have been affected by the age of four years. The severity of the deceased may vary from being mild in nature with symptoms such as a common cold, but can in most severe cases develop into bronchiolitis and pneumonia.

Severe disease in children most often occurs in premature children and/or children with underlying cardiopulmonary disease, so called high-risk infants. Around 57,000 hospitalizations in the U.S. each year in under five-year olds due to RSV and hereby associated morbidity and high-risk infants, prevention is critical.

This slide provides an overview of palivizumab or Synagis, the only approved and available treatment for prevention of serious RSV infections in high-risk infants. It does a recombinant humanised monoclonal antibody that passive immunity against RSV. It has a very well established safety and efficacy profile, and it is indicated for the prevention of serious lower respiratory tract infections in high risk-infants. Clinical studies have shown reduced risk of hospitalizations in high-risk infants being premature and/or with underlying cardiopulmonary disease.

As already mentioned beyond Synagis, the agreement also includes rights to participation 50% of the future, earnings of the candidate drug MEDI8897 in the U.S. This is a potential follow on molecules that are described in more detail on this slide. It is an extended half life human antibody against RSV with greater potency than palivizumab based on data both in vitro and pre-clinical models.

It was optimized to target the pre-fusion conformation of the RSV, fusion of a protein and the binding is illustrated on the left hand of the slide. The fusion protein is important in the pathogenesis of disease as it brings together the virus and host cell membranes. The molecule was engineered with amino acid cell diffusions in the FC domain and thereby prolonging his half life potentially enabling a single dose to cover and entire RSV season.

It received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. FDA in 2015, a Phase IIb study is currently ongoing and the current development plan includes initiation of a Phase III trial and healthy full term and late preterm infants. If you want to say in summary, we are very excited about this agreement. It fits very well into an existing focus on smaller patient population diseases in children with a large unmet medical need. It has a very strong therapeutic area liked with our other opportunities in immunology, notably Kineret and emapalumab, and finally it transforms our U.S. footprint.

And with that, I’d like to hand over to Guido Oelkers.

Guido Oelkers

Thank you, Milan. And I like to continue with Page 17 as a strategic rationale. So what does this deal do for us strategically? And I think, as you can guess from the discussion that we had earlier, this deal is really deserves a couple of looks. Because it’s much more than an asset deal of one product that multiple angles to it. So first of all, this deal diversifies Sobi’s revenue base into immunology. And I will touch based upon this of this need.

Secondly, it accelerated the buildup of our U.S. platform, commercialization platform, because we are not only acquiring an asset underwrite, but we also confident to have access to 130 professionals that are transferred as part of this protection. And certainly, it enhances our financial capacity to do deals and the way we have structured deals with the inclusion of an equity base, it allows us now to retain or gunpowder and strategic flexibility to do more deals.

So what does this deal do? On the next page, this deal now that creates the situation that immunology, which is consisting of our three products, Kineret, and you have seen the results of Kineret in the last quarter, growing accelerating growth to 28%, emapalumab, PDUFA date November 20 this year, and Synagis as a very strong knowledge based business. So essentially immunology now becomes a second leg to Sobi and it helps us to articulate what specialty cares about. At the same time, we still have the other businesses that will give us opportunities for further diversifying the group as a later stage.

So when you go to the next page, you can get the sense on Page 19, are now this contribution looks like. So this is on a pro forma basis, 2018 prior to the launch of emapalumab. And what you can see here that 70% of our revenues in specialty care and are related to the area of immunology. And when you think about now these franchise, Kineret in an accelerated growth phase with new indications ahead of itself. You have emapalumab’s PDUFA date, as mentioned this year. And with additional indications for further expansion opportunities and you have a Synagis, a product that we are extremely confident, will perform well from our ownership, which gives us an economic foundation and there’s MEDI8897 as a further add on that will allow us to prolong the earning streams and creating a longitudinal earnings stream.

So immunology now becomes the second leg is an important play for Sobi. But not only from a strategic therapeutic area perspective, this deal has helped us to progress, but it also helped us to progress with regard our representation in the U.S. Again using the pro forma 2018 numbers, you can see now that our contribution in North America as a part portion of total sales increases now with this transaction from 14% to 32% to the significant progress. But not only a significant progress in terms of the number of sales, but also when you look at the fact that we more than doubled our number of team members in the U.S. it will make us a much more credible player for partnering, but it will also help us instantly already to leverage synergies with regard to emapalumab launch. So the U.S. is for us is critically important as you move into the future, Synagis will play a significant role to expand here.

In summary, this deal as you can come back to this original slide, this deal really allows us to create a second leg for the company in immunology. We more than doubled our contribution in the U.S. and we have been able to enhance the financial capacity to build a business.

On this note, I like to close and open the line for question-and-answers, because we clearly want to get best value of your time. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Peter Sehested of Handelsbanken. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Peter Sehested

Hi, it’s Peter from Handelsbanken. I have a bunch of questions, but I just kick off couple and then jump back into queue. First question relates to the cost of debts, could you just provide us a little bit on that in order for us to model properly. Second question, which to your P&L structure that we should expect in 2019 also including the emapalumab development costs, we talked about this into Q3 call, but perhaps a little bit more flavor.

And thirdly, when you started at Sobi, can you do a couple of, I mean, almost a year ago, I mean you said the two – and we sort of on the analyst side, we sort of punched you with respect to the Hemlibra threats and we were then talking about hemophilia, you said, well you wouldn’t take position and Sobi, if the hemophilia business was going down to trading. How we should phrase it. And now you are adding sort of a lot of revenues to your top line. I mean, is this a signal that we should that you are more concern about the erosion to your hemophilia business from competition.

And could you – at this point in time, now that your topline is actually more hitched, that it was before and you might be a little bit more open to speak about your view on the hemophilia. Could you put some comments on that, that would be very appreciate it. Thank you much.

Milan Zdravkovic

Yes, thank you so much. Maybe I kick it off and then I refer to Henrik later for the P&L and costs of that situation. Let’s talk about Hemlibra’s I mean obviously, as everybody knows at the doorstep now also in the non-inhibitor segment, Let’s say, I mean, I have been open about it and I will remain open about it, because that’s just the nature of this thing and we basically a very convinced, that we can continue taking shares as market risk from the strength of the two products. And clearly, I mean, as I alluded to in the first place Q3 results on the financial side are not indicative of the strategic progress that we’ve made. And let’s say – and secondly, let’s say, so I believe that also forward-looking. This is a large market. There’s no one do not takes into all, we have the products built on real-world evidence. We are devising as we speak, strong strategies to provide freedom of choice and security to patients to basically dose when they needed and it allows personalization that given the variability of the results of Hemlibra are not possible. With very low risk of – basically comparably partly any risk on complications in comparison to Hemlibra, we think for this indication given us a momentum that we have to date, we are going to remain one of the driving forces in this business and on the way up.

And our view, let’s say has not changed and we believe that our access to BIVV001 will be a stronghold and it will allow us to keep driving this business with full force because we see a lot of excitement around this compound particularly when it comes to the recruitment of Phase III. So we think, let’s say that we are well positioned, the products are very good, Fc Fusion, strong data, patients feel good, they have a strong alliance with the key opinion leaders.

Yes, I mean you can obviously – there’s risk in everything even when you walk out of the door in the morning. Let’s say, we think that the other position. So I mean this has not changed our view and yes, we recognize it Roche is a formidable competitor, but we think that we have also something to give and that we have a certain intimacy build up in this sector over the last couple of years. So I’m still bullish and when the time has come to provide you guidance for next year, you will understand to maybe also why we are still optimistic.

On this note, I would hand it over to Henrik who will talk to you about the cost of debt in the P&L structure.

Henrik Stenqvist

Yes. Thank you. When it comes to the P&L structure in 2019, and I’ll see if I can answer your question without given any new forward cost because that today isn’t the time to do that. But what I can say is that if you compare the 2019 with 2018, we will obviously be in no one’s phase when it comes to emapalumab. And then we will have this significant addition obviously of Synagis revenues with what we expect to be a strong profitability.

And I don’t want to elaborate much more than that. When it comes to the cost of debt, you also won’t get any specific number at this stage. But I think you should model our cost of debt as you would do with a company with a relative mold this leverage, which is the case here with Sobi after this transaction.

Peter Sehested

Thank you.

Guido Oelkers

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Erik Hultgård of Carnegie. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Erik Hultgård

Yes. Hi. Thank you for taking my question, so I have a few if I may. First Synagis has been a declining asset in first acquired the product like through MedImmune back in 2007. So my first question is, do you see an opportunity to reverse the negative sales trend that we’ve seen in post the guidance or RSV guidance update few years back. And then secondly, how should we think about the sales opportunity of the follow up compound? I assume it will cannibalize, send it to sales and given that they only have 50% of profits, the simple math would be that you need to double revenues in order for to have a neutral impact on earnings beyond the launch of MEDI8897. So if you could give us some color on how we should think about sort of the burnings post the follow-up launch that would be very helpful. Thank you.

Guido Oelkers

Yes. Thanks Erik, appreciate let’s say, the comments. Basically quick explanation, I mean we obviously, as you can imagine, we didn’t spend the $1.5 billion lightheartedly. We did obviously quite extensive DD on this. And basically, I shared with you as our premise is on understanding. Yes it’s true, that Synagis has been declining, but it has been declining because of a change of guidance. Then actually it reached a pretty much offer of a new plateau where it was pretty stable for two years. And now recently, let’s say the product – let’s say shows on the calendar basis, a decline, when you look at the annual reports provided by AstraZeneca.

Now, we made – when you look at it on a season – the last season midpoint, last year midpoint this year, you basically say it’s a $270 million given take million dollar product. We made ourselves comfortable doing the DD that we believe this product will perform well under our ownership. We are excited about the opportunity to bring the team along and basically make it part of – and familiarize it with our DNA that is obviously extremely patient focused and is extremely focused also on the pediatric conditions. And we have on top a potential synergy with the emapalumab launch.

And what we see is, that Synagis – let’s say, even with the change of guidelines if the fund not maxed out, so it’s the only product that is available, but there’s a quite a bit of head room still available to further the penetration of the product. And let’s say, basically, the sign of search is not that basically their product – there’s nothing to do with the effect that the product is out of fashion or it’s an asset that basically people that don’t like to be connected with as more to do with other reasons. And therefore we believe, with a right focus – let’s say, for us obviously Synagis is going to be a very important product. It’s very different than if you run a multibillion dollar company like AstraZeneca or like our company where this product is obviously very much enforce.

Secondly – to your second question, what is the opportunity now for the MEDI8897? Now the MEDI8897 let’s say, is also a monoclonal antibody as I pointed out. And we are playing in a pond of that is eligible of people who have – babies who have access to this product of around 60,000 patients out of the total population of babies in the U.S. of 4 million.

Now is it just driven by the reimbursement guidelines? MEDI8897 and that’s the reason why it’s driven the vaccine division of Sanofi, they will have a different approach to this product and they will look at this opportunity, let’s say, more from a vaccine perspective and that means that they believe that this product could become a product. Let’s say, of that provides usage and utility potentially to all 4 million babies. So in terms of volumes and in terms of opportunity, this is a much larger opportunity potentially at a different price point. But in terms of overall economics and it’s for me not here to speculate, we’ll have a – let’s say, publication on the Phase IIb results mid of next year finishes right time. But it is significantly large opportunity in terms of economics than what Synagis’ today.

So we believe, let’s say that in a way that 50% excess to the earnings position us well, let’s say, to ensure that we have a longitudinal earning stream. And so to your point, first thing is we think that we can do something with Synagis, develop the product further. Secondly, we believe, let’s say that the MEDI8897 will provide a very interesting earning stream beyond the life cycle of Synagis.

Erik Hultgård

Great. Thank you so much. Just to follow-up. The IP situation for Synagis in the U.S., could you give us just a brief overview of that. Thank you.

Guido Oelkers

I mean, Synagis is a product that is surrounded by quite a lot of IP some of them patents, some of them – let’s say, just a trade secrets as we will do. It’s not trivial to get this product right. So there’s a lot of intellectual property that was built up over years at MedImmune. And as a consequence you don’t see the biosimilars at this juncture in clinical.

Erik Hultgård

Thank you.

Guido Oelkers

You’re welcome.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Peter Östling of Pareto Securities. Please go ahead your line is open.

Peter Östling

Okay. Thank you. Just a couple of short ones. Could you say us anything about the gross margin for Synagis? That's my first one. And then the second one, just clarification, the $13.6 billion that you would pay for Synagis, will that be book definitely immaterial asset on the balance sheet. And the last one, just a clarification. Is it so that for a date 9/7 with Sanofi booked all the revenue and you will just share on the earning side? Thank you.

Guido Oelkers

Yes. I mean – let me come back to the first, last question. The easy part and then I refer back to the CFO for more tricky ones. Let's say those revenues we booked by Sanofi, very clear cut. We will only get the earnings and Henrik you want to comment on Peter’s other questions?

Henrik Stenqvist

Sure. We're not going to be specific on the gross margin, but we can – we’ll be in that the gross margin is supposed to be very strong in relation to sell this gross margin. When it comes to how to deal with the assets from an accounting point of view, yes, most of it will be an intangible asset.

Peter Östling

Okay. Just a quick follow-up. The 2026 date for the potential additional $470 million sales rated milestones to Synagis, how did you come up with that?

Guido Oelkers

This is – this was obviously a matter of negotiations, yes, I mean – it’s if you want to make such a transaction work, we’ll have to share the same dream. Let’ say and the basically the transaction related milestones for Synagis are primarily sales dependent. I would say that, I would personally be very happy if we come into the situation that we have to pay those milestones, because it means that we have done a phenomenal job in building this business. And let's see and therefore let’s say these – the payment of these milestones will be essentially we covered by the business if we are developing. But it was – essentially it was a situation that for instance, if there are changes of guidelines that could allow the product to be repositioned. Yes. Then obviously, you're looking at a much larger opportunity, yes and obviously we can share this and equally, if we perform extremely well, then let's say, and we will do everything we can. I think, AstraZeneca want obviously participated in this opportunity as well.

Peter Östling

Okay. But maybe more important question is, does that this imply further decline in sales sort of stabilization or does it imply that the 2026 numbers will actually show some kind of growth for Synagis?

Guido Oelkers

I mean – As I alluded to, I mean, we have provide guidance obviously as we do usually when we need to combine the Q4 results. But we are bullish about the opportunity, let's say for Synagis, let’s say not to be declining asset, but to have its momentum and that's the reason why we're excited about it. We don't like to buy declining revenue streams. And so we will – we’re confidence that the product will perform well.

Peter Östling

Okay. Thank you.

Guido Oelkers

You’re welcome.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Kerry Holford of Exane BNP Paribas. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Kerry Holford

Thank you. Yes. Kerry Holford from Exane. Two next two questions please. On the timing of deal close, you talk of this closing potentially late this year or into next, Astra talks about some potential additional information exploding conditions received earlier. I wonder if you could just tell us what those factors that determine whether the deal places this year or next. And then secondly on MEDI8897, can you just confirm when you’re going to start the Phase III studies, will you wait for those Phase IIb results middle of next year? And then also just to clarify, based on earlier comments, I'm like thinking then we could also have another Phase III and a total buzz cohorts to tweet those non-high risk patients? Thank you.

Guido Oelkers

So maybe we start with Milan on the Phase IIb and give – maybe Milan you can provide shifts on light on this.

Milan Zdravkovic

Yes. So regarding startup Phase III, it's premature to comment on when that would be, it would require that completion of Phase II and then also in the Phase II meeting with the FDA. And the other question was around the Phase III at this point in time, what we’re saying is that the study startup that had been planned as in say healthy sermon, preterm infants, and this is as far as we can comment on what the Phase III plans look like today.

Guido Oelkers

Yes. So, and regarding your first question is regard no to closing. I mean today is the 13th of November. Let's say, we obviously will do everything we can to put all the documents together, but you know, it's not like we have endless time before year-end. I would see basically the uncertainty on closing either this year or beginning of next year, more driven by this that we obviously need to collect all the necessary information and then obviously have uncertainty of approval and the enhanced, let's say there's a bit of variability and when you come to other stipulations of us and guiding you use it directly AstraZeneca. But, that's basically, at least from our perspectives is how we view this.

Kerry Holford

Thank you.

Operator

Next question comes from Christopher Uhde of ABG Sundahl Collier. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Christopher Uhde

Hi there. Thanks. So, I just have a couple of questions on the financing or than the effects and I know some things have already been asked, but, can you say anything about how long it'll be amortized over, for example, and the effects on OpEx.

Guido Oelkers

Henrik, you want to comment on this?

Henrik Stenqvist

Yes. As we said, we've expect the initial net debt of about $6 billion. We don't necessarily plan to pay it off, because as we said, we will use, our new financial, our enhanced financial strength also to pursue new opportunities. But of course, if we will take all the cash and repay debts, that would be a fairly quick exercise. And I don't know, what's it, the P&L question, your second?

Christopher Uhde

That was about the OpEx, if you can stay – I mean the SG&A basically, right?

Henrik Stenqvist

Yeah. Well, at this juncture, lot more specific than that we say that we expect the basis to generate and beta margin of more than 60%. And you also know that it called gross margin, so then if cannot think you could model out that.

Christopher Uhde

Okay, thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Next question comes from Manish Sharma of Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Manish Sharma

Hi, I had two questions. The first one, could you just share your thoughts on the competitive dynamics in the field? In particular through oral therapies and development. And the second one just on the margin, I'm sure that do you expect to kind of dropped down to the bottom line and longer term sure will be available to reinvest in R&D?

Guido Oelkers

Yes. So I think we did a pretty thorough mapping on products in this space, before we acquire it. And we think that Synagis is going to remain, let’s say a very strong choice for a couple of years to come and see any immediate threat, let's say to the product to be disintermediated of the fighting for share. And with regard to the oral developments, maybe Milan Zdravkovic you want to share that.

Milan Zdravkovic

Sure. So I think as Stenqvist pointed out, we of course did a slower DD, I think we continue to be of the opinion that you can say passive immunization would play an important role in prevention of RSV disease and you can say from a Synagis point of view and [indiscernible] and potentially even say for 8897 also in a wider population. I think this is a space that has significant challenges in developing vaccines and say both children based and also maternal vaccines for children. The question is the child is subsets of early on. That's not the best time when you want some mount an immune response, not even thinking about the potential passive transfer of antibodies that occur over the placentas with the early child.

Second, you can say maternal vaccines, you need to time the vaccines, so actually the mother becomes immunized at a point in time where the disease is actually prevalent in the population, so you almost have to think about the pregnancy needs to be timed in relationship through the RSV season for this thing to work. On top of you can say they benefit risk challenges of vaccinating a pregnant mother, which I think has its own challenges. And then coming through the oral RSV space and of course theirs is ribavirin that is you know use for us, I mean I think has some significant liabilities and we have also followed, you can say, J&J and the fact that they had to discontinue their own product in mid-stage due to some on specified requirements for additional preclinical data. So we think this is a good space, it fits extraordinarily well into what we're doing and we're very comfortable with, you can say the competitive profile of Synagis and also the potential that 8897 may have.

Manish Sharma

Good.

Guido Oelkers

Did we addressed your question?

Manish Sharma

Thanks. And then just on – the other question about how much of margin we can expect to drop down to the bottom line?

Henrik Stenqvist

I mean, basically, we explained to you that we at this stage expect a 60% plus EBITDA margin of the products and obviously we'll provide more specific guidance, let's say in conjunction with the guidance for next year after the availability of Q4 results. So it's a substantial earning generator and the multiplier is a seasonal sales and if you basically then have a mind you know that we believe that this is a great opportunity for this product for us and we’ll perform well under our ownership I think maybe this gives you already some indications.

Manish Sharma

Okay. Thanks so much.

Guido Oelkers

You’re welcome.

Henrik Stenqvist

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And we have a follow-up from Peter Sehested of Handelsbanken. Please go ahead your line is open.

Peter Sehested

Yes, it’s Peter again. Thank you for taking my follow-up question. And I would just like to understand a little bit about your thinking on your strategy going forward. As you say, you are eluding that you want to be invest in potentially business development – you further diversify the company. And in that line of thinking, I would like to know, I mean, with Synagis you’re adding a hospital based product in disease area, you're building a commercial infrastructure. So when – what are your plans going forward? Is that to add onto this particular commercial platform? Is it to expand and diversify into another third business area?

Because I mean the less – the more concentrated – Pharma companies which have more concentrated therapeutic facilities typically have higher margins, et cetera et cetera. So I just want to get your view on how you're thinking and how we should view Sobi I mean going forward? Clearly with respect to research you are relatively weak company, should we expect you to sort of drop, give up or sell off SOBI003. So what will this be? Will this be a commercial platform or are you still opening for taking late stage products and develop from there and I mean, so your broad thoughts in general about how we should view Sobi as a company going forward and what your plans are there for Sobi? Thank you.

Guido Oelkers

Yes, I think – what is our view – I mean we have now Synagis acquisition clarified two legs, one Haemophilia with a follow on compound 001 moving into Phase III next year. And the other one being on immunology where we have emapalumab in the launch phase very soon PDUFA date November of this year – 20 of November this year and we have new indications, potential new indication for Kineret and emapalumab and we have a Synagis was in excess to earning stream of a follow on compound 8897. So that gives you a pretty strong base and we obviously would -- is always good in strategy to build on strengths. And we would really feel encouraged obviously to reinforce those verticals, even though, I have to say as a – in particular on the hemophilia side you feel already pretty, pretty good to be honest and are really excited.

So what we will look for is can we strengthen further immunology, can you support late stage development pipeline and I think our job is now to – in the next couple of months or to explain to you that maybe we are better than the wide perception as today on the – in the R&D area and they actually can progress. And for me 003 is testifying to this. We bought this product from the bench into preclinical. And it looks pretty good and we might also be able to accelerate the development of this compound. So we clearly want to be seen, to your point, this is very strong, let's say, therapeutic focus, the remainder of the Specialty Care gives us the opportunity to diversify further, its not the time for us not to speculate on this, we rather now focus on further reinforcing those two legs and building our commercial infrastructure around this.

But, we are going to – let's say we're going to think about and we to basically be seen and recognize that we can move late stage compounds into commercial and this basically will be for us, but they particularly now around emapalumab, around Kineret and around BIVV001 and then obviously being, let's say a beneficiary of 8897. So when you think about, the way the Sobi will transform, I mean substantially, we will transform over the next 12 months from a company that was the late stage – I mean – at least you’re going confused by the number of projects. Yes. Now to a company that has a very deep and broad, let's say, bench and access to these products and we want to make sure that we can not only by talk but by the way what we are doing, explain to you that we are actually a formidable R&D oriented company. And obviously, we will be very religious when it comes to internal projects in terms of prioritization.

There's no doubt, but our idea is clearly to take this company forward. Make sure that you recognize the value in immunology that basically – let's say, not only in hemophilia that underpins us with strong underlying performance, generic not last quarter and you see that I mean already during this year, a nice pickup in terms of acceleration of growth. So you can see that commercially you are doing well. And now hopefully we can do the same metrics for Synagis and have a strong emapalumab launch. And so, that's really the kind of company you should think about. But we will try to reinforce as we've tried to bring in late stage compounds and think about some other opportunities to build out this business more. I think we could not articulate it at this stage.

Peter Sehested

Great. Just a follow-up question. Could you just elaborate a bit on how your commercial infrastructure in the U.S. will look like when Synagis and the surrounding infrastructure has completely integrated? Thank you.

Guido Oelkers

So we will have a team given take 250 people, and this is for rare diseases, its a pretty formidable infrastructure that is obviously allowing us to take on more products. But clearly it positions us very well for the launch that is not knocking at our door.

Peter Sehested

Just squeezing my last follow-up question.

Guido Oelkers

Sure.

Peter Sehested

Clearly it’s – I mean you are going to integrate some people from another company with a completely different structure, perhaps a bit more clear aquatic [ph] in smaller company than that. Then so be is I suppose at least that’s the perception will be key for you to retain the right feedback, I guess I mean, you’ve been through this whole exercise, I’m quite sure of that, but I mean, just your thoughts on that, because I know it’s a couple of questions I receive from investors today, they’re sort of seeing that.

Guido Oelkers

I think based on the interaction we have and we will have now very soon with more people. I think that this could be very refreshing. Yes, I think, basically – I mean people like to make to typically see that they make a significant contribution to accompany and obviously the relative importance of what this team is generating to be moving so much larger in our world then it could have possibly been as AstraZeneca. We have the strategic focus as you know you see their announcement is clearly pointing into other directions. So I hope and this is what we think after the discussion with some members of the leadership team that we had that this could be potentially even liberating and actually provide a new opportunity to become to be repositioned in the balance sheet from operability to what it comes from noncore to total core, total focus.

Yes. And I think one should not underestimate the agility of AstraZeneca, hence a commercially focus, I happen to know the leader of the North American unit for now good 20 years of AstraZeneca and I think, he would not necessarily want to be considered a stale. So clearly I think, this is a strong unit, very experienced, very well entrenched with pediatricians. We excited, I think Henrik’s team, I mean our first impression is the team were respond very well and it will be up to us, it’s a bit like a life is an interview. So, we will interview them. They will interview us. I hope they’d say that the interview works out well and we’re excited of welcoming them and we will try our best effort to make them feel welcome in absolutely.

Peter Sehested

Thank you very much. Appreciate your comments.

Guido Oelkers

You’re welcome.

Operator

Thank you. Next question is a follow-up from Erik Hultgård of Carnegie. Please go ahead. your line is open.

Erik Hultgård

Yes. Hi, a quick follow-up. I’m just trying to understand your EBITDA margin guidance, post the transaction of in excess of 60% according to data that Astra has published of this pretax profit more than in the U.S. just more in the range of 35% back in 2017. So is the only difference here multi-stations or is it any contributors from down cost cuts or cost avoidance related to them emapalumab launch. Could you just sort of walk us through the drivers of your margin guidance compare to the data that Astra has reported?

Guido Oelkers

Absolutely. Henrik?

Henrik Stenqvist

So we announced in the precision to walk you through and AstraZeneca without, but the difference you are speaking about. We believe and then we are confident that that includes amortization and perhaps other charges, all the magnitude that we simply would not have and that is why you have the difference.

Erik Hultgård

So there is no plan cost cuts in your numbers?

Guido Oelkers

No.

Henrik Stenqvist

No, no, no.

Guido Oelkers

No. We takes this team and we – and we will hopefully be able to give the steam more to do and this should – we think this team is a message.

Erik Hultgård

And then it trenches to the cost for cost for emapalumab based on the acquisition on this right?

Henrik Stenqvist

There are potential Synagis, as we’ve said in the U.S. salesforce and cross selling opportunities. But we had no change to any forecast at this time.

Guido Oelkers

We will provide you with a detailed guidance obviously in – when we have the Q4 at the time when we seeing it in January maybe do this – sorry February, in February we do this. We’ll update you in due course because you know we see that there’s as an opportunity, but at this stage we think that the focal point is on building the business and this is clearly our mission now.

Erik Hultgård

Right. Thank you so much. That’s all for me.

Guido Oelkers

Excellent. Thanks, Erik.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Peter Östling with Pareto Securities. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Peter Östling

Thank you. I have a quick follow-up. Did you say how many – over how many years you win amortize the intangible rising from this deal?

Guido Oelkers

Henrik?

Henrik Stenqvist

I didn’t say, but I can say it now. Between 15 to 20 years.

Peter Östling

Okay. Thank you.

Guido Oelkers

You’re welcome.

Operator

Thank you. And the last question in the queue so far is from Richard Koch with SEB. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Richard Koch

Yes, hi. I just had a question on the thing before on the cannibalism between the [indiscernible], did you not expect the DNA or how did you think that was kind of…

Guido Oelkers

I mean – obviously cannibalization will depend on the data and the labor that the product will obtain at the time of launch. And that is always the existential speculative. But in our own mind, let’s say, eight, nine, seven and it meets the target product profile will be a formidable business that we have to recognize this and as a consequence, we are happy that we have access to 50% of the earnings stream because, yes, as I mentioned, it could become a product that provides access to a much larger patient population was a more favorable profile in terms of those administration. And then we will have to wait for the data that will be published first half next year.

Let’s say the Phase IIb data that will give you a single strong data point and use direction how good the product is in reality, and then obviously it will have to be confirmed in the Phase III. Let’s say, if the product doesn’t live up to the target product profile, I think we would be very excited to continue selling. So not just a let’s say, if you feel that on either side, let’s say a quite comfortable.

Richard Koch

Okay. Thank you.

Guido Oelkers

You’re welcome.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Guido Oelkers

Yes, I think we also maybe have a maximum of one more question because in the interest of everybody’s time. So if you, you have another question then happy to take it. But I think you know, and if you have further questions please relates obviously to our team, I’d be willing to try to make sure that you get fully understands this to we can provide clarity,.

Operator

No, no further questions at this time. So I’ll hand back to our speakers for the closing comments.

Guido Oelkers

Thank you so much. Thank you for your interest. So, I hope, we were able to explain what was in – what we are able to explain at this juncture, that this deal is right on strategy. It gives us a significant opportunity to build our business. It has a lot of elements, that probably to have a second look because, there’s a lot of opportunity in this deal, and don’t forget, this is a biologic. So if you’d compare it also with other transactions, you will find that this is clearly fair value. Yes. Thank you so much for your interest. And now it’s time for us, let’s say to go back to our main job and trying to build the business. Appreciated. Wish you a great day. Thank you.

Operator

This now concludes the conference. Thank you very much for attending. You may now disconnect.