Walmart Reports Earnings Challenging A New High

Weakness should hold my annual and quarterly pivots at $96.42 and $95.94, respectively.

Walmart has a positive but overbought weekly chart and the all-time high of $109.98 is the upside challenge.

Retail giant Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The stock began 2018 strong by setting an all-time intraday high of $109.98 on Jan. 29, then losing technical momentum. At the high, the stock had a 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading above 90.00, making the stock an ‘inflating parabolic bubble.’

When the stock reported disappointing earnings on Feb. 20 the stock could not hold its annual pivot of $96.42, setting the stage for a tough 2018. The stock set its 2018 low of $81.78 on May 24 as the retailer was stabilizing following earnings reported on May 17.

On Aug. 16, Walmart reported better-than-expected earnings, setting the stage for a momentum run-up to a secondary high of $106.21, resulting in the earnings challenge before the opening bell on Nov. 15.

Walmart closed Tuesday at $102.94, up 4.2% year to date and in bull market territory, 25.9% above its May 24 low of $81.78. The stock is 6.4% below its Jan. 29 high of $109.98 which is the earnings challenge.

By comparison, the Dow 30 closed Tuesday at 25,286.49, up 2.3% year to date and down 6.2% from its Oct. 3 high of 26,951.81, and is 8.3% above its April 2 low of 23,334.52.

Analysts expect Walmart to earn between $1.02 and $1.03 a share when it reports earnings before the opening bell on Thursday, Nov. 15. Walmart is poised for gains on its e-commerce initiatives and benefits from its 4,700 brick-and-mortar locations. Holiday guidance will be the key.

The daily chart for Walmart

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for Walmart shows how the stock gapped below my annual pivot of $96.42 on Feb. 20 on a negative reaction to earnings. After setting its 2018 low of $81.78 on May 24, the stock experienced a “golden cross” on Sept. 18. A positive reaction to earnings on Aug. 16 helped this formation. A “golden cross” occurs when the 50-day simple moving average rises above its 200-day simple moving average and indicates that higher prices lie ahead. This led to the 2018 secondary high of $106.21 on Nov. 12. The horizontal lines are my annual, quarterly and monthly pivots at $96.42, $95.93 and $93.36, respectively.

The weekly chart for Walmart

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Walmart is positive but overbought with the stock above its five-week modified moving average of $99.2. The stock is also above its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $77.76 which was last tested during the week of July 14, 2017, when the average was $73.34. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to end this week at 82.18, above the overbought threshold of 80.00.

Given these charts and analysis, my trading strategy is to buy weakness to my annual, quarterly and monthly pivots at $96.42, $95.93 and $93.36, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to the Jan. 29 high of $109.98.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.