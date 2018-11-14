HeidelbergCement AG ADR (HDELY) CEO Bernd Scheifele on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

HeidelbergCement AG ADR (OTCPK:HDELY) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Bernd Scheifele

Hello. Good afternoon to everybody calling here from London. Thanks a lot for your great interest in our Q3 earnings call. I sit together as usual with Dr. Näger, CFO of the group and our Investor Relation team, Andreas Schaller and Ozan Kacar.

I think before I talk about the Q3 developments in our markets, I think I should shortly address the event, which was the negative event in Q3, which was our profitable in mid-October, which came, obviously, as a surprise and which was, obviously, for myself and also for the company, a clear for a big disappointment because normally, it’s top of our corporate culture that we try very hard to deliver what we promised. And let me advise a couple of points. The first question, there were questions in the market, why Heidelberg would be profitable only in compared to other companies in the sector. Quite a few reduced their guidance even in a more significant way than we did, but that has only to do with German law. German law is very strict on that. And if we have a significant deviation compared to our guidance, then we have to act immediately. And the German financial authorities are now very sensitive on this issue, because as you know after the Volkswagen scandal, there is a big discussion in Germany, whether the Volkswagen top management informed the market in due time. So we are in very close scrutiny and that’s why we have, from our perspective, no choice than – and could not wait until the time of this earnings call and just release the guidance. That’s why by law, we were kept to go that way.

If you look to the reasons why we did the profit warning, there are three big issues. The first impact is the weather in the U.S., and we come to that later. And you saw and other companies also reported, I think, September was historically very bad months in the U.S. cement industry and especially in our core markets. In Texas and in the region Northeast we had very significant rainfall. And when I was on my trip around the world in October, I met our guys. I think on the October 10. But on the region Northeast in Chicago and I had a bit of conference in the South and they came down with their forecast for the full year by about €50 million. That’s their first big point. The second point is in Europe, you see that especially strong in the region Western/Southern Europe in Q3 which is the summer period, July, August, September, in the last 4 years, electricity prices in Europe typically dropped significantly, because we have a lot of renewable energy available. This year, this was not the case even at the opposite, electricity prices stayed high or even went up and that’s for this reason in Europe overall, electricity cost versus our July forecast internal estimate went up for the full year by another €20 million to €25 million.

And the last point is that on the quarry sales, you know that according to our accounting rules, we report the sale of depleted quarries as part of the EBITDA, because it’s part and it’s a significant part of the value chain of our aggregates business, how do you commercialize exhausted quarries. Last year as you know, we had a big quarry sale in Q4, which was in San Diego, Carroll Canyon, which had an impact of about €80 million and which brought the EBITDA from current sales up from the full year to now around €190 million. And we think this year we are going to end up at around €100 million. You might ask your question say why didn’t you tell us end of July? Very simple answer, we had a major quarry transaction and the LOE signed in the Greater Seattle area close to the Boeing [indiscernible]. And here the length development of Vancouver walked away end of September when the stock market got very nervous about the circular in the U.S. and we have now restarted the process for this big piece of property. And probably, we are going to finalize that transaction in 2019. That’s it on the property.

If you look to our Q3 results, I think you see that there are some clear positive news. Now we have a strong organic growth with about close to 10%. That shows you that our markets are solid and growing. You see also that free cash flow generation is very good. The financial KPIs are moving in the right direction. Finance costs are down. Taxes are down. Net debt is reduced and we earned again a premium on our cost of capital of about 10%. Message is clear. We are going to earn more money in 2018 than we did in 2017 and we are going to continue to increase our dividend in 2019 in the ninth year in a row. Another KPI, which is for me always very important, is the productivity or the efficiency in the company.

And if you look to our detailed quarterly report, you will see that our manpower is down compared to last year by about 1,600 full time employees. If you take acquisition and disposals out, we have organically reduced manpower by 600 FTE. The workforce is around 60,000. So, we have a reduction of about minus 1% on workforce, whereas volume averages are up in the first 9 months, 3.5%. So also productivity in the company clearly went up by about 4.5% or even to 5%. So core message, results are negative impacted by weather, it’s not the markets, we had a clear spike in energy costs and the one-off on the quarry sale. The underlying business is okay. We as a board obviously, were sitting together after the profit warning and said okay, what can we do and that’s why we have initiated an action plan, which focuses on three areas and the overall message is here. It is a clear signal that obviously the top management listens carefully to the capital market. We understand the concerns of the shareholders and it’s also clear that we act accordingly and it’s also for us obvious that at the current share price level to buy our own shares is a very small value in that than doing acquisitions, which are about the term rate and which have higher risks to buy your stock, which you own and control yourself.

The three points I mentioned, we want to accelerate our portfolio optimization. We have further divestment potentials now under review. We will have an opportunistic approach. So, we will not detail the countries for what we think we plan to do, because we also need a good bios flow, but we have initiative. We have started new actions and are confident that we can accelerate that. On operational excellence, we have started already to implement a new efficiency program, first step to focus on SG&A. We commit to cut SG&A cost in the group over the next 2 years by about €100 million and we will check that in a second step whether we have other areas where we still have room for improvement, and we will update you in March when we publish our final results where we are in that area.

And the other one is we want to cutback our growth CapEx to €350 million by average for 2019 and 2020 and the hurdle rate is share buyback valuation and we will reconsider mid-2019 when we see how our measures are implemented going, whether we have cash available to do share buyback. Message is also clear, we try to pull all levers in order to improve margin and cash flow and also support good investment grade rating. We also believe and are committed that our net debt target of our 2020 vision of €7 billion is now more ambitious, but it’s still feasible and with the three levels, which I just mentioned, I think we will try very hard to reach that target.

If you go to the next chart, you see the overview of the financial figures. I think you see on the right side, the revenue, that’s a pretty steep number. And then you will see also the EBITDA margin. The problem on the EBITDA is not in aggregate. So I think we will – at the end of the year, the aggregates are going to be fine. The problem is the cement division. And in the cement division, it’s the energy piece of the business, which is the major problem. If you look to our energy cost for the full year, they’re going to be up only on pricing, not on volume, about €100 million compared to last year. And that’s what’s hitting our cement EBITDA margin. And then you see earnings per share down in the quarter, down on the page, 12%; year-to-date, 19%. We stay committed that for the full year, we’re going to keep our guidance that we will have a double-digit increase, improved group share profit and earnings per share.

Chart 5 gives you a little bit of overview of the Q3 EBITDA. And what you see is pricing is okay, not bad, but not enough to compensate and that’s away if you want. Then we have net volume is up €78 million. And then you see costs are up by about €165 million, out of which, about €65 million or €70 million are energy. Next chart, Chart 3 shows you a little bit the history of this year. And here, again, what I told you, we had the three drivers for the profit warning, the increase in electricity and variable costs in Europe. Then, harsh weather, west markets and then the lower gain from the asset sales from depleted quarries. That’s the core message. We had growth like-for-like in Q3, but it was obviously not enough to compensate the very slow start in the year of Q1.

Chart 7 shows you the weather impact in the U.S. and this is not a chart made up by Heidelberg that comes from the Portland Cement Association, the American Cement Association. I think the right one is very important. It shows you that West/South Central, that’s mainly Texas, 20% down in the months of September and you see the reach in Northeast Mid-Atlantic, Virginia, Maryland, we are down 21%. That’s for us a core area, that’s where we have our biggest cement plant in the U.S. in the Lehigh, really. That’s Union Bridge, that’s in Maryland, Mid-Atlantic, minus 19.6%; New England, minus 26%; Midwest, down 8% to 9.6%, and our North American business, in this region, Texas and the region Northeast, we do about 60% of our cement business and about 50% of our aggregate sale. And as you know that September is probably the most important month in our industry not only volume-wise but profit-wise, but it was clear that with that miss on Q2 level in September, it will be very difficult or impossible to hit the numbers.

Now what you see now on next slide is the energy or the power side. What I told you in Europe, the €20 million to €25 million. And you see now in Q3, electricity cost inflation for Heidelberg, that’s not the index. The index looks even worse for Heidelberg in Q3. And if we start this data, you ask yourself, 53%, what’s the problem? Belgium is a country running 100% on nuclear power. They have 7 power plants, out of which 6 are down for the moment, so their power is short, we are in this situation also if October has not improved. You see France. Germany is up only 17% for us, because we changed a little bit the hedging strategy during Q3. But just to give you an example and you can check that by Internet, if you go to the Leipzig Electricity Stock Exchange in Germany, and you check what was the spot price for electricity last summer in July or September per megawatt hour, you will see the price was around €32, €34 per megawatt hour. This year, we have prices between €54, €56 or €57 per megawatt hour and that’s mainly driven by the significant increase in CO2 pricing. And you see the same for Norway and Sweden and that has obviously created additional headwind for us. And we have not foreseen that end of July because our July forecast, we do based on the June numbers and then the 3 months period comes this July, August, September and finally, when we came to the end of Q3, it was a deal that we had a significant negative development on electricity pricing.

Chart 9 talks a little bit about more in detail about our portfolio optimization and the acceleration. I think we do this with a lot of attention. As you know, this year, we have already disposed for about 350 – disposing of about €350 million. We have sold the German line business. We have sold white cement in the U.S. We have sold white cement in Egypt. We have sold policy patient stakes in the Arabic Peninsula. We are about to sell Sri Lanka and whatever. So, we are on our way. We think this year we will have this total proceeds of about €400 million. Operational excellence, we talked about that SG&A with €100 million saving target. This number is not coming out of my guts. It’s based on a detailed study, which Dr. Näger had done already during the summer break on my behalf over the SG&A development in Heidelberg out of the Italcementi acquisition over the last 4 years. And he came to the conclusion that we can cut €100 million and the split up is we want to cut €65 million on country level. We have about 60 or 57 countries in our portfolio. And €35 million will come on group or whatever. That’s mainly area – Heidelberg, an area overhead – including area overhead in Dallas and Singapore. We have already started to implement that. We are taking out, in total, three group functions and merge them together and to streamline the organization and to delayer and we are also taking out three area of functions, that’s what we already have executed and we are confident that we are going to hit this number.

We see this as a first step. We will check in more detail where we have further efficiency improvements potentials. In my opinion, the one area is digitalization. I think we can work smarter and efficient if we use really digitalization of owning the cement plant, but maybe also in the shared service center, etcetera. I think we have also upside in real estate management. We are very good in the technical part of real estate management, whatever level we are in the commercialization process already world class. I would make a question mark. We’re going to study that. We have a very significant real estate portfolio. And the third point is also on purchasing. We have to make sure that with digitalization, we pull all levers of purchasing. And this organization goes back to the years 2005 when I joined Heidelberg. I think they have to review that critically, whether that’s still the best of class and what can be done. And then on the CapEx we discussed, message is clear, share buyback is the hurdle rate. We cut it to €350 million for the next 2 years. It is clear that we might exceed it a little bit into ‘19 because we have still some projects where we are more – where some we are committed, some we are halfway committed, but we will compensate that by a reduction beyond €350 million in the year 2020.

Okay. And then good news is Indonesia, you see here our result development, July, August, September. I think, Indocement and Semen Gresik published their Q3 results yesterday and the message is clear. We see in the numbers a clear turnaround in profitability in the months of September. September was after 41 months the first month where we started was above last year and above our internal budget and that’s mainly driven by a price increase, which we successfully executed starting end of June. And in June, the price level in Indonesia arrived at the historically lowest level for the last, whatever, 6, 7, 8 years. And from there, we have increased prices, Impact Cement by about $6 or 13% and that’s clearly visible now in the September figures. If you look to the Q3 results of Indocement, you check that by Internet, you will see that the Q3 result on EBITDA level more than doubled compared to Q2 and the EBITDA margin went up in Q3 by about 4.4% compared to Q2. It’s also worth noting that in the first 9 months, we gained market share by 0.3% for us, it was clear that we want to defend our core market position in West of Java and [indiscernible]. We did not want to give up market share or to sell market share. And I think this is good and we expect a solid Q4 in Indonesia, finally.

If we look to the group areas, chart what’s it’s chart, Chart 12 you see on the right side, Q3 sees a clear improvement in profitability compared to the 9 months, but it’s clearly not enough to catch up we are 9 months like-for-like still down, minus 1.6% and I explained to you the way areas affect us. North America [indiscernible] our result in Q3, if you look to the weather, I think, was okay, but it was clearly not enough to catch up that’s why region North and region South reduced their October forecast compared to July by about close to €50 million driven by weather.

Our result in Q3 is very strongly impacted by Canada where we had strong markets in Vancouver, Seattle and Portland, which are really booming, which are growing double digit pricing overall is okay. We have clear price pressure in the region New York and New England due to McInnis their pricing is down by about 4 [indiscernible] and we think we have a good outlook for the remainder of the year October was a good month in the U.S. for us the order book is in good quality, in good shape so the outlook for U.S. is okay but we are running now against the clock what I mean Thanksgiving is coming and the big question mark in U.S. and our businesses is always whether after Thanksgiving, you better you restock the quarry on operation or you just keep it close then you save on costs and that’s why the year comes very fast now to an end.

On the margin side, you see we had done well I think cement is okay aggregates, the margin is up the margin is up compared to last year the reason there is a one-off of quarry sale of about $20 million, which is included in the Q3 result, which is also visible on the margin. Western/Southern Europe, you see also here that the trend, result trend is clearly improving. EBITDA was still down, 3.5% we are improving against the weak first half, and we expect an acceleration of this trend in Q4, especially in the UK, but also in France.

Western/Southern Europe suffers the most for an increased variable cost we talked about electricity in Western and Southern Europe due to our business mix in Benin UK we have very low clinker incorporation, meaning we use a lot of slack our slack prices have increased due to the increased Co2 prices that increases the input cost for us for the cement production in a significant way and also, in the UK, in the asphalt business, we were hit very much by the increase of bitumen costs, which were, for the full year, about £10 million, which is weighing on our result and that’s what you see then also in the margins.

What we see, if we come to Northern and Eastern Europe, I think here, everything looks okay results are up in the quarter, 12.7% over 9 year for the 9 months, 9.1%. We have a very strong performance in Poland and Czech Republic where volumes and prices is clearly up. We had a little bit of weaker quarter in Sweden, but that’s just the timing of maintenance repair stop in our largest plant inflated and we had weak results, continued market pressure and weak results, especially in the Ukraine. You see the margins, I think, are okay and the volumes are significantly up in Poland and Czech Republic, significantly double digits so we talk about numbers around 20% or more so markets are very, very strong in Q3.

Asia Pacific if you look to the right side, you see on EBITDA, we are only down 0.9% and that comes only from Indonesia. Indonesia in the quarter or including ForEx was down again by about €14 million that shows you the other countries in Asia we are up and especially, China was good Thailand was good Australia was okay overall and that’s what you see also in the margin the newly acquired Alex Fraser business, this asphalt business in Melbourne and recycling business is doing very well and we expect a solid Q4 due to the better pricing in Indonesia.

Africa-Eastern Mediterranean the figures, which you look, you see EBITDA, down minus 10.4% you say, hey, this is what’s happening there but you have to see the numbers are relatively small we talk about €11 million if you look to year-to-date for the first 9 months, we are still up 6% the markets are okay. The Tanzania and Ghana markets are strong Egypt, until September, was okay October was more difficult because the [indiscernible] started to supply more to the market that led to pricing pressure and the main deviation in the quarter comes that last year, we sold our fancy headquarter in Downtown Cairo that was okay now for about €2 million or €2.5 million that makes the numbers move because the numbers are small and then we have a license expiring in Israel for our important quarry, another one in the north and the last one is obviously the market in Turkey is under pressure.

Volumes in the quarter in Cement were strong, especially in Egypt with about 9%, Ghana, 9% in aggregates, you see volumes down 27.9%. That’s the quarry in the northern part of Israel. From trading, I think the results are okay they are not so meaningful I think there are always 2 key issues one is about the clinker ex spot prices now that shows you a little bit about the growth, demand and supply situation and it is so that in Asia, clinker prices are clearly up by $4 to $6 if you want to buy a clinker on Shanghai, it’s up to $40 per ton that shows you the underlying strong demand in Asia.

And the second point is in Mediterranean due to the overcapacity and the fall in the Turkish market, prices are coming down to $30 or even below $30 so we have a quite diverse development. And the second point in that facility [indiscernible] China becomes now one of the largest cement-importing countries in the world we expect China to import next year about 11 million or 12 million tons because the Chinese government manage the market in a way that the prices are very high and especially, the Vietnamese players are importing now significantly to China.

Okay. That’s it from my side. And I hand over to Dr. Näger for the financial report.

Lorenz Näger

Okay thank you, Dr. Scheifele. Good afternoon, everybody also from my side, I would like to lead you through the financial report, and we start that on Page 20. There, you can see the group share of profit is up earnings per share increased from €2.2 to €2.72, so the trend of improvement in fiscal net share of profit continues to improve this is as mainly financial result and lower taxes overcompensate bigger-than-expected RCOBD and you can see that the financial result in Q3 improved by roughly €12 million so on a yearly basis, our finance cost goes down by €50 million roughly as guided, and the trend will continue.

On the tax side, we see an improvement by 100 more than €100 million this mainly comes from a one-off previous year where we did the provision for a pending tax audit. Cash flow is encouraging we have high cash conversion rate we have kept the free cash flow stable at €1.2 billion despite the comparable EBITDA going down so we have created more free cash flow out of the EBITDA compared to previous year it shows that in the quality of result, the quality of earnings are pretty good this year. We see a significant increase in working capital still at the end of September, which reflects the high business activity in September but also in October and we expect a normalization of the working capital towards the year. And we have earned premium on cost of capital. Return on invested capital is 7.1% last 12 months trailing at the end of Q3 and that exceeds our cost of capital, which is 6.3%. I will come back on that in detail on a later slide.

Slide 21, then you can see the profit and loss statement. We have a little additional ordinary result, [indiscernible], which comes from antitrust provision in Italy and some smaller restructuring we see financial result improving. As discussed, we see income tax improving, and we see pretty stable discontinued operations and minorities so a balanced group share of profit at €539 million and 12% up compared to last year.

Then on the cash flow statement as I mentioned earlier, we see a high change in working capital, a high increase and investment in working capital as I said, I would expect this to come down towards year-end. If we look to the CapEx, we see that the sustaining CapEx is about €370 million and same level as previous year whereas the growth, CapEx is €844 million you know, we have invested €360 million earlier this year in January. In Italy, market consolidation mainly was the acquisition of [indiscernible] and the buildup of asphalt business on the East Coast in Australia. So, after that 2 acquisitions, together, roughly, it’s €500 million, growth CapEx has very much normalized and as Dr. Scheifele has said, we have now increased the hurdle rate to the level of the expected return from a share buyback, and this will bring down growth CapEx even further from now on.

If you look to the proceeds from fixed asset disposal, €369 million until end of September also here, we are well on track to reach our 3-year target of €1 billion to €1.5 billion and we will see further disposals toward the end of the year and also early 2019. So basically, on the cash flow side, we are well underway, and we will continue to generate cash flow from that. If you look to the functional chart, slide 23, you can see again what I mentioned earlier the company is able to finance its growth CapEx and its dividend from the free cash flow and, on top of that, pay down debt now down to €9.5 billion at the end of September.

Slide 24 shows the balance sheet you see very little movement there what you can see is a significant increase in the accounts receivable, as I have said, a buildup of working capital, due to strong business activity by end of Q3. Then on Slide 25, if I put the return on invested capital, and I have given to you on the right-hand side quite a number of detail on our WACC because there have been some questions from the capital market how our WACC is calculated the WACC calculation is unchanged for more than 10 years now and you can see the improvement in the WACC mainly comes from external factors like the risk-free interest rate, which went down from 1.3% down to 1.1% and mainly the beta factor, this has probably the highest influence on that, which is a 0.83 coming from 0.94 so currently the volatility of the [indiscernible] over the last time was lower than the volatility of our benchmarks. So that leads to a visible reduction in the WACC, and that allows us to earn even bigger margin on the WACC.

Also, tax rate down tax rate has a little bit smaller impact and comes, as I said, that overall, our tax rate goes down in the group what brings the WACC also to a lower level is that roughly 80% of our assets are in mature countries with a WACC below 5% only 20% of our capital employed is in emerging market this is significantly higher WACC rates. I mean, that’s it from the finance side. And I would like to give it back to Dr. Scheifele for the outlook.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay I’ll keep that short. Revised outlook, you have seen that. Dr. Näger explained that the expansion coming this year is higher due to the 2 acquisitions at the beginning of the year energy costs, we are now guiding higher more to the low double digits so it’s going to be close to only close to 10% and then we have the last chart on CO2. You have seen that CO2 prices went up significantly, net price, power prices that slacked prices.

We see that as finally, as an opportunity for Heidelberg for various reasons first of all, we are the ones who are long on CO2 rights they are not all players in Europe long, to our understanding so we are long, and we are covered until beginning of 2023. So, it’s not an imminent problem for us. And secondly, we believe that the high CO2 price and the new trading period will drive consolidation in the markets because there are quite a few markets where the government granted excessive CO2 rights to the cement players this is now in the new trading period and that meaning living from selling CO2 rights from a cash perspective will no longer be a business model and you will see capacity closure and by then, also increased utilization rate. And finally, I think such a tight environmental regulation as in a lot of industries is not good for the small players. The big ones are going to make it, and it will drive consolidation and by consolidation, finally, pricing power.

Okay. That’s it from our side. And we’re happy now to answer any question you might have. I hand over to Mr. Ozan Kacar.

Ozan Kacar

We are ready for the Q&A session, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] and our first question comes from the line of Paul Roger. The line is now open please ask the question.

Paul Roger

Hi good afternoon everyone. So just two questions. Then firstly, maybe going on to the margins in Europe, could you help us understand why the margin pressure was bigger in Southwest Europe than Northeast? And really, I asked that because it looks like both of them have very good growth, very similar to the cost inflation so just wonder if there’s a particular market, reasonably maybe their pricing was weak in UK or Germany or something like that and then the second one is on Indonesia I think you mentioned on the second quarter call that you might be interested in buying some assets in the country clearly, now you’re talking about buybacks versus M&A should we interpret that to mean you’re less interested in buying assets in Indonesia at this stage? Thank you.

Bernd Scheifele

[Indiscernible] numbers, second question first the answer is yes you are spot on and the second point is on Southern Europe and Northern Europe you are right there is one thing, and we mentioned that because we try to be transparent we said that we lost last year, we lost market share we are underperforming the market in London and UK we rearranged the management we are back in the markets we were growing volumes in our business lines so our volumes are back in the UK, but we have to buy back a little bit in the market so our pricing, especially in UK, was relatively weak and that, coupled with high input costs, obviously, led to a pressure on margin the top focus in the UK is obviously now to get pricing up and if you take a look up to ‘19, and I talked to [indiscernible] in London yesterday evening to prepare for the call and with investors meeting, is that we planned double-digit price increases in the UK across all business lines. So we plan to increase in ready-mixed by about 7 pounds per cubic meter, in asphalt, 8 pounds, aggregates 2.5 pounds, and in cement, 4 pounds. Cement is only 5%, but this means significant price increase in order to regain margin, yes, that’s now high on the agenda.

And on the other side in NEECA, you know what I mean, with all respect the competition in Norway and Sweden is a little bit different than in UK or in Italy because we are the only producer in these countries. And secondly, in NEECA we include very strong performing countries like Poland and Czech Republic, where I mentioned that volumes are up significantly double-digit. We have very good cost control, yes. And here also the results came up very nicely and that obviously helps to drive the results to NEECA.

And also to make one comment, I saw that, obviously we follow our competitors and competition is always good. If you – some competitors report on Europe only in one bucket, we have separated in East-West or in West-South and in North. If you put that as a Europe altogether and then you compare it with the other large European player, then you will see that our EBITDA development is just spot on where they are. So we have separated it. We had a weaker part in UK and also partially in business launched in Southern France, but we are good in Northern part. So if you put that together overall, Europe is I think up to like a 4% or whatever.

Lorenz Näger

4.4%.

Bernd Scheifele

4.4% on EBITDA if you look at it at a combined level.

Lorenz Näger

No, 4.6%.

Bernd Scheifele

4.6%.

Lorenz Näger

In other, France was 4.4%.

Bernd Scheifele

And then the comparables from the South of Germany are 4.4%. So we watch the numbers, yes, so we are very self-critical, yes. And – so – but if you look it together, I think we are overall, it’s okay. Okay. Thanks a lot.

Unidentified Analyst

Perfect. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Mike Betts. The line is now open. Please ask your question.

Mike Betts

Yes. Thank you very much. My 2 questions, the first one, maybe I just need a bit more explanation if you wouldn’t mind. On this expansion CapEx, on the slide this time, it shows €700 million in 2018. The slide back in July, it showed €400 million. The €300 million doesn’t seem to be to do with the acquisitions. But correct me if I’m wrong and maybe just explain if you could a little bit more on that? And then the second question and maybe it’s too early to ask in detail, but it’s great announcing these big price increases, but how do you make sure that they get delivered? And on one of the slides, it talks to about an aggressive commercial excellence initiative. Could you give us some clues as to what that entails?

Bernd Scheifele

I think Mr. Betts, hello, the first one is a technical, I’ll leave that to Näger. On the pricing side, Mr. Betts, you are – you follow the industry for a long time, it is always difficult for this industry if you have a significant short-term price increase in energy prices to translate back immediately, transfer back to our customers. In an industry, which for example, in Europe and also in emerging markets has a low capacity utilization, this is difficult, but we have typically a time effect where we then get a wakeup call, get brushed up on the capital market and then we push very hard and that’s what you – what we see now.

And how I read the market is, for example, in the UK, what I see in Germany, what I see in the U.S., there is a clear push in the market to recover lost margins due to the significant inflationary cost pressure and we train our salesforce globally now very much on price increases and we have very clear targets to do better. And due to the CO2 issue in Europe, which is a problem, which is a bigger problem for some players than for us because some players are not long.

I think the need and the must to increase prices, yes, if you look to these electricity prices, yes, others have also similar issues, yes, depending a little bit whether we are short or long in Europe, there is a clear pressure to move on prices because otherwise you will never get the margin back. That’s why I think we will see movements, for example, in Germany, we are out now with €8 plus freight cost increase. And I think in Germany, we should get less at least €5 below – €5.50 or whatever, because even the private smaller players are out with price increases of €6 or more because they have the same issue with the electricity like we had in Heidelberg, and a similar issue I see also in the U.S.

Mike Betts

Okay.

Bernd Scheifele

Yes. Okay, go ahead, Näger.

Lorenz Näger

And your technical question, you referred to Slide 23 as I see on the right top here, you have the €544 million net gross CapEx. So that is in that figure, including the – these disposals. And you have to note these are last 12 months’ figure, so it includes the Q4, 2017 to make it comparable quarter-over-quarter. So in Q4, 2017, as you know we had extraordinarily high figure on disposals, which is roughly €130 million, €140 million, yes. And now if you go forward in Q4, 2018, we will not see this €130 million. So if you add up the €130 million, €140 million to the €544 million, you end up €680 million roughly and that’s the guidance, €700 million rounded.

Mike Betts

Okay. Thank you.

Lorenz Näger

Yes, okay. Thanks a lot.

Bernd Scheifele

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from the line of Phil Roseberg. The line is now open. Please ask your question, sir.

Phil Roseberg

Yes. Good afternoon, gentlemen. Thanks for taking my questions. The first one is on the action plans, the accelerated portfolio optimization. Can you give us a little bit more detail of what has changed since the – since you announced this at sort of the Capital Markets Day? In other words, is the target still the €1 billion to €1.5 billion from now to 2020 and what are the criteria for these divestments? And the second question is just on the price cost, I see in Q3, the price cost is still not in balance. How are the trends in costs going forward at the moment in your view, and when can we expect that price cost will become in balance overall for the Group?

Bernd Scheifele

Yes. Okay, on the – Mr. Roseberg, hello. On the portfolio, yes, as I said, the profit warning was a disappointment and was a alarm call also within the company and I took that very positively. You have always to make as a – out of a problem you have to make an opportunity, you have to turn into opportunity, that’s why I said now, we take clear actions, yes, and the acceptance in the company to take also tough actions, for example, on SG&A is clearly now there, yes.

And that’s why we said also we have to expand our view on the portfolio, whether we can do more in order to streamline the portfolio more aggressively what we originally thought. And secondly, we want to accelerate, yes. And we talk about countries, yes, and it’s also clear there are some countries in the world, which we believe are very important, are very attractive, which are absolutely core. And then there are countries, if you look from a German point of view, which are a little bit far East of Germany, moving closer to Russia and then going even beyond Russia to Central Asia, where we think maybe whether you are there or not is not a must, and in – also in Africa, there are countries where you can make a question mark.

Thirdly, it’s also clear. We have a lot of – we have quite a few public listed companies in our portfolio, where we have majority holding and where we do not want to give up the majority, but whether you need to own 75% or 80% or only 51%, that’s something, for example, which you can debate. As I told you, we are opportunistic. So we’re not going to sell below value.

We look to areas where we have a good bias world, yes, where prices and profitability is at the moment on a high level and where we can do a good deal for the company, yes, and we will upgrade you or update you regularly on that. And what was the second, on the price cost balance?

Phil Roseberg

Yes.

Bernd Scheifele

On the price cost balance, you are totally right, yes. That’s the problem, the €165 million, I’m on Chart 5 now, and what I told you at the beginning with the productivity is the clear message. If you look to the price cost balance to Heidelberg and to another big European player, then you’ll see they are better positioned. And then you asked yourself whether we hire 1,000 people more that priced the cost up, the answer is not, yes. We are still very efficient. So productivity in my calculation is up 4.5%, which is a good number. The problem is the variable costs, yes, meaning the – especially the energy that’s why I mentioned –

Lorenz Näger

Price inflation.

Bernd Scheifele

The price inflation in energy, the €100 million in energy, and that’s you know we are at the moment how we read the numbers. We are – due to our hedging policy, yes, we are worse off than companies who took a lot more longer position in 2018 on energy because I told you at the beginning, our electricity – our energy price inflation compared to last year and plan is up in the forecast €100 million. If we had forward by forward contracts covered all potential energy costs, which we can cover in the company, our energy bill and forecast for this year would be more than €100 million down. You know what I mean? So the price cost inflation in our – here this plays very much on your hedging strategy when you were more longer hedged obviously you had lower prices, where if you were more shorter hedged, then you have higher prices. And our budget on energy is always based on the form of prices for next year because I’m not a coal or electricity expert. So our budget in November is always for the – is what is the forward price for next year and then we have a hedging policy, which was over quarter-by-quarter, which tends to be a little bit short, which is bad if prices go up, but which is good if prices go down. You know what I mean? And that’s what you see on the energy cost inflation. So my answer is, I think we’re going to review our hedging strategy for next year, obviously, I think – and we will see – and we should see a clearly better point next year.

Phil Roseberg

Okay. Is that from the beginning of next year, I mean, is that just a factor of the –

Bernd Scheifele

From the beginning next year and we see also, Mr. Roseberg, coal price for example, on the Newcastle Index for Asia, which is a big issue for us, yes, has stayed around spot about $108, $110. When we made the budget last year, second half of November in Asia and Singapore, you can check that again what I told you. The Newcastle forward contract for coal in Asia was about $85, $86 per ton. That was our budget assumption. That was the budget assumption for Indonesia, for Thailand and for the coal in India, which we buy externally, yes, and it’s also by the way, the index for China, because in China we buy also partially externally. And okay, the spot price, the year-to-date spot price on Newcastle, if you go now is about $108, $110 per ton, that was spot – it stayed there, but it went up during the first 6 or 8 months, the Newcastle went up like that. That’s the problem. And that shows – that is shown on the cost price relationship which you rightfully mentioned. It’s not a fixed cost problem, it’s a energy problem. And the key question is how long and how short have you been in your energy hedging strategy, and that plays this year around a triple digit million euro mark. That’s it.

Phil Roseberg

Thank you.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay. Thanks a lot.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from the line of Arnaud Pinatel. The line is now open. Please ask your question.

Arnaud Pinatel

Yes, good afternoon, gentlemen. Arnaud Pinatel [Technical Difficulty] First a follow-up on pricing in Europe for next year because obviously what you are saying this is very ambitious in term of price increase and we understand it looking at the cost inflation you are flagging to. I understand that the CO2 issue is impacting Northern Europe, the Nordics, Germany, Poland and a lot of countries. Could you also give us a little bit more visibility on what you’re going to do in Italy? And if you are facing the same type of situation on the Italian market and perhaps [indiscernible]? My second question, we’re limited to two, if I’m right, would be on CapEx. During your Capital Markets Day, I think you mentioned that you could rebuild your plant in [indiscernible] I think through the wet processes to rebuild dry processes. Just wanted to understand if in your new CapEx envelope you are willing to achieve this brownfield project?

Lorenz Näger

Yes, Mr. Pinatel, to your last question, what did you mention, upgrade cement plant from wet to dry in which –

Arnaud Pinatel

In [indiscernible] in the U.S., if I’m right.

Lorenz Näger

Yes.

Bernd Scheifele

Yes.

Arnaud Pinatel

At the Capital Markets Day, you said you want to modernize your plants because you still have wet processes.

Lorenz Näger

Yes.

Arnaud Pinatel

And I just wanted to know if in the new CapEx envelope, it is still a possibility?

Bernd Scheifele

Yes. We have not, Mr. Pinatel, we have not checked that in detail, but anyway the cost for McInnis would be partially – there will be nothing in 2019, yes, and there are only $10 million for permitting or whatever, yes, because we are applying for the air permit at the moment, yes. And there will be some costs into 2018 – if we’d start immediately and then it would become more on 2021. So I think principally, we would stick to that, but we have to do that again. On pricing in Europe, on Italy, I think just to update you on Italy where we are. In Italy, at the moment, yes, in Italy at the moment we are in September at a price of about €65 per ton, €66 per ton, which is about €5 per ton up compared to last year. The target is now to keep that price at that level, yes, because normally in Italy in the Q4 it drops, at the moment, it looks okay. And if we keep the September price until December, then we would be in December about €10 better than last year as a starting point for the new year. The price increase announcement for Italy is about €7 per ton. I think with our competitors in Italy and whatever, we’re relatively confident that we will get €5.

Arnaud Pinatel

And for France is, can you update –

Bernd Scheifele

Sorry.

Arnaud Pinatel

For France?

Bernd Scheifele

France, we plan for a price increase net about €2 to €3, that would be the first significant in France. But what I see from the market, yes, what you saw on our numbers on electricity with the episodes of charging the other guys, yes, so electricity in France is up and that is a major issue. So we think price increases in France, €2 to €3. It depends a little bit how much reaction is needed in order to stop the new [indiscernible] the other one from [indiscernible] will not come in next year. So that will come in – will come only in 2021. So that’s it.

Arnaud Pinatel

Thank you very much.

Bernd Scheifele

Thanks a lot.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Robert Gardiner. The line is now open. Please ask your question, sir.

Robert Gardiner

Good morning. Two from me as well. Good afternoon, two from me, please. Can I ask maybe just on the buyback, what product criteria do you need to see in mid-2019 to engage a buyback? Do you think you’d be back close to your leverage targets by then allowing the buyback kick in or I’m just wondering what – what’s going to kickstart buyback there and are you more confident to get into that kind of 2.5x or €7 billion that you talked about before? And secondly then, if I could just ask on the property numbers, so you mentioned the €20 million gain in Q3 in the United States. Could you give me maybe 3 numbers, so one, your total property sales for ‘17, your total property sales in the 9-month ‘18, and where do you think ‘18 will land, please? Thank you.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay, last one probably, yes, so last year probably [indiscernible] was about 190, maybe 195 or 188, check the number we [indiscernible]. And year-to-date for September, the number is 72. We think we’re going to do about 100, that’s the number that what Dr. Näger mentioned, yes. And – so that’s where we are at the moment and that’s always pending. So it could be more, yes, it must be clear, yes, but it could be also a little bit less, but I think the 100 is a very good average and we will see that. On the buyback, Mr. Gardiner, there are 2 issues. It’s not about – that much about deleverage. It’s clear that deleveraging the company back to about €7 billion remains a target, a management target for 2020. I’d agree it’s get more difficult but with our action plan, I think if we do that successfully, reduce – stay very disciplined on gross CapEx, be successful on additional disposals, I can – we can still hit the numbers, yes, that’s the first one, yes, because you have to see then also if you look to 2019, I think if you look below EBITDA, you will see that our finance cost will trend further down.

We have a bund of about €500 million running out expiring in December. Here is an interest coupon of about 9.5%, yes, so you see only from that measure, it’s again €40 million or even more savings, yes. So cash flow generation in the company should remain very solid. So for us, it’s the cash situation. Do we have excess cash available, and the second point then is what’s the share price? You know what I mean, because this is the most important question. Share buyback makes sense from a company point of view if you believe that the intrinsic value of your share according to Warren Buffett is clearly higher than your actual share price. And it’s a very different story when we had the Capital Market Day in Bergamo, our share price was around €80, €81, now we talk about €60, €61, and it even went down up to €55, you know what I mean? So that’s a total different story, and it is very clear that at a price of €60, we regard HeidelbergCement shares as a very low risk attractive investment opportunity. And we also want a clear – want to send a clear signal to the market that we understand their reasoning and we are not principally opposed to it. We follow the commercial logic and we listen what the Capital Market is telling us, okay?

Robert Gardiner

Great, yes. Thank you.

Bernd Scheifele

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from the line of Alene Gabriel. The line is now open. Please ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, hi, good afternoon, gentlemen. Two questions from my side. Firstly, on the disposal program and your cash accelerated. Many of your peers have also assets for sale, and one thing that we’ve learned is that, it’s getting the right price will take time. How much confidence or what gives you confidence that you’ll be able to bring that process forward? That’s one. And 2, on your €100 million SG&A, can you confirm that this is net of inflation and over what time period? Thank you.

Bernd Scheifele

On SG&A, it’s net of inflation, whatever you mean by that, but it’s going to be over 2 years, yes. We start with €50 million, 2019, and then another €50 million in 2020, and we will update you in our result presentation for the full-year in March. And as I said to you, it’s only a first step. We will check and we need more time for that, where are other areas where we still see efficiency gains for the company. I mentioned real estate management, I mentioned purchasing, but I mentioned also digitalization. I think in the digitalization in our industry, there is significant upside on the cost and on the production reliability and also on maintenance repair.

Disposals, you are right, yes. There are assets for sale, but they are more in areas where we are not in a seller position, yes. That’s why we said we are opportunistic. That’s why we started various projects and opportunistic means we go then for the projects, which for us are the best returns, but we’re not going to sell below value, that’s also clear, yes. And we will be opportunistic, but we have clearly started new processes and are pushing and taking a broader view on our portfolio.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Bernd Scheifele

Thank you. Okay.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Arnaud Lehmann. The line is now open. Please ask your question.

Arnaud Lehmann

Thank you. Good afternoon, gentlemen. I have 2 questions, if I may. I mean, firstly, when you speak about reducing your gross CapEx relative to the order rate of share buyback valuation. Could you, sorry, maybe it’s stupid, but could you please explain what you mean by that? Does that mean like you need a return higher than WACC or something equivalent?

My second question is related to the U.S., I think it’s probably about the third year in a row that you’ve had some sort of weather disruption on your volumes, I mean, it’s you and it’s obviously all of your competitors depending of the regions. And I appreciate it doesn’t always happen in the same states, in the same parts of the U.S. But if we end up like every year having a long tough winter and then ongoing structural weather disruption in the summer from the hurricanes in the Southern part of the U.S. Is there anything you can do to somehow adjust your business model in the U.S. or your logistic to try to take into account maybe let’s say recurring weather event?

Bernd Scheifele

Yes. So, Mr. Lehmann, I’m responsible for a lot of things, yes, but for me to manage the weather is a problem, yes. I agree and to change my business model, it’s also – it’s – I haven’t thought about that. And I fully agree with you that the weather was this year extremely not our friend. It was a lousy cool one, especially in the region of East. We had long winter, if somebody who travels regularly to U.S., we had still snowing in the Northeast in the second half of April.

When I made my Q1 result performance meeting with the U.S. management, second half of April and I talked to our – Dennis Dolan, he is the Vice President for Regional East, a very experienced guy. He said, Dr. Scheifele, what do you want, it’s still snowing. You know what I mean? I tell you this a quote and we had a very bad weather and then we had this shitty rain in September. And just to make the long story short, I’m also on the 10th of October, I think it was at – I was in Chicago, I was visiting our largest glory in Fulton, we could not leave the bloody glory because it was raining like in the monsoon in Indonesia and India.

So we had extreme wet weather and that’s the problem and we were not alone, and we put it in the profit warning. We are the first to tell you, but all other guys which came out told you oh, the weather wasn’t perfect, whether we can change the business model, I have to think it over, I’m concerned we cannot.

Arnaud Lehmann

Okay. Fair enough.

Bernd Scheifele

And on the gross CapEx, and we have to see, yes, let’s be fair on that, 2 issues, yes. This industry is weather sensitive and due to the climate change, weather gets more extreme, which reduces the predictability for us. And that must be very clear, yes, because normally winter get warmer, yes, and longer and whatever, but that changes the shipping patterns, whether we like it or not. If we are lucky in the U.S., we had last year a very early winter in December, I don’t know, maybe it’s sunny and warm until Christmas.

And then we have other numbers again to tell you in February. You know what I mean? I don’t know. The weather gets more extreme and that reduces the predictability for us and that must be very clear. And the second point is due to the whole CO2 and climate discussion that speaks on the energy prices, yes, are also much more than they used to be.

And as I explained to Mr. Phil Roseberg, the energy pricing is always difficult to predict and it’s the question of whether you go long or short and you might be right or wrong whatever way you go. So that’s the problem. And we – and that has changed a little bit maybe to the other times. On the gross CapEx, I’m not an accountant. For me, the message is very simple. Heidelberg is valued at the stock exchange at the moment is 7.1 or 7.5 or 7. whatever EBITDA multiple, yes.

And the Capital Market tells me, sorry for that, if your company is 7.5, you should not make an acquisition in a crazy country with higher risks for 9 times EBITDA. You know what I mean? That’s the message, very simple for me. And I have understood that message and I accept the argument. So that’s the whole.

Arnaud Lehmann

Okay. Makes sense. Thank you.

Bernd Scheifele

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from the line of John Messenger. The line is now open. Please ask your question.

John Messenger

Hi. Good afternoon. Can I just come back and Mike Betts earlier asked about CapEx and I’m not sure maybe he was thinking the same on, but on Slide 27, can we just understand there, obviously, you’ve reduced €100 million of your maintenance number for the year, but the expansion CapEx, which I think is all about physical CapEx rather than acquisitions, you’re going to buy €300 million.

Behind that, is there – I’m thinking here maybe in France where you obviously talked about a masterplan and you had production difficulties. Have you accelerated some spend in some parts of the portfolio, because I’m just looking at that €300 million extra, arguably, it’s €150 million less in the next 2 years. So I’m just wondering whether you should be more aggressive on reducing your expansion in CapEx than you have highlighted? And the second question was just on hedging again, and apologies to come back to it. But when we look at what has happened over the last 12 months, are hedging decisions, Dr. Scheifele taken in each individual company, or is the Group having a stated strategy and you’ve adjusted that in any way? Where does responsibility lie? Is it a global level where you set these decisions, or is it down at the local level? And are the reasons why that might change looking at 2019 or how you may approach that hedging kind of decision-making?

Bernd Scheifele

Okay. So, Messenger, hi. On CapEx, Dr. Näger will come back. There is no acceleration on investments in France or whatever, yes. So, no, I think we have some confusion maybe on the numbers. On hedging, Mr. Messenger, that’s a very fair and valid question.

The principal of Heidelberg is very simple. I have asked a couple of years ago to Dr. Näger to come up with a hedging policy for the Group and I told him look to the airline industry, because this is a business if you are wrong on [indiscernible] management, you get out of that, you get out of business, yes.

Lorenz Näger

Yes.

Bernd Scheifele

And what we do is very similar what airlines do. So we have a clear hedging policy, which is a Group guideline. And this allows – and the decision is with the Country Managing Director, but he has a guideline within he has to stick. And for the next quarter, maybe as an example, he can cover by forward even 100%, yes, he can.

John Messenger

Yes.

Bernd Scheifele

For the next quarter, the second quarter, he can cover by forward maybe 50%, for the third quarter 25%, and for quarter number 4, 0%. Just as an example, it might differ a little bit, but that’s the principle, yes.

John Messenger

Right.

Bernd Scheifele

If he wants to exceed the hedging, he talks to his area [ph] and they go to Dr. Näger because he’s the guy. If they agree, then they can go forward 100% for the full-year, yes, because maybe they got a crazy electricity contract in Canada, in Edmonton, we did that 2 years ago where we had a very cheap exceptional offer. And then with Edmonton Power, we agreed on a – we did a forward for the full-year and Dr. Näger agreed and the [indiscernible]. If these 2 guys do not agree, this comes on my table and then I have to decide, yes, that’s how it works. And our hedging policy, which I described to you very shortly is obviously relatively short. So we believe our energy pricing in the Group should be not too far away from the real market price in energy, because if you get it wrong and this is energy that in terms of a business, you can be out of business, you are no longer competitive, yes, whereas if you first try – first target is to give security to your guidance, to your bond and to your stock exchange, then you have a tendency to hedge much longer because then you have a basis for calculation, you understand what I mean?

John Messenger

Okay.

Bernd Scheifele

So you say in SFA [ph], for example, I have a price increase of 4%, I have a hedge on bitumen price for the full-year of 3%, I will do my budget. If the bitumen price goes up 10%, well done. If the bitumen price goes down by 10%, not well done, but you still do your budget. You know what I mean? That’s what we talked about.

And since we are relatively short, like the one this year, yes, we are obviously more exposed to strong energy price increases than peers, which are maybe longer and who have hedged maybe bitumen in UK for the full-year. Just to be very pragmatic, you know UK and Mr. Roseberg knows UK. If we had hedged our full bitumen volumes in UK, this year for 2018, our asphalt division would have produced 10 million pound better result, and then we talk about results in Western and Southern Europe. You understand what I mean?

John Messenger

Understood, yes. Thank you.

Bernd Scheifele

That is the point. So, and comments on CapEx, Dr. Näger?

Lorenz Näger

Yes. Maybe I want to comment on this energy. So we have a bracket for each country and for each type of energy, yes. And the country can decide inside these brackets, inside the upper and lower limits what they do, and I have checked it, they are pretty much on the upper side currently. So that if I’m that right and we had roughly 25 exemption requests this year and except 1 or 2 we have for longer hedging, yes. Ad we have approved all of them, almost all of them except 1 or 2. So I mean, that’s the right thing. We have benefited in 2015 and ‘16 from this. And I do not intend, I do not believe that we should change this policy now because gradually, there is a – what we see is a plateau on energy price or even the criteria decrease. So I think the underlying strategy is okay, and I do not think that we should change the strategy. We may give guidance during the budget meeting whether they should go more in the upper limit or the lower limit of the range, but that’s their discretion then. So that’s how we operate that, yes.

Bernd Scheifele

And on the CapEx, I will come back on you that, that seems to be a – there seems to be a misunderstanding in the Q2 figure because it was clear. The spending, the €500 million were in January, yes, for Italy and –

Lorenz Näger

Price.

Bernd Scheifele

And price in Australia. And the figure should have been €700 million the whole year, that seems to be a record year, but I have to check it and I’ll come back on you.

John Messenger

Great. Thank you very much.

Lorenz Näger

Thank you.

Bernd Scheifele

Yes.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from the line of Gregor Kuglitsch. The line is now open. Please ask your question.

Gregor Kuglitsch

Thank you very much for taking my question. So my question is on the net debt. If you can, I think you said you’re going to be above 2.5 times. If you could just kind of give us maybe a bit of a range, where you think you end up for the year, just kind of €8.6 billion, €8.7 billion something in that region? That’s question number one.

And then question number 2, just to come back on the situation in Indonesia. I’m sure you’ve benchmarked your EBITDA margins with your peers. I think historically, it used to be 10 percentage points higher than your 2 other peers, at least the ones that we can see, and if I look at the last 2 quarters, it appears you’re 10 percentage points lower. So I want to understand what’s going on, and whether you agree with that analysis, and whether you think there’s anything specific that explains that gap, perhaps it is also to do with hedging and coal pricing and things like that. But any views you have and whether that should converge back to normality? Thanks.

Lorenz Näger

Mr. Kuglitsch, on the Indonesian results, obviously, I know the Q2. I saw Q3 yesterday only shortly when I was preparing in the afternoon for our call today and meeting in the investor side. I had a short check with Christian Kartawijaya. I think he has his phone conference on his results today this morning. And I know obviously since we are very competitive company, obviously, I know the numbers from Semen Gresik.

The first question – the first point is that’s why I made the point in the call. Heidelberg is not for the short-term, you know what I mean? We want to keep our market position, and in this industry, especially if there is price pressure, if you sell market share, when to get better results short-term is a possibility. And just to make it sure, if you look to the core competitors of Semen Gresik, they lost market share in the first 9 months, 1.5%, we increased at 0.3%, that’s obviously a reflection of the price point on that, yes.

And we stopped, that was a conscious decision from us that we said our management, no further erosion of the market position because we want to keep our core market position in Western Java and Jakarta, and especially in Western Java and Jakarta, we even increased our market share. If you go back to the Indonesian guys, they just tell you. So we kept our above 40% in Jakarta because that’s the value for the company. And if we give that up, what I mean then in 5 years, we have no longer defended the position in Indonesia and that’s not what I’m paid for.

And the second point is, obviously, Semen Gresik, they have lower transport cost than us, because they are more spread over the country. And transport cost in Indonesia played always a big role and played even a bigger role now because the Indonesian rupiah weakened significantly against the dollar. That’s why transport cost, oil and gas went up significantly and that has over-proportionally hit us.

But if you look to what is important for us, if you look to cash cost per ton produced, we are clearly the lowest cash cost producer in the country and we have an advantage against Semen Gresik of about 10%. There is an analyst report on this out this afternoon, if you don’t have it, I’m happy to send you that. Okay?

Gregor Kuglitsch

Thanks.

Lorenz Näger

Thanks a lot.

Bernd Scheifele

Yes. Okay. And the question on net debt, I think you are pretty close to our expectation, provided normal FX development, normal winter and therefore normal winter, that means normal working capital. If that comes back, I mean, we have – we are very much in line on cash flow generation, which is a single item except, of course, EBITDA. Year-to-date EBITDA is €180 million below, it was reported at absolute values. And that’s what’s missing in the cash flow as well, yes. So you are right, €8.6 billion appears to be a realistic target in this very moment.

Gregor Kuglitsch

Thank you.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay, last question. Who is the final one?

Operator

Yes. Our last question for this call will be Rajesh Patki. The line is now open. Please ask your question.

Rajesh Patki

Yes. Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everyone. My 2 questions are, first one is given the trends this year and revision to profit expectations, do you feel any of the medium-term targets that you set at the Capital Markets Day also need to be reset? And the second one is in quarry sales, given that you could not complete the planned quarry sales this year, do you expect quarry sales to accelerate in the next year compared to 2018? Thank you.

Lorenz Näger

Okay. I – we – as I said, we’re going do an update on the mid-term targets mid of the year, yes, because we want to wait now for our final results in order to have a clear basis also on net debt and cash flow. And we will update then on the targets in mid-2019. The message is clear. We have to reduce adjusted EBITDA target at the lower starting point, but on the other targets, especially what we see on the net debt target, we stay committed, but we will update that in mid 2019. On the quarry sales, we have to do the budget around, which starts now next week then we have an overview over the group, but obviously, we have still – we have a significant real estate portfolio and that will continue to be a continuous stream of income. And you have to see that 2017 the €180 million to €190 million was an exceptional year, which was driven by the Carroll Canyon, whereas this year’s number is around €100 million, the year 2016, I think it was €75 million, you know what I mean? So that’s why we would expect for next year a level around €90 million plus/minus, €50 million, that would be as we speak our normal level, okay.

Rajesh Patki

Okay, great. Thank you.

Lorenz Näger

Okay. Thanks a lot for your interest. Thanks a lot. Have a nice day. Bye-bye.

Bernd Scheifele

Bye-bye.