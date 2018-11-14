Ep. 74 - How To Utilize Differential Insights In Your Investing Strategy With Paul Lountzis, Lountzis Asset Management

For this episode of the Planet MicroCap Podcast, I spoke with Paul Lountzis, President of Lountzis Asset Management, LLC. I first saw Mr. Lountzis speak at the first annual MicroCapClub Leadership Summit in 2016, where he did a presentation discussing his investing strategy and the idea of differential insights.

While Paul’s focus is not really MicroCaps, following his presentation, I thought he could provide insight, tools and strategies that can help investors no matter what asset or assets they focus on. The goal for this episode is to learn more about how Mr. Lountzis utilizes differential insights to assist in his investing philosophy, and the many lessons from his vast investing experiences.