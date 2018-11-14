It's Not That Day Just Yet - Precious Metals Supply And Demand

Degrees of Urgency

Monday was Veterans Day, a bank holiday in the US. The prices of gold and silver dropped $23 and $0.61 respectively. "But isn't gold supposed to go up when...?"

Warren Buffett and Aragorn discuss what to do with the gold. Aragorn wants it, because he knows that even if it's not today, "that day" will come. [PT]

Why? Because everyone else will bid it up.

Why? Because they expect someone else to bid it up.

Why? Warren Buffett is right (though quite disingenuous). Gold has no utility.

People buy it either expecting the end of the world or price gains. And the latter is not happening right now, so even those who buy it as a portfolio hedge are not feeling urgency. Certainly not as much urgency as those who are liquidating.

Ultimately, people will buy gold to avoid being a creditor to the Fed. And on that day, price will not matter (and hence, will be skyrocketing). But good ol' Aragorn had it right: "Today is not that day."

Fundamental Developments

Now, let us look at the only true picture of the supply and demand fundamentals of gold and silver. But first, here is the chart of the prices of gold and silver.

Gold and silver priced in USD

Next, this is a graph of the gold price measured in silver, otherwise known as the gold-to-silver ratio (see here for an explanation of bid and offer prices for the ratio). It rose this week.

Gold-silver ratio

Here is the gold graph showing gold basis, co-basis and the price of the dollar in terms of gold price.

Gold basis, co-basis and the USD priced in milligrams of gold

Look at that big rise in the paper currency that everyone loves to hate! It went up over 0.4 mg gold!

Of course, most people see this move inverted - a drop in gold. With the drop in the price, gold became a bit scarcer (not so much for further months - December is nearing expiry, and hence, is under selling pressure).

The Monetary Metals Gold Fundamental Price dropped $26, $1,314. This is a rare time when the fundamental price moved essentially with the market price. For whatever reason, last week the price was driven by the selling of physical gold metal.

Now, let's look at silver.

Silver basis, co-basis and the USD priced in grams of silver

Silver shows a sharper rise in scarcity (i.e., the co-basis).

The Monetary Metals Silver Fundamental Price fell 34 cents, to $15.22.

Charts by Monetary Metals

Chart and image captions by PT