By Stephen Innes

US equities finished mostly lower after an extremely intense session as oil prices were hammered mercilessly, dragging the energy sector stocks into the abyss, while any hope for resolution of the U.S.-China trade spat could remain little than a pipe dream given that there is no certainty China will buckle to US demands.

It's going to be a bumpy ride for markets, magnified by multiplex Brexit developments, sagging equities and, of course, a 7% drop in oil, but on the data front, CNY retail sales, CNY IP and USD's core CPI report will be Wednesday's headline events. All of which suggests significant risk beckons.

Oil markets

Crude continues to extend its declines, with US markets registering a 7% drop overnight. Oil prices remain the hottest topic in capital markets, if not in the world, after extending their slide to 12 days and suffering one of the more precipitous falls in years.

It's all about the toxic combination of weakening global demand and oversupply that has sent prices tumbling. This week's initial catalyst was President Trump, after tweeting oil prices "should be much lower based on supply." But taking their cues from sagging equity markets, which are flashing red on global growth concerns, oil traders continued to pound oil prices lower, suggesting this trend could extend.

Additionally, OPEC mentioned in its Monthly Oil Market Report, released yesterday, that it sees demand for the cartel's crude declining at a more rapid pace than initially anticipated in 2019 (due to a slowing global economy).

While declining global PMIs are supporting a strong case for a desynchronized overall growth narrative, China's new yuan loans have dropped much more than expected in October, according to the PBoC, coming in at CNY697 billion (versus 904 billion expected). M2 Money supply increased by just 8.0%, when it had been expected to rise to 8.4% MoM. But more significantly, aggregate financing also dropped to CNY728.8 billion (a big miss compared to the 1300 billion expected) As per Bloomberg: "Aggregate financing includes bank lending, off-balance-sheet loans and bond and stock sales". This print is a massive miss, suggesting and validating the negative outlook for China in Q4.

This data is signalling much slower growth in China and, by extension, global growth, which likely attracted a plethora of cross-asset types to join the oil selling frenzy. But when the herd mentality sets in at either side of the equation, my experience tells me to look for a reversal.

On the supply side of the equation, due to the U.S. holiday on Monday, the weekly inventory reports will be a day later than usual, with the weekly API inventory report due Wednesday, 16:30 EST, and the official DOE numbers to be released on Thursday morning (11:00 EST). But both Bloomberg and Reuters surveys are suggesting crude stockpiles are expected to have increased yet again (3-3.5 million barrels), while reports also see Cushing inventories increasing some 2.5 million barrels.

On the heavily subscribed EIA Monthly Drilling Productivity Report, as well as the IEA's World Energy Outlook for 2018, U.S. shale oil output is expected to rise 113,000 barrels per day to 7.94 million barrels per day in December (Reuters), confirming that oil markets are dealing with a shale oil supply shocker.

Brexit

The pound is heading up again this morning on positive Bloomberg headlines: *RAAB, HUNT, JAVID, GOVE AND COX TO BACK MAY'S BREXIT DRAFT: SUN.

In what could be a watershed moment, British and EU negotiators have finally agreed to one of the most contentious divorce battles in recent history.

China

Chinese shares rallied, the yuan strengthened slightly, and USD bulls tapped the brakes ahead of tonight CPI. But there were some USD safe haven reversals in play after the market reacted positively to SCMP headlines reporting that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will visit the US to set the stage for the Trump-Xi meeting at this month's G20 in Argentina.

Although my pessimistic radar is sending off negative signals about this meeting, where there a will there is a way, and provided discussions continue, the market will continue to see the light at the end of the tunnel. I'm still having trouble getting over yesterday's China M2 disaster print, but maybe that will change if we see some positivity in China's data dump today.

G-10

It is a massive day for the dollar with US core CPI later today. Also, traders will be all ears for two key Fed speeches. The House Financial Services Committee plans to hear the semi-annual testimony on banking supervision from Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision, Quarles, at 15:00 GMT/10:00 EST. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will also discuss national and global economic issues with Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan at an event hosted at the Dallas Fed at 23:00 GMT/18:00 EST.

Euro

The euro has recovered from oversold conditions yesterday on a combination of profit-taking amidst positive Brexit headlines. But I can't help but think this move is little more than a Brexit-induced sympathy rally, as EU data continues to underwhelm, with Germany ZEW Current Conditions at 58.2 versus 65.0 expectations. Italy will hold its 2019 deficit target at 2.4% (as expected) but also keep its GDP target at 1.5%. Though this response will ultimately fall short of being viewed as a viable solution.

Gold Markets

Gold is hanging around towards the lower end of the one-month range. But appetite remains muted even with US equity markets failing to regain composure and a slightly weaker USD. The lack of upside momentum suggests aggressive USD rally post the US midterm election is having a negative impact on gold demand.