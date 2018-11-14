Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RCKXF) CEO Garrett Ganden on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (OTCQX:RCKXF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Garrett Ganden - President and Chief Executive Officer

David Ascott - Chief Financial Officer

Jim Wood - Chief Sales and Operations Officer

Analysts

Jacob Bout - CIBC Capital Markets

Ben Cherniavsky - Raymond James

John Chu - Laurentian Bank Securities

Westley Nixon - National Bank Financial

Cherilyn Radbourne - TD Securities

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Rocky Mountain Dealerships Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. Please note that this call is being recorded today, November 7, 2018, at 9 o'clock a.m. Mountain Time. I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's call, Garrett Ganden, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rocky Mountain Dealerships. Please go ahead, Mr. Ganden.

Garrett Ganden

Thank you. With me today is David Ascott, our Chief Financial Officer. Our Chief Sales and Operations Officer, Jim Wood is away today due to a prior commitment with our sales and operational groups.

Please note that while talking about our results and answering questions, we may make forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and future results may differ materially. We will also be discussing non-IFRS financial measures in today’s call, including adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA and operating SG&A. For more information about these topics, please review the sections of RME’s management discussion and analysis for the quarter entitled caution regarding forward-looking information and statements, risks and uncertainties and non-IFRS measures.

Listeners should also follow the Risk Factors section of the most recent annual information form. These documents can be found on our website as well as the SEDAR website. Dollar amounts discussed in today’s call are expressed in Canadian dollars and are generally rounded.

Let’s start today’s call by putting the quarter into context. While this has been a tough harvest, years like this happen and it is a normal part of the agricultural cycle. It is times like this when customers really depend on our committed and dedicated staff. Crops in Western Canada and particularly, Alberta were delayed in ripening and then caught in the fields with the early September snowfall. At the end of the third quarter, the Alberta crop report stated that only 40% of all crops have been harvested compared with the 5-year average of 80% causing a delay in farm activity and sales. Fortunately, a warm and dry start to October allowed farmers to complete their harvest, with Alberta’s harvest catching up to 95% completion as of the end of October. The delayed harvest impacted volumes and margins. During the quarter, we also began recognizing revenue from three dealership locations we recently acquired. This muted the impact of the harvest on the sales volume variance as shown in our waterfall chart.

For the third quarter of 2018, adjusted EBITDA decreased 26% or $3.6 million to $10.2 million compared with the $13.8 million for the same period in 2017. This was due to a $0.2 million decrease in gross profit on lower sales volumes due to a late harvest, partially offset by the revenues from our 3 new dealerships; a $2.6 million decrease in gross profit on decreased realized pricing, which was also related to the stalled harvest, a $0.2 million increase in gross profit on sales mix, and a $0.5 million increase in operating SG&A cost due to sales force training and $1 million in operating SG&A associated with the locations acquired during the quarter. This was offset by a $1.3 million reduction in accrued management compensation. And a $0.6 million increase in short-term finance cost due to increased average borrowings from our interest-bearing floor-plan facilities. Gross profit margin for the quarter was 15.5%.

Turning now to the growth plan that we launched at the end of May, in the trailing 12 months, we have added $58 million in organic revenue growth. We’ve also added $12 million of acquired revenue from the 3 dealerships we purchased in the third quarter. I will talk about our U.S. initiatives on the next slide. In keeping with our 5-year plan, we have entered the U.S. with a new initiative to provide U.S. farmers with high-quality, competitively priced used equipments through an outlet on the outskirts of Kansas City. RME’s used U.S. used equipment outlet essentially located with easy access to the sizable U.S. agricultural markets of Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri and Oklahoma. This initiative addresses what we view as the lack of supply of quality used equipment in the United States with RME’s current inventory. This venture will also help establish RME within the U.S. dealership landscape, with only minimal cost of capital and startup costs. We expect this facility to be operational by Q1 2019 and it will exclusively sell late-model used equipment. The location of this outlet allows RME to supply it within our current logistical framework without adding significant transportation costs.

On the operational front, our teams demonstrated that they could react quickly to changing conditions in the third quarter. The fact that we were able to achieve $30 million drawdown in our used equipment inventory, excluding the inventory we inherited through our acquisitions is a testament to their hard work and I want to thank the team for being so proactive. The $30 million in inventory that we brought on as a result of the acquisitions, combined with lower sales in the quarter, caused our inventory turns to decrease by 4.3% year-over-year. Our teams will continue to focus on making progress on sales in the fourth quarter and continue to manage our inventory to increase inventory turns.

I will now turn the call over to David to review our balance sheet. David?

David Ascott

Thank you, Garrett. Our balance sheet continues to be strong, with total liability decreasing $5 million in the third quarter compared with the second quarter of 2018. In addition to our available cash balance of $7.5 million as at September 30, 2018, we have availability under various credit facilities of $299.6 million. Garrett, I will now turn the call back over to you.

Garrett Ganden

Thanks, David. Despite a challenging quarter due to the delayed harvest, we continue to make good progress on our growth plan. We are confident that our measured approach to entering the United States is the right way to establish RME in this new market. We remain a leader in customer satisfaction while also focusing on increasing inventory turns, debt reduction, cost containment and strengthening margins. We continue to take a conservative approach within our capital allocation strategy, which saw us increase RME’s annual dividend on an annualized basis by $0.03 or 6.5% to $0.49 per common share during the third quarter. We remain mindful that our capital allocation strategy must reflect the long-term interests of RME and its shareholders. In the wake of recent volatility and the global equity markets, many companies including RME are experiencing contracting price-to-book multiples. With that in mind, as we look at the acquisitive growth prospects that will create long-term shareholder value, given broad evaluations, we will also contemplate a number of different capital deployment strategies.

Operator, we are now ready for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Jacob Bout.

Jacob Bout

Good morning.

Garrett Ganden

Good morning, Jacob.

Jacob Bout

Can you try to quantify the impact of this the weather-related issues in the quarter and are any of these sales moved into the fourth quarter, how are you thinking about this delayed harvest in the fourth quarter and the first quarter?

Garrett Ganden

I guess a few different things. So first off, really, it took about the first 10 days of September was timeframe where harvest was still doing reasonably well across majority of the prairies. It started to get really wet and tough around the 10th, 11th of September. And what we saw in that harvest impact is basically nothing was turning at that point. It was quite wet, quite tough. We ended up getting some snow across a good chunk of the region, especially in Alberta and it really had almost a halting effect versus a time where farmers are still able to get a little bit off each day. So, it really was almost like you were trying to harvest in January versus trying to harvest in harvest time. So, it’s pretty hard to quantify that, but that’s really what impacted the latter part of September and obviously, the latter part of the quarter. In regards to what ultimately might move into Q4 from Q3, I am going to break it into a couple of different pieces. First off, we will talk about parts and service. Some of that will come into Q4 just from the fact that harvest did continue on once we got into early October. The weather dried out. It warmed up. So some portion of that will move into it. The reality of it is never do you get all of it. So, there will be some loss of that parts and service business that you would have expected. So, that’s kind of parts and service. From the whole goods perspective, we are going to see what happens, but the reality of it is couple of things. In-season sales obviously should be fairly consistent with whether or not it was done in September or whether or not it was done in October, but unfortunately for a lot of the farmers, the yields and the quality of the yields are probably going to be a little bit less than what was expected and that would impact some of that incremental sales and buying, especially when you start looking around tax planning towards the end of the year.

Jacob Bout

But a lot of this crop would be laying on the ground which means that you have got to run your equipment a little slower and the headers a littler closer to the ground. So I would have thought there would have been a virtual offset on the parts and service line?

Garrett Ganden

There is – Jacob, there is some of it that comes back, but you know what we have seen over the years when you get a harvest like this just not all of it ever comes back, right? It’s the stop and start just the way that it all ends up working out, the reality of it is there is some that just is lost.

Jacob Bout

Okay. And then maybe just turning to that Kansas facility, what are some of the costs associated with that? Are we going to see anything in the fourth quarter? It sounds like it’s going to be operational in the first quarter of 2019 and how big of an opportunity is this for you?

Garrett Ganden

You know what, the cost, as a general rule, I am just going to say are going to be quite minor. We have been able to do this at really quite a low startup cost. So, it’s not going to be something that is going to be material from the cost perspective. From the revenue perspective honestly, we think that this is an opportunity to meet a demand that exists in the U.S. market. We are not expecting this to be a huge sales volume, but it’s giving us an opportunity to get a good understanding of exactly what’s going on in that U.S. market, how that’s recovering. U.S. market is still languishing with some low commodity prices. So, we feel that it’s a chance for us to move some of our late models used. It’s an opportunity for us to get the farmers more and more comfortable with RME and how we do business as well as getting the better understanding of that U.S. market. So from a materiality perspective, I would actually say it’s probably not, Jacob.

Jacob Bout

And how are you thinking right now as far as acquisitions in the U.S.?

Garrett Ganden

You know what we have continued to look like we have talked about and at this stage, we haven’t found one that makes sense for us based on what we think the market is going to do and the prices that are expected, so continuing to look. But I think this actually gives us a good bellwether of what’s going on in that U.S. market as well as how the farmer sentiment is which might give us a leading indicator for when we do find the right opportunity in the state. So we are continuing to look, Jacob, but at this stage, we just haven’t found something that we are willing to put capital to.

Jacob Bout

I will leave it there. Thank you.

Garrett Ganden

Thanks, Jacob.

Your next question comes from the line of [indiscernible]. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions.

Garrett Ganden

Good morning.

Unidentified Analyst

Just back on that U.S. facility and you mentioned that sourcing of equipment, there wouldn’t be a lot of transportation costs, I believe or that it’s a pretty efficient location. Could you maybe expand a little bit on that?

Garrett Ganden

Yes. So basically, where we have got that location in just north of Kansas City, there is a lot of truckers that are quite willing to go down there, because they have got backhauls. So the actual cost for us to be able to haul stuff down there is quite reasonable and that’s really what we are talking about on that perspective.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And did you have to get an approval with case to open up this facility or is this kind of agnostic from that, because it’s like a used sales facility that you are planning on opening?

Garrett Ganden

Yes. So this is a non-registered location, right. So we are not able to sell new equipments or parts or do the warranty work, this is purely a used equipment market for us. So, we did have conversations with CNH, but this was really a – it’s not a proved location if you will nor does it need to be based on what we are doing there.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. In the inventory, is that coming from your current network up in Western Canada?

Garrett Ganden

Right, yes. The model, [indiscernible] is that we are only going to be moving down there new used equipment in the sense of equipment that is 1, 2, 3 years old, alright, so younger used equipment is what we are planning on moving down there, because that’s where we believe that there is the demand.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Are there – how competitive is that area, are there currently a lot of private dealers in and around that area?

Garrett Ganden

Yes. Yes, there are. And really if you actually look at it right, that’s the breadbasket of U.S. agriculture right, which is one of the reasons why we are focusing on going there, right. It actually gives us the best indication of what’s going on in the U.S. farming community. So yes, there is quite a bit of competition there. We understand that and we recognize that, but that’s also one of the reasons why we wanted to go there because that’s going to give us the best indicators.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure. And any sort of hurdles that you have to do from entering the U.S. market from a regulatory or...

Garrett Ganden

We had a lot of this stuff setup already [indiscernible]. So we had setup the separate U.S. corporation, so we have that all done minor things such as the bank accounts and things like that, but we have got great partners and we have been able to do that over the last really 9 months as we have been trying to set that up. And so really I think we have got everything covered off.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then is there anything in terms of the U.S. market from a cycle perspective that you are seeing then? Any updated trends or that you might want to point out or...

Garrett Ganden

The U.S. market is going to depend greatly on what the price of corn is going to do, right. So at this point, corn prices are still not robust by any stretch of the imagination. There are some things that we are getting kind of put into place around ethanol whether or not that has a material impact on the price, time is going to tell. But at the end of the day, what really we wanted to go down there, there is huge amount of acreage down there that’s going to farm it every year and it gives us a chance to kind of perhaps be on the leading edge for when that commodity prices come back and when the U.S. farmers feel a little bit more buoyant.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then last question for myself and I will turn it over. I appreciate the color, Garrett. The equipment you can still utilize the similar equipment. Are there any differences or modifications that you have to make in order to transfer the equipment from Western Canada to the U.S. market down there?

Garrett Ganden

Yes, there are some nuances for as an example, a lot of the stuff that we have up here isn’t really for setup for corn, it’s setup for small grains, but there are really quite easy conversion packs there. So we have already got that in place setup. So really at the end of the day, we have got it so that the products would be available for corn, beans as well as for wheat, oat, things like that that are down there. So I think we have got that all covered off, but yes, there is some nuances that we have to consider.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that’s great. Yes, thanks for taking my questions.

Garrett Ganden

Yes, thanks [indiscernible].

Your next question comes from the line of Ben Cherniavsky. Your line is open.

Ben Cherniavsky

Hi, guys. Good morning. Gary, you mentioned in the second quarter call and I think it spooked the market a little bit back then to just about tariffs and some of the sales forecast that you did the implications that might have for sales in the back half of the year as well as I think just a deceleration of your sales. How much of what we see today in the third was above and beyond what you had maybe anticipated and tried to telegraph earlier and did the tariffs have any compounding effect on all of this?

Garrett Ganden

I think the tariffs really just caused the uncertainty, but really honestly the big impact was the inability for so many of our customers to be in the fields from kind of that early part of September through the end of the quarter. Yes, I think that had an impact very hard to quantify. I don’t know how I would be able to do that for you, Ben, but that’s the impact. The tariffs because there was that agreement that came into place between the U.S., Mexico and Canada agreement that’s now isn’t ratified yet, isn’t through everything, but that did help provide some additional uncertainty, but obviously, we have got the elections that went yesterday, so that don’t know exactly how that will play out either yet, but the tariffs weighed into some of it, but the bigger impact, honestly, was that weather in our areas.

Ben Cherniavsky

And did the tariffs impact your ability to also move product from your territory of used product into the U.S., with this new store that you’re opening?

Garrett Ganden

No majority of the product and I can almost say all of it, so is actually manufactured in the states so because of that, it’s a relatively smooth process to be able to get product down there.

Ben Cherniavsky

Right, right okay. And I guess, just this is, for you, a way to dip your toe in the water down there, but you’re prepared to face the wrath of the local dealers who presumably aren’t very happy about this?

Garrett Ganden

Yes, but I think, actually, some of the local dealers are actually going to get benefits out of this as well because at the end of the day, we’re only allowed to sell used equipment down there because, like I said, it’s not a sanctioned location. At the end of the day, we’re going to need to get some parts we are going to need to be able to do some warranty work on that, and we’re going to need the dealers in that area to be able to get that so I think they’re going to be able to get some incremental business out of it so I think it’s a win-win but yes, on some of the used equipment sales that, hopefully, we’re going to gain in that marketplace, yes, I guess, we’ll have to deal with that wrath.

Ben Cherniavsky

Yes, I find it hard to believe that they’ll see it as a win-win but as long as you guys are prepared for that and CNH is on site, then it seems like a reasonable approach to the market you are seeing this as something like if it doesn’t work and you terminate the lease, this is more or less immaterial?

Garrett Ganden

Correct and that was the whole design, Ben we have been planning this out for a little while and that was the intent to make sure that we get feelers into the U.S. where we’ve actually got get some boots on the ground to understand that market better and better and we wanted to make sure that the cost outlay was not going to be significant.

Ben Cherniavsky

And just, I guess, maybe take a step back big picture without getting into specific numbers but whether aside, how do you think ‘19 looks? With sort of the state of the industry and the mood a couple of years ago, it was a lot of inventory and other issues how would you describe fundamentals right now?

Garrett Ganden

Fundamentals right now, I would argue commodity prices are right where majority people have expected so I think they’re relatively okay the big impact there’s a little bit of a cloud, Ben, from the fact that a lot of this crop came off it’s going to be at a lower quality it is going to be yield a little bit less and the farmers are going to really want to be able to see some good moisture levels, growth in their crops for early part of 2019 so it’s really kind of mix certain areas, where they were able to get their crops off early are really quite happy and a little bit robust and areas that really had a tough harvest are a little bit more subdued.

Ben Cherniavsky

And that might spill over into spring buying and things like that?

Garrett Ganden

I usually, I expect it does it usually takes until they’ve got the new crop in the ground they know they’ve got some good moisture levels you see the crop coming up it looks good to bring back that real positive feeling.

Ben Cherniavsky

And just finally, on M&A, your pipeline, what does it look like? I mean, again, without sort of committing to specific numbers and time lines, should we be anticipating something to happen in 2019? Or would you be disappointed if by this time next year, you didn’t have something added to the network, even something small?

Garrett Ganden

Yes, what I how I’d answer that is, I’d be disappointed if there wasn’t a little something, but I don’t expect it to be a fairly, I think, large acquisition just based on what we’re seeing in the marketplace, there’s lots of activity in North America on some M&A pieces but you’ve just got to make sure that the price is right for it and at the end of the day, Ben, we’re just we’re not going to overpay and if it takes a little bit longer to get some additional acquisitions because we were going to be prudent on our pricing, then that’s what it will be but there’s a lot of activity.

Ben Cherniavsky

Yes, it is better to buy your own company at these levels.

Garrett Ganden

I would say so.

Ben Cherniavsky

Okay that’s all I got thanks.

Your next question comes from the line of John Chu. Your line is open.

John Chu

Hi good morning.

Garrett Ganden

Good morning John.

John Chu

So, was a Kansas strategy there? Are the margins going to be lower than what you would be getting in Canada?

Garrett Ganden

I’d be surprised I expect them to be pretty consistent.

John Chu

Or could there be I’m wondering what the actual transportation costs there are because of the fact that you had some U.S. farmers coming up to Canada to take advantage of the foreign exchange, are you is there an opportunity now to actually do local pricing to then recapture?

Garrett Ganden

There is but I think any gain that you’re going to get maybe on the FX side is going to be offset perhaps by a little bit of the transportation cost so we’re going in looking at it we did a bunch of research as to what units we’re selling for in that area before we went down there and it really margins should be very comparable to what we see today in Western Canada.

John Chu

Okay. And the focus is on late models I think you said 1 to 3 years old is that going to be the focus?

Garrett Ganden

Yes, because in the reality where that comes from, John, is the fact that if you actually look at new equipment sales in the U.S. over the last 5 or 6 years, they’ve really dropped down from where they were at that high in 2011, ‘12, ‘13-time frame and what you’re seeing is there just isn’t that same opportunity for the customers to be able to buy some of that late-model used right and I think that’s where we feel that there’s an opportunity to break into the market, where we can differentiate from what’s available.

John Chu

Okay. And then switching over to the SG&A line so it looks like the three acquisitions that you made or 3 locations, that added about $1 million to your Q3 numbers so is that like $1.5 million SG&A run rate going forward because some of them one of them was purchased kind of mid-quarter?

Garrett Ganden

Yes, it’s probably actually a little bit higher than that, I would think, not materially, but I would say that’s probably a little bit higher than that because we’ve got the old location we bought middle of August.

John Chu

Okay. And then just lastly for me curious about I’m wondering if we’re heading getting close to peak cycle for the ag equipment sector in Western Canada any thoughts on if we’re hitting that? Industry sales seemed to be kind of slow in the last several quarters.

Garrett Ganden

I don’t think we are, John and if you actually go through look at the real question that that’s going to be on the actual annual sales because at the end of the day, agriculture is an annual basis you see once for the most part, you combine once for the most part so it doesn’t look like if there was like even especially on us, there was some real robust new equipment sales early in 2018 I think we’re going to see, come the end of the year, there will be a small growth in equipment sales 2018 over 2017 I don’t think we’re at the peak cycle yet.

John Chu

And when do you think we might be hitting that and if you don’t think we’re there?

Garrett Ganden

That’s a question that’s also difficult to answer but based on all the things that are flowing I don’t suspect we’re going to hit it in the next year or 2, to be honest.

John Chu

Okay, alright. That’s good. Alright, that’s it for me. Thanks.

Garrett Ganden

Thanks John.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Westley Nixon. Your line is open.

Westley Nixon

Good morning.

Garrett Ganden

Hi good, how are you?

Westley Nixon

Thanks just looking at the impact from lower selling prices on profitability according to the table in the MD&A, the majority of the year-over-year EBITDA decline kind of came from the sales price variance bucket I am wondering are you seeing pricing pressure on both your new and your used gearing? Maybe can you describe what you’re seeing in the marketplace today in terms of competitive forces?

Garrett Ganden

Yes, I think it’s pretty consistent to what we talked about last quarter so yes, it’s very, very competitive on new and used equipment and what you see especially in periods where the tough harvest for September, like I know we put some aggressive sales programs in place throughout September to continue to be able to move equipment in season and that does have an impact on margins, but it’s a competitive landscape, both new and used equipment.

Westley Nixon

Okay we start to see commentary from the OEMs they are moving prices higher it’s starting to show up in their results, a bit in your results and looking to 2019, the commentary is kind of like maybe 4% to 5% in terms of increases, passing on some of the tariff surcharges do you expect to recoup those higher input costs in 2019? Are you finding opportunities to pass those through?

Garrett Ganden

The reality of it is, it takes more than a year to be able to pass those through you can do small pieces and the other thing you’ve got to remember, especially in the Canadian agriculture is and it affects the entire industry is what’s the FX going to do if the manufacturers are talking about 4% or 5%, like you said, and depending on what FX does, if we’re not trading at $0.76, $0.77, we’re trading at $0.71, $0.72, that also makes an Impact on the pricing right so it’s something that we have to be cognizant of and really paying attention to, but it’s the business.

Westley Nixon

Okay any start-up costs associated with those recently acquired dealerships in the quarter that you we might see rolling off in the future quarters once the operations are normalized and are fully integrated?

Garrett Ganden

Not really the stuff that is very clearly identified with the acquisitions, we put aside as part of the acquisition costs so not really it is there are 3 locations that are in the heart of our geography it is they’re not really additional costs from that perspective.

Westley Nixon

Okay and one last one on the Kansas location I know it’s been much talked about but how much inventory are you planning on moving down there to, like, ahead of your Q1 ‘19 start?

Garrett Ganden

We’re working through that right now so I’ll say it’s not going to be a huge material amount it is going to be somewhere in that 15 to 20 units likely, give or take. If we see more opportunity, we’re going to put more down there if we see less opportunity, we’re going to put less down there but as a starting point, we want to make sure that we’ve got a good mix of products so that the customers can really see, honestly, the quality of the machines that we have and we think that that’s a difference maker so it’s just a couple of each type is really what we’re looking at.

Westley Nixon

Okay one last one just for me you brought up a distinction earlier on your used equipment kind of bucketing, young versus old I’m wondering in Canada, what’s the tactics or the strategy for moving the used gear? Do you find that most of the used the old used gear gets consumed with trade-ins?

Garrett Ganden

So, at the end of the day, we if we sell a 1- to 3-year old piece of equipment or resell a 7- or 8-year old piece of equipment, most of the time, there’s trades on those, either which way so majority of the equipment that we sell, new or used, we take a trade on it.

Westley Nixon

Okay alright.

Garrett Ganden

Okay. Thanks Westley.

Your next question comes from the line of Cherilyn Radbourne. Your line is open.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Thanks very much good morning.

Garrett Ganden

Good morning Cherilyn.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Curious on your thoughts it’s a late and difficult harvest, with some impact on yields and quality, just kind of one more reason for buyers to pivot in favor of used equipment over new equipment in addition to just sticker shock associated with raw material related price increases and foreign exchange, as you mentioned?

Garrett Ganden

We think that, that could be an opportunity over the next 6 to 9 months, yes.

Cherilyn Radbourne

And can you just address the margin implications, if there are any, for your business, if in fact buyer purchasing does make that pivot from new to use because, I think, to Ben’s point, I think investors were spooked a little last quarter.

Garrett Ganden

Yes really, the margin between new and used is not significantly different so I’m happy to sell new equipment I’m happy to sell used equipment in today’s markets, honestly, I have quite a bit of used equipment and if I have an opportunity to be able to sell more used equipment instead of some of the new equipment, I’m okay with that from a margin perspective, I’m really indifferent but from an inventory levels perspective, I’m happier.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Okay. And then last one for me you talked broadly about capital allocation and seemed to hint that share repurchases might be something that you consider can you address that more explicitly just given where your share price is?

Garrett Ganden

We’re looking at all options, Cherilyn, and we do make that comment around what some of the trading values are, not only just for Rocky, but within the overall market as a whole so we review and consider all of those on a very regular basis and consider those there is a lot of different rules that come into place around trying to buy back some of your stock, as to when you can initiate a plan and the rules around that and those are just all things to consider and it just takes a bit of time.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Okay thank you for the time.

Garrett Ganden

Thanks, Cherilyn.

And there are no further questions at this time. I turn the call back over to Garrett Ganden for closing remarks.

Garrett Ganden

Thank you, everybody, for being on the call. Hope you have a great day.

And this concludes today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.