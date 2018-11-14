Regeneron: More Downside Ahead

When I last asked if Regeneron (REGN) would trade at or above the $400 level back on August 22, the bullish call was hardly going out on a limb. The stock went on to top out at around $400-$410 three times. By late-October, momentum for this wonderfully run firm ran out of steam. The stock is now down nearly one-fifth from the summer’s highs. Will the stock now reverse course and fall to the $280-$320 yearly lows? The Biotechnology (IBB) index has more than enough selling pressure to take Regeneron down with it.

Solid Third Quarter Results

Regeneron earned $5.87 a share as revenue rose 10.7% to $1.66 billion. Sales of EYLEA, which treats neovascular (Wet) age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and retinal vein occlusion, continued to grow. Sales crossed $1 billion and are now at an annualized $4 billion rate. Dupixent sales exceeded, for the first time, $250 million in sales. The TAM (total addressable market) for Dupixent, which treats adults with moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis, will only get bigger. Regeneron will apply to get the drug approved for treating adolescents, after reporting strong, positive clinical results this year.

Dupixent’s superior safety and efficacy profile for treating a spectrum of allergic or Type 2 diseases suggest that when approved for treating asthma, revenue growth will accelerate.

Regeneron is broadening its line of drugs outside of its core market by developing Libtavo, an immune-oncology drug for treating various cancers. Given the company’s strong record of developing approved, safe, biologics, chances are good that the research team will not disappoint investors with a commercial Libtavo product sometime in the future.

EYLEA Pricing Scrutinized By Government

Recent comments from the U.S. President foreshadows severe price hike limitations for EYLEA. And that might explain why the market is willing to sell Regeneron stock along with other stocks in the biotech index. But Diabetic retinopathy is a leading cause of blindness in working age adults in the U.S. Treatment with PANORAMA, after therapy with EYLEA, will reverse the severity of the disease and reduce those disease-related complications.

EYLEA is currently administered to over 20 million patients worldwide. Still, the fear that the government will clamp down on Regeneron’s drug pricing of EYLEA could justify the recent 9.4% monthly drop in the share price. Conversely, its partner Sanofi (SNY), closed near its 52-week despite trading at a higher P/E of 24.6 times, compared to 18.5 times for REGN stock.

As a side note, AbbVie (ABBV), which has a long list of a pipeline of drugs getting to market in the years ahead, is down just 1% in the same period. Yet AbbVie’s JAK inhibitor, which is an oral drug that would compete with Regeneron’s Dupixent, is still in clinical trials. Both Sanofi and AbbVie offer dividends of 4.1% and 4.85% (trailing), respectively. Perhaps investors, as they seek safety, demand income and are willing to pay more for shares.

Strong Growth Profile

Shares of Regeneron are at the mercy of the stock market speculators in the near term. This is great news for the do-it-yourself investor who understands Regeneron’s growth profile not just in the year ahead but for many years to come. The company reported strong profits despite higher heavier spending on marketing. For example, the company educated consumers and raised brand awareness by launching a pilot EYLEA DDC campaign. In 2019, it is on schedule to launch a prefilled syringe format for EYLEA. The more usable the product, the more patients will refill the prescription and new ones will, too.

Dupixent, as noted above, generated net sales of $263 million, $220 million of which is in the U.S. Prescriptions rose 17% Q/Q sequentially. It now has over 60,000 patients that were prescribed the drug and which involved over 12,300 healthcare providers. The 60,000 patients who use or used the drug is not actually a big number. Regeneron knows that there are millions of patients suffering from atopic dermatitis and need to be educated about it as a treatment option.

Downside To $320

Assume for argument’s sake that the market is unwilling to assign a premium to Regeneron’s stock. If the market demands an LTM P/E in the range of 20–23 times:

Source: finbox.io

In this scenario, Regeneron's stock could fall to below $320 a share:

Source: finbox.io

The market may easily become more irrational than the investor staying solvent. Investors who missed out on the last big rally will have another chance to build a position in this fast-growing biotechnology firm at lower prices. This deep discount to fair value would compensate investors for the risk of holding a stock that does not pay a dividend. It also factors in any headwinds in weak EYLEA drug pricing increases.

Regeneron is already at attractive valuations. Further selling in the biotech index risks hurting the near-term share price.

