PREIT: In Between A Rock And A Hard Place

When I think about Pennsylvania REIT (PEI), I am reminded of the idiom, ‘between a rock and a hard place’, suggesting that the solution to the problem is difficult, and there are no alternative choices.

To put that into investing terminology, I am wondering whether or not PEI is a value trap or a value stock, the latter of which has been my belief. However, Mr. Market continues to cast doubts on the value concept, leading me to wonder if this small-cap REIT is a value trap.

Just take a look at that “roller coaster ride,” and it’s clear that investors in PEI must have a strong stomach to manage the volatility. But compared with CBL Properties (CBL), owning shares in PEI has been less agonizing.

But wait, I did recommend PEI as a STRONG BUY (May 2018) and look at how another STRONG BUY, Simon Property Group (SPG), has performed compared to PEI:

So now you can visually recognize the conundrum: PEI is between a rock-solid REIT (SPG) and a hard place (CBL). In the words of Adam Ant, “should I stay or should I go?”

The Indecision Is Killing Me

PEI was founded in 1960 and merged with the Rubin Organization in 1997, and in 2003, it changed its strategic focus from a diversified model into a retail-focused platform and renamed the company PREIT.

According to PEI’s website, the company paid uninterrupted dividends over 40 consecutive years in a row, and that remarkable record lasted until 2008. Like most mall REITs, it was forced to cut its dividend in 2009, and the payout fell from $2.28 per share to $.60 per share (in 2010).

However, since the end of the recession, PEI has been focused on reincarnating itself. In 2012, the company set out on a goal of becoming a "new PREIT" by outlining a plan with key objectives: balance sheet improvement, operational excellence, elevating portfolio quality and positioning the company for growth.

With those objectives in mind, the company identified the following goals: Portfolio sales greater than $500 per square foot, same-store net operating income ("SS NOI") growth greater than 3%, tenant occupancy costs greater than 12.5% and leverage below 48%.

PEI’s primary investment focus is on retail shopping malls located in the eastern half of the United States, primarily in the mid-Atlantic region. The portfolio consists of interests in 28 retail properties, of which 25 are operating retail properties and three are development or redevelopment properties. The 25 operating retail properties have a total of 20.0 million square feet and include 21 shopping malls and four other retail properties.

A Primary Differentiator

PEI has sold a significant amount of underperforming properties, and the company has carved out a niche such that a larger player may now see the value that the differentiated REIT offers. As a result, PEI has drastically improved its portfolio, and that has enabled the company to enhance relationships with in-demand retailers.

In recent years, the company has increased the presence of quality retailers, like H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY), Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), in the portfolio. Through portfolio repositioning efforts, the company’s exposure to potential additional department store closures has been dramatically reduced. On the recent third quarter earnings call, PEI’s CEO, Joe Coradino, said,

“We’re replacing 10 underperforming department stores with a roster of 27 diverse users with substantially better credit, doing three times the sales of the department stores and paying us notably more rent, driving our NAV and the quality of our earnings stream. Putting it in terms you can appreciate, we’ve substantially reduced the downside risk associated with our portfolio and so doing improved our growth profile. But it’s not just about anchor space, we continue to take bold action as the industry evolves and incorporate users that are outside of the traditional mall paradigm.”

PEI has filled all of its anchor boxes that it had available and has reduced the Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) count with plans underway to replace two additional stores, which will take exposure down to only four Sears stores.

According to PEI management, the Sears stores are “well located in primary markets with a robust list of prospects.” The Sears rent is immaterial (or less than 0.5% of annual gross rent) as is the worst-case co-tenancy impact in a liquidation scenario.

PEI estimates the cost to redevelop these Sears stores to be approximately $60 million, and the company said it has “carefully reviewed its capital forecast and identified opportunities to fund future investment.”

The Balance Sheet

PEI anticipates spending an additional $45 million on redevelopment and department store replacement program over the balance of 2018. The recast of the company’s $400 million unsecured credit facility and $300 million unsecured term loan that was completed (earlier this year) has extended the maturities of these obligations until 2023 when considering available extension options.

The $27 million non-recourse mortgage loan on Valley View Mall matures in July 2020 and beyond that the next debt maturity doesn’t occur until 2021.

PEI’s bank leverage ratio at the end of September was 52.5%, and the net debt-to-EBITDA was approximately 8.7x. PEI has $232 million of available liquidity. Also, 90% of PEI’s debt is either fixed or swapped, so the company continues to be well-positioned to manage through a period of rising interest rates.

On the Q3-18 earnings call, the company said that “through densification of potential asset sales, it has identified prospects to raise over $200 million.” As a result of having a portfolio concentrated in the Philly and D.C. markets, PEI has significant opportunities to densify these properties with multifamily and hotels.

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q3-18, PEI reported FFO as adjusted of $0.35 per share, compared to $0.40 a share in the prior period (after accounting for assets sold). Total occupancy at core malls was up sequentially by 80 basis points to 93.8%, and non-anchor occupancy was up 30 basis points to 91.3%.

PEI’s same-store NOI performance in the wholly-owned properties (and excluding the NOI drag from six malls currently undergoing anchor repositioning) performance is up 4.3% for the quarter and 5.2% for the year.

Sales per square foot at PEI’s core malls increased 3.1% to $494 per square foot and NOI-weighted sales are a record $509 per square foot. Average renewal spreads in the wholly-owned portfolio during the quarter for small shop spaces was strong at 11.5% and 8.7% for large format tenant renewals.

On a rolling 12-month basis, PEI’s FFO payout ratio was 55% and the FAD payout ratio was 96%. On the Q3-18 earnings call, PEI’s CFO explained that the FAD payout is “a rolling 12-month period, because you typically have a big spike in the fourth quarter. So it would be inappropriate to look at it just for the first three quarters of the year. So it’s really picking up the fourth quarter of 2017 and adding it to the first three quarters of 2018, and we’ve done that consistently.”

Sucker yield?

PEI’s CFO goes on to say,

“…in the second half of 2019, seeing the benefit of the anchor replacements…But to some extent, we see the increase in the payout ratio is something temporary in nature. And we feel pretty confident about the income coming on later in 2019. So we’ll work through the current state and be back to a more normative level of payout ratio going forward.”

What could happen?

Later today, we will provide marketplace members with a special report on J.C. Penney (JCP), reporting Q3-18 earnings tomorrow. We’re preparing for bad news, and potentially more store closures in 2019. The department store chain has a new CEO and CFO and we’re convinced the company will survive in the short term, but what about store closures?

PEI has done an “excellent” job with managing through the BonTon and Sears store closures, but PEI has 14 J.C. Penney locations (in the consolidated property portfolio) and if the company were to announce another round of store closures, how would that impact PEI? Clearly, all eyes are on J.C. Penney this week…

In Between A Rock And A Hard Place

As I said at the outset, PEI is something of a conundrum, and while the company has some trophy malls, it also has outsized exposure to J.C. Penney. Is the dividend sustainable?

PEI is now yielding 9.2% and Mr. Market is beginning to question whether or not the dividend is sustainable…

As you can see, PEI is trading at a 45% discount to the company’s 5-year trailing P/FFO multiple. PEI expects a large part of the growth in 2019 to come from the anchor replacements and the incidental pickup will start to burn off the co-tenancy over time. In order for PEI to grow, the catalyst is anchor replacement, which so far, PEI has executed quite well. That’s the bull case...

And the bear case is that J.C. Penney will continue to deteriorate, and PEI will be forced to preserve cash, and possibly cut its dividend…

Decisions, decisions, decisions… Here’s my logic:

PEI is small and has limited ability to scale and this means that the company is virtually boxed-in. The strategy boils down to survival. PEI has some attractive malls and some mediocre malls, and M&A is not a catalyst. PEI’s payout ratio has no margin of safety. PEI has 14 J.C. Penney stores in the portfolio and redevelopment could drain cash flow. PEI’s 9.2% dividend yield is attractive, but so is Starwood Property Trust’s (STWD) yield? See the recent article here.

We all know that “hope” is not an investment strategy, so I cannot hope” that J.C. Penney hangs on or that another mall REIT acquires PEI. It’s time for me to accept the fact that PEI is “stuck between a rock and a hard place” and I see no potential for the company to increase its dividend in the future. I believe that the CBL dividend cut is a harbinger and I am predicting more bad news in the retail sector, especially in the department store sector.

We all hate to see Sears go away, but it’s time to accept reality and recognize that we are living in a new era in which “survival of the fittest” is paramount to success. I am downgrading PEI from a STRONG BUY to a SPEC BUY, recognizing that there is potential for enhanced price appreciation but there is more risk ahead.

