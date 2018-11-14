Has The Indian Rupee Bottomed?

The fall in oil prices over the past six weeks has provided support for the Indian Rupee.

The INR ETF has had a horrendous year so far, falling as much as 17%.

The Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (INR), which tracks the value of the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar, has had a terrible year so far, falling as much as 17% to a low of $36.99 on Oct. 17, 2018. However, it has since recovered slightly to trade at 37.38. Now the question is whether the Indian Rupee has bottomed, or does it still have further to fall?

Prospectus Review:

The investment seeks to replicate the S&P Indian Rupee Total Return Index. The index tracks the value of the Indian Rupee relative to the U.S. dollar. The fund has a net expense ratio of 0.55%

The fund’s holdings include three-month currency forward contracts that are rolled at three-month intervals and include daily-accrued interest.

Risk Note: Investors should be aware of the possible contango effect risk regarding such Futures-based ETFs. The risk occurs during rollover periods. If the price of futures contracts (which the fund will purchase and roll into) is higher than the spot price (which is usually the approximate futures price of the existing futures that the fund will be selling out of), then the ETF investors will incur a loss as a result of the transaction.

Falling oil price supports the Rupee

The biggest concern among Indian Rupee forex traders has been the widening current account deficit, which currently stands at -$15.8 billion according to the latest data from Trading Economics. One of the main contributors to the widening current account deficit had been the rise in oil price this year. India will import about 1.5 billion barrels oil in 2018. Every $1 increase in crude oil prices widens the current account deficit by $1.5 billion.

Therefore, the fact that Brent crude oil prices have declined over the past six weeks, from $85.55 on Oct. 3, 2018 to $68.84, certainly relieves the pressure on India’s current account deficit.

However, in response to the fall in oil prices, Saudi Arabia has decided to cut oil production to support prices back higher. If crude oil prices climb back higher again, then this could hurt India’s current account deficit and drag the INR ETF lower. Nevertheless, even following the oil production cut, oil prices continue to decline on Nov. 13, 2018. Though investors that are looking to add long positions on the INR ETF should keep a close eye on developments in the oil market, as the oil price has been a big mover for the Indian Rupee.

Lack of inflation

Given the depreciating value of the Indian Rupee, market watchers are expecting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to step in and take measures to support the Rupee, namely by raising interest rates. However, slowing economic growth and lack of inflation are making the RBI reluctant to raise interest rates.

Consumer prices grew by 3.31% year over year in October, missing the market estimate of 3.60%. Hence the lackluster inflation rate makes it increasingly unlikely that the RBI will raise interest rates in the next meeting on Dec. 5, 2018. Therefore, Indian Rupee bulls should not expect any support from the RBI in the near term, which will continue to put downward pressure on the INR ETF.

Hawkish Fed

While the Indian Rupee remains subdued, the US Dollar continues to appreciate against it due to an increasingly hawkish Fed. In its latest statement release, the Fed mentioned the fact that the US unemployment rate continues to fall. Moreover, wage growth has also been strong recently, which is likely to add to inflationary pressures. Therefore, the Fed is widely expected to raise rates in its December meeting, and stay on its hawkish path. The continued appreciation of the USD against the Indian Rupee will further dampen the performance of the INR ETF, hence we may not have reached the bottom yet.

Bottom line

While the fall in oil prices have provided support to the Indian Rupee over the past several weeks, the combination of a more dovish RBI and a hawkish US Federal Reserve is likely to continue putting downward pressure on the INR ETF. Therefore, bullish investors that are looking to buy into the ETF should beware of further volatility to come in the Indian Rupee.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.