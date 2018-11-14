Dropbox Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (11/13/18)

Stay away from Chinese stocks like Iqiyi.

Linde's deal with Praxair will be good for the company.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, November 13.

Bullish Calls

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN): Cramer likes their deal with Praxair. Once it closes, benefits will weigh in. Buy the stock in parts on weakness.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX): Despite the tech selloff, they reported great numbers. It's a buy.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM): It's a core position for Cramer's trust. It's a good buy in times of turmoil.

Bearish Calls

Chemical & Mining Company of Chile (NYSE:SQM): It has no edge. Don't buy.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA): In that group, Cramer prefers Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL).

Iqiyi (NASDAQ:IQ): It's the Netflix of China. Don't buy unless the trade dispute is resolved.

