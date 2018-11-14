Dropbox Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (11/13/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, November 13.
Bullish Calls
Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN): Cramer likes their deal with Praxair. Once it closes, benefits will weigh in. Buy the stock in parts on weakness.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX): Despite the tech selloff, they reported great numbers. It's a buy.
Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM): It's a core position for Cramer's trust. It's a good buy in times of turmoil.
Bearish Calls
Chemical & Mining Company of Chile (NYSE:SQM): It has no edge. Don't buy.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA): In that group, Cramer prefers Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL).
Iqiyi (NASDAQ:IQ): It's the Netflix of China. Don't buy unless the trade dispute is resolved.
