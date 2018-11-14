Wall Street Breakfast: Brexit, Oil, Italy

Economy

Looking to avert an oversupply that has weakened prices, OPEC and its partners are reportedly discussing a proposal to cut crude output by up to 1.4M bpd for 2019, a larger figure than officials have previously mentioned. Oil prices are now experiencing the "normal volatility that comes in the run up to our conference [on Dec. 6]... it's a period of anxiety for all stakeholders," OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo told CNBC. Crude futures +0.3% to $55.83/bbl.

"We won't change," Italian deputy premier Luigi Di Maio declared after a cabinet meeting late Tuesday night. "We believe that this is the budget the country needs to start up again." The maneuver could risk a fine from the EU, totaling 0.2% of Italy’s annual GDP of €1.7T and the freezing of some funding, but that process is likely to get dragged out and would require input from EU governments. The euro is under pressure on the news, while Italian debt sold off.

The German economy shrank for the first time since early 2015, posting a contraction of 0.2% in Q3, weighing on growth across the eurozone. While the hope is that the setback is related largely to new emissions tests that temporarily disrupted auto production, the figures are likely to feed into fears that the euro area's expansion is running into trouble. Weaker exports to China have also stung the region's economy.

Angela Merkel is next to call for the creation of a "real, true" European army, following a similar speech from France's Emmanuel Macron. The German leader said the new force would work in conjunction with NATO, but added that "only a stronger Europe is going to defend Europe." President Trump railed against Macron yesterday, calling for more NATO payments and prompting trade tensions fears with France over wine tariffs.

There may be a role for the state to supply digital currency to the economy, according to IMF head Christine Lagarde. This would aid financial inclusion and avoid a situation where "too much power could fall into the hands of a small number of outsized private providers." Payments would also be "immediate, safe, cheap and potentially semi-anonymous... And central banks would retain a sure footing."

China delivered a mixed economic report card for October. Softening retail sales pointed to a consumption slowdown, though a pickup in industrial output and fixed-asset investment suggested support measures in the world’s second-largest economy may be starting to take hold. Meanwhile, MSCI said it would add several onshore Chinese stocks to its widely duplicated emerging-markets index as part of its semi-annual review.

More trouble for Japan... The country's economy contracted an annualized 1.2% in Q3, lashed by strong typhoons and a powerful earthquake that halted factories and stifled consumption. A decline in exports was also worrying, suggesting trade protectionism is starting to take its toll on overseas demand. If a recovery is not seen next quarter, pressure may increase on policymakers to turn to fiscal stimulus.