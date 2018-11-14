Bar Harbor Bankshares Faces Interest Rate Challenges

We revisit our view in light of the decline in share price and find a valuation closer to tangible book value would be required to attract our interest.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEMKT:BHB) shares have declined markedly since our last commentary in June, when we expressed our view that the bank’s shares had lost some of their luster due to a combination of acquisitions, interest rate sensitivity, and valuation. We had reduced our position at the time due to these factors, despite the company’s decent dividend yield. The decline in the share price has since caused us to revisit our position.

Operating Results

Bar Harbor recently reported decent third-quarter results that marginally exceeded the prior year’s quarterly performance. However, while the headline results were attractive, the outperformance was entirely attributable to a lower effective tax rate and masked weakness in net interest income. Indeed, net interest income fell just over 4.3% from the prior quarter, reflecting a decline in net interest income of nearly $1 million. In the event that tax rates had not changed, the company’s earnings per share for the third quarter would have been around $0.50, a decline of 10% from the prior year’s quarter.

The year-to-date performance is only slightly better. Net interest income was down ever so slightly for the nine months, but earnings per share increased dramatically versus the prior period, largely as a result of merger-related expenses in the prior year no longer impacting net income, in combination with a lower effective tax rate. In other words, despite improved results, the decline in net interest income will eventually overtake the annual results.

Notably, Bar Harbor’s net interest margin and net interest spread on a linked quarter basis declined at an accelerating rate in the third quarter versus the prior four quarters, emphasizing the company’s sensitivity to rising interest rates. Our financial models indicate that Bar Harbor’s gap between interest-bearing deposit maturities and repricings and interest-earning asset maturities and repricings exceeds $1 billion within the next year and doesn’t reverse until four to five years in the future. The company, therefore, will be facing the challenges of narrowing interest rate margins for some time to come, putting additional pressure on net interest income and earnings per share.

Finally, there are few indications that the company can moderate these impacts through growth of its loan portfolio. Loan growth was weak in the most recent quarter and has been relatively lackluster during the current year, limiting Bar Harbor’s ability to add more profitable loans to the portfolio.

The result is that there is not a compelling argument for further improvement in results in the near future. Instead, it’s quite possible that earnings will decline modestly in the next year and the shares remain relatively unattractive versus other opportunities in the community banking segment even at the current valuation.

Key Share Price

We don’t have a specific price target for the company but continue to believe that the current share price, although well off the recent peaks, doesn’t provide an especially attractive opportunity. Instead, the share price would likely have to be closer to tangible book value before we would consider adding to our position in Bar Harbor shares - perhaps around $20.00-22.00 a share.

Conclusion

Bar Harbor has long been a favorite based on the company’s strong core business, robust dividend yield, and the unique operating environment in its core geographic region. The acquisition of Lake Sunapee Group, as we’ve noted before, has diluted some of this attraction for us with what we consider to be inferior markets. In combination with the challenging lending environment and higher interest rate sensitivity than peers, we’ll be inclined to look elsewhere for opportunities unless the trend of rising interest abates or the company’s shares are priced closer to tangible book value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BHB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.