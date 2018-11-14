Harmony Gold Mining: Weakening Rand Keeps Costs At Bay

Harmony is a good stock to play the gold price rebound due to the company's sensitivity to gold price changes. For longer-term upside, more catalysts are needed.

The weakening rand is keeping costs below the gold price, but the situation remains rather challenging on this front.

The gold price is back to ~$1200 per ounce, and Harmony Gold Mining’s (HMY) stock has returned to ~$1.60/sh. Back at the beginning of this quarter, the company’s stock was gaining momentum, but gold’s failure to continue upside together with the general negative sentiment towards gold miners on the back of a challenging earnings season put pressure on Harmony’s shares. The company has recently published its third quarter production update, giving investors and traders a chance to look at its performance and evaluate their next moves. Without further ado, let’s look at the numbers.

In the third quarter of 2018, Harmony produced 378,510 ounces of gold, down 2% from the second quarter production of 385,583 ounces. At the same time, all-in sustaining costs (AISC) were down to $1166 per ounce from $1195 per ounce in the second quarter. However, the sole driver for the decrease in AISC was the weakness of the South African rand.

The rand-based cost metric saw an increase from 486,641 rand/kg in the second quarter to 526,747 rand/kg in the third quarter. In the third quarter of 2017, AISC were 488,176 rand/kg, so the company experienced a material increase in costs and only the softness of the local currency held AISC below the current gold prices.

The high AISC number makes Harmony shares especially sensitive to fluctuations in gold prices. The company’s key value proposition remains the potential upside from Wafi-Golpu, a copper-gold project in Papua New Guinea that the company owns on a 50/50 basis together with Newcrest. However, weak gold prices raise concerns on Harmony’s ability to finance the development of the mine. The company has already raised equity this year at low share prices, and I doubt that the market could tolerate any more equity raises without further downside for the stock.

Dollar/Rand. Source: xe.com

The South African rand remains weak, and given the ongoing momentum in the U.S. dollar that puts significant pressure on virtually all other currencies, may weaken further, providing additional support to Harmony’s cost performance. However, the recent wage agreement with the South African unions means that further upside cost pressure is guaranteed, as wages are set to increase through all the three years that this agreement will be effective.

Harmony shares are back to the key support level, and their near-term fate depends on the dynamics of the gold prices. In case gold falls below $1200 per ounce, it is highly likely that Harmony shares will test the lows at ~$1.40. At the same time, Harmony remains a great stock to play any upside bounce in gold price because even minor changes in the price of the shiny metal make a significant difference for the company due to its high cost level.

Longer term, higher gold prices will be necessary for any sustainable upside because cost pressure is evident even in times of rand weakness. Currencies move both ways, so the strengthening of the rand is a significant risk for the company. Harmony fully acknowledges this risk and runs a hedging program, but it cannot mitigate all risks. On the positive front, the company trades at a forward P/E of 4 and a P/B of 0.4, which looks like a cheap enough valuation in comparison to the company’s peers.

The location of most producing mines, South Africa, obviously puts a discount, but it is already material and additional downside (assuming gold at current levels) could be met with buying from value players. That said, the company must provide more catalysts for sustainable upside or its shares will remain range-bound and periods of upside will be followed by periods of downside, the pattern we have seen for quite some time now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.