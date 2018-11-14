WH Smith: A Good Choice For Dividend Growth Investors?

When I think of WH Smith (OTC:WHSTY), I think of a company which sells products that are either:

in decline (physical newspapers, magazines and books),

can be purchased more easily online (note paper, pencils, exercise books) or

are basically extinct (CDs, DVDs and vinyl records).

In other words, my default mental image is of a company destined to become the next Woolworths.

However, if you look at WH Smith’s financial results over the last decade, you’ll see a company which has grown its earnings and dividends per share by about 10% per year, every year. That’s pretty amazing, especially for a company over 200 years old. That’s partly why I decided to review WH Smith in my latest article for Master Investor magazine.

When I sat down to review the company in mid-October it had a share price of 1,780p and a dividend yield of around 3%, so it was no high yield bargain. However, combined with its double-digit dividend growth record, I thought it looked like a solid choice for dividend growth investors.

Since then, WH Smith’s share price has jumped up by about 17% to 2,050p, so the shares are not quite so attractive now, but it’s still one of the top-rated stocks on my stock screen, so I think the article is still worth reading: