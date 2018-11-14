Alibaba: The Company Is Strong, But Singles' Day Is All Hype

The stock continues to get punished, and hesitant investors should not waste time on this undervalued staple.

Singles' Day does not really provide much insight for investors, thanks to GMV reporting. What they can be sure of is that international exposure is increasing.

This past weekend marked the world's largest single shopping day, "Singles' Day". This modern-day, shopping-centered holiday was created by Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). The figures that the company reports from the holiday are regarded as the best in the business, but the numbers are inherently foggy and should not be the focus of any investment decision/action.

(Source: Statista)

The chart above has been floating around for years, but it doesn't really explain much. $30.8 billion is an impressive feat, but the catch is that it is GMV (Gross Merchandise Value). What's the difference between GMV and Sales?

GMV

Total dollar amount involved in the transaction E.g.: If 12 TVs are sold for $200, GMV = $2400



Sales

Amount of money Alibaba actually generates E.g.: 12 TVs sold for $200 w/ BABA generating 10%, Sales = $240



Clearly, there can be a large disparity between the two figures, and this is why GMV is terrible for judging a company's performance. However, it can be used to assess the environment.

GMV increased 27% YoY, which is the slowest increase since the event began. This has analysts concerned. Should they really be concerned? Possibly, but I doubt it. The GMV figures are normally much higher than the actual sales figures. On top of this, they also tend to grow at faster rates.

(Source: Bloomberg)

MY main concern would be from the slowdown in the overall economy. GDP is slowing, PMI is teetering, and vehicle sales have declined for the first time in years. If these trends continue, then Alibaba will eventually feel the effect. What will be the effect? Look to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) for the answer. Apple has just stated that it will no longer disclose specific sale numbers for its devices. Once the growth begins to slow, you can bet that Alibaba will stop being "specific" on its already vague reporting.

International Exposure

International exposure was very strong this year and can be expected to continue to increase. For example, Apple outsold domestic smartphone manufacturers and also surpassed RMB 100 million within 30 minutes. In total, about 40% of sales were generated from international brands.

Recently, Alibaba made a push into SE Asia with the Lazada platform. This caused GMV to double from the Singapore region on Singles' Day. The SE Asia region is a major catalyst for the company, thanks to a familiar combination of variables: population and growing wealth.

(Source: Brookings)

Asia is developing, and it is developing fast. China already has internet penetration of 58%, with 98% of that total coming from mobile internet connections. SE Asia has many regions that are at different stages, but they are all growing. 7 out of the 11 regions are above the global average, while 6 are at or above the regional average.

(Source: We Are Social)

The emergence in 5G technology is only going to boost the region further. As of 2017, SE Asia was the 3rd largest mobile market and is one of the fastest-growing smartphone markets in the world. Estimates show 480 million internet users by 2020, with 90% of them using mobile. This is very similar to China's growth story, which means Alibaba is already very familiar with how to handle this market.

(Source: Statista)

Price Opportunity

The stock price has been stagnating recently, and there was little movement from the Singles' Day reports. There is no company-specific reason for this decline. Sales have been increasing, operating/net income has stagnated/decreased, thanks to increased investment back into the company, and these investments have seen incredible growth (Lazada, Cloud, etc.)

BABA data by YCharts

The stock is attractive at these levels. Given that the company is not focused on earnings (judging from its increased investments and the nature of the e-commerce/retail industry), I like to value it based on Price/Sales. This ratio currently sits at its lowest level and historically has averaged within the 14x-18x range, suggesting a significant undervaluation.

(Source: Morningstar)

Conclusion

I am an outspoken fan of Alibaba the company and BABA the stock. Long term, the company has a lot building up. Historically, the company received its popularity and valuation from the Chinese market, as that was where it generated nearly all of its sales; however, moving forward there will be more international sales, and there is a lot more room for sales growth down this path.

This is about the only worthwhile conclusion that we can see from the Singles' Day numbers, as there is no telling what the sales figures will be. Ultimately, it is a great event for generating hype and exposure, but in no way should this hold major weight in an investment decision.

