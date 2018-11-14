Farmland Partners: Now What?

Share buybacks help protect from further downside, but there is little upside for the foreseeable future.

Farmland Partners (FPI) has had a rough couple of years.

FPI data by YCharts

When I first wrote about FPI, I observed,

FPI, faced with lackluster natural growth is attempting to force growth through acquisitions. While this will look good in the short-term NAV and AFFO numbers, the long-term value is highly suspect.

Two years later, FPI has been forced to slash their dividend 60%, they have significantly reduced their acquisitions pace, their share price has fallen over 30% and they were the target of accusations that they were artificially inflating revenues with their mortgage lending program.

Today, FPI is sitting in a position where their dividend will likely be covered by AFFO after Q4 and they have been buying back common shares. Pressures from the trade war, headwinds for rental rates, and the distraction of litigation remain. FPI is sitting in a purgatory where they are likely to be able to sustain operations, but there is no clear path to growth.

AFFO

Due to the way that FPI recognizes their revenue, their quarter-to-quarter AFFO varies dramatically.

Q4 tends to have a large spike due to the calculation and recognition of the variable rents which have become an increasingly large part of FPI's revenues.

Previous guidance was for AFFO to be from $0.30-$0.34 for the year. With only $0.03/share recorded in the first 9 months, that would imply Q4 should be $0.27-$0.31. However, comments from management suggest that the prior guidance will not be accurate. In the Q3 conference call, Mr. Pittman said,

The second operational issue I want to address relates to two hurricanes in the Southeast, a heat – a major heat event in Southern California and the ongoing trade wars. These events will probably have a modestly negative impact on fourth quarter revenues. This impact will be felt in some cases in lower yield or lower price or most likely in the case of slightly delayed revenue recognition, that may push out revenues normally received in the fourth quarter into the first quarter of next year.

Additionally, FPI added a footnote to their guidance page in the supplement.

Source

We can assume that revenues will be something lower than projected but have no basis to estimate how much. On the other side of the equation, the number of shares outstanding at the beginning of the quarter was already below 37,500,000.

As of November 5th, the company had 35.8 million shares outstanding and it is possible they will buy back more during the remainder of the quarter. That change in the denominator increases the per/share AFFO approximately $0.015.

Despite the upward pressure from the reduced share-count, FPI is likely to miss their initial guidance. With their dividend at only $0.20/year, FPI's AFFO should cover the dividend rather easily even with a miss.

Is The Bottom In?

FPI receives approximately 61% of their revenues from row crops, particularly corn and soybeans. These are two crops that have been hit particularly hard.

US Corn Farm Price Received data by YCharts

Chronically low prices on these commodities have been putting downward pressure on property rents in row crop areas.

In prior years, I have criticized management for being unrealistic and misleading regarding same-property rent growth. While FPI still does not provide any kind of detailed breakdown in their supplement, management comments on the conference call are far more open and realistic. Mr. Pittman said,

-at this point, we have re-leased approximately half of these open leases. We would anticipate that they will all be leased before the start of the farming season in 2019. On average, we are seeing rent increases of approximately 1% on our new leases and also about 40% of our leases today have automatic rent bumps in the second and third year of leases. So on balance, we estimate that base rental revenues in 2019 will be up in the neighborhood of 1%.

If FPI provided a regional breakdown of their leasing activity, it is likely you would see modestly declining rents in row crops, offset by steady increases in specialty crop areas.

For the immediate future, it is critical for FPI that their base rent stabilizes so FPI can sustain the current dividend without additional expansion. If FPI can find stability in this environment, they will be positioned to take advantage of internal growth when the broader farm economy starts to recover. FPI's goal for 2019 should be to stabilize their existing portfolio into something that can support itself indefinitely until the farm economy turns around.

Litigation

For the quarter, FPI had legal costs that were $0.6 million higher than they were in Q3 of last year. These costs are primarily attributed to FPI's lawsuit against Rota Fortunae for the article that was published here on SA. The docket for the lawsuit can be followed here.

The ultimate cost of pursuing the lawsuit is unknown, however, the 10-Q suggests that the bulk of the costs will be covered by FPI's insurance.

The Company believes that costs associated with the Rota Fortunae litigation in excess of $0.35 million will be covered by insurance. However, because the Company's insurance company has not provided a response to the Company’s claim for defense costs incurred to date, the Company has not recognized any receivable for insurance recoveries which the Company believes it will be entitled to on completion of the claim review process at a future date.

I do not anticipate that the litigation will have a material impact on FPI's share price one way or the other. The best news for shareholders will be receiving confirmation that $0.35 million will be the net cost to the company.

FPI's share price was already under pressure from their poor fundamentals. It was only a matter of time before a dividend cut and the fall of common share prices. Rota's accusations might have hastened the inevitable, I think it is a huge reach to argue that those accusations are still having a significant impact on share price.

Opacity

In an August article, I argued,

If I have to summarize my criticisms of FPI in one word, it would be "opacity". As I discussed in previous articles, FPI routinely has poor transparency on numbers that are important to investors. Basic things like leasing spreads, acquisition cap rates, disposition cap rates and tenant defaults have inadequate disclosures. Rota Fortunae demonstrated how applying a story to small pieces of factual information can lead to a very negative result. If FPI had been more transparent up front, Rota's allegations likely would have had much less impact. The only thing the market hates more than bad news is the unknown.

This remains a fundamental area where FPI could improve. They did provide decent information regarding the properties they sold.

Source

Additionally, page 34 of the 10-Q has a table labeled "acreage by region." Comparing Q2 to Q3, FPI sold just under 2,800 acres in the corn belt and delta regions. That translates to almost $10,700/acre for the properties they sold in Q3.

That price is above the average market value and supports the idea that management is being very selective in their dispositions. They are not selling for the sake of selling, they are selling properties when they can get a premium to market value.

The information they provide on the acquisition front remains less clear.

Source

FPI only provides the region, acreage, and price. In this case, the price was around $9,290/acre. With no information provided as to the quality of the soil, expected rent or cap-rate, it is impossible to determine the quality of this acquisition.

Mr. Pittman did provide a little more color in the conference call:

Yes, we had a – we were presented with an opportunity through one of our tenants to make a significant add-on acquisition in the neighborhood of some other properties we already owned at, what we thought, was a very compelling value. Even in the context of broadly speaking selling assets, if we have an opportunity to acquire something at a price we believe is very attractive, we’re going to go ahead and do it, and that’s what we did. So it’s a good, high-quality row crop farm at a good price that was brought to us by one of our tenants in the Midwest.

In the farming world, acreage that is adjacent to or very close to already owned acreage is substantially superior to acreage that is separate. It is not uncommon for farmers to pay a premium for land that is connected to theirs, because the long-term gains in efficiency outweigh the one-time expense of the acquisition. For FPI, a 600-acre tract that is connected to other acreage they own can be leased to a single tenant at a higher price than a 600-acre tract on its own.

On the other hand, FPI is acquiring land from an existing tenant at an amount that is above average. Without providing any information as to how much revenue will be generated from the property, or illustrating how it might improve the rent from already owned property, FPI is inviting the same type of speculation that the Rota Fortunae article made.

With corn and soybean prices staying low, row crop rents declining and property values remaining high, this does not seem to be the ideal time to be buying more land in the corn belt. With better disclosure and more clarity, FPI could resolve much of the uncertainty that has been impacting their share price.

Conclusion

FPI common is trading at a much more attractive level than last year. Investors can expect the current dividend to be easily covered by AFFO. FPI will continue to experience headwinds as low commodity prices and the trade war impact their tenants, particularly among row crops. Eventually, those headwinds will dissipate and FPI's goal right now should be to hunker down and survive.

FPI's dispositions to date have been occurring at good prices. As long as FPI remains selective in their sales, selling properties to buy back shares or pay down debt will be positive for common shareholders.

The litigation is an unnecessary distraction that is unlikely to have a material impact on FPI. The good news is that insurance is expected to mitigate most of the costs. Instead of lashing out, FPI should instead focus on their own lack of transparency. Providing more detailed disclosures regarding their leasing activity and acquisitions would go a long way towards resolving any negative speculations.

For me, FPI remains uninvestable. The best near-term catalyst for common shareholders would be an acquisition of the entire company. With the share-price back above $7, that possibility becomes less likely.

FPI will continue facing headwinds into 2019. When the fundamentals turn around for corn and soybeans, FPI could benefit substantially from rising rents. That possibility is likely 2020 or later.

The preferred shares continue to trade at a discount. While they are not the screaming buy they were in July, the dividend remains well covered by cash flow.

