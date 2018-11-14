Don't Write Off FAANG - Cramer's Mad Money (11/13/18)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Tuesday, November 13.

As the market is declining, investor patience is tested. Cramer said on his earlier show that FAANG is an important leadership group for the market to find a bottom. He thinks that investors are seeing the glass as half empty instead of half full and based on Tuesday's action, he is worried that the market is getting the FAANG stocks wrong and discussed each stock.

When it comes to Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), investors don't have to like the company to recognize the strength in their market share and their advertising power. Instagram is by far the best way to advertise for millennials. Despite reporting a good quarter, the stock is still trading at pre-earnings levels. The estimates continue to go down and Cramer believes they should hire one grown-up from outside the company.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is also going down despite being on the verge of having one of the best holiday quarters and expanding massively and creating jobs. Their cloud services are one of the best and they are a dominant player in advertising. It does not deserve to go down.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is up 53% already for the year and hence it could not go further up even after a good quarter. It's a great company and still has pricing power.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) is also trading sideways and the market keeps ignoring its huge cash pile, its self-driving unit and a tempting valuation.

Lastly, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which is the best consumer company on earth, is trading at 14.5 times current earnings. The stock keeps going down since the company decided to cut announcing iPhone units and a cut in iPhone supplier guidance. Investors are concentrating on the bad and ignoring the good like the growing service business. "I still say own Apple, don't trade it, because it's too hard to time the bottom. In other words, if you sell it, you might not be able to get back in at a lower level," said Cramer.

"The bottom line? Do not be so quick to write off Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Alphabet and Apple. The Fab Five may be out of favor right now but there's a lot they could do to make a comeback," concluded Cramer.

CEO interview - Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies reported a good quarter and acquired Xplore Tech (NASDAQ:XPLR) recently. Cramer interviewed CEO Anders Gustafsson to find out what lies ahead.

Gustafsson said that the $66M acquisition of Xplore Tech will fuel their future growth. Zebra provides solutions for data capturing, automation and other types of trackers and mobile devices. "We have a team, cross-functional team, that is looking at all ways that we can mitigate. What's been announced, so the first three lists, impacts only a very limited number of our products," he added.

The global economy is helping Zebra Tech's business growth and despite having 50% market share in the space, the company is looking to shift production away from China to mitigate the tariff impact. "We're looking at including pricing. That's also on the table," he said.

Their technology and products help improve efficiency and save money for companies.

Off the charts

Cramer went to the charts with the help of technician Larry Williams to get a reading on housing and retail.

The market environment is volatile due to rising interest rates and trade war with China. "But even in a confusing and volatile market, there are still trades that have worked year-in and year-out for decades," said Cramer.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) reported a good quarter and Williams recommended buying the stock five days before Thanksgiving and holding it for 10 days. He recommended a stop loss of $5. This trade has worked every time in the last 33 years. He is recommending a trade and not investment.

The SPDR Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) can be bought on the same days as Home Depot trade and can buy anytime between two trading days and five trading days before Thanksgiving. This is also a hold for 10 days with $5 stop loss and this has worked for the last 11 years.

"I think he's got a point, as this tends to be a good time of the year for retail, regardless of what else is going on in the market," concluded Cramer.

Fed

The Fed needs to take notice of the downward pressure on the economy before announcing three rate hikes for 2019. They can't be right in predicting the price of future inputs going higher now as the commodity prices are going down. Be it oil, lumber, copper or paper, they are facing downward pressure.

The strong dollar is also deflationary. "As the strong dollar squeezes global companies' profits because overseas currencies are translated into fewer dollars, higher interest rates are crimping domestic demand for real estate," said Cramer.

There is a slowdown brewing in the Chinese economy as well. When that happens, it will hurt a lot of domestic companies and the ones doing business in China. The government is willing to give concessions and lower prices to keep business from going out of China.

"As crazy as it sounds, both are actually bullish for the stock market - although not for the companies or individuals involved - because weakness means we're more likely to get a rational Fed and possibly some kind of trade deal," concluded Cramer.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ): No. Buy Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) as it's much better.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO): The stock is up 56% for the year and Cramer still recommends it.

At Home Group (NASDAQ:HOME): Cramer needs to work more on this to opine on this stock, which he likes.

:::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up