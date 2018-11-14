Bassett Furniture: Is 'Not That Bad' Enough?

The news continues to get worse for Bassett Furniture (BSET). An industry-leading same-store sales performance in the first half of the decade has stalled out. Between Q3 FY14 and Q3 FY15 (Bassett fiscal years end in November), Bassett posted five straight quarters with comps of 12%+. But growth slowed to 1.4% in FY16 and 1.9% in FY17, before turning modestly negative through the first three quarters of FY18.

And that top-line performance - compounded by sector-wide concerns - has been reflected in a very ugly chart:

source: finviz.com

Below $20, however, BSET looks awfully cheap, even in the context of top-line weakness and margin concerns. There is some good news in Q3 underneath disappointing headline numbers, and some modest good news on the way in coming quarters. But the biggest question at the moment might be not whether BSET is a buy - but whether the entire residential furniture space is even investable at the moment.

The Bad News First

The Q3 report in late September looks like a continuation of the negative top-line trend here. And in that context, the decline in BSET makes some sense:

BSET data by YCharts

Bassett grew for years and the stock went up. Growth slowed down, and the stock went sideways. Earnings have turned negative in FY18, and BSET has followed.

Indeed, the headline numbers for Q3 don't look good. Consolidated revenue fell 1.1%. Back out the impact of last year's acquisition of outdoor furniture maker Lane Ventures, and the decline is nearly 4%. Sales in the wholesale business, excluding Lane, dropped 2%. Revenue in the retail business fell 2.9%, with comps down 1.7% after staying modestly positive (0.7%) in 1H. The Zenith logistics business had a tough quarter, with a key customer loss helping to drive a 5%+ drop in sales.

Margins don't look much better, perhaps unsurprisingly given the inflation in freight and input costs seen of late. EBIT margins dropped 260 bps to 3.8%. EPS of $0.28 compares to $0.43 a year ago, even with help from tax reform. And the YTD figures aren't much better. Revenue is down excluding the acquisition. Comps are negative. Overall EBIT has declined 38%, even with some help from Lane Venture (which was profitable at the time of acquisition), with margins at 3.6% against 5.8% a year ago.

Looking at the results, the market is reacting rather logically to what is happening in the business. But it's also likely reacting to what is going to happen. Sub-4% EBIT margins don't leave a lot of room for error. Tariffs are an issue (more on that in a moment). Inflation in freight, labor, and input costs isn't slowing down. However an investor calculates earnings power at the moment, there's a material risk of a substantial near-term decline. Something like 50 bps in freight inflation, higher foam and steel, and opex deleverage can add up to 100 bps+ in further EBIT margin compression - and that earnings power is cut by another 30%+.

On top of that near-term pressure looms the larger cyclical question. The residential furniture industry of late looks a lot like adjacent industries like office furniture, housing, building products, and even retail. We're heading into year ten of an economic expansion. All the indicators at the moment look incredibly solid (consumer confidence at an 18-year high, unemployment at a multi-decade low by one measurement and benefiting from wage growth, etc. etc.). Yet the numbers aren't really that great in the housing-adjacent spaces. For Bassett itself, the numbers are downright weak, with Q3 from a comp and margin standpoint almost certainly the company's worst quarter since the recession.

That company-specific weakness augments to the general story in these cyclical stocks. The market has moved quickly toward re-pricing the sectors at something very close to peak multiples - and particularly those with lower margins. Building products distributors have moved from 9-10x EBITDA to 6-7x over the course of the year. Housing stocks are trading at 4-5x earnings. Office furniture leaders like Knoll (KNL) and Herman Miller (MLHR) have sold off the last few weeks despite solid numbers. Bassett peer Hooker Furniture (HOFT) has taken a huge hit as well.

The market in and around the space is telling investors that the cycle is turning. Bassett's own numbers are showing that revenue isn't as good as it seemingly should be - and that margin pressure isn't going anywhere. The chart is textbook 'falling knife'. It does seem like the news is going to get worse before it gets better.

The Case for (Cautious) Optimism

There are plenty of reasons for worry, admittedly. And with fiscal Q4 earnings likely about two months out, and the stock consolidating around $20 over the past couple of weeks, there doesn't seem to be a lot of urgency to jump into BSET just yet.

All that said, the story isn't quite as simple as it seems to be. Q3 was on the disappointing side, particularly because there were some modest external tailwinds, as I wrote after Q2. Unspecified expenses shifted out of Q3 into the prior quarter, and the year-prior comparison was on the softer side. But looking closer, the news in Q3 - and so far this year - isn't quite as bad as it might seem.

On the top line, the wholesale business actually had a few green shoots. Casegoods revenue rose 4.7% year-over-year, as Bassett joins a number of peers (like La-Z-Boy (LZB)) in seeing strength in that long-dormant category. The domestically produced Custom Wood business has been a success since the company launched Bench Made in 2015, and per the Q3 release sales dropped "modestly" against a +23% comparison. Upholstery sales did decline, but CEO Rob Spilman cited a "revamp" of 25% of the portfolio that should launch during fiscal Q4 as a potential driver going forward.

On the retail side, meanwhile, written comps actually rose 0.2%, per the 10-Q. That figure is weaker on a YTD basis (-1.7% written, -0.3% reported), but the quarter at least was decent. Six new stores (against a quarter-end base of 64 owned and 32 licensed) are on the way in the next three quarters as well. Spilman cited plans for additional 7-9 locations in the Southeast, which suggests a ~15% increase in the footprint and a potential tailwind to the top line going forward. Obviously, comps need to improve, and there's a risk that Bassett winds up ramping its expansion into the tail end of the economic recovery. But there is at least some hope that Bassett can get back to the 1-2% comps of the previous ten quarters, albeit not to the double-digit gains seen in the first half of the decade.

More notable is the fact that margin performance really isn't that bad, and the story not as simple as it might appear at first glance. Gross margins in both wood and upholstery rose year-over-year, thanks to a price increase that started benefiting margins in July (at least one-third of the way through the quarter). Wholesale margin did fall - but due to the addition of lower-margin Lane Venture sales. The retail business also saw gross margin expansion in comparable stores, thanks to pricing and mix. And that pricing should provide a benefit over the next three-plus quarters for both segments.

On the SG&A front, there are some one-time impacts that color GAAP performance in both Q3 and YTD. Q3 FY17 included a $1.22 million gain on sale - which boosted quarter-prior margins by 100+ bps. Pre-opening costs rose $224K - another 20 bps+ impact. Roughly half of the 260 bps compression, then, came from those two effects.

Bassett also purposely increased its spending. Per the Q, the deleverage in wholesale SG&A came "primarily" - in both Q3 and the first nine months - from "higher digital marketing and other brand development costs". In the release, Spilman cited experiments with different strategies and "foundational data collection" in an effort to better track customers. And on the retail side, EBIT margins actually have expanded so far this year and in the third quarter, even backing out a one-time charge in Q3 FY17.

The fundamentals admittedly aren't great either in Q3 or for the last three quarters. Revenue has been weak, and margins have been pressured after compressing on an adjusted basis in FY17 as well. But GAAP figures that show the company losing 40% of its margin in Q3 overstate the pressure here. The news is not quite that bad - and the sell-off seems at least a bit overdone at this point.

Valuation

The question is whether "a bit overdone", even if correct, is enough to try and time the bottom here. And there are a number of factors to consider. First, given that there are other similar sell-offs, the question is whether BSET is the right play. I'm still long both KNL and wallboard distributor GMS (GMS), both of which offer similar theses (overdone sell-off, low valuations, overwrought pessimism toward the cycle and input costs). HOFT, which I fortunately exited ahead of the recent market volatility, has pulled back sharply as well, and has an intriguing bull case of its own back at $30.

The second is whether BSET really is all that cheap. YTD adjusted margins (excluding acquisition costs for Lane Venture) are just shy of 4%, which suggests roughly $18 million in EBIT. Backing out pre-opening costs, the figure gets to $20 million. Add, additionally, losses from non-comparable stores (much of which are planned losses in the first few months of operations) and earnings power could get closer to $24 million. At a 21% tax rate (the rate for FY19; FY18 will see 22%+), the highest figure suggests EPS of $1.77 - and backing out $4+ per share in net cash, a P/E below 9x. Using simply the adjusted figure, however (EPS of $1.33), the ex-cash figure is 11.6x - not really out of line for the sector as a whole.

Is either multiple cheap? Honestly, it's tough to say. Move margins 100 bps in either direction and the answer becomes much more apparent - and that's kind of the point. Bassett does have some protection from tariffs, with over 70% of its products manufactured in the country. It's taken pricing, as have peers including La-Z-Boy, so it should be able to pass along at least some of the pressure if wage growth continues. ~Flat comps raise a deleverage risk, but even considering that it's far from certain that margin pressure has to accelerate over coming quarters. Comparisons get easier and pricing and mix should help starting in Q4. It's always a risk to try and time the bottom, but there is an argument that Bassett's next couple of quarters should look better than its last few. If that turns out to be the case, BSET has the potential to bounce nicely. $4+ per share in cash isn't exactly a floor on the stock, but ~$15 per share in tangible book and a 3%+ yield at $16.67 both suggest some limitation to downside here.

Fundamentally, BSET looks too cheap below $20. But qualitatively, the case gets a bit tougher. Where are we in the cycle? How does the tariff situation play out? Do demographic shifts (downsizing boomers, rent-preferring millennials) portend danger for the industry? Is the residential furniture space - which has thin margins in the best of times - investable anymore amid rising input costs and share gains from Wayfair (W) and even Walmart (WMT), and Costco (COST)?

Those questions have been around for a while, and combined are a key reason why I've quickly taken profits in BSET when I owned it twice in the past. Ten years into the cycle, with margin pressures rising, those questions are paramount. Long-term, this still looks like a viable business. It's been well-managed, and even considering recent performance, post-crisis growth has been solid, with the retail business shifting from a loss leader to a (modest) profit center of its own. But even looking closely, there's not a lot of room for error, or external pressure, in the business model at this point. So while BSET looks too cheap at the moment, I'd be worried that could change very quickly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GMS, KNL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.