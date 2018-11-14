Natural Gas Prices Explode For A Cold Early Winter

Time to look at the long side of natural gas equities that have been beaten up the last few years.

The biggest natural gas bull market since the winter of 2013-14 is creating a frenzy of speculative trading in the most exciting weather related commodity market in several years.

What is behind this rally? How often have natural gas (UNG) prices had a "fake out" technical break out rally on weather, only to fall back into the doldrums? Its all weather this year, given supplies are some 15%+ lower than a year ago and some of the tightest since the infamous 2005 Katrina hurricane season.

Above, my forecast in October, based on various teleconnections such as sea ice, a weak El Niño and stratospheric winds, was for a cold early winter. The hot summer and cold fall have depleted natural gas supplies sending prices soaring 20%+ the last few weeks. A November 4 blog talks about that.

While some analysts feel lower crude prices and potential increase in domestic natural gas production will take the "wind out of the sails" for natural gas (DGAZ), the upcoming winter weather will have much more of an impact on prices. Cold weather has the potential to linger, well into 2019.

What is causing the unusual late-fall cold weather in the U.S.?

The extreme forest fires in California have damaged thousands of homes, including those of famous rock stars, like my favorite, Neil Young. The extreme western heat is actually helping to drive cold air south into the heart of U.S. natural gas areas, as well as a combination of a very weak El Niño and a variety of other factors such as low solar.

The sun is incredibly quiet currently. In other words, not black dots (sunspots). While we believe in global warming, low solar activity can sometimes bring severe winters to U.S. energy areas, such as back in the mid-late 1970's.

What about El Niño?

El Niño can bring about very warm winters to much of the U.S. However, weak ones can have a different effect on the planet's weather. While many weather forecasters are calling for a moderate El Niño this winter, which could also have impacts on global commodities such as rice, sugar, coffee and soybeans. I have my doubts that El Niño will be anything more than weak, at best. My weekly report discusses this in much more detail and the potential global impact on commodities.

Image: The star above illustrates that we are on a trend somewhat weaker than the moderate to strong El Niño events of 2005-06; 1990-91; 2014-15; 1981-82

Natural gas equities beaten up the last few years have potential

Stocks such as Gulfport Energy (GPOR), Southwestern Energy (SWN) and Chesapeake Energy (CHK) all have the potential to shine over the coming weeks if natural gas prices continue to rally and the winter turns out cold.

Given uncertainty over the global economy and the potential for higher interest rates, that will make the stock market volatile (The VIX has been soaring the last month), look for some buying opportunities in natural gas stocks, particularly those that have been beaten up the last few years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.