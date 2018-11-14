Merger Updates: B.Riley/magicJack Brought 7%+ In A Month. A Few New Deals.

Despite taking a longer time than expected B. Riley Financial (RILY)/magicJack (CALL) merger has finally received a green light from FCC and the deal is expected to close on the 14th of November. CALL shareholders are going to receive $8.71/share in cash. Most of the time the spread has been minimal, yet last month due to the concerns with FCC's approval, it has widened even to 20%. Congratulations on the 7%+ in one month (you can find the initial post here).

Takeda(OTCPK:TKPYY)/Shire(SHPG) has set a deadline for the largest overseas deal ($62bn) in Japan’s history on the 8th of January and will hold an EGM for the buyer company’s shareholders to vote on the deal on the 5th of December. Approval from EU regulators is still pending, but it is rumoured that a conditional green light is coming. The spread has shrunk from 14% to 6% from my initial coverage and is currently at its lowest levels since the acquisition announcement. EU is expected to decide by the 20th of November and it looks like won’t be much of a hurdle, but Takeda’s shareholder voting might be different. There have been problems with them previously and still are some worries about huge incremental debt resulting from the acquisition. However, strongest opposition from the activists and founding family has been cleared so it will be interesting to see how this plays out.

As expected, talks turned into official offers in these deals:

Virtu Financial (VIRT) is acquiring Investment Technology Group (ITG) . The spread now is less than 1%, however the ones who jumped at the time I mentioned the rumours about the talks, could have made 9% in a month.

Restaurant operator Bojangles (BOJA) has made a deal to be sold to Duration Capital and The Jordan Company. The spread is non existent now as well and it is interesting to note that if you had jumped in a month ago, a it would result in -2.5% loss.

New Situations:

It is rumoured that chipmaker Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) has hired a financial advisor and is looking to be sold. Semiconductor company Xilinx (XLNX) is expected to place a bid, however more parties might also be interested. Rumored price is $100+/share, which means 7% or bigger spread from the current price.

Reportedly, Apollo Global Management (APO) is in advanced talks with lightweight metals manufacturer Arconic (ARNC). The expected bid is around $23-$24 and might face a competition from another buyers group of 4 companies, which includes Blackstone (BX). It is an interesting situation as, the spread to the rumoured price is 10%+ and the buyers are surely credible.

Dentsu - Septeni Holdings Partial Tender Offer

Spread: 8%

Japanese international advertising and PR company Dentsu has made a partial tender offer for an advertising agency Septeni. The buyer wants to acquire 20.99% at a price of 260 JPY and if the amount is not reached, it will acquire the rest through a third party allotment at the same price. Offer is available until the 11th of December and given the price and targeted shares amount, high proration should be expected.

Kayin Holdings - Selangor Properties Offer To Take Private

Spread: 7%. Expiration: the 17th of December

A deal between Malaysian companies. Kaying Holdings currently is a controlling shareholder at Selangor and owns 68% and it has recently offered to take the company private at RM 5.7/share. The conditions are that at least 75% of shareholders vote for the acquisition and 10% or less votes are against. Despite that on the first glance 40% premium doesn’t look bad, fourth largest shareholder Pangolin Investment (holds 1.24% in Selangor) is arguing that the offer, which is priced at 20% discount to book value, is still undervaluing. The stock is very liquid, which presents a challenge to get in, but on the other hand then this privatization offer creates an opportunity for the existing shareholders to get out. Other barrier might be a pricing, but it can also be raised, if needed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.