Emperor Entertainment Hotel: A Weighted Coin

I believe Emperor Entertainment Hotel (OTC:EPETF) is a weighted coin. The stock is extremely cheap - if the assets were sold tomorrow I estimate the proceeds would be four times the current stock price. The main reason the stock is discounted is concerns about governance, but if we focus on how insiders have actually behaved, they’ve treated investors well. That discount has been compounded recently by the bear market in China and Hong Kong, and Macau gaming stocks have declined more than the indices. Even if Macau gaming activity declines and Emperor’s assets underperform, unless insiders behave unfairly, it’s hard to find downside in the stock and the upside is multiples of the current price.

1 23 Click to enlarge Notes:

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPETF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The investment organization JBF Capital manages owns shares of Emperor Entertainment Hotel. This organization has not purchased shares within the last few months, nor is it the current intention of the fund manager to sell any of its position within the next few months.

This article is not investment advice.

The information contained in this article is not and should not be construed as investment advice, and does not purport to be and does not express any opinion as to the price at which the securities of any company may trade at any time. The information and opinions provided herein should not be taken as specific advice on the merits of any investment decision. Investors should make their own decisions regarding the prospects of any company discussed herein based on such investors’ own review of publicly available information and should not rely on the information contained herein. The information contained in this article has been prepared based on publicly available information and proprietary research. The author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this document. All statements and expressions herein are the sole opinion of the author and are subject to change without notice. Any projections, market outlooks or estimates herein are forward-looking statements and are based upon certain assumptions and should not be construed to be indicative of the actual events that will occur. Other events that were not taken into account may occur and may significantly affect the returns or performance of the securities discussed herein. Except where otherwise indicated, the information provided herein is based on matters as they exist as of the date of preparation and not as of any future date, and the author undertakes no obligation to correct, update or revise the information in this document or to otherwise provide any additional materials. The author, the author’s affiliates, and clients of the author’s affiliates may currently have long or short positions in the securities of certain of the companies mentioned herein, or may have such a position in the future (and therefore may profit from fluctuations in the trading price of the securities). To the extent such persons do have such positions, there is no guarantee that such persons will maintain such positions. Neither the author nor any of its affiliates accepts any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of the information contained herein. In addition, nothing presented herein shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy any security.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.