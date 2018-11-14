PennantPark Floating Rate Capital: Well-Positioned With A Safe, 8.8%-Yielding Portfolio

PFLT is trading under book value with first-lien senior secured investments at floating rates for investors that want solid returns without the typical amount of BDC-related risk.

PFLT's portfolio yield continues to rise due to its portfolio/PSSL invested in 100% floating rate assets with the potential for higher earnings as shown in my Interest Rate Sensitivity Analysis.

Quick BDC Market Update

Business Development Company ("BDCs") have been pulling back for the reasons discussed last week in "BDC Sector Volatility Driving 10.5% Average Yield". As mentioned in the article, the recent declines in BDC stock prices has not been driven by fundamentals especially as high-yield default rates continue to decline as mentioned this morning in "Corporate debt levels and default rates diverge".

I am expecting a rally in BDC pricing later this quarter (and likely through Q1 2019) partially due to reporting strong results similar to Ares Capital (ARCC) as predicted in "9% Dividend Yield Positioned For Rising Rates".

As shown in the chart above, ARCC has rallied since reporting September 30, 2018 results. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) reports results later today and I am expecting continued improvement in dividend coverage for the reasons mentioned in this article. PFLT has one the safest portfolios (also discussed in this article) but still has a higher yield compared to most of the others (not ARCC) as shown below:

PFLT Risk Profile Discussion

Management describes its portfolio as “safe enough for your grandma” and I agree due to its focus on higher quality, first-lien senior secured investments at floating rates and is for investors that want solid returns without the typical amount of BDC-related risk.

The cash interest coverage ratio, the amount by which EBITDA or cash flow exceeds cash interest expense, continued to be a healthy 2.7 times. This provides significant cushion to support stable investment income. Additionally, at cost, the ratio of debt to EBITDA on the overall portfolio was 4.4 times, another indication of prudent risk. Our portfolio is high diversified with 89 companies across 22 different industries. 90% is invested in first lien senior secured debt, 4% in second lien debt, 6% in subordinated debt and equity including 4% in PSSL. [Source: PFLT Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript]

From the previous quarter:

We underwrite as if it is the peak of the credit cycle. We do our downside cases in our investment memos assuming a recession hits next year. On average, the yields are 7.5%. On average, the equity cushions from the financial sponsors are 40%, 50%. So, we’re underwriting as if we’re at the peak of the credit cycle. And due to our robust team, which we’ve invested in, we’re seeing relatively -- a nice deal flow, compared to the size of our vehicles. PFLT relative to our senior debt market in United States is small. Our deal teams are really senior. But we underwrite as if it could turn any day and we were around ‘07 and in ‘08. And as we said in our comments, certainly yesterday in PNNT, we’ve been there and done that and during the global financial crisis we have mostly subordinated debt portfolio and our track record was very strong through that global financial crisis. [Source: PFLT Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript]

One of the best approaches to assessing risk in a BDC portfolio is using a “vintage analysis” that takes into account many things including the time frame that each loan was originated as well as asset class, maturity, directly originated vs. syndicated, industry sector, PIK and cash yields. BDCs that were lending during times of less protective covenants and higher leverage multiples while maintaining higher-than-average yields, will likely have upcoming credit issues regardless of the overall economy as we have seen with Medley Capital (MCC) and Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL).

I compare the cash/PIK yields of each loan by the time frame that they were originated but also taking into account the asset class and company sector. Specifically, I am looking for “above market” yields that could imply higher risk. PFLT has among the lowest portfolio yields especially before taking into account additional returns from the PennantPark Senior Secured Loan Fund (“PSSL”) discussed later. Other BDCs with the lowest portfolio yields include Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) and Golub Capital BDC (GBDC).

Below are some of PFLT's investments included in the first-lien debt portion of the portfolio, with much lower-than-average yields:

PFLT's portfolio is predominantly invested in first-lien debt at around 81% portfolio and the PSSL now accounts for 13% compared to 9% the previous quarter. It is important to note that its PSSL is 100% invested in first-lien debt.

Credit quality remains strong with no investments on non-accrual status as Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. (previously on non-accrual) was exited and primarily responsible for realized losses of around $1.8 million during calendar Q2 2018. PFLT has had only had five investments on non-accrual status since its IPO with an average recovery rate of 98%:

We're still seeing attractive risk reward and we're receiving covenants which help protect our capital. Our credit quality since inception over seven years ago has been excellent. Out of 325 companies, in which we have invested since inception, we have experienced only five non-accruals. On those five non-accruals, we've recovered $0.98 on $1 so far. As of June 30, we had no non-accruals on our books. [Source: PFLT Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript]

During calendar Q2 2018, net asset value (“NAV”) per share decreased by 1.1% (from $13.98 to $13.82) due to accounting adjustments related to it bonds trading up, the previously discussed exit of Sunshine Oilsands, and markdowns in various investments including LifeCare Holdings, Quick Weight Loss Centers, Affinion Group Holdings, Chicken Soup for the Soul Publishing, and GCOMas well as restructuring its investment in New Trident HoldCorp, Inc.:

I think it was about $0.15 in total NAV diminution. Number one, our bond has traded up. So, as you know our accounting basically, when our bonds trade up, that hurts our NAV, that's because we try to match assets and liability and how we mark to market. So, that was about a third of our NAV diminution. Another third of our NAV diminution was because we exited Sunshine Oilsands which was our one energy deal that we had. It was our one non-accrual that we had and we just decided to exit and not have any energy names, so we exited that. So, between the bonds being marked up, us exiting our one non-accrual and our one energy name, that's two-thirds of the NAV effect that we had, and then you know we have like one health care name LifeCare that continues to – the small investment that continues to be troubled. [Source: PFLT Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript]

As mentioned by management above, LifeCare Holdings “continues to be trouble” and is currently considered a performing investment but marked at 65% of cost ($3.2 million fair value compared to $4.9 million cost). If this investment was completely written off, NAV per share would decline by around $0.08 per share or 0.6% and would not have a meaningful impact to earnings (around $0.002 per share) or dividend coverage.

PFLT Fee Agreement

PFLT was founded by Art Penn in 2010 that also founded PennantPark Investment (PNNT) in 2007 and co-founded Apollo Investment (AINV) in 2004. PFLT has an investor-friendly incentive fee structure and among the lowest base management fee in the industry. The base management fee for PFLT is among the lowest in the industry at only 1.00% of gross assets a year paid quarterly and excludes idle cash. Most BDCs have an income incentive fee with a hurdle rate that requires a minimum return on net assets to be at least 7% to 8% annually before paying incentives to the advisor. Once this hurdle is reached, the advisor is entitled to 100% of the income up to a certain point. This is called a ‘catch-up’ provision that catches up the incentives to 20% of pre-incentive fee net investment income and then the advisor is paid 20% after the ‘catch-up’ as shown in the diagram below. PFLT investors only pay 50% of income over its 7.00% hurdle up to another hurdle of 11.67% and then 20% after that. This is a good thing for shareholders.

PFLT Dividend Coverage Update

For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, PFLT reported between my base and best case projections covering 98% of its dividend and was not expected to fully cover due to being underleveraged. However, there was higher-than-expected portfolio growth and an increase in its portfolio yield driving interest income to its highest level as shown below and likely adequate dividend coverage over the coming quarters. Please note that ‘Core NII’ excludes “$1.0 million on unrealized gains accrued but not payable”.

Core net investment income which excludes accrued not payable incentive fee was $0.28 per share. Due to the activity level we are seeing, the increase in LIBOR and the growth of PSSL, we are pleased that our current run rate recurring net investment income covers our dividend. Our earnings stream should have a nice tailwind based on a continuation of these factors. [Source: PFLT Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript]

Over the last two quarter, PFLT has had higher-than-expected portfolio growth due to “adding senior and mid-level investment professional and regional offices” and I have taken into account with the update projections:

Adding people to our platform has resulted in a significantly enhanced deal flow which puts us in a position to be both more active and selective. Over the last several years, we have substantially grown our platform by adding senior and mid-level investment professional and regional offices as well as New York. The addition of people and offices combined with additional equity and debt capital raised has significantly enhanced our deal flow. [Source: PFLT Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript]

There was another increase in its overall portfolio yield (from 8.6% to 8.7%). As discussed in my previous articles, PFLT’s portfolio yield has started to increase partially due to additional returns from the PennantPark Senior Secured Loan Fund (“PSSL”).

In May 2018, the company doubled the capacity of the PSSL to a total of $630 million. I am expecting higher overall portfolio yield and dividend coverage in the coming quarters as the company continues to utilize the remaining capacity “over the next 9 to 12 months” as guided by management on the recent call below. Keep in mind that the PSSL uses off-balance sheet leverage which drives higher returns as the PSSL portfolio grows.

We already had upsize our credit facility for the PSSL and upsized our commitment and Kemper's commitment right before the law change. The law change has obviously surprised us. We've been – we've got great success with PSSL. We are kind of in the middle of –we invested over $300 million in it, it's a plus $600 million structure. So, we think over the next 9 to 12 months we can get PSSL fully levered. Kemper has been a terrific partner for us. We see – there is a very good type of relationship. We see credit very similarly. So our intention is to grow PSSL and get it fully invested over the next 9 to 12 months. In nine months, it's about April of 2019. So we'll take a look at everything, but we certainly really like our relation with Kemper and we'd like to continue it in a lot of different ways. So, we'll figure it out as we go. As of June 30, 2018, PSSL’s portfolio totaled $346.9 million, consisted of 38 companies with an average investment size of $9.1 million and had a weighted average yield on debt investments of 7.7%. Again, the average yield on PSSL also benefited from LIBOR increases. For the three months ended June 30, 2018, PSSL invested $142.7 million (of which $27.1 million was purchased from the Company) in 10 new and three existing portfolio companies with a weighted average yield on debt investments of 7.4%. PSSL’s sales and repayments of investments for the three months ended June 30, 2018 totaled $16.1 million. [Source: PFLT Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript]

The company is now closer to targeted leverage which is debt-to-equity of 0.80 to 0.90 and I am expecting the company to slowly increase its leverage and eventually utilize its Board approved reduced asset coverage ratio, effective as of April 5, 2019.

Q. Do you guys intend to kind of maybe continue to ramp up leverage and maybe ramp up leverage higher than where you historically run at knowing that eventually that – the ceiling is going to get raised in April of 2019? A. Yeah, so, look, we've always said historically even before the change in law that given the assets, that PFLT focuses on 0.8 to 0.9 times was not a problem given that that you know the world seems to think these assets can be leveraged safely much more than that. So, certainly, you know higher leverage than where we are now, and as we talk to in our stakeholders every time, we'll actually paint a more, give you more formal guidance, but we've always said 0.8, 0.9, you talked of assets as we've said in the joint venture can get leveraged up to 2 to 1 and middle market CLOs can leverage up to 5 to 1. So, you know we certainly would always want to create cushion from wherever the law is, but we feel really good about this book and the assets that we're generating ability to put more leverage on them. [Source: PFLT Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript]

On November 28, 2017, PFLT priced an offering of $138.6 million of 3.83% Series A 2023 Notes that are unsecured obligations listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, or TASE. In connection with the offering, the company has dual listed its common stock on TASE. As of March 31, 2018, PFLT had $214.8 million of unused borrowing capacity under its Credit Facility.

Previously, the company announced $0.45 per share of undistributed income to cover temporary shortfalls. As discussed in previous reports, the company increased the amount of spillover income in calendar Q3 2017 due to $4.6 million from a litigation settlement related to a former portfolio company of MCG Capital.

Management has doubled the size of the portfolio over the last few years in an effort to maintain a diversified portfolio while taking on larger investments and lead roles in the origination process. This is in large part due to its merger with MCG Capital that was completed in August 2015. There were many positive impacts from the MCGC merger, including increased scale, float and capital discussed on a previous call:

We have taken several steps in order to build this increased relevance over the last 2 years, including the MCG Capital merger, the addition of senior and mid-level professionals across different geographies, a follow-on equity offering, and last quarter the launching of PennantPark Senior Secured Loan Fund or PSSL. PSSL is our joint venture with Trinity Universal Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Kemper Corporation. We have a long-standing working relationship with Kemper, and are happy to expand our strategic partnership. We've started seeding the portfolio with a $36 million investment and are on our way towards ramping up that vehicle with our total commitment of $87.5 million. [Source: PFLT Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript]

PFLT Interest Rate Sensitivity Analysis

Interest rate sensitivity refers to the change in earnings that may result from changes in interest rates. Most BDCs continue to experience higher portfolio yields mostly due to the rising LIBOR that should improve (or at least maintain) net interest margins and dividend coverage for the sector in the coming quarters.

Source: FRED

Later this year, the Fed will likely hike rates by another 25 basis points:

Source: CME Group

As of June 30, 2018, 100% of portfolio investments bore interest at variable rates and 65% of borrowings are also at variable rates. I consider PFLT to have better-than-average positioning for rising interest rates.

Summary and Recommendations

PFLT will report September 30, 2018 results later today and investors should be ready to take advantage of the current market volatility and look for opportunistic buying points. PFLT will likely continue to maintain portfolio credit quality with the potential for improved dividend coverage. However, I will continue to do the following as should all BDC investors:

Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile.

Closely monitor your BDCs, including dividend coverage potential and portfolio credit quality.

Establish appropriate price targets based on relative risk and returns (mostly from regular and potential special dividends).

Diversify your BDC portfolio with at least five companies (there are over 50 publicly traded BDCs, please be selective).

Monroe Capital (MRCC) is a good example of why investors should diversify their portfolios and be ready to make changes as companies report results. Last week, MRCC reported continued declines in NAV per share as Rockdale Blackhawk was added to non-accrual as predicted in previous articles.

However, the recent drop in PFLT's stock price is not due to underlying fundamentals, but likely investor expectations of higher yields, which is not necessarily tied to higher expected defaults given the strong economic fundamentals. In fact, there is a good chance that the recent widening of yield spreads will be discussed on the upcoming earnings call as a positive tailwind for new investments and earnings in the coming quarters.

As shown below, the 'BofA Merrill Lynch US Corporate B Index' (Corp B) yield continues to rise and is now at its highest level since November 2016:

Source: FRED

