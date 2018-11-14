Vertex Energy's Hopefully Temporary Disappointments

A path to 30% upside is easily charted. But, the uncertainty related to the acquisition of funding and the increasing debt obligation warrants caution.

The setbacks do seem temporary and there were successes in the results such as a 56% increase in revenue compared to the 2017 third quarter.

It truly works to an investor's advantage to acknowledge when a company both disappoints and succeeds. Depending on expectations, sometimes the successes jump off the page; sometimes the disappointments dominate. I have to admit when I first skimmed Vertex Energy's (VTNR) 2018 third quarter results reported on November 6th, disappointment prevailed.

Expectations

First, I expected the used motor oil (UMO) re-refiner to have wrapped up the private capital transaction to fund unfinished capital projects. In the 2017 fourth quarter earnings call in March, the company first shared it was in conversations with strategic partners. The latest target date shared by the company was the end of summer. In the 2018 second quarter earnings call in August, Vertex hoped to “provide an update soon”.

In this most recent report, Vertex' update was a letdown. The target was pushed to year-end.

“We currently anticipate entering into a transaction by the end of 2018 in order to raise capital for our Heartland and Myrtle Grove facilities."

Vertex intended to use funds to decrease some debt.

“Further, we do expect to recover some of the capital invested in the projects to this point back into our balance sheet.”

So, because the transaction is delayed, higher interest expenses continue to be incurred. And, yet, the probability of acquiring private capital to finance these projects and address debt remains positive.

Secondly, because Vertex tackled a seemingly impossible debt obligation throughout 2015 and 2016, it is disappointing to see its debt obligations inch higher. In the 2018 second quarter, the company owed $15.4 million in long-term debt. That amount increased to $16.7 million in the third quarter. As well, Vertex owed $3.77 million on its revolving note in the second quarter. This increased to $6 million in the third quarter.

As already mentioned, I expect a portion of the private funding to be used to address Vertex' debt. And, yet, management continues to be pleased with the company's debt position.

“The increase has demonstrated that our capital investments have yielded improving returns.”

The third source of disappointment was the net loss reported in the third quarter. In the second quarter, Vertex reaffirmed profitability was in sight.

“And, net income profit should be between $1 million and $2 million dollars.” (emphasis added)

Net income attributable to Vertex Energy of $271.5 thousand in the first half of 2018 meant the company was expecting to deliver at least $730 thousand in the final six months of 2018. Yet, the company reported a net loss of $118.75 thousand (excluding the loss on the change in value of its warrant liability) in the third quarter. For the first nine months, net income now totals only $108.54 thousand.

And, yet, Vertex did not back off its guidance and reaffirmed it not once but twice.

“We remain confident in our guidance for full year 2018. Revenues should be between $170 million and $180 million. Adjusted EBITDA should be between $10 million and $12 million. And net income should be between $1 million and $2 million. We're holding steady with our guidance. Things are trending very positive for the fourth quarter, as we anticipated, and we look forward to closing a really strong year.”

What Went Well

Oil prices are higher compared to 2017. Vertex' revenue in the third quarter improved 56% from $32.5 million to $50.6 million despite year-to-date volumes lagging 2017 volumes for the first nine months. Year-to-date revenue now totals $139 million, aligning well with Vertex' guidance of $170 million to $180 million for the full year.

Refining production at Vertex' Heartland facility improved 16% in the first nine months of 2018 compared to 2017. The company reports the automotive industry is increasing its demand for Group III, or higher-purity, base oils which offer higher margins. On the other hand, a second quarter maintenance turn-around at the Marrero facility was pushed to the third quarter. The impact equated to a $1.5 million loss to gross profit. On a positive note, the facility is poised to take advantage of the Marine Fuel market's shift to a new regulatory standard for ship fuel, IMO 2020. Vertex anticipates the market will shift in the summer of 2019 and expects the product to generate higher margins.

Vertex acquires its feedstock by buying used motor oil from third-party suppliers and by collecting its own through local street collections. The profit margin on collected volume far exceeds the profit margin on purchased UMO from suppliers. The company projected it would be able to collect 30 million gallons in 2018, up from 26 million gallons in 2017. Through the first three quarters, collected volume is 19% greater than the same period in 2017. A 19% increase for the full year would equate to nearly 31 million gallons for 2018.

“Our UMO collection volumes continue to show strong double-digit growth, tracking ahead of projections both in volumes and contribution margins.”

In the 2018 second quarter, operating losses finally gave way to operating income. The third quarter's operating result was also positive even with SG&A expenses and depreciation and amortization creeping higher as compared to the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA through the first nine months totals $8.3 million and, again, aligns well with the projected range of $10 million to $12 million.

Weighing Progress Against Setbacks

So, Vertex' third quarter contained both progress and setbacks, actually typical for many companies. The primary takeaway regarding the setbacks is that they do appear temporary.

The private capital should still emerge by year-end which should address capital project needs as well as pay off some debt. Still, the company's debt obligations are approaching an unwieldy level yet again, especially if the private capital investment were to fall through.

The Marrero turn-around is completed and production volume for Heartland and Marrero has improved year-over-year. An additional $1.5 million in gross profit would not have changed the net loss attributable to Vertex Energy to net income for the first nine months. But, gaining that amount back in the fourth quarter could mean Vertex will hit its guidance (excluding the impact of the warrant liability).

Street collection volumes continue to increase. This should improve gross margin.

Demand for higher-margin products is increasing and should continue to increase into 2019. This has the potential to improve both revenue and gross margin.

Valuation Considerations

Vertex reported its overall volume for the year is down 2% compared to 2017. However, production volume at Heartland and Marrero is up 9% year-to-date compared to the first nine months of 2017. The re-refiner also mentioned it had purchased approximately 65 million gallons of UMO from third-party suppliers and was on track to collect 30 million gallons. Using this data, the company's run rate of aggregated UMO and feedstock for the full year equates to at least 116 million gallons.

In 2017, Vertex re-refined approximately 74 million gallons from an aggregated 103 million gallons of UMO and feedstock. Applying an equal metric of re-refined oil to aggregated oil, production in 2018 should equate to approximately 82 million gallons.

A common valuation method for oil and gas refiners is the price per flowing barrel or the enterprise value to daily production ratio (EV/BOE/D). Converting Vertex' full-year production estimate of 82 million gallons to a daily production ratio equates to 4,992 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

BOE/Day Price per Share Average Outstanding Shares Market Cap Total Debt Cash & Equivalents Enterprise Value 4,992 $1.55 35,144,113 $54,473,375 $22,650,606 $1,840,345 $75,283,636

Thus, at a current price of $1.55, Vertex Energy's EV/BOE/D ratio is approximately 15,080. Compared to leading refiners with EV/BOE/D ratios above 17,500, Vertex Energy is undervalued. If it were valued comparably, its share price would increase over 20% and approach the $1.90 range.

Furthermore, if the private capital transaction completed and the company decreased its short-term debt obligation by just 50% or $4.1 million, fair value for Vertex' shares, based on a EV/BOE/D ratio of 17,500, would jump above $2.00. This corroborates the importance of completing the private capital funding for not only capital improvements but also the health of Vertex' balance sheet.

Summary

So, yes, based on my initial expectations for Vertex Energy in the second half of 2018, the third quarter report was disappointing. Even after diving deeper and validating the setbacks as temporary, I'm left with a renewed sense of caution. A fair portion of the company's near-term potential centers on completing the private capital transaction. In the interim, Vertex' debt obligations have crept higher. It would be much easier to remain optimistic if that debt level had remained stable.

With current market conditions punishing any hint of uncertainty, it was not surprising to see the share price fall 10% on November 13th . But, without the assurance of the private capital, it's difficult to declare this a buying opportunity even though the path to 30% upside is easily charted.

