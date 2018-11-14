Scotts Miracle-Gro Is Working For Cannabis Producers And Trades At Only 2.32x Sales

The sales continued to increase, but less than expected. The company reported net sales of $433 million on September 30, 2018, 15% more than that of 2017.

Source: 8-K

Business

Founded 150 years ago and headquartered in Marysville, Ohio, Scotts Miracle-Gro is manufacturer of branded consumer lawn and garden products. The company owns some of the most well-known brands in the industry including Scotts® and Turf Builder® lawn and grass seed products, LiquaFeed® and Osmocote®1 gardening and landscape products. The image below shows some of these brands, but there are many others:

Source: Company's Website

With that, what investors will appreciate the most are the company's recent acquisitions, which should help Scotts Miracle-Gro become a leader in advanced indoor garden, lighting, and ventilation systems for hydroponic gardening and weed control:

Gavita Holdings B.V.

General Hydroponics, Inc.

Bio-Organic Solutions, Inc.

American Agritech, L.L.C.

Agrolux Holding B.V.

AeroGrow International, Inc.

Can-Filters Group Inc.

Sunlight Supply Inc.

With the recent increase in the amount of cannabis producers and the valuation of some of these companies, Scotts Miracle-Gro should interest marijuana investors. It will be noted later that the company has certain exposure to the cannabis market and does not trade at a very high sales ratio.

Large Increase In The Amount Of Assets Through Acquisitions

Value investors should appreciate the financial shape shown by Scotts Miracle-Gro Company in its last report. As of September 30, 2018, the company released a total amount of assets of $3.054 billion, 11% more than that reported as of September 30, 2017. The increase is due to the acquisition of several companies, including Sunlight for $450 million with $25 million of SMG equity. As a result of the acquisitions, the goodwill increased from $467 million in September 2017 to $543 million in September 2018. The amount of intangibles assets also increased from $748 million to $857 million in the same time period. The company noted in the last earnings call that it expects to achieve 100% of the synergies noted in the announcement. It seems beneficial for shareholders. The lines below provide further details:

Source: Earnings Call

With that, the increase was also due to an increase in the amount of inventories, which is not ideal. The total amount of inventories increased from $407 million in September 2017 to $481 million in September 2018. The image below shows the list of assets:

Source: 8-K

The total amount of liabilities is small, which investors may not appreciate. The company reports $2.694 billion in total liabilities with $1.883 billion in long-term debt, $625 million more than that in September 2017. The company is financing the acquisitions with debt. The image below shows the list of liabilities:

Source: 8-K

What investors should review is the list of contractual obligations. It is shown in the image below. The company has to pay $698 million in three to five years and $919 million in more than five years, which seems a lot of money. Investors need to understand that the company may have some trouble in about three years. Scotts Miracle-Gro may have to sell equity to pay the debt, which may make the stock price decline.

Source: 10-K

Last 10-Q Was Not Perfect

The income statement reported in the last quarter was not that great, and the market reacted to it by pushing the stock price down. The company lost close to 7% as investors got to know that the Scotts Miracle-Gro reported larger than expected losses. The lines below provide further details about the expectations of investors:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The sales continued to increase, but less than expected. The company reported net sales of $433 million on September 30, 2018, 15% more than that of 2017. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2018, the company shows $2.663 billion in total revenues, a bit more than the sales figure on September 30, 2017. The market seemed to expect an increase in sales. Most of it is due to the recent acquisition of Sunlight as reported in the earnings call. The image below provides further details:

Source: Earnings Call

On the bottom line, the situation was worse. The net income declined to -$147 million, far worse than the figure in the three months period ended September 30, 2017, which was equal to -$33 million. For the twelve months period ended September 30, 2018, the company is still profitable at the net income level. However, the decline in the net income is remarkable. The company reports net income of $63 million, far below the $218 million reported in 2017. The image below provides the income statement reported:

Source: 8-K

The most worrying was that the company's subsidiary for cannabis growers, Hawthorne Gardening Co., did not seem to perform as expected in this recent quarter. Hawthorne's sales increased by 20% amounting to $344.9 million. However, excluding acquisitions, the amount of sales declined by 27% y/y. With that, the management is still very optimistic about the performance in the year 2019:

Source: Earnings Call

43% Increase In The Cash Flow From Operations In the Last Two Years

Shareholders of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company should have appreciated the results released in the last two years. The company released an increase of 11.4% in the total net sales amounting to $2.642 billion for the year ended September 30, 2017, as compared to that of 2015. Additionally, the gross profit margin seems quite satisfactory. Keep in mind that the gross profit in 2017 was equal to $972 million. Additionally, it is also quite beneficial that the net income in the last three years has been positive, and the company showed 36% increase in net income amounting to $218 million in 2017. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: 10-K

The cash flow statement is also quite beneficial. The company has reported 43% increase in CFO in the last two years amounting to $354 million in 2017. Value investors should really appreciate the cash flow statement shown in the image below:

Source: 10-K

Valuation

With 55.43 million shares outstanding at $76, the market capitalization equals $4.212 billion. Deducting cash of $33 million and adding debt of $2.015 billion, the enterprise value equals $6.194 billion. With revenues of $2.663 billion, the company trades at 2.32x sales, which seems too low.

Investors don't seem to understand that the company's subsidiary Hawthorne Gardening works directly for cannabis growers. If cannabis growth continues to increase in Canada and the United States, Hawthorne and its owner, Scotts Miracle-Gro, should benefit from it. The image below shows further details on this revenue growth:

Source: 8-K

Many cannabis producers trade at more than 60x sales. Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) trades at 85x sales with 88% revenue growth, Aphria Inc. (APHA) trades at 81x sales with 104% revenue growth, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) trades at 93x sales with 218% revenue growth. They show revenue growth of more than 80%. Thus, it makes sense that they trade at a large valuation. With that, Scotts Miracle-Gro has exposure to this market, and according to the last 10-K, it is also growing revenues at more than 10% y/y. With this in mind, 2.32x sales seems a small ratio. The company is working directly with cannabis producers, so its ratio should be somewhat close.

Share Repurchase Program

Since 2014, the company has been acquiring a large amount of its own shares. This means that the management believes that the shares are undervalued. It seems beneficial. In addition, as the company buys stock, it creates stock demand, which could push the stock price up. The lines below provide further details on the share repurchase program:

Source: 10-K

The chart below shows how the company has diminished the number of shares outstanding as it bought out stock in the open market.

Source: YCharts

Conclusion

A bad quarter should not distract investors. Scotts Miracle-Gro has reported a sales increase in previous years and should continue if the cannabis business keeps growing. The market does not seem to understand that Scotts Miracle-Gro trades too low at 2.32x sales. The company is working for cannabis producers, which trade at more than 60x sales. There cannot be so much difference between the clients and Scotts Miracle-Gro. In addition, the company believes that the shares are undervalued as there is a share repurchase program that commenced in 2014. It could make the stock demand increase and push the share price up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.