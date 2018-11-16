Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps JSD: 7.85% Yield Plus Protection From Higher Rates At An Anomalous Discount To NAV

The fund we highlight has a large discount to NAV which we think has all the hallmarks for mean reversion.

While there are risks to the floating rate loan market, we think the cycle still has legs and the current volatility is presenting opportunity.

Floating rate loans are similar to high yield ("junk") bonds but have a coupon payment that adjusts with interest rates on a quarterly (typically) basis. We are clearly in, and have been for over two years, a rising interest rate environment. Shortly after the Brexit vote, global interest rates hit their low point with the U.S. ten-year treasury rate falling to an all-time* low of 1.37%.

At about that time, our marketplace service Yield Hunting, instituted a "three-legged stool" strategy meant to combat rising rates. The stool consisted of floating rate securities, short-duration high yield, and hedged core fixed income.

The goal of the strategy was to guard against rising interest rates but still participate in the bond market. At the time, many were shifting their bond allocations to equities as "there was no alternative" a.k.a. "TINA". Instead of taking on significantly more risk by overweighting equities, we simply allocated to areas of fixed income that had the best risk-return characteristics assuming a rising interest rate regime. In other words, we used the asset sub-class as a strategic allocation in our portfolio.

Today, our Core Portfolio still has a significant overweight to these securities using closed-end funds. It really wasn't until late last year and early this year that we began adding to floating rate CEFs in earnest. That is largely because of the repricings that were occurring in the space. A repricing is similar to refinancing your mortgage. You replace your existing loan with another at a lower interest rate. In the floating rate space, companies were "refinancing" heir loan for a lower spread, hurting CEF net investment income production.

A floating rate loan is one that resets the interest component either on a quarterly, semi-annual, or annual schedule. The typical duration of a fund that owns only floating rate securities that reset on a quarterly basis would then be 0.25 years. Most of the time these securities are non-investment grade and compete heavily with the high yield bond market.

When comparing the yield to the interest rate risk, float-rate loans are in a world of their own (as indicated by the chart above). The real risk to a floating rate loan investor is credit risk. As we noted earlier, these are typically issued by non-investment grade issuers that may not have been able to issue to the high yield bond market. Think about that for a moment. They could not issue "junk" debt. Thus they are forced to go down another layer and issue floating rate that is then senior on their capital structure.

The most common piece of knowledge individual investors know about bonds are that rising interest equal falling prices. In rising interest rates, people shun bonds thinking there is no money to be made. However, as the chart below shows, floating rate and non-traditional bond sectors (along with short-term high yield) tend to perform well during rising rate environments.

The case for floating rate is fairly straightforward:

Attractive historical risk-adjusted return profile

Default rates are at low levels compared to historical averages

Relatively high historical recovery rates in the event of default assisted by high place on capital structure.

Very short duration asset- no interest rate risk

There are a few reasons why some of these previously important factors bear watching. For one, the high recovery rates will not likely recur in the next downturn as loans today have fewer covenants and less 'back up' on the capital structure.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps (NYSE:JSD)

This is one of the five funds that Nuveen offers with a similar but slightly different investment style. The others are:

Nuveen Senior Income (NSL)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income (JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity (JRO)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income (JQC)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps (JSD)

The funds all have about 80%+ of their net assets in floating rate securities of some variation though some focus more on senior loans while others simply have an emphasis on the floating rate aspect of the security. JSD and JQC also use credit default swaps in an effort to reduce the credit risk of the portfolio.

Fund description:

The fund's objective is first and foremost, current income with a secondary objective for capital appreciation. The fund will typically invest at least 80% of assets, at the time of purchase, in loans or securities that are senior to its common equity in the capital structure. The fund invests at least 70% of its "Managed Assets" in adjustable rate corporate debt instruments, including senior secured loans, second lien loans and other adjustable rate corporate debt instruments. Up to 30% of the fund's "Managed Assets" may include other types of debt instruments or short positions consisting primarily of high yield debt. The fund maintains a portfolio with an average duration that does not exceed two years. The fund uses leverage of approximately 37.2%.

Fund Characteristics:

The fund is relatively small at $290M in total managed assets but it does have a moderate amount of liquidity at 48K share traded daily. The fund is levered by ~37%. The effective duration of the fund is approximately half a year when accounting for the leverage.

Most of the exposure is U.S. but the fund does carry nearly one-quarter of the portfolio outside of the country. However, all of those positions are dollar-denominated so you do not have true currency exposure.

The total fee structure is 3.02% though approximately half of that figure is the cost of leverage in the fund. The current yield of nearly 8% is NET of those fees which is a common misconception by investors.

For a non-investment grade fund, the credit quality is hugging the higher quality end of the spectrum. 37% of the fund is in the highest rung of the non-investment grade ladder with another 38% in the second highest (single B). They even have over 12% in investment grade loans and bonds.

The funds ended the third quarter with large cash positions (over 2% of the portfolio for JSD). The largest holding is Albertsons LLC grocery chain at just over 3%.

My main concern about the fund is the exposure to the communications services sector. To us, that is one thing we look for when assessing potential risks. There are a number of reasons why that is, but the most pressing item is the amount of disruption hitting the space. Centurylink (CTL) and Sprint (S), and Frontier Communications (FTR) are all top 15 holdings. That is offset by the fact that those positions are relatively small with Centurylink being the largest at 1.24% and Frontier at 0.86%. Lastly, they own bonds from Intelsat Luxembourg SA which they purchased at a large discount to par. The bonds are low-rated with S&P rating them D and Moody's Ca, very close to the lowest level of junk.

From their recent commentary:

Specific holdings that contributed positively to performance were the bonds of Intelsat Jackson Holdings, S.A. Intelsat operates the world's largest satellite services operation. A number of positive catalysts drove Intelsat's bonds higher, including a strong earnings announcement and a capital expenditure reduction earlier in 2018 as well as a successful contract win to expand 4G LTE services within the United States. Most recently, the company has garnered positive support from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regarding their plan to support the deployment of 5G wireless connectivity by monetizing some of their spectrum rights. The market has attributed meaningful value to Intelsat's spectrum rights, allowing the company to raise equity recently to refinance some of its capital structure. Also contributing to performance were the bonds of California Resources Corporation (CRC). CRC has successfully improved its liquidity profile via a number of financing transactions, and has also benefitted from a backdrop of higher energy prices. Lastly, contributing to performance were the loans of Cumulus Media. Cumulus is the third largest radio operator in the U.S. and filed for bankruptcy in 2017. Following its emergence from bankruptcy, the company now has an improved capital structure that should assist the issuer going forward.

Fundamentals

When assessing the quality of a specific closed-end fund, analyzing the fundamentals is essential. We look at many factors including the trends in EPS and UNII. The current coverage ratio for JSD is now at 99%, about the same level as it was in June. UNII remains negative though has stabilized.

The fund cut the distribution back in July with a relatively small 2.35% decrease in the payout. Coverage rebounded from the low in April as they recovered from a default in the portfolios.

We started jumping into floating rate more in earnest in late spring and early summer as repricings in the floating rate space subsided and defaults collapsed to post-recession lows. With that risk significantly reduced, we saw an opportunity to add floating rate exposure at opportunistic discounts.

Technicals

On the technical side, we look at momentum of the NAV. For most of the year, the NAV was in a nice steady upward trend. In October, it declined as floating rate finally felt the pain being applied to the rest of the market. Most of the loans within the portfolio go untraded most months - but a third party evaluates pricing of "like securities" to assess current valuations on lower liquidity investments. As equities and eventually high yield securities rolled over in late September and early October, those marks effected the prices of floating rate loans sending the NAVs lower.

We do think this could eventually reverse once the market heals a bit and credit spreads return to where they were in August. The high yield market was already seeing this with spreads falling from the interim high set on October 26th at 3.85%. By last Thursday, it was already down to 3.52%, down about 33 bps and about half of the increase realized in October.

In the interim, the discount has blown out to nearly 10% as investors flee risky assets. The NAV, however, is fairly stagnant over the last year but did see some weakness in the market swoon of October.

The one-year z-score is now down to -2.90, indicating a very cheap valuation to the shares. At a 10% discount, the fund is trading well below the levels of the last year. This despite the NAV rising over 5.83% (while price has lagged well behind at +1.73%).

A small arbitrage opportunity also exists between the similar but not exactly mirrors of each other. All five funds have VERY similar top 5 holdings and all five have similar coverage ratios. The spread between the highest and lowest coverage ratio fund is just 3%. All five hover right around 100% coverage of the distribution. JSD though yields almost 60 bps more than the other three more pure floating rate funds and nearly 200 bps more than JQC, which has struggled in recent years.

Conclusion

One of the reasons for the share weakness may be one of the portfolio managers stepping down as of September 30th- Gunther Stein was the chief investment officer and chief executive officer of Nuveen's Symphony sub-advising team. The press release stated he will depart for both business and personal reasons but has made no other professional plans.

Many people do not like when an analyst or portfolio manager leaves preferring to sell. Institutional managers often re-allocate when this happens as well. We do not foresee this as a big deal given the team-based approach to the investment strategy and security selection at Nuveen and on the specific fund we are discussing.

The strong discount is likely to see some mean reversion once we pass the tax loss harvesting season. While the fund is up YTD on both price and NAV, there are people who likely purchased at a lower price at various times throughout the year generating a capital loss (even if total return is positive). In late December and January, we typically see a rally with discounts closing materially.

One step we would like to see management consider is the merging of the five funds into one larger, floating rate offering that would offer up scale and lower shareholder cost. Nuveen does this often and recently merged their two Build America Bond funds. This could create one massive floating rate fund that would see increased liquidity and likely a tighter discount.

For those looking to hedge their interest rate exposure, pairing something like JSD with their munis, which have much higher credit quality but significant interest rate risk, may make sense. JSD appears attractively positioned for a rebound in the discount while it pays you nearly 8%. We think we could see a twelve month total return close to, or possibly in excess of, 10%.

