Interactive Brokers - U.S. Fixed Income Calendar: The Week Ahead (Nov 12 - 16)

Elsewhere, 21st Century Fox will hold its annual shareholder meeting, and retailers Macy's, Home Depot and Walmart will be among the firms to announce earnings as the season winds down.

Investors will also get an update on inflation, as well as fresh petroleum supply figures and crude oil stocks, amid recent oil price volatility.

Highlights include a barrage of speakers from the Federal Reserve Bank, including from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, as well as congressional testimony from Vice Chair Randal Quarles.

The U.S. calendar will be buzzing with economic activity, corporate events, and earnings in the week ahead.

Interactive Brokers senior market analyst Steven Levine provides some highlights for what to look for in the week beginning Nov. 12.

Note: This material was originally published on IBKR Traders' Insight on November 12, 2018.

