Trupanion: NAIC Suggests Investigations Into Veterinarian Solicitation

As a result, in my opinion, all 50 states will likely need to evaluate the regulation of pet insurance and pet insurance carriers.

State Regulators have begun the process of ramping up the regulation of the Pet insurance business. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), has released a white paper titled, “A Regulator’s Guide to Pet Insurance” (LINK). The report, written with input from state regulators, raises specific concerns about unlicensed veterinarians marketing pet insurance and states that there is a need for additional regulatory action.

The report provides an in-depth review of the pet insurance market and then, under the heading of “REGULATORY CONCERNS,” under the subheading "Use of Nonlicensed Producers to Market and Sell Pet Insurance" it states (p.37):

“Additional insurance departments have found that some pet insurance products are being marketed through unlicensed producers, including veterinarians. In some instances, veterinarians and their staff are incentivized to market specific products with potential for rewards like gift cards, products or even paid vacations. Use of non-licensed personnel for the marketing of insurance products creates a need for additional regulatory investigations and may result in insurer examination.”

Solicitation, Solicitation, Solicitation...

To be clear, although the incentives through Trupanion’s vet rewards program may have made things worse, NAIC seems to have concerns about veterinarians soliciting insurance products on Trupanion’s behalf with, or without, these kickbacks. Therefore, Trupanion’s recent decision to end its veterinary rewards program, does not alleviate this new regulatory risk. More broadly the type of marketing highlighted yesterday in, "Trupanion: NAIC To Address Pet Insurance This Weekend" is considered solicitation and could be directly addressed after this paper.

If NAIC takes action to prohibit the “use of non-licensed personnel for the marketing of insurance products,” we believe it will be extremely costly and disruptive to Trupanion’s business to get into compliance. According to the Form 10Q Veterinarians drive a majority of the company’s new subscriptions and we question whether Trupanion will be able to sufficiently ensure vets always comply with these laws while they discuss insurance in their exam rooms. Certainly, more intrusive efforts will be required than the “What You Should Know” document that Trupanion produced for veterinarians last week.

Note: Trupanion’s November, 1st 8-k about the conclusion of their vet rewards program states, “This program does not incentivize enrollments.” However, the report excerpt above makes it clear that NAIC thinks rewards programs writ large pose a regulatory concern.

Where Would The NAIC Get The Impression That Vets Are Soliciting for TRUP?

Lets peruse the internet...

In the screen shot above the veterinarian clinic not only endorses a specific insurance carrier but also discusses key aspects of the insurance contract itself: "Trupanion covers 90% of the ACTUAL BILL for accident and illness claims (after exam fee and optional deductible)."

This is but one example of veterinarian clinics unknowingly breaking solicitation and marketing laws on behalf of TRUP. The Veterinarian Information Network published this article last week highlighting the issue via this quote, "It sounds like ... we should make clients aware of pet insurance but not recommend any particular pet insurance. I had no idea that that was illegal, or that we were selling insurance."

To be clear - I believe that regulators are concerned that any given individual policy is not necessarily the best product for the consumer (either now or in the future), which is why these products are traditionally solicited and sold through licensed professionals who are required to understand the nuances of the financial contract. Nationwide agrees that soliciting and marketing policies via unlicensed producers (veterinarians) and clerks will result in greater confusion among consumers and lead to dissatisfaction (see point 8 below).

Source: NAIC Meeting Materials Linked Above

What's the Process?

NAIC’s Property and Casualty Insurance Committee released the report yesterday. This opened a 30-day public comment period and we understand the report will be a topic of discussion during NAIC’s Fall 2018 National Meeting, November 15-18.

Who Wrote This White Paper?

Report was drafted with input from the 15 state regulators that make up NAIC's Property and Casualty Insurance Committee. Membership of this Committee includes regulators from the following states: Illinois, West Virginia, Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota.

Just states that the members of the Committee represent comprise 22% of the 2017 premiums written by TRUP in 2017.

The NAIC pet insurance white paper will be presented by the Deputy Commission of Lousiana's Department of Insurance to state regulators from across the country during the NAIC Fall Meeting on Saturday, November 17, 2018. (LINK)

What is the NAIC and Why do We Care?

NAIC is the national group of state insurance regulators which is charged with setting national standards for insurance laws. The drafting of this report included input from a diverse group of states. It is now clear that many state regulators beyond Washington and Colorado have concerns about this industry and the process to establish new regulations for pet insurance, including specifically the marketing by unlicensed veterinarians, is now underway.

Conclusion

As expected, regulatory scrutiny of Trupanion’s business practices has now reached a level well beyond any single state. A nationwide multi-state regulatory realignment is going to directly challenge the structure of company's sales funnel. Even if Trupanion is able to secure a settlement with Washington state, further fundamental changes to regulatory landscape and Trupanion’s pet acquisition model are moving forward.

Regardless of these regulatory hurdles the company is simply overvalued in my mind, I still believe that $10/share is a generous price target for TRUP.

