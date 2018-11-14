Market Volatility Bulletin: Slip N' Slide

VVIX is calm, and the roll yield between spot VIX and the VX futures makes long vol a decent play.

US stocks worked for gains, but slumped into mild losses as the day carried on.

Market Intro

CNBC: Tuesday Close

Price action was on the sloppy side on Tuesday for US stocks (SPY, DIA, IWM). For once, the Nasdaq (QQQ) held its own, and the other indexes weighed more heavily. Spot VIX was relatively unchanged for the day.

Econoday Economic Calendar: Truncated

Wednesday we have comments from Chair Powell, as well as the CPI print.

Certainly, this carries the earmarks for potential large moves in bond yields, which in turn could contribute to volatility in a host of other markets (stocks (ACWI), oil (USO), the dollar (UUP)).

Thoughts On Volatility

There is much to be said for the fact that “forward guidance” hosted a very long period of low volatility. Even “data dependent” was in practice interpreted as “we’ll refrain from hiking at the first hint of trouble.”

Now, central banks may be injecting less in the way of certainty into financial markets, and US equity vol is approaching its long run average.

Remember that junk bonds hit a pretty real ugly patch starting in mid 2015. Granted, there was once again quite a bit of help from the Fed in terms of delaying rate hikes, but they rallied quite hard.

It would be strange to me to think of “the collapse” of investment grade debt preceding fall-out in the junk space (not that Mr. Minerd precludes such a sequence).

I’ll once again bring up the period from a few years back. Between December 2014 and June 2016, the market went almost nowhere, but bucked around a heck of a lot. It was all volatility and very little return (at least, not unless you count the dividend). It’s reasonably possible we’re in a similar pocket now. Back then, we saw mostly low volatility, but with some very real jerks and fits higher.

The true vol crush didn’t begin until just after Brexit.

Term Structure

Most implied and realized vol markets are reasonably tightly clustered at present. One interpretation of this is that the alignment of these metrics suggests that we’re in for more of the same in terms of the volatility landscape: high but not cataclysmic.

I find it interesting that, despite yesterday’s SPX dump and the failed attempt to regain some ground on Tuesday, the VIX9D is still printing below 20 – quite close to HV10. Partly this could be due to Thanksgiving week being notoriously quiet in terms of market action.

The VVIX is at moderate levels still, and kept its cool during the day’s sell-off. The range for the VIX was tight, which is in keeping with the contained action of spot VIX itself.

UVXY gained some ground on Tuesday, and lost most of it in the aftermarket. The loss on the product due to the 1.5x leverage between late October and November 8 was pretty steep. The term structure is flat, and the roll yield favors vol longs (VXX, TVIX).

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

Anything is possible. I’ll go out on a limb and say that $1000 is not going to happen. When you sell call spreads, though, I know that it can certainly feel that way, Fadertrader. With trader’s luck, I suppose maybe the price goes up to $74.99

Thank you for reading.

Please consider following.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long timeframe, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.