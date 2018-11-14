All Good News For Teva's Biosimilars As Sandoz Drops Out

Teva's (TEVA) fundamentals are improving and the latest developments with its biosimilars could finally push the company back into growth. The stock has now rallied over 100% since bottoming, and that trend looks likely to continue over the long term. The world’s largest generic drug company had a bit of a scare these last few years, but the future looks bright.

Before we get to biosimilars, for a company that’s over 100% leveraged debt to market cap, its debt position is actually pretty sound. Keep in mind that its leverage is largely due to the stock’s collapse since 2015. At average 2016 share price levels its leverage would only be about 60%, which is pretty reasonable. Also, check page 77 of its latest quarterly report. Only about $500 million of its nearly $30 billion in total debt is floating rate debt. The rest has a maximum interest rate of 6.75%, most of it due after 2023. Considering the 30Y mortgage rate just hit 5.15% and two years ago it was only 3.6%, then at this rate, in 2 years Teva will be paying a bargain rate on the vast majority of its remaining debt, even the high interest debt.

Over $18 billion of Teva’s $30 billion in debt is dollar-denominated and the dollar looks to have topped in January 2017. Rising rates and a falling dollar would only help Teva repay what it owes. Look for interest expense to start decreasing as a percentage of expenses over the next 5 years.

Now, what happened this week in Teva's biosimilar situation is big news. Only 9 biosimilars have been approved by the FDA since the advent of biosimilars. It is a largely untapped market, and nobody knows how effectively biosimilars will disrupt current blockbusters. Neither do I, but nevertheless, let’s make some conservative assumptions.

After two disappointing Complete Response Letters directed at manufacturing shortfalls for Teva’s Korean partner Celltrion’s biosimilar Herceptin and Rituxan candidates (CT-P6 and CT-P10), investors began to sour on the prospects. But since then, it’s been all good news for these biosimilars, whose original competitors are two of the best selling drugs ever for Pharma giant Roche (RHHBY). Not only was biosimilar Rituxan voted for approval unanimously, but a potential competitor from Sandoz has been buried. This will give biosimilar Rituxan first-to-market advantage.

We don’t know about CT-P6 (biosimilar Herceptin) yet specifically, but word should be coming out on that shortly, as a new application was submitted back in June following the disappointing CRL and the FDA has 6 months to review resubmission following manufacturing shortfalls. Here we’re not talking about drugs that would take years to commercialize. We’re talking about major blockbusters with definable price discounts that health systems should begin to take advantage of rather quickly.

Biosimilar Rituxan will be priced around 30% lower than Roche’s branded Rituxan, with all the data showing that the biosimilar is noninferior to the brand name. Based on that rubric, we can expect biosimilar Herceptin to be priced in a similar range, about 30% below the current branded price. Taking those numbers as a base, here’s what we can expect, eventually, from sales of both.

Together in 2017, Rituxan and Herceptin sold about $14.35B (page 7). Let’s assume that both biosimilars take 50% market share over time. Add in the 30% discount and that means that both drugs can aim for $4 – $5 billion in annual sales once the biosimilars catch on. Divide that in half again for potential competition, which may or may not materialize, and we’re looking at a minimum of between $2 and $2.5 billion in annual revenue coming in for these biosimilars. We have to divide it in half again because Teva will be splitting profits with Celltrion on the sale of these products according to an agreement signed in 2016, which means in the end about $1 billion conservatively in revenue at peak. These are two drugs that markets thought would lose out on being first to market while Sandoz was progressing nicely. Instead, what ended up happening was that Sandoz has dropped out, and Teva/Celltrion look like they will be unchallenged, at least initially.

Meanwhile, Teva appears to be showing initial success with its new migraine drug Ajovy, only on the market for 6 weeks now with prescriptions up 320% from week 1 to week 4. Copaxone sales, its flagship branded multiple sclerosis drug, have finally stopped declining.

Source: Teva Investor Presentation

The question with Copaxone was never whether it would decline but by how much and for how long. It appears that the skid has stopped and Teva’s revenue from Copaxone should be in the vicinity of $600M a quarter, give or take a few million. Now that Copaxone sales haven’t fallen significantly since the beginning of the year, we can assume they are more or less stable and that any further declines will be immaterial. From here on out, we can expect the gains from Ajovy to outpace the losses for Copaxone and for Teva’s branded segment to grow from here overall.

Further, there is the fast uptake of tardive dyskinesia drug Austedo, which is already on pace to sell $250M for 2019 (see presentation link above) and is projected to be blockbuster by 2023. Now all Teva needs to start firing on all cylinders is for generic drug prices to stabilize. We should see over the next 4 quarters whether this is happening.

If we look at the degree to which Teva has declined from its peak, considering the numbers it looks overdone. Teva is down 66% since its peak in 2015, and though much of that decline was justified, still top line revenue is up 14% since 2015. If Teva still had a pressing need to sell off more assets to pay off more debt then that would be one thing, but it looks like the debt situation is under control with the vast majority of that debt being fixed rate. The emergency looks to be over and now it’s time for the company to stabilize and start growing again. We should see that reflected in its stock price, as indeed we are already witnessing. The uptrend should continue.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TEVA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.