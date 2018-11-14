Biotech Bio Series #4: Regeneron Is Not Done

This is the fourth article of the Biotech Bio Series. Big pharma and biotechnology is one of the most exciting sectors in the world today, researching and developing drugs that allow all of us to live longer than ever before. For companies behind this innovation, the approval of one drug may create a future pharmaceutical powerhouse. But a failed clinical trial can also easily lose billions of investor dollars and years of hard work.

In the Biotech Bio Series, I will analyze both biotech and pharmaceutical companies, with a focus on large-cap stocks, for the strength of their pipeline, financial health, and current portfolio of drugs. As the Value Growth Master, I will be looking for companies with strong future growth potentials that are trading at conservative price levels.

Regeneron (REGN) has skyrocketed ever since its blockbuster eye drug, Eylea, was approved back in 2011. Over that period, its stock is up a remarkable 550%. However, with all the market volatility this year, it has not performed as well and is down 10% so far. But that does not mean its business is slowing down. Despite stock struggles, the underlying company has continued to report solid financial results each and every quarter. In its most recent 3rd quarter earnings, it reported total revenues of a record $1.663 billion, up 11% from 2017. This lead to quarterly income of $675.5 million, or $5.87 per share, up 53% and 47% respectively. These gains were driven by its two main commercialized drugs, Eylea and Dupixent, who both continue to gain market share and approval in new indications. This article will focus on these important assets, and the growth that they can still provide for the company moving forward.

Eylea Still The Market Leader

Eylea is the currently Regeneron’s main revenue driver, and is still growing fast. After it was first approved in 2011 for treatment of Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet AMD), Eylea reached blockbuster status just two years later in 2013. In the most recent quarter, it reached another milestone by surpassing $1 billion in quarterly US sales for the first time. This is significant because REGN only has complete rights to profits of Eylea in the US. It has to profit-share with Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) for sales in foreign markets--excluding Japan where it receives royalties from Santen (OTC:SNPHF)--under terms of a prior agreement. Globally, total sales reached $1.68 billion, an increase of 11% YOY. However, while Eylea sales continue to grow, the rate at which it does so has begun to slow down. As seen from the chart below, sales seem to be flattening out in the recent years.

Source: Regeneron Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference Presentation

Eylea is still growing by double digits, but some investors have become worried whether this product can help sustain REGN’s growth into the future. It can, and here’s how.

The first growth opportunity is through expansion into more flexible formulations and dosing schedules. Earlier in August of this year, Eylea’s supplemental biologics license application, or sBLA, for a 12-week dosing schedule was approved by the FDA. This gives patients even more flexibility when undergoing treatment and can be a strong selling point for this drug against other competitors treating Wet AMD. Just for background, here is a simple description of this disease and how Eylea treats it. Wet AMD occurs when unhealthy VEGF signal proteins produce weak blood vessels behind the eye. These vessels then hemorrhage blood, scarring the retina and causing blindness. Eylea falls under a category of drugs known as anti-VEGF agents, which work to treat Wet AMD by preventing the creation of new blood vessels behind the retina, a layer known as the choroid, and thus preventing leakage of blood into the retina. Eylea is not the only anti-VEGF on the market; Lucentis, produced by Genentech (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Novartis (NVS) is its main competitor. It is however, the most patient friendly. Eylea is the only anti-VEGF drug with dosing schedules available in intervals of 4, 8, and 12 weeks. For many patients, this convenience often ends up as the deciding factor over which treatment to choose. This is part of the reason why Regeneron has been able to capture 70% of the US anti-VEGF market 7 years after its launch. And it wants to be even better in this area of strength. Regeneron believes a higher dosage version may make this product even better, so it is advancing a new formulation of Eylea into clinical trials in 2019.

The second growth opportunity is through approval in new indications, with one main area being diabetic retinopathy. Diabetic retinopathy occurs when high blood sugar levels cause damage to blood vessels in the retina, which like in Wet AMD, can swell and leak, causing vision complications. Often, this damage ultimately results in blindness. This is a big problem, and growing concern because of the skyrocketing number of diabetics in our world. In fact, the CDC reported that in 2017, 30.3 million people in the US (1 in 10) had Type 1 or 2 diabetes while 84.1 million (nearly 1 in 3), had pre-diabetes. Meanwhile worldwide, 415 million have diabetes and that number is projected to rise to a whopping 642 million by 2040. The significance of these gloomy numbers becomes clear when put into context. Diabetic retinopathy has now grown to be the leading cause of blindness here in the US. Unfortunately, there is currently no reliable treatment option and standard-of-care mainly consists of changes to your diet or laser surgery. Clearly, there is a need for a different treatment option.

Regeneron is ready to fill this demand. In its Phase 3 study dubbed PANORAMA, Eylea proved its efficacy in treating diabetic retinopathy. Remarkably, after just 1 year of treatment, over 65% of patients experienced a 2-step or greater improvement on the diabetic retinopathy severity scale. Considering the scale has just 5 categories, ranging from very mild to very severe, this is a drastic change. Placebo meanwhile, recorded only a 15% improvement rate among patients. In addition, Eylea also reduced the amount of vision-threatening complications by 82% to 85% and decreased the buildup of fluid in the retina by 68% to 74%. These are all very promising results that suggest Eylea is truly what patients suffering from diabetic retinopathy desperately need. Regeneron has already filed their sBLA in this indication and expects a decision in May, 2019.

If approved, the new patient population Eylea will gain will no doubt reignite growth in this vital product. The diabetic retinopathy market is forecasted to be worth over $10 billion by 2025, a large amount that may in the end be too conservative considering the rising rates of diabetes around the world. Expansion into important indications like these is how growth will be sustained long-term and the way Eylea can become a near $7 billion a year drug for Regeneron.

Dupixent Sales Are Ready To Explode

Dupixent is currently Regeneron’s second most valuable drug but is equally, if not more so, important to the future of Regeneron. In fact, Evaluate Pharma predicts it to reach $8 billion in annual sales by 2024 and overtake Eylea to become the 8th bestselling drug in the world (Eylea in 2024 is projected to be 9th). Dupixent is co-developed with Sanofi (SNY) and the two share worldwide profits of this drug. In Q3, sales recorded by Sanofi reached $262.6 million, almost tripling YOY. Sales have nicely rebounded from earlier this year, when it reported a disappointing $132 million in revenue during Q1. This worried investors and sent the stock down to a 52-week low near $280. But those fears have largely been settled and shares are comfortably above those levels.

Dupixent was first approved in 2017 for moderate to severe eczema, otherwise known as atopic dermatitis, and became the first biologic to be approved in this indication. It was an immediate success and ever since launch, it has consistently outperformed competitors. This is made clear when its total prescription volume is compared with two competitors. Taltz is manufactured by by Eli Lilly (LLY) and Cosentyx is by Novartis.

Source: Regeneron Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference Presentation

Now over a year later, as reflected by refill rates, demand still remains strong. Dupixent has seen continuous sequential double-digit growth and on average, receives 550 new patient starts per week.

Atopic dermatitis is a very valuable market and approval in this indication alone may give Dupixent blockbuster status in just a few years. However, it is not enough to drive the long-term growth Regeneron knows it can acheive. Additionally, formidable competitors are looming. The most glaring fear is Abbvie’s (ABBV) upadacitinib As I described in “Biotech Bio Series #3: Should You Buy The Dip On AbbVie?”, this drug has also shown to be very effective in treatment of atopic dermatitis, so much so that it was granted breakthrough therapy designation by the FDA. Right now, Phase 3 trials are underway. It still may be a while before upadacitinib is approved and commercialized, but REGN cannot be fully dependent on this indication for long-term success.

This is why it has been focused on expanding beyond this first disease area. And it did that in a big way. In October, Dupixent was approved in 2 main areas of asthma. First was for use in moderate and severe asthma patients over the age of 12 with eosinophilic phenotype. The second was for use in patients (age 12+ as well) dependent on oral cortico-steroids, regardless of phenotype. In both of these cases, Dupixent is the only biologic on the market. It launched just a few weeks ago here in the US and the team of Regeneron/Sanofi is just in the early stages of commercializing this product. Asthma is a huge disease area with many patients who are in desperate need of a better treatment for their condition. Dupixent has almost unlimited potential and once it gets off the ground, results will be incredible.

Regeneron has already identified a target market of an estimated 775,000 to 900,000 patients they believe will be suitable to use biologics like Dupixent as a treatment option. Today, just 11% of these deemed suitable currently use biologics, and most are using aging medicines like Genentech and Novartis’s Xolair, which was first approved back in 2003. 25% to 30% of this patient group currently use oral cortico-steroids as their therapy option. Dupixent is an effective alternative for these patients, and convincing them to move off the traditional therapy of steroids and to a new biologic therapy will be key to its success. Here, a little bit of simple math can express how much opportunity Dupixent has to grow. If eventually, just half of these patients who are currently dependent on cortico-steroids switch to Dupixent, that leads us to a patient count of around 125,000. Using a list price of $37,000 per year, the current price of Dupixent treatment for eczema, that translates to about $4.6 billion in gross revenue each year.

Granted there are many limitations to this rough calculation. Hardly anyone in our healthcare system pays list price for a drug and discounts of 20% or more are not uncommon. Additionally, the price for Dupixent in asthma is still under negotiation with multiple payers. Although I don’t expect it to be the case, the final price may be significantly different than the $37,000 per year I used in this model. Finally, and most importantly of all, there is no guarantee that it will capture this many patients. Changing customary actions are hard, even though using steroids to treat asthma is far from an ideal solution. Still, the calculation above shows how lucrative of a product this very well may be. But also remember that Dupixent’s drug profile extends beyond cortico-steroid dependent patients. If all things go right, they will be able to expand outside of that niche and capture many other types of patients in other asthma categories. If that occurs, the possibilities will truly become endless and $4.6 billion annually may end up being just be the tip of the iceberg. This is why some analysts are chalking up $10+ billion peak sales estimates for Dupixent. Not everyone is so optimistic though, and most analysts peg its peak sales lower, including Evaluate Pharma mentioned earlier expecting $8 billion. I believe true sales will be near there, but leaning towards the higher end of the spectrum. This is because despite worries, Dupixent still faces little competition and no direct challengers at this point.

A deciding factor in Dupixent’s ultimate market success hinges on whether Regeneron is able to convince specialists who prescribe Dupixent, pulmonologists and allergists, to prescribe it in a first-line setting. Accomplishing this goal is no easy task, but management is aided by the fact Dupixent was already approved in atopic dermatitis. Over the past year it has built a solid reputation for itself and many allergists are already familiar with this drug. Some of these same doctors are treating asthma patients, so when it comes time to recommend a treatment option, they are already aware of the effects of Dupixent and whether or not it is suitable for their patient’s use. For pulmonologists and other specialists not yet familiar with Dupixent, Regeneron is working with them directly to help them understand its unique profile.

Other Pipeline Assets

Beyond Eylea and Dupixent, Regeneron actually has a portfolio of 5 other approved drugs. They include Arcalyst, which is solely owned, and Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayp, and Zaltrap, all of which are made in collaboration with Sanofi. Most of these are rather new and with the exception of Arcalyst and Zaltrap (and of course Eylea), REGN’s entire approved drug portfolio is less than 3 years old. As such, only a few indications have been approved. As time passes, and clinical study results come in, likely more will get approved in key areas. Dupixent, for example, is also being studied in a multitude of other areas from COPD to peanut allergies. Regeneron’s growth is upcoming, rather than already happened.

Regeneron’s research department is also one of the strongest and most respected in the industry. It continues to develop promising new drug candidates and in this year alone, has advanced 4 new molecules into development. It is well on its way to meet its ambitious goal of developing 6 novel molecules in 2018. This in-house innovation means that REGN does not have to rely on acquisitions to fuel growth, unlike other biotech giants. Some notable examples of include pre-2015 Valeant, now Bausch Health (BHC), Gilead (GILD) buying Kite, and to an extent Celgene (CELG) buying Impact and Juno. Throughout pharma history, it has repeatedly been shown that a company’s own R&D program is what creates long-term growth, while growing through acquisitions is almost never sustainable. Regeneron has a strong track record favoring organic growth and partnerships, rather than splashy purchases. As a result, it has 6 products in Phase 3 trials and 20 product candidates in total; all of whom were developed in Regeneron labs by Regeneron scientists. These range from its stronghold in ophthalmology to other lucrative areas like cardiology, pain, and oncology with its partner bluebird bio (BLUE). A summary can be found below.

Source: Regeneron Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference Presentation

Risks

While Regeneron possess a deep and valuable pipeline, it is not one without risk. As I mentioned in my opening paragraphs, the pharmaceutical business is notorious for its unpredictability. Despite the high level of optimism surrounding its drug candidates, and the solid clinical data backing them up thus far, success is far from being guaranteed. In fact, Regeneron itself has had numerous setbacks throughout its developmental history. A notable recent one was the failure of nesvacumab, a regimen Regeneron and its partner Bayer hoped could work with Eylea as a combination therapy for Wet-AMD. The two paid $50 million for the drug just a year prior, with the goal of improving its Eylea franchise in the face of impending competition. However, the combination of nesvacumab and Eylea did not prove to provide any meaningful difference, and when this was announced in late 2017, REGN fell to a then 7-month low. Additionally, Regeneron has also had some embarrassing regulatory mishaps as of late. Just a few months ago, Regeneron received a CRL for its packaging of Eylea as a pre-filled syringe, with management citing “ongoing labeling discussions” as the primary cause. While it is the consensus that this problem that can be easily solved within a few months, it is unsettling that such an experienced company allowed this type of regulatory issue to occur.

The other, and more worrying risk that Regeneron faces is impending competition. After years without any comparable opponents, its biggest product Eylea may finally be getting a worthy competitor. That is what Novartis believes its eye drug brolucizumab can be. In clinical data so far, it has shown to be as effective, if not more so, as Eylea. In some areas, such as reducing retinal fluid accumulation, brolucizumab has proven to be superior over Eylea. This is very worrying, and time is running out. Novartis is anticipating a BLA filing in December of 2018 and a commercial launch in the second-half of 2019. Here, it is important to note that despite such a compelling alternative, Eylea sales are not likely to fall off a cliff. It still commands 70% of the anti-VEGF market and gives patients the most flexible treatment schedule available. Defeating the long entrenched Eylea will not be an easy task for Novartis.

Valuation

Regeneron certainly has daunting challenges to its business that it must address. But these, by any means, do not mean the company is struggling. Far from it; REGN is still growing sales by low double digits and profits by nearly 50%. It is forecasted to have FY 2018 EPS of around $21, and taking a stock price of $360, makes its PE ratio around 17. This is very reasonable for a company with high growth prospects in its current portfolio of approved drugs. But it nearly completely discounts Regeneron's robust pipeline, making such a valuable part of the company a throw-in. Compared to other biotech giants, it is slightly more expensive on both a forward and TTM basis. But to acquire a company the caliber of REGN, this is a premium that I am willing to pay.

REGN PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Conclusion

Regeneron is a company on the rise. Its two most important drugs, Eylea and Dupixent, are progressing quickly and are continuously expanding into major indications and to new patients. The success of this pair is absolutely vital to the health of Regeneron, as they are expected to one day account for $15 billion in combined worldwide sales; double peak estimates of its other approved drugs. If Eylea is approved in diabetic retinopathy, it will be introduced into a patient population that desperately needs a new treatment option. This will serve to not only provide a reprieve for these struggling patients but also quickly reignite its sales figures, which have begun to flatten out as of late. Dupixent on the other hand has just begun its journey towards becoming a mega-blockbuster for Regeneron. Its approval in two main categories of asthma is game changing and if executed properly, has the potential to be among the world’s bestselling medicines. Greatest of all, investors do not have to pay an exorbitant premium to buy such a wonderful company. Market volatility has depressed the stock and REGN is now trading at a mere 17 times this year’s projected EPS. REGN is a buy right now.

