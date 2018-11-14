Crippling Constraints On Millennials: Asset Allocation Daily

Thought For The Day: A younger generation of workers is not starting out with the same level of independence their forebears enjoyed.

List Of 12 Worries

“6. The impact of rising rates on highly leveraged corporates (especially in the US, after years of borrowing like crazy) - This concerns the inevitable hit to profits from higher interest costs and a potential major reduction in debt-funded stock buybacks. That's two wobbly legs supporting the market stool.” (Rob Marstrand)

Stock Trader’s Almanac, 2019

“Each year, the editors of the almanac choose the year's best investment books. This year heading the list is Michael Batnick's Big Mistakes. This almanac is full of data that will delight those traders who believe that past is prologue. Even those who are skeptical have to pay attention to data that seasonal traders rely on and that, therefore, tend to move markets.” (book review by Brenda Jubin)

Corporate America Takes On Student Debt and Retirement Savings

“Abbott…introduced a program last August to contribute 5% of pay to a tax-deferred 401(k) plan for full- and part-time workers who direct at least 2% of their pay toward paying down their student loans. The Internal Revenue Service reviewed — and ruled favorably on — the 401(k) plan structure we came up with to make this possible.” (Stephen R. Fussell, executive vice president, human resources, in Harvard Business Review)

Thought For The Day

Writing in the Harvard Business Review, healthcare company Abbott (NYSE:ABT) describes an innovative new 401(k) it has designed to help workers pay down their student loans while simultaneously helping them build up their retirement savings.

The company’s HR director, Stephen R. Fussell, says the program benefits Abbott through increased employee retention. It accomplishes that by solving two key problems experienced by its millennial employees – student debt, which amounts to $40,000 for the average graduate, and a failure to save for retirement, which Fussell describes thusly:

Two-thirds of millennials aren’t saving for retirement. For every decade a person delays saving for retirement, the amount he or she ultimately needs to save doubles. Unless they start putting aside money now, many graduates will have to work into their 70s.”

As one would expect from a successful, competitive U.S. corporation, Abbott has identified a problem and has found a way to capitalize on it in a mutually beneficial manner. Retention is a costly problem for corporate America.

Yet I find the twin problems of indebtedness and unpreparedness ironic and distressing. The irony is that early adulthood has traditionally signified the earliest expression of independence that occurs when children leave their parents’ nest. Yet today’s young generation are apparently exchanging Mom and Dad for their corporation, if they’re fortunate enough to obtain the sort of support that Abbott is offering. And yet Abbott, while doubtless committed to its employees, lacks the sort of commitment that parents have for their children, which extends to their personal well-being and independence.

Here’s the practical difference: The commitment of the former is entirely subordinate to the commercial interests of the enterprise. If conditions change – fewer employees or a different type of employee is needed – the commitment vanishes. Parental commitment is of course unconditional. That of course works both ways: If the employee no longer needs the employer, he is likely to leave for greener pastures.

What I am lamenting here is the heavy constraints on millennials – tantamount to a crippling of independence before it can even take root. And the implication is that we need to be cognizant of today’s financial reality. Those whose commitment is unconditional, who most want to see the new generation succeed, should see to it that their kids not be burdened by inordinate college debt and that they understand that “paying themselves first” starts with their first paycheck. Scholarships, working through college, online colleges, community colleges – all offer ways to start out adult life with the rejuvenation that the first thrust of independence is meant to offer.

--

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha has added podcasts to its repertoire – from me and others; for a weekly “best of” digest, follow SA Multimedia; you can also follow my feed on iTunes.