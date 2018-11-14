Avoid Chevron: It's Too Volatile And Has Poor Total Return

The payout ratio is high for the last 5 years at 84%, and the low P/E of 14 makes Chevron a buy if you can predict increasing oil prices.

Chevron has increased its dividend for 32 years in a row and presently has a yield of 3.8% which is above average.

Chevron's total return underperformed the DOW average for my 58-month test period by 54.87%, which is not good but the company has a solid growing dividend.

This article is about Chevron (CVX) and why it should be avoided for the total return investor but a possible buy for someone that wants income and can tolerate the volatility of the oil market. Chevron is one of the largest integrated oil companies in the world. CVX is a cyclical investment that follows the oil demand/supply market with the United States supply increasing and demand increasing at different rates around the world.

The company is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing. The company has steady growth and has cash it uses to increase the dividends each year, buy bolt-on companies and buy back shares.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Chevron has a poor chart being virtually flat over the five years with a big spike down in 2015. I much prefer a chart like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that has a steady up slope.

Fundamentals of Chevron will be reviewed on the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article " The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Chevron International passes 9 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Chevron does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 32 years of increasing dividends and a 3.8% yield. Chevron is therefore, a choice for the dividend income investor. The five-year average payout ratio is high at 84%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business by buying bolt-on companies and buying back shares. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. CVX easily passes this guideline. CVX is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $228 Billion. Chevron's 2018 cash flow Year to date is $21.5 Billion is good allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increased dividends. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly expense distribution of 5.2%. The three-year forward CAGR of 53% meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Chevron can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth of oil demand in the worldwide economy. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. CVX fails this guideline since their total return is 3.22%, less than the Dow's total return of 58.09%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $12,100 today. This makes Chevron a poor investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the economy continues to grow. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. CVX’s S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price to $137, passing the guideline. CVX's price is presently 16% below the target. CVX is under the target price at present and has a low PE of 14, making CVX a fair buy at this entry point. If you are a long-term investor that wants good steady increasing dividends you may want to look at this company. The past results are not good but who knows where the oil market will go, with so much unrest in the Middle East One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is no. The total return is poor, and the above average growing dividend makes CVX is a business to own for income. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a good income stream. Most of all what makes CVX interesting is the potential long-term growth of their business as the working population and economy increases, but who can predict the future price of oil and gas. CVX gives you an increasing dividend for the dividend investor but poor total return looking back.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Chevron fails this total return guideline against the Dow baseline in my 58.0-month test. I chose the 58.0 month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance.

The poor total return of 3.32% makes Chevron a poor investment for the total return investor. CVX has an above average dividend yield of 3.8% and has had increases for 32 years making CVX a good choice for the dividend investor. The Dividend was last increased January 2018 to $1.12/Qtr. from $1.08/Qtr. or a 3.7% increase.

DOW's 58.0-Month total return baseline is 58.09%

Company Name 58.0-Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Chevron 3.22% -54.87% 3.8%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on November 2, 2018, Chevron reported adjusted earnings that beat expected by $0.03 at $2.11 and compared to last year at $1.03. Total revenue was higher at $44 Billion up more than a year ago by 21.5% year over year and missed expected revenue by $2.67 Billion. This was a good report with the bottom line and the top line increasing. The next earnings report will be out late January 2019 and is expected to be $2.63 compared to last year at $1.64, a good increase.

The graphic below shows the cash used by CVX, 2Qtr. to 3Qtr comparison.

Source: CVX call slides from their website

Business Overview

Chevron is one of the largest integrated oil companies in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excerpts from Reuters:

Chevron manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream. Upstream operations consist primarily of exploring for, developing and producing crude oil and natural gas. Downstream operations consist primarily of refining of crude oil into petroleum products; marketing of crude oil and refined products."

Overall Chevron International is a good business with S&P CFRA CAGR of 53% projected growth as the United States and foreign economies grow going forward, with the increasing demand for CVX's products. The good dividend income brings you cash as continued growth of the world economy grows and the oil price goes up.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on September 26 they raised the base rate 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will not raise the rates anymore this year, but will go slow the rest of 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The recent October downdraft in the market may slow down the Fed as they see the reaction to what they have done.

From November 2, 2018, earnings call Patricia E. Yarrington (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer said:

The company's third-quarter earnings were $4 billion or $2.11 per diluted share. This is more than $2 billion higher than the same period a year ago, and this is the highest recorded earnings per share since third quarter 2014. The company's year-to-date earnings were $11.1 billion or $5.79 per diluted share. This was $5 billion higher than the same period a year ago. Cash flow from operations for the quarter was $9.6 billion. Excluding working capital effects, cash flow from operations was $9.2 billion. Cash flow from operations continued to grow in the third quarter and was the highest it has been in nearly five years, back when Brent crude prices were averaging about $110 per barrel. Year-to-date cash flow from operations totaled $21.5 billion, about $7 billion more than a year ago. At quarter-end debt balances stood at approximately $36 billion, giving us a debt ratio of 19%. During the third quarter, we paid $2.1 billion in dividends, and we repurchased $750 million of our shares during the quarter. We currently yield 4%.”

The graphic below sums up the CFO's results for the Third Quarter.

Source: CVX call slides from their website

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the Chevron business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. CVX has good growth prospects and will continue as the foreign economies grow and demand for oil products increases.

Takeaways

Chevron is a poor investment choice for the total return investor with its well below DOW average total return and a fair investment for the dividend growth investor for income. Chevron will not be considered right now for The Good Business Portfolio. Chevron for me, has many unpredictable parameters for my retirement account. If you want a growing dividend income but poor total return in the oil business, CVX may be the right investment for you looking forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, MMM, EOS, TXN, ADP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.