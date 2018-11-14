Rockwell Medical May Be Worth Considering

With cash sufficient to fund operations into 2020, Triferic has the potential to generate significant revenue without the need to raise addition money.

Rockwell plans to submit a new drug application for an IV version of Triferic and could receive a separate J-code.

Rockwell Medical (RMTI) is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company targeting chronic kidney conditions such as end-stage renal disease with products and services. The primary treatment method for these conditions is hemodialysis, also referred to as "dialysis." The majority of hemodialysis patients suffer from iron deficiency and anemia as a result of iron loss during their dialysis treatments.

In 2015, Rockwell received FDA approval to market iron therapy medication Triferic. As of now, Triferic is the only FDA approved therapy to replace iron and maintain hemoglobin in adult hemodialysis patients.

Triferic received CMS reimbursement J-cod on January 1, 2016 within existing fixed-price “bundle” of payments. Rockwell sought add-on or separate reimbursement, this is sometimes is available for certain new, innovative therapies.

Investors and the board of directors were frustrated by the lack of progress with Triferic's launch. On May 22, 2018, Rockwell’s board of directors announced the termination of President and CEO Mr. Chioni and CFO Mr. Klema, and appointed new CEO Mr. Paul. Mr. Paul's background includes 25 years in healthcare, including the renal space.

In June 2018, based on CMS feedback, Rockwell determined Triferic would unlikely obtain add-on reimbursement in the near-term. As a result, Rockwell plans to launch Triferic with reimbursement within bundle of payments to dialysis providers while continuing to pursue add-on reimbursement. Rockwell expects to launch Triferic in the first-half of 2019.

Financials

On October 15, 2018, Rockwell announced the private placement of an initial 5,541,562 units that consists of one share of common stock and a warrant to purchase 50% of a share of common stock. The units sold for $3.97, the closing price of the Rockwell’s stock on October 12, 2018. The warrants have a five-year term and a strike price of $4.96. This initial sale netted Rockwell $22 million.

The purchaser has the right to purchase up to 7,556,675 units at the same initial unit price. If exercised, that would bring in an additional $8 million to Rockwell.

On November 9th, Rockwell announced 3Q 2018 results.

Revenues of $16.6 million.

Net loss of $4.9 million or $(0.10) per share.

Cash and cash equivalents on November 1, 2018 of $39.7 million, sufficient to fund operations into 2019.

Total Assets of $38,084,042.

Total liabilities of $25,414,362.

Total shareholders' equity of $12,669,680.

What investors should consider

Rockwell possesses a unique FDA approved medication to replace iron and maintain hemoglobin for dialysis patients. It intends to submit a new drug application for an IV version, potentially receiving a separate J-code.

In November 2018, CMS provided transitional drug add-on pricing adjustments, or TDAPA, and potential application to IV Triferic. Rockwell believes if approved by the FDA in 2020, IV Triferic would be eligible for separate TDAPA payments for two years following launch.

With a new executive experienced in renal space, and cash sufficient to fund operation into 2020, Rockwell is poised to generate additional revenue.

Rockwell remains speculative, but with a unique iron replacement drug planned for launch in the first-half of 2019, it may be worth investing a small amount.

It is possible Triferic may not generate significant revenue, the FDA may not approve IV Triferic or not receive a separate J-code. These scenarios should be considered before investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RMTI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.