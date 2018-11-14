The Trade Desk: The Emerging Standard In Programmatic Advertising

The shares are far from cheap, but this looks every bit an emerging market leader in several market categories with a long runway in front of it.

The company is executing very well and is profiting from several positive feedback mechanisms.

The company keeps on delivering 50% revenue growth and with programmatic advertising and CTV in the first innings, growth is set to continue for quite a while.

We bought 200 shares of The Trade Desk (TTD) for $54.97 on March 1, 2018 for the SHU Portfolio and have little reason to regret, even if the stock is well off its 52-week high set just a little while ago at the end of September.

In fact, combined with Inseego (INSG) and BioLife Solutions (BLFS), it's our highest conviction buy so people who missed the first train can now step aboard the second one, even if the time of departure can't be predicted with precision.

Consider the following graph:

TTD Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

There isn't anything to suggest that these trends are going to change anytime soon. In fact, there isn't yet much of a slowdown in sight either, despite the increasing gravity pull of the law of large numbers. That is just simply remarkable.

Growth

The company thrives on a number of trends:

The growth in programmatic advertising

The growth in CTV (connected TV, or streaming TV)

The growth in omni-channel advertising

Management argues that there is a long-term shift from traditional advertising to programmatic (which is largely automatic buying and data-driven). From the Q3CC:

Let me remind you that programmatic is growing at 21% while our growth was nearly 2.5 times of that. Our revenue was up 54% from a year ago to a record $112 million

Their income from CTV once again ten-folded over last year's quarter, really amazing when you think of it. And this is, just as programmatic in general, an opportunity that is still in the very early innings. From the Q3CC:

The worldwide advertising market is currently at $700 billion and moving toward $1 trillion over the next ten years. The biggest part of that market is television, which according to IDC, is nearly $230 billion this year. When that TV number is added to web video, social video, mobile video, and CTV, video content is approaching half of the growing global advertising pie. And TV has just started to move to digital. We are witnessing a generational shift with the global convergence of the internet and television.

Apart from cord-cutting and the move to programmatic, the company is benefiting from other tailwinds like the fragmentation and proliferation of streaming TV channels and packages by content owners like Disney (DIS), aggregators like Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), and cable companies (Q3CC):

This fragmentation enhances our value proposition because we are independent and objective we nimbly move where the advertising ecosystem moves... TV distribution is more fragmented than ever as content owners in desperate need of ad revenues increasingly try to go direct to consumers. Internet TV - especially ad-funded Internet TV is all up for grabs. For agencies and advertisers, The Trade Desk is the only way to effectively target across the fragmented distribution channels that characterize the emerging internet television ecosystem.

Management argued that there are 20 or so different ways to see ESPN now. This fragmentation needs a neutral aggregator with excellent measurement tools and access to the best inventory, which is exactly what The Trade Desk is offering.

Another force in their favor is that ad buying is still mostly done manually by sales force in CTV, giving TTD with its programmatic platform a considerable cost (and ROI) advantage (Q3CC):

It makes us so that there is the possibility for us to inject data and lower the cost of sales and get them a higher net CPM as a result.

They had numerous big brand wins and the bigger the brand, the longer it takes to ramp up sales, which is why management is so bullish about 2019 already. Then there is mobile (Q2CC, our emphasis):

Mobile spend grew nearly 100% year-over-year to account for 45% of spend on our platform, the highest ever. That is about 4x the industry average for mobile ad spend according to eMarketer. Data spend, again hit another record for the quarter and spend on cross-device grew by nearly 100%.

There are more hyper-growth segments:

Audio grew by just under 200%

Mobile video grew 156%.

Multi-channel (measured as customers using 6 or more channels) grew 156%.

International growth was also very fast with sales in Europe and Asia up 85% (y/y) but international sales are still only 15% of revenues. The opportunities in China are bigger than what management originally thought.

The company also launched their new platform, the Next Wave, at the end of June, consisting of three new products (Q3CC):

Megagon, a data-focused user experience that enables media buyers to see precisely how their bidding strategies affect their opportunities to win impressions. Planner, an innovative tool that enables media planners to generate a range of campaign scenarios and validate them against data-driven insights, and Koa, the artificial intelligence that drives it all backed by data from our entire bid stream.

Basically, after having made the media buying process data-driven (programmatic), their new platform now makes the planning process data-driven as well.

The response from clients has been "extraordinary." By the end of the year, the vast majority of clients will be on the new platform, and it is producing results (Q3CC):

Early results for those using Predictive Clearing indicate CPMs are being reduced by up to 20%... It enables us to grab share in the fast-growing programmatic market that is just over 2% of the entire advertising market.

Perhaps the latter data point is the most important. Programmatic is just 2% of the overall ad spend. It's still tiny and it testifies to the opportunity that The Trade Desk has ahead of it, especially in CTV as a walled garden approach like Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) or Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is much less viable there.

Virtuous cycle

One might wonder what is behind all this success? In our previous article, we described a series of competitive strengths that the company enjoys. We actually think these work to create pretty strong increasing returns.

One of these increasing returns producing advantages is simply size as ad agencies prefer dealing with bigger DSPs and use just a few of these and SSPs prefer to send their impressions to DSPs that are more likely to win the auctions.

The company also benefits from its neutral position in the market, that is, it has no media of its own whose inventory it might favor. This is something that might hobble competitor AppNexus, which has been bought by AT&T (T), which has a large inventory to monetize.

Bigger size produces more data, which increases the size advantage. Then there is some simple luck, with big competitors changing a practice that is helping The Trade Desk.

Unlike Google and Facebook, The Trade Desk is still sharing its (anonymized) identity tracker, giving the company a big leg up especially for omni-channel and cross-device campaigns (Q3CC):

I think, we've only scratched the surface of what we will ultimately see as a result of this policy change, it is a huge, huge advantage that we have.

And as a result, their ID is creating a bigger footprint than that of any walled garden. Google's change of policy is especially noteworthy as its DoubleClick has about 75% of the global ad serving market share (that is, they touch and measure about 75% of the ads served on the global Internet).

Removing the ID nullifies comparative reporting and thereby weakens the value proposition of YouTube, Google and DBM (DoubleClick Bid Manager).

They also have important partnerships with ad agencies, which have some trouble making the cross-over to digital and offer complementary services (Q3CC):

WPP employees more than a 100,000. And so for us that represents a huge army of people to service accounts, and leverage our platform, there's no way that we have - the operating leverage in our business without partners like that.

Management described their competitive advantage as follows (Q3CC):

Our objectivity, measurement solutions, and shared ID have led to us winning new business and an increase in spend from some existing customers in the quarter. The Trade Desk’s other value propositions, such as independence, transparency, ease of use, more sophisticated technology, world-class client service, and a focus on providing surplus value to our customers, also helped our pipeline of new business become stronger than ever.

Here is management summing it up (Q3CC):

Brands are coming to us directly at a record pace. TV content creators are coming to us directly at a record pace. Our data business has grown 70% year-over-year. Cross-device has grown 3x, mobile video was up almost 100% and mobile overall is almost half of our revenue. And we saw remarkable 10x increase in Connected TV yet again. With those trends, you can see why we're so bullish for Q4 and 2019.

One might discard this as management hype, but the figures don't lie. The proof of the increasing returns (and terrific management execution) is simply that the company is growing much faster than the market. Whatever it is, they're doing something right.

Margins

If there is perhaps any blemish on an otherwise perfect growth story, it is that margins are actually trending down a bit:

TTD Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

It isn't actually that surprising as the company is still in a heavy build-out phase and since it's already profitable and generating cash heavy investment to take advantage of its numerous opportunities makes sense to us.

Cash

Despite the light downward trend in margins, cash creation is solid:

TTD Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

However, most of the free cash flow is the result of stock-based compensation which has the share count ticking upwards, albeit not dramatically so:

TTD Stock-Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

The company also has a healthy balance sheet without debt and $142M in cash.

Valuation

TTD PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Valuations are of course stiff, even after a substantial sell-off from the 52-week high just a couple of months ago. Analyst, on average expect an EPS of $2.27 this year rising to $2.7 the next.

Conclusion

The company is doing just about everything right and are very well positioned in some markets that still have a very long runway in front of them, most notably programmatic in general, and CTV in particular.

The company also has large opportunities abroad and we think that it is favored by increasing returns. Its size and neutrality attract more clients and produce more data, reinforcing its competitive advantage.

In today's unforgiving market where even fractionally missing one or two metrics can get your shares 30% down (like Roku), we obviously can't guarantee that the shares will not go lower, but we see little in the way of headwinds for the company and starting to accumulate shares at these levels is likely to pay off longer term. This company is a real winner.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.