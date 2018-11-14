Trupanion Is Anything But A Bargain

Although the business trend is positive, the current market valuation remains insane, as the insurer is traded at around seven times its book value.

Even if the company remained unprofitable on the year-to-date level, with a $0.6 million loss, the insurer should make a small profit on a full-year view.

The pet insurer reported a net income of $1.2 million, thanks to the improvement in the underwriting margins.

On the 8th of November, Trupanion released its results for the third quarter of 2018.

Trupanion (TRUP) is an insurance company providing insurance coverage for pets.

In Q3 2018, the company recorded a net income of $1.2 million or a $0.8 million increase compared to Q3 2017. On a year-to-date level, the company reported a loss of $0.6 million. With the continuous improvement in the underwriting margins over the quarters, the pet insurer should report a positive FY 2018 net income. By generating positive cash flows, the book value of the company should grow mechanically. Nonetheless, the market valuation of the company remains insane as the investors are willing to pay seven times the book value to acquire Trupanion's stocks. As long as the underwriting margins do not improve significantly, I won't purchase the company's stocks.

A Good Commercial Performance Combined With Efforts Made On The Fixed Costs

During the third quarter of 2018, the revenues grew by 24% to $78.2 million. On a year-to-date level, the company continued to deliver double-digit growth, with a 26% year-to-date revenue increase.

Source: Trupanion’s Q3 2018 Report

On the operating performance, efforts were made by the company as well. Unfortunately, the loss ratio worsened by 0.7 percentage point to 69.5%, because of a deteriorated claims trend.

Source: Trupanion’s Q3 2018 Report (Author’s Calculations)

Nonetheless, the expense ratio improved to 29.4%.

Source: Trupanion’s Q3 2018 Report (Author’s Calculations)

Hence, the quarterly combined ratio amounted to 98.8%. The year-to-year 0.5 percentage point improvement was largely due to the efforts made on the operating costs.

The underwriting margin seems to improve over the quarters 1 and 2 (as a reminder, the combined ratio reported in Q1 and Q2 2018 was respectively 102.1% and 100.4%). Nonetheless, the combined ratio remained above 100%, for the first nine months of 2018, even if it improved on a year-to-year view.

Source: Trupanion’s Q3 2018 Report (Author’s Calculations)

In the case of the improvement in the margins in Q4, the year-to-date combined ratio should be below 100%. In my opinion, with an $82 million revenues reported in Q4, a loss ratio of around 70%, total operating costs of approximately $23 million, representing an expense ratio of 28%, the combined ratio reported for Q4 would be 98%.

Hence, the full-year reported combined ratio would be 99.6%. Even if the operating performance would be weak, the company should start making a profit on the underwriting side.

Should This Business Be Valued At 7 Times The Book Value?

I am sorry but paying seven times the book value for acquiring a loss-making company is anything but cheap. The long investors could still counter-argue that the revenues are growing by more than 20% per year. Hence we have to give some time to time.

Okay.

No problem.

Sure.

But let’s try to think “out the box.” Let’s talk about Progressive (PGR).

Source: Progressive's website

Progressive is a motor insurer; hence it’s not a comparable peer for Trupanion. Nonetheless, there are similarities between the two insurers.

Progressive is the third-largest auto insurer in the U.S. and one of the top 20 home insurance companies. Even if Progressive is the third-largest auto insurer, the company succeeds in many years to deliver double-digit growth. The underwriting margin level is in the range of 5 and 8%, depending on the claims trend over the years. Furthermore, the book value of the company compounds by almost 10% per year, and the return on equity is above 15%. Last but not least, the insurer redistributes the capital excess by paying a lump sum dividend to its shareholders.

Saying that, what is the price that the market considers as fair for Progressive? 6, 7, 8 times the book value? Nah.

Usually, Progressive is traded at around 2-2.5 times its book value. The most bullish guys may argue that purchasing Progressive's stocks at three times the company's book value is still cheap; I do not agree with them, but it’s another debate.

On Trupanion’s side, the combined ratio is still above 100%. There is no dividend payment. The growth in the book value is nil, and there is a potential risk for the existing shareholders of being diluted. But the market considers that Trupanion's value is equal to seven times its current book value. I may be utterly wrong on Trupanion’s business perspectives. Nonetheless, I am not a crazy guy.

I won't invest in a company, just because the company is disruptive, fancy, fast-growing but loss-making. Trupanion involves one of the most boring sectors I know: the insurance industry. Some guys will certainly reinvent the insurance industry, by digitalizing the processes, by being more customer-centric and nimble. But please do not reinvent the wheel regarding the operating performance. A combined ratio above 100% means that the portfolio is not profitable. Period.

Takeaways

Trupanion is on the right track to record positive underwriting margins, mainly thanks to the efforts made on the cost ratio. The insurer should report a tiny but positive net income on a full-year view. Hence, the book value should start to grow. Nonetheless, I am not willing to invest in the company at the current price. There are still some threats (e.g., the regulatory problems raised by The Capitolist in his /her several articles related to the pet insurer) or uncertainties (e.g., increase in the claims trend, potential dilution of the current shareholders). Before investing in the company, I'd prefer to see a significant improvement in the underwriting margins.

