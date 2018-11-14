Premium Brands Holding Corp. (PRBZF) CEO George Paleologou on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Premium Brands Holding Corp. (OTC:PRBZF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2018 1:30 PM ET

George Paleologou - Chief Executive Officer and President

Will Kalutycz - Chief Financial Officer

Derek Lessard - TD Securities

George Doumet - Scotiabank

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

Stephen MacLeod - BMO Capital Markets

David Newman - Desjardins

Leon Aghazarian - National Bank Finance

John Zamparo - CIBC

Alex Diakun - Canaccord Genuity

Dimitry Khmelnitsky - Veritas

On today's call, we have Mr. George Paleologou, CEO and President of Premium Brands and Mr. Will Kalutycz, CFO of Premium Brands.

George Paleologou

Thank you, Cheryl and good morning everyone. I would like to welcome you to our 2018 third quarter conference call. I will be turning the presentation over to our CFO, Will Kalutycz for an overview of our financial results for the quarter, after which I will make a few brief comments. This will then be followed by the Q&A segment of the presentation. Will?

Will Kalutycz

Thanks, George and good morning everyone. Before discussing our results for the quarter, I would like to caution you that to the extent we make forward-looking statements during our presentation, our forecast and assumptions are subject to change and actual results may vary. Please see our 2017 MD&A which is filed on the SEDAR website, www.sedar.com for details and some of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations.

Turning to our results, our revenue for the quarter grew by $277.9 million or 49.8% to a record $835.5 million. Acquisitions accounted for $238.7 million of the increase, organic volume growth for $30.3 million, currency translation for $7 million and price inflation for $1.9 million. Our organic volume growth rate for the quarter was 5.5%. However, after normalizing for loss sales resulting from temporary disruptions relating to a new direct material supplier, our growth rate was 6.3%. This is above our long-term targeted range of 4% to 6%, but below our expectations for the quarter due mainly to delays in a variety of growth initiatives that George will be giving more details on later in the presentation.

Our adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased by $21.8 million or 44% to $71.3 million, this was driven by a variety of factors, including acquisitions, organic sales growth, infield commodities cost deflation. These were partially offset by increased spending on sales, distribution and administration infrastructure that is needed to support our continued organic growth as well as increased variable compensation accrual. Our adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 8.5% as compared to 8.9% in the third quarter of 2017. This decrease was primarily due to three factors.

The first was recent acquisitions, which in aggregate, generated a lower average margin relative to our legacy businesses. We do, however, expect these businesses to be future drivers of our margin expansion, as various synergies and growth opportunities are utilized. The second was the investments made by a number of our businesses in additional sales, distribution and administration infrastructure as I mentioned earlier. The third factor was temporarily lower margins on a variety of new product and market expansion growth initiatives due to initial new product run production inefficiencies and introductory pricing promotion that was used to generate incremental consumer demand. In addition to being down on a year-over-year basis, our adjusted EBITDA margin was below our expectations for the quarter. The single most significant cause of this was loss contribution margin, resulting from the delayed sales initiatives that George will be discussing. Secondary causes, which had a much more minor impact, were the transitory lower gross margins on several new growth initiatives and lower than projected cost deflation for certain raw material commodities.

During the quarter, we incurred $1.4 million in startup costs for two projects, the construction of a state-of-the-art 105,000 square foot distribution and custom cutting facility in the Greater Toronto Area and the construction of a new 22,000 square foot culinary plant in Surrey, BC that will be capable of producing a wide variety of fresh salads, soups and sauces. Both of these projects will provide much-needed additional production capacity. The GTA facility is expected to be in operation in the relatively near future, while the culinary facility is projected to commence production in the second quarter of 2019. Our adjusted earnings per share for the quarter was a third quarter record of $0.95. This was up by $0.17 per share or almost 22% on a year-over-year basis. On a year-to-date basis, our adjusted earnings per share increased by $0.43 or 19.1% to $2.68 as compared to $2.25 for the first 3 quarters of 2017.

Looking forward, we have decreased our revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2019 based primarily on the factors that impact our third quarter performance, partially offset by the acquisition of Ready Seafood in September. We are now projecting revenues of between $3 billion and $3.06 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of between $255 million and $265 million. The adjustment in our expected revenue range was relatively minor due to the Ready Seafood acquisition, offsetting the impact of the late sales initiatives. The adjustment to our EBITDA was, however, more significant due to the contribution margins associated with our delayed organic sales initiatives be much higher than Ready Seafood’s adjusted EBITDA margin. In terms of our financial position, we continue to maintain a solid balance sheet and very strong liquidity. Our senior debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio was 2.4:1 at the end of the quarter, which was below our long-term targeted range of 2.5:1 to 3.0:1, while our total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 3.7:1, which was below our long-term targeted range of 4.0:1 to 4.5:1.

Turning to our investment activities, during the quarter, we invested $254 million in the acquisitions of Ready Seafood, Yorkshire Valley Farms and Select Foods bringing our total invested capital this year in new businesses to approximately $740 million. We also invested $11.7 million in project capital expenditures, the most significant of which were the new GTA facility and the culinary facility I mentioned earlier.

Turning to dividends, during the quarter, we declared a dividend of $16 million or $0.475 per share, which on an annualized basis works out to $1.90 per share. Our free cash flow for the trailing four quarters was a record $153.9 million as compared to dividends of $59.5 million resulting in a payout ratio of 38.7%. Our free cash flow per share for the first three quarters of 2018 also set a record at $3.87. This is up $0.54 per share or 15.8% as compared to $3.41 per share for the first three quarters of 2017.

I will now turn the presentation back to George.

George Paleologou

Hey, Will. You said guidance for 2019 you meant 2018 for the quarter?

Will Kalutycz

Sorry, it was 2018. Yes.

George Paleologou

Thanks Will. Overall, we feel very good about our performance and the progress we are making towards becoming North America’s leading specialty food company. We are especially pleased with our progress in the U.S. and the growth opportunities that we are seeing in all our four platforms there, namely sandwiches, meat snacks and daily cooked proteins and seafood. Customers love our products, our approach to doing business and our passion for innovation, combined with our proven ability to produce artisan, authentic and on-trend food products of scale. We are seeing an unprecedented amount of growth opportunities and demand in all our platforms and we are growing there aggressively both organically and by acquisition. However, this growth is occurring in an especially robust economy, featuring both full employment and inflationary pressures. Managing this type of growth in the current supercharged economic environment in the U.S. is not easy as we must balance the upside of the growth opportunities we see, with this long-term impact on margins in our overall business there. Our objective in this environment is to deliver deliberate and controlled growth rather than growth at all costs.

During the quarter, we felt these stresses in our operations, our plants and in our supply chain and we reacted accordingly. Despite the fact that it is not in our DNA to pass or delay business growth opportunities, we’re doing this more often these days as we try to find more permanent solutions in terms of capacities, skilled labor and automation and freight and logistics. We are very pleased that the NAFTA noise appears to have abated, and we are now expanding and ramping up our Canadian capacity to take advantage of opportunities both in Canada and the U.S. From meat sticks to cooked proteins to seafood to specialty bakery, we are pursuing new opportunities leveraging our U.S. based best-in-class platforms. Our results clearly demonstrate how we are continuing to generate significant growth by providing consumers with high-quality food solutions that they are looking for.

We have worked hard to be at the forefront of the major food trends as we continue to disrupt the traditional food industry. In line with Will’s guidance, we remain on track to deliver another record year of top and bottom line growth in 2018, despite some of the challenges mentioned earlier. 2018 would be the 15th year in a row that we deliver record year-over-year results. We have an impeccable track record in executing our various strategies in Canada and creating long-term shareholder value. We are now at the beginning stages of executing the same strategies in the U.S. We have four strong platforms there with best-in-class management teams, great facilities and iconic brands, the opportunity in this market to grow are many and are sizable. Given the size and amount of the opportunities we see in the U.S., we are confident in stating that we will continue to deliver record earnings, cash flow and growth for many years to come.

Our success in Canada did not happen overnight and it was not easy as it too came with its own bumps on the road. But our conviction to the strength of our business model and our vision that the future belongs to companies producing high-quality foods, strong, authentic local brands, run by passionate entrepreneurs that think long term, has never wavered. Looking forward, I’m pleased to report that we continue to enjoy an especially robust pipeline of acquisition opportunities and fully expect to add to our portfolio specialty food companies in the future.

I will now turn the presentation over to Cheryl, for the Q&A part of our presentation. Cheryl?

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Derek Lessard, TD Securities. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Derek Lessard

Yes, good afternoon everybody. Just wondering if you can touch on your 2019 guidance and more specifically on what’s implied for EBITDA margins? In 2017, I guess, margins were roughly 8.7%. In 2018, they are now expected to come in roughly at the same level or down if you are looking at the midpoint and just up a little bit in 2019. So just wondering if you can help connect the dots on how you think of the margin evolution for the rest of ‘18 and ‘19?

Will Kalutycz

Yes. So, hi, Derek, originally, our objective for this year was sort of closer to the 9%, 9.5% range. A lot of that was being driven by new sales growth, because of the delay in the sales growth, it sort of bumped our plans off roughly a year or so where we wanted to be this year, we are going to be in the range next year and this year sort of put us back to levels similar to last years. Again, I can’t stress enough how if the increased volume in the higher contribution margins to our overall margins resulting from that volume that’s driving our growth. So, it’s interesting when you look at the expectations around this quarter in the market relative to our actual performance, our sales were in line with expectations, but in fact internally, we were off our expectations by close to $40 million and that was the revenue that was expect to generate that bump in our EBITDA margin. So now with those initiatives being pushed out into 2019, we expect to see that expansion starting in 2019.

Derek Lessard

Okay, that’s fair. And I guess that the other question I have is that at what point during the quarter did you guys decide to delay those sales initiatives and I guess what did you see at the time that led to that decision?

George Paleologou

Again as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, Derek, we have had some challenges in the supply chain. I think some of the details are given to you and our fill rates suffered a little bit and basically we made some decisions on specific initiatives throughout the quarter. I mean, it wasn’t one decision at the beginning or in the middle, we basically pulled back on the basis of the challenges that we were seeing with respect to labor shortages and supply chain issues.

Derek Lessard

Okay. And I guess did any of that tie into winning of new contracts or down the road or in new channels?

George Paleologou

Absolutely, absolutely. Again, we have made excellent progress in terms of identifying, pursuing and finding opportunities mainly in the sea store channel, where a lot of our businesses are underdeveloped. We have made some good inroads there and we are very excited when we launched these listings and products in thousands of stores in the U.S. But if we are going to do it, we need to do it right. And based on some of the challenges, we decided to delay.

Derek Lessard

Okay. Thanks. I will reach you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from George Doumet from Scotiabank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

George Doumet

Yes, good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. We saw some wage and other inflationary pressures as early as Q4 ‘17. So I am just wondering what you guys have done there to mitigate that today and also wondering if our 2019 guidance assumes labor pressures persists and perhaps even intensify going forward?

Will Kalutycz

Yes. Again, similar to the second quarter, George, freight and labor inflation was across all of our businesses less than $1 million impact and that was in line with our expectations for the quarter. And we continue to expect continuing increases and that’s built into our 2019 expectations. Our businesses are dealing with it in a variety of different ways, everything from being more creative in terms of the benefits they offer their employees to consolidate a buying on freight all sorts of initiatives in place to counter those trends. But the big issue and what’s been impacting us more than the actual inflation is just been the availability like George talked about. So, it’s actual – it’s been able to actually getting the bodies not so much as the cost of the bodies that’s been impacting the sales initiatives.

George Doumet

Okay. You guys mentioned also lower than expected deflation in the costs and raw materials is the reason for the reduction in the guidance, can you maybe elaborate on it a little bit?

Will Kalutycz

Yes. And that wasn’t a big part of it. It was much smaller factor. The big part was the sales variance. But yes, we had expected pork prices to come down a little bit more than they did. They did come off a bit, but the bigger surprise was the beef market and particularly, for our Centennial and C&C businesses. We had expected a fair bit of price deflation in beef towards the end of the third quarter and into the fourth quarter. And the supply we expected to come on to the market came on to the market, but there was a surprising – even more surprising amount of demand out there both in the U.S. and China. So it resulted in a fairly stable market.

George Doumet

Okay. So one last one if I may. Looking at your overall guidance that you guys provided for revenues for next year, what would be the implicit assumption for growth in the sandwich platform?

Will Kalutycz

Well, we don’t breakout the specific platforms, but overall, our specialty foods platform, it’s close to 10%. It’s the organic growth component. And in terms of our Premium Food Distribution segment, it’s high single-digits again, organic growth.

George Doumet

Alright. Thanks.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Sabahat Khan

Thanks and good afternoon. As we look into 2019 you do have a number of acquisitions that are rolling into numbers through at least the first half of the year. I guess, how should we think about even by half, the cadence of just growth over the next year, will it be similar to 2018 at all? Any color you can provide there?

Will Kalutycz

Are you talking in terms of acquisition, Saba or organic?

Sabahat Khan

Well, I guess just total top line and organic, just to know how is organic going to trend? You said you have large programs rolling out next year, the acquisition stuff we could just build on top?

Will Kalutycz

Yes, yes. So our 2019 guidance does not include any new acquisitions. It’s just an annualization of ones completed this year and that is by far the biggest driver of the growth next year is the full year of those acquisitions. And then like I mentioned with George, organically wise, we are looking at about 10% growth – close to 10% growth from our specialty foods segment and high single-digits from our premium food distribution segment.

Sabahat Khan

Okay. And then if you look at the trends you have seen over the recent quarters in terms of top line is there any major variance across Canada versus the U.S.?

Will Kalutycz

Say that again, Saba.

Sabahat Khan

Is there any variance in top line trends across the U.S. versus Canada for over the last recent quarters?

Will Kalutycz

Yes. We are seeing tremendous growth opportunities in both markets on the organic side. Certainly going forward, the U.S. is going to be much more of a driver. As George mentioned earlier, we have got some very significant initiatives in the U.S. on the specialty food side. So, when we breakdown those two organic growth rates, the one for specialty foods and one for premium food distribution, premium food distribution is being driven probably about 50-50 with Canada being a strong driver because of the GTA facility and then the U.S. being a strong driver with a lot of the exciting stuff happening with our ready seafoods business. When we look at the specialty foods segment, Canada is probably more in line with our long-term targets, you know that 4% to 6% range and the big driver is the U.S.

George Paleologou

I think we have disclosed some of the growth we are getting in the U.S., Saba. And there is no question that the U.S. is growing faster than in Canada although Canada is growing nicely as well.

Sabahat Khan

Alright, thanks. And then one last one for me, as we talk about rolling out new programs next year for your sandwiches business or in your specialty foods business in general, is there – should we expect some sort of a ramp up or some inefficiencies in the early quarters or should we just expect that as long as the operating facility or the manufacturing facility for the sandwiches business is already ramped up, the margin should be fine, just trying to understand if actual programs, if there is a cadence to margins there?

Will Kalutycz

Yes and there is a little bit of impact there, Saba. And that was certainly – there was a little bit of that impact in Q3, but it’s a small factor relative to the key being the contribution margin from the incremental sales.

Sabahat Khan

Okay. And then in terms of your commodity cost assumption for 2019, I mean, is there any major variances that are baked into this guidance or there any key assumptions?

Will Kalutycz

Well, it’s based on the stable commodities market, which is for most of the commodities at this point is our outlook.

Sabahat Khan

Great. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Stephen MacLeod, BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Stephen MacLeod

Thank you. Good afternoon guys.

George Paleologou

Hey, Steve.

Stephen MacLeod

Just want to – just trying to drill down a little bit on the – I think it was roughly $40 million of delayed sales in the quarter. Can you just give a little bit of color around what these programs are, like what segment you see them in and sort of specifically, what sub-segment? And then secondly, what’s your level of confidence or visibility into getting those sales back as you talk about them sort of rolling in, in the first half of 2019?

Will Kalutycz

Yes.

George Paleologou

Yes. So first of all, Stephen, we didn’t lose those sales, we delayed them. I just want to emphasize that. Secondly, in terms of channels, the two major channels that we are talking about would be the club channel. Again, we have some major sandwich initiatives to be launched into the club channel in the U.S. and also the sea store channels in the U.S., mainly with the two largest sea store operators in the U.S.

Stephen MacLeod

And is the sea store also sandwiches?

George Paleologou

No, it’s, I would say more a meat snack type of opportunities and some sandwiches, but it would be both.

Will Kalutycz

Yes. And to be sort of more specific on that $40 million, Steve roughly half of that was our sandwich initiatives which George has referred to.

George Paleologou

Again, traditionally our meat snacks business, mainly Oberto in the U.S. was not focusing very much in the sea store channel, they were more like a retail club type of brand and we have major initiatives to expand them into the sea store channel in the U.S., again as I mentioned earlier. And also some of the meat snacks made by Expresco in Montréal, namely the ProSticks is being launched across the U.S. in the new year. So those are major initiatives with the two major sea store chains in the U.S.

Stephen MacLeod

Okay. And is it fair to say that those are – those delayed sales are relatively predictable when you think about the first half of the year in terms of – I know you emphasized them being delayed, but I just want to make sure I am understanding the level of confidence you have in those sales actually coming to fruition?

George Paleologou

We have a very, very high level of confidence in terms of those initiatives materializing in the near future.

Stephen MacLeod

Okay. And then I just want to clarify, just want to clear on it, when you talk about the delayed sales, is it fair to say – is it fair to interpret that the reality behind that was that you just didn’t have or you had trouble having people in place in manufacturing in the supply chain?

George Paleologou

Again, I can’t emphasize enough as Will mentioned the issue of labor and shortages of labor. This is not an issue about paying higher wages or higher rates it’s just that the situation with labor in the U.S. is very, very tight. In our 35 years in the food business, I don’t think any of us has seen it the way it is. And basically, we have to make adjustments and try to figure out other ways to meet the demand. And obviously, as I mentioned, we are expanding our Canadian capacity. We don’t have these type of challenges in Canada. We do have the benefit of having Canadian capacity unlike others in the U.S. that are again very tight with labor issues and don’t have this option. So we are expanding or in the process of expanding our Canadian capacity to service the U.S. market and the growth opportunities we see in that market. We are also partnering with suppliers in the Europe to produce for us for the Canadian market, so we can free up more capacity for the U.S. and also of course investing in automation as we spoke before. Those are sort of the three initiatives we have in place to deal with some of the labor shortages, specifically in the U.S. market.

Stephen MacLeod

Okay, that’s helpful. Thank you. And then just wanted to circle back as well, Will, you mentioned the overall organic growth in specialty foods versus PFD, when you talk about those numbers is that volume or is that expected revenues? I am just trying to get a sense as to the breakdown between volume and if there is any price in there as well?

Will Kalutycz

That’s primarily volume. We have assumed relatively stable pricing environment for next year.

Stephen MacLeod

Okay. Okay, that’s great. And then just one last one if I may, is it – I guess just around the issues that you saw in the quarter in the revised guidance, is any of it a symptom of growing too fast or doing a large number of acquisitions over short period of time?

George Paleologou

No. I wouldn’t say that at all. I think it’s more about trying to adjust to circumstances mainly in the U.S. that we never modeled. We never modeled the situation where there would be no labor. I was talking to an economist recently who said to me that there is 7 million to 10 million vacancies in the U.S. today. I mean, that’s not an environment that we have modeled. So again, we are in the very good position of finding excellent growth opportunities in the U.S. we have 4 excellent platforms with good management teams we have great innovation pipelines in place and again, lots of opportunities, but labor is an issue we will deal with it and because of the labor issues, we are moderating a little bit how aggressive we are.

Stephen MacLeod

Yes, okay that’s great. Thank you.

Thank you, our next question comes from David Newman, Desjardins. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

David Newman

Good afternoon gentlemen. Just in terms of your footprint of Canadian, you’re talking about European in-sourcing or I guess outsourcing and the U.S., do you think you with the teething issues you’ve had, we speculated that you have enough of the footprint if we looked at your overladen onion skin over the plants and the people and you optimized that, that you have enough capacity to deal with the challenges and take that as the opportunities?

George Paleologou

Yes, capacity is not an issue for us in the U.S., especially with respect to sandwiches and meat snacks so some of the acquisitions we’ve made, some of the organic initiatives we’ve executed there, plus in terms of Oberto’s and the acquisition of Oberto’s we’ve got plenty of capacity in the U.S. market so that is not an issue that’s the part of the reason why we were so excited with the opportunities that we see in terms of growing in that market so it’s more of the labor issue, David, than anything else.

David Newman

Yes, and that’s what I’m referring too the labor issue and when you realign production, do you think you have enough of the, I guess, production function to be able to meet everything? And when you realign production, it doesn’t imply that the freight costs might increase to a certain degree?

George Paleologou

I think that as Will mentioned in his remarks, I mean, freight is a lot of our business is, therefore, be a plant so we’re not exposed to freight inflation as much as some other companies, David again, it is an issue to the extent that our products are Specialty Products and generally sell on quality rather than price, we do have the ability to pass those costs on so not as much of an issue for us, I would say.

David Newman

Okay and George, I know you have some major initiatives on the way of retail, sea store, QSR, etcetera. and I would assume that the channel is wide open with your m customers that they have an understanding of some of the challenges that’s endemic to the industry and that this is something that they’ll be worked through and they’re completely supportive of your initiatives?

George Paleologou

100% David then I just have to say that I speak to a lot of companies in the food space, of course and again, this is not unique to us in any way it’s this is the circumstances that the industry finds itself in I think it will work itself out but having said that, as I mentioned earlier, a lot of our supply chain is having similar issues it is important, I mean, ultimately, we produce product or we assemble product but we rely on and need the robust supply chain as well to keep up, right so they’re having their own issues as well.

David Newman

Okay and last one for me, George and Will, just on QSR opportunities and we know I think you talk to retail and sea store I would assume that you still you’ve got a lot of programs in the QSR channel anything that you can highlight to us at all?

George Paleologou

No, I just that we have plenty of capacity we have the benefit of capacity in the press release, we mentioned that our U.S. business grew by 20% you know, again, even with the challenges, we grew organically by 20%, 100%, including acquisitions part of that was new opportunities in the QSR channel and in other channels, again, it’s a very good progress there.

David Newman

Excellent. Thanks guys. Appreciate it.

George Paleologou

Thank you, David.

Thank you, our next question comes from Leon Aghazarian, National Bank Finance. Please go ahead your line is open.

Leon Aghazarian

Hi guys good afternoon just one kind of follow-up quickly on these kind of delayed revenues or late sales George Will, I think you mentioned you were mentioning new sales growth that is kind of what you’re expecting in terms of getting the margin expansions So I guess, my question is, if you had assumed the $40 million in revenue kind of materializing as per your budget, what kind of would you have seen in terms of your margin for the quarter?

Will Kalutycz

Well, our contribution margins on this business is anywhere from 20% to 25% plus so like I said that in terms of the expectations of the market relative to our performance that loan is the single biggest factor.

Leon Aghazarian

Okay that helps you also mentioned kind of part of the reason for lower margin was more promotional activity so is that because of new products that you’re trying to push out there? Just kind of want to see the reception of some of those promotional activities? It’s pretty much the first time I hear you guys mentioned that in calls before.

Will Kalutycz

Yes, and the promotional activity was more in the sense of feature pricing, promotional pricing on new products so some of the growth in the quarter was driven by some of these new initiatives being launched and on those, we’re a little more aggressive on the pricing just to generate more consumer interest so but again, it was a factor, but a relatively small factor in the quarter.

George Paleologou

I think, Leon, it’s important to mention that from our point of view, these were investments in terms of future growth in that market as we’ve demonstrated we grew by about 20% in the U.S. and we are in the process of launching a number of new products in that market we are really excited by that and we’re investing effectively and ensuring the success of those launchings.

Leon Aghazarian

Okay fair enough and then one last question for me would just be on the operations side as well, I mean, you mentioned, capacity is obviously not a problem it is more on the labor side, so that’s pretty clear I’m just wondering in terms of any project CapEx you may have for ‘19 I mean, you mentioned the Toronto one obviously, and the one in Surrey, but I mean, those are pretty much almost ready wondering if there’s any major ones for ‘19 and what can we expect for CapEx in terms of basically, 2019 spend?

Will Kalutycz

We’re looking at some projects at this point, Leon but the only other major project that we have in the pipeline that’s approved and proceeding is the Ready food’s seafood expansion they are building a new processing facility in Maine the investment in that is around $6 million to $7 million I believe on our site that the building itself will be a leased facility outside of that, there’s nothing else definitive at this point.

Leon Aghazarian

And then your maintenance CapEx will be similar to what we saw this year, which is the $15 million to $20 million range?

Will Kalutycz

Yes.

Leon Aghazarian

Okay thank you very much.

Thank you, our next question comes from John Zamparo, CIBC. Please go ahead your line is open.

John Zamparo

Thanks, good afternoon I wanted to dive a bit deeper on the discounted introductory pricing can you give a bit more color on what these regions are, or what these products are? And is this typically something you’ve done in the past? Or is this a new strategy for you?

George Paleologou

I think that if we had not pulled back on some of the larger initiatives during the quarter, this would not have been as much of a factor as I said earlier, we are really working hard to grow into the sea store channel and the club store channel so basically, in the end, it is what it is we have managed through some severe labor issues, which meant that we’ve, let’s say, overinvested, given the volume that we got out of this initiatives but again, when you think about those costs long term, we’re very comfortable that there are investments in the future and again, obviously, part of our growth strategy going forward.

John Zamparo

Okay and just a follow-up on the delay of the launch of certain products you mentioned the status of your supply chain can you add some commentary here? Is this different from the other reasons you’re referring to, mainly the U.S. labor market, is there anything else at play here?

George Paleologou

Not at all in general, terms, what you’ve got is you’ve got all kinds of suppliers that we rely on, and we’ve relied on to support our growth having similar challenges to us and basically, we’re trying to work with them, in some cases to help them justify investments in automation, or find other suppliers to support the growth again, as you if you grow, as we are, you need the entire supply chain to be robust and labor in our segment, anyway, is very challenging these days.

Will Kalutycz

And John, just to answer to that if your question was with respect to that specific issue we identified in the MD&A, the $5 million in shorter product that was a specific supplier-related issue we have worked with that supplier now it is close to being resolved it has carried over a bit into Q4 but it was a new supplier, and it was sort of the traditional kind of just startup of dealing with the new supplier.

John Zamparo

Okay, understood thanks just taking it back a step I would say we’ve seen a challenging environment for retailers to pass on price increases to consumers how would you guys characterize the pricing environment right now? And what would you say about the sentiment of consumers at the moment?

George Paleologou

I would say, John that the biggest issue we have collectively as a business is keeping up with demand when we get together with our different management groups, we don’t talk about generating demand we talk about how do we meet demand, based on some of the challenges that we’ve mentioned before consumers love our products they respond to our products they buy our products our products are not sold on price they are sold on their attributes and again, pricing is not an issue for us it’s never been an issue again, that is a very, very significant point of difference for Premium Brands relative to some of the other players in the industry.

John Zamparo

Okay thanks and last one for me on the M&A environment, is it fair to say that the opportunities you’re seeing are coming with higher multiples maybe than you’ve seen in the past 2 to 3 years on an EBITDA basis?

George Paleologou

Again, it depends on the size, John, of those opportunities I think, some of the larger opportunities, I would say, there’s more competition for them from our perspective, I don’t see us doing anything large in the near future we’re very pleased with the 4 platforms we have in the U.S. today we deliberately pursued those platforms we have got great partners, great management teams we are looking at acquisitions that are tacking, I would say, with bolt-on acquisitions to those platforms and we’re going to grow those platforms that is sort of our perspective at this point.

John Zamparo

Okay that’s helpful and that’s all for me thank you very much.

George Paleologou

Thank you.

Thank you, our next question comes from Alex Diakun from Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Alex Diakun

Yes, hi guys. Thanks for taking my question. I just really have one quick one here and kind of is already talked off in the last point, but just given the high inflationary environment, did you maybe pass through anymore pricing or taken more pricing this year than you may have in previous years?

Will Kalutycz

Actually, it’s been a fairly stable environment you saw in our third quarter results, there’s only about $1.9 million in inflationary impact certainly, the more inflationary impact in our business has actually been the Canadian dollar and its weakness, which was $7 million the impact in Q3 so overall, it’s been a relatively stable environment.

Alex Diakun

Okay, cool I think just maybe one more if I could add but I know you mentioned the CapEx guidance I’m just kind of curious, do you expect to invest in more capacity expansion initiatives looking out to 2019 than you have 2018 so far and maybe back into 2017? Or is it will be a little bit lower next year than what we’ve seen?

Will Kalutycz

Again, there’s several projects in the works right now the timing of those and some of them are larger than others so the timing is going to be the key factor of how much it hits 2018 sorry, 2019 versus 2020 and at this point, we just don’t have enough clarity to give specific guidance.

Alex Diakun

Okay that’s fair thank you very much appreciate that.

[Operator Instructions] our next question comes from Dimitry Khmelnitsky from Veritas. Please go ahead your line is open.

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Hi and thanks for taking my question how much spare capacity either in dollars or euros, do you have because of the sandwich platform company-wide?

George Paleologou

We have 2 facilities currently, both acquired recently that are operating at about, I would say, slightly below 50% and then the larger Phoenix facility, I would say, is operating around probably around 60% capacity so there’s plenty of capacity in the sandwich system.

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

I see okay and can you be maybe a little bit more specific about the sea store opportunity? So, you are trying to partner with CoStar and 7-Eleven. It seems like a would you be able to quantify the realistic revenue opportunities within this subchannel?

George Paleologou

Again, I think that most sea store operators these days are trying to upgrade their food offerings and it is very, very natural that they would be speaking to companies like us that are producing premium quality products so again, no surprises there I think that the opportunities for us with respect to products would be, as you would expect, obviously, sandwiches and meat snacks and cooked protein type of items, as consumers are leaning more towards protein these days rather than sugar snacks obviously, we produce a lot of those, and we make a lot of those and we do very well in Canada with those and growing in the U.S. as well in terms of dollars, I think our modeling is projecting modest growth in that channel, but the opportunities are massive if our products catch-on and I believe they will in the U.S., it would be well over $100 million, but this would not be for next year this would be for the future.

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Well over $100 million per year for the entire sea store initiatives that include sandwiches and meat snacks?

George Paleologou

Yes. Yes.

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

I see but less than $100 million for 2019.

George Paleologou

Yes.

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

I see okay are you trying to partner are you looking to partner with smaller chains, the large chains control only a relatively small portion of the sea store market in the U.S. how do you think about the smaller chains? And if it even makes sense to expand there?

George Paleologou

So again, Dimitry, as we mentioned earlier, we’re mainly focusing on the larger chains right now, mainly because of the challenges we’re having with the labor availability again, there’s no point for us to pursue business that ultimately we’re not going to prioritize and not be able to execute on so right now we’re just focusing on the bigger opportunities.

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

I see I see and can you provide some details in terms of your customer concentration in 2019, including the pro forma for 2018 deals in respect of your core customer? Is your is it consistent with 2017 or is that share declined and by how much?

George Paleologou

Well, I think to the extent that the we made a number of acquisitions and also have grown organically, you can assume that, that percentage in terms of our overall revenues will come down.

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

But is it significantly lower than last year for the core customers in terms of products sales or is that we’re talking 1 or 2 percentage points?

Will Kalutycz

It will be significantly lower, Dimitry.

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Thank you very much gentlemen.

George Paleologou

Thank you.

Thank you and our next question comes from Stephen MacLeod, BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead your line is open.

Stephen MacLeod

Thank you just had a quick follow-up question obviously, lots of talk around the labor market impacting the quarter and I guess in for the outlook as well I’m just curious when you look to 2019, what are you assuming in terms of labor potentially constricting growth in 2019 I mean, I guess, it doesn’t seem like a transient issue it seems more like a structural issue I’m just curious, how you’re approaching that as you head into the next year?

George Paleologou

Well, I think you have to remember that and again, maybe people forget that easily is that during this quarter we also went through the NAFTA negotiation process and we were a little bit nervous with some of our businesses, manufacturing in Canada and crossing the border and sort of the long-term implications of that business in terms of fuel rates and service to our customer so thankfully, we’re through that and we were a little bit shy, I would say, in terms of relying on Canadian capacity to service the U.S. market hopefully, that’s behind us now I did sort of comment on our 3 initiatives in place today to deal with some of the structural issues with respect to labor.

Stephen MacLeod

Okay that’s great thank you George.

Thank you. And this concludes our question-and-answer session. I will now turn the call back to Mr. Paleologou and Mr. Kalutycz for closing remarks.

George Paleologou

Yes. I just like to say that the fact is that we’ve never been more excited about our future and our growth prospects. As you know, we manage for the long term and will continue to manage for the long term. And we’re confident that we’ll emerge stronger from some of these challenges. So, I’d like to thank everybody for attending today. Thank you very much.

