Valuation Matters In Closed-End Funds

Closed-end funds [CEF] offer a unique way to capture value as discounts and premiums often skew for no apparent reason other than limited supply and demand, a situation that is exacerbated by low institutional ownership and low liquidity for many CEFs. One of the key services that we provide to members of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is to warn when specific closed-end funds [CEFs] become egregiously overvalued. Selling an overvalued fund can lock in capital gains equivalent to several years of distributions, or viewed alternatively, can avoid the loss of several years of distributions when the valuation inevitably corrects. This idea is the core of our "CEF Rotation = Compounding Income On Steroids" strategy.

For example, a couple of weeks ago, I highlighted the BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) as gaining a whopping 21% in premium over a week in our Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup (released 2 weeks later to the public here).

Here's what I wrote at the time:

The current premium of 35.93% is the highest since 2008, and is accompanied by a 1-year z-score of +5.9 suggesting extreme overvaluation. Here's the premium/discount history for the fund since inception. We can see that BHV, for some reason or another, has attracted a very high premium for large swathes of its lifetime. Does this tiny $24 million Virginia muni fund have some kind of magic allure? To be honest, I'm not seeing it. The fund does perform 24 bps and 89 bps per year better than the peer group over 5- and 10-year time spans at the NAV level, but I'm not sure this justifies the massive premium rise of the fund over the past year. BHV currently yields 3.83% at market (5.20% at NAV), with 89% coverage. Sell this fund if you can!

BHV only has a minuscule amount of institutional amount (<4%), so it might be easy to see how an extreme situation could have arisen. Assuming a normal distribution, a z-score of +5.9 is expected to occur only 0.0000002% (!) of the time.

Without a fundamental reason to support the +35.93% premium, it was easy to predict that mean reversion would occur for this CEF. As seen in the chart below, the reversion was both rapid and violent. In a space of 3 weeks, BHV has lost -12.9% in market price, corresponding to nearly 3 years' worth of distributions, even while the NAV has stayed exactly flat. It has been said that "time in the markets is more important than timing the market", but clearly an exception has to be made for egregiously overvalued CEFs. Take 3 weeks out of the fund to save 3 years' worth of distributions? I'd make that trade every time! Remember CEF investors, valuation matters when buying CEFs!

What's the situation like right now? At a current 13.78% premium (and +0.6 z-score), the fund is still overvalued, though obviously not as much as before. Instead of BHV, why not consider the Nuveen Virginia Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) for Virginia muni exposure? NPV trades at a much deeper discount of -14.09% (1-year z-score: -1.2), and yields about the same as BHV (4.47% for NPV vs. 4.57% for BHV).

Here's the 6-month chart for the price and NAV return profiles of BHV and NPV. Even though NPV has slightly outperformed BHV at the NAV level over the past 6 months (-3.33% vs. -3.50%), it has significantly lagged BHV at the price level (-4.49% vs. 3.14%), and that's even after the latter's massive drop the last couple of weeks. Thus, all other things being equal, valuation considerations should favor NPV over BHV going forward.

Here's a current list of overvalued CEFs that have 1-year z-scores of above +2.0 (as of November 13, 2018). Assuming a normal distribution, a z-score of above +2.0 is expected to occur 2.3% of the time. Do you own any of these funds? If so, it might be time to consider taking some profits in order to protect yourself from capital losses when the valuation reverts. In the members section, we combine this kind of preliminary quantitative analysis with fundamental analysis to make specific recommendations on individual funds, including suggestions on possible replacements.

Name Ticker Yield Discount z-score Category Adams Diversified Equity (ADX) 1.47% -13.47% 2.0 US Equity-General Equity Latin American Discovery Fund (LDF) 0.67% -0.57% 2.0 Non-US/Other-Latin American Equity Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) 8.42% -10.65% 2.0 Taxable Income-High Yield Invesco High Income 2023 Target (IHIT) 5.99% 0.40% 2.1 Taxable Income-Mortgage Bond BlackRock NY Muni 2018 Term (BLH) 0.20% -0.13% 2.2 Tax-Free Income-New York Flaherty & Crumrine Pref Income Opp (PFO) 6.68% 7.69% 2.2 Taxable Income-Preferreds Nuveen High Income Dec 2019 Target (JHD) 4.24% -1.10% 2.3 Taxable Income-High Yield AllianzGI Divers Inc & Convert (ACV) 8.67% 5.88% 2.4 Taxable Income-Multi-Sector Aberdeen Global Income (FCO) 9.95% 3.74% 2.4 Non-US/Other-Global Income Eagle Capital Growth (GRF) 6.80% -14.45% 2.4 US Equity-General Equity Nuveen Mortgage Opp Term Fund (JLS) 5.67% -1.48% 2.4 Taxable Income-Mortgage Bond Tekla Healthcare Oppos Fund (THQ) 7.39% -8.18% 2.4 US Equity-Health/Biotech Reaves Utility Income (UTG) 6.56% -3.32% 2.4 US Equity-Utilities MS Emerging Markets (MSF) 0.35% -4.20% 2.8 Non-US/Other-Emerging Market Equity Nuveen High Income Dec 2018 Target (JHA) 3.27% -0.20% 2.9 Taxable Income-High Yield

As a bonus, here's a list of currently undervalued funds with z-score under -2.5, which can be considered as buy candidates for premium/discount reversion. Again, we go into more specific recommendations on individual funds in the members section.

Name Ticker Yield Discount z-score Category Boulder Growth & Income (BIF) 3.76% -16.97% -4.2 US Equity-General Equity Neuberger Berman Real Est Sec (NRO) 10.34% -10.40% -3.2 US Equity-Real Estate (US) Credit Suisse High Yield Bond (DHY) 10.17% -7.03% -3.1 Taxable Income-High Yield Voya Intl High Div Equity Inc (IID) 11.37% -10.84% -3.1 Non-US/Other-Global Equity Dividend CBRE Clarion Global Real Est Inc (IGR) 8.85% -15.23% -3 US Equity-Real Estate (Global) Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc (DEX) 11.89% -11.50% -2.9 Non-US/Other-Global Growth & Income Nuveen Build America Bond Opp (NBD) 1.15% -8.39% -2.9 Taxable Income-Municipal Virtus Total Return Fund Inc (ZF) 15.44% -10.97% -2.9 Non-US/Other-Global Growth & Income Herzfeld Caribbean Basin (CUBA) 2.01% -23.06% -2.8 Non-US/Other-Latin American Equity Wells Fargo Multi-Sec Inc (ERC) 10.72% -11.11% -2.8 Taxable Income-Limited Duration MFS Charter Income (MCR) 9.27% -12.87% -2.8 Non-US/Other-Global Income Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) 8.97% -13.01% -2.8 Taxable Income-High Yield Western Asset High Yld Def Opp (HYI) 7.60% -12.03% -2.7 Taxable Income-High Yield Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation (ARDC) 8.53% -13.57% -2.6 Taxable Income-Senior Loan BlackRock Float Rate Strat (FRA) 5.93% -11.93% -2.5 Taxable Income-Senior Loan Western Asset IG Defined Opp (IGI) 5.58% -6.26% -2.5 Taxable Income-Investment Grade Voya Natural Resources Equity (IRR) 13.22% -6.23% -2.5 US Equity-Covered Call MFS Government Markets Income (MGF) 7.87% -6.93% -2.5 Taxable Income-Multi-Sector MFS Multimarket Income (MMT) 9.29% -12.77% -2.5 Non-US/Other-Global Income Nuveen Build America Bond (NBB) 2.04% -8.24% -2.5 Taxable Income-Municipal Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) % -4.94% -2.5 US Equity-Commodities

Summary

Valuation matters when buying CEFs! The low analyst coverage, institutional ownership and liquidity of CEFs means that premium and discounts can fluctuate wildly for no apparent reason at all. We have highlighted a recent example where a CEF investor could have avoided the loss equivalent of 3 years' worth of distributions simply by sidestepping when a fund reached extremely overvalued territory. Finally, a list of currently overvalued and undervalued CEFs are presented for further consideration.

