MoneyGram: Still No Path To Recovery

MoneyGram (MGI) had a disappointing 3Q18 with revenues falling short of street estimates by $32m and adj. EBITDA falling short by $2m. MGI may have already lost approximately 65% of its equity value YTD, but the newly lowered guidance coupled with tougher regulations and the deferred prosecution agreement overhang as well as newly imposed fines will hinder any revenue recovery attempts in the short-term. The only upside for MGI we can see is any whiffs of M&A interest which may re-emerge following the latest decline.

MGI's total revenues for 3Q18 were 8.5% below consensus reaching $347m which translates to a yoy decline in constant currency revenues of 12%. This was driven by a decline in key revenue generators, with money transfer revenues down by 14% yoy and bill payment revenues down by 14% yoy. Even for the businesses that did experience revenue growth in 3Q18, growth decelerated considerably e.g. moneygram.com revenues were up by 3% yoy vs. 17% yoy in 2Q18.

EPS growth driven by a tax one-off that offset bad operating performance

MGI saw flat yoy EBITDA margin of 17.1% which was 0.7% above consensus; yet forex-neutral EBITDA declined by 13% yoy. Moreover, MGI witnessed a 34.7% yoy decline in its operating income to reach $28.8m and recorded pre-tax losses in 3Q18, with a pre-tax margin of -15.6%. Several expenses contributed to this performance including $30m related to the resolution of the DPA and $1.2m of restructuring and reorganization costs.

However, a one-time tax item offset this below-consensus operational performance, resulting in an adjusted net income of $15.7m for 3Q18 which led to a yoy increase of 2.6% in the net profit margin. This, in turn, led to a higher than expected EPS of $0.24 which beat the street estimate of $0.16 by 8 cents.

Key revenue drivers saw accelerated declines; while moneygram.com experienced decelerated revenue growth

MGI's money transfer revenue declined by 14% yoy on a constant FX basis to reach $304.2m (vs. a decline of 10% in 2Q18). This decline was mainly attributed to the slowdown in the growth of US-outbound remittance, which contributed approximately 44% of MGI’s money transfer transactions, especially to Mexico whose growth decelerated by 9% vs. 2Q18. Moreover, higher compliance standards and the newly self-imposed corridor specific controls further hit MGI’s money transfer revenues. Further decline was also witnessed in bill payment revenues, which were down by 14% yoy in 3Q18 vs. a decline of only 6% in 2Q18.

On the other hand, moneygram.com revenues witnessed growth of 3% yoy in 3Q18; albeit this growth decelerated considerably from the 2Q18’s growth of 19%. The only positive trend in MGI’s revenues was that of financial paper products, which reversed the decline witnessed in 2Q18 and grew by 24% yoy in 3Q18.

(Source: Author)

Operating income for the global funds transfer segment, which comprises of both money transfer and bill payment, were down by 44% yoy to reach $18.3m; while, operating income for financial paper products were up by 104% yoy to reach $9.6m.

(Source: Author)

Amended DPA continues to hand the matter over MGI’s shares

With the release of 3Q18 results, MGI announced that it had entered an agreement with the Department of Justice on an amended DPA that extends the case and MGI’s monitorship for another 30 months. The management announced that according to the amended DPA, MGI was found to have not complied with its prior 2012 DPA obligations due to a weakness in its AML program; hence, it will incur a $125M fine ($70M payable in 10 business days, $55M in 18 months). The compliance procedures that MGI must put in place appear to be directionally consistent with prior compliance improvements MGI implemented this year, such as stricter ID requirements.

Free Cash Flow to decline in FY18

Although MGI reported an increase of 13.5% in the adjusted free cash flow during 3Q18 vs. 3Q17 and a flat FCF over the nine-month of 2018, lowered guidance given by the management indicate FCF down in 4Q18 i.e. a yoy decline.

Changes to 2019 guidance: Lowered guidance

MGI’s management lowered their guidance for FY18 for both revenue and adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis to be down by 10% (vs. 4-6% previously) and 15% (vs. 8-10%), respectively. This lowered guidance is a result of continued regulatory pressure on its operations and implies a worse than anticipated 4Q18 results for MGI.

Continued regulatory uncertainty and worse operational performance compared to peers keeps us cautious about this stock in the short-term

The lowered guidance for FY18, coupled with the regulatory pressure and self-imposed higher compliance standards, makes us cautious about MGI in the near future, and we thus maintain a neutral stance. Until we see evidence of sustained improvement in the company’s fundamentals, we remain in wait-and-see mode.

