Dillard's Needs To Capitalize On The Upcoming Holiday Season To Stay Afloat

Even if everything goes their way, it may still not be enough to survive the retail downfall.

Dillards And The Decline in Retail

Closing Sales Become More and More Common in Large Retail

Dillard's Inc. (DDS) operates retail department stores across the Midwest, Southwest, and Southeast United States. They have been a key part of malls across the nation for decades, founded in Little Rock Arkansas way back in 1938. Known for brands such as Roundtree & Yorke, Daniel Cremieux, and Antonio Melani, they have around 292 stores across the nation. Retail has struggled greatly over the past decade. Shoppers are making more and more purchases online, and large department stores continue to suffer. Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) recently filed for bankruptcy, and now companies like J.C. Penny (JCP) and Dillard's struggle to stay afloat.

Sales and Revenue are on a slow decline down around 6% since 2016 or -2.49% year over year (YOY), and it is quite obvious growth has halted. Free cash flow is falling drastically -29.17% YOY, so things are not looking good. Two Wall Street analysts have put a hold rating on Dillard's, while 3 other analysts have placed an underperform rating on the stock. With just a 0.55% dividend, there looks to be little reason to own this stock as it just plain cannot compete with the prices and simplicity companies like Amazon (AMZN) deliver.

The best play on the stock currently, in my opinion, is to buy long-term puts. Puts look to be attractive particularly over the next 3 quarters where I see potential weakness in the stock. This allows you to make a profit on the fall of retail through a company that is accelerating in decline.

Down To The Last Straw

Dillard's may have one more big opportunity to profit as the decline in retail continues. With the closing of many Sears department stores and the current strength in the economy, it is possible Dillard's could put up nice numbers this holiday season. Again, with the growth of Amazon and events like Cyber Monday, these gains may be like putting a bandaid on a bullet wound, enough to stop the bleeding, but not enough to save this dying company.

Dillards will have to really reach out and pick up new customers from closing Sears stores and put up huge numbers this next quarter with Black Friday and Christmas if they want to lure in any investors and stay alive. Something has to change or customers will continue to flock to other new and exciting stores. Every time I have been to Dillard's department stores over the past few years, and these times have been few, it looks like a ghost town from a movie.

Online sales at Dillard's have also underperformed compared to competitors recently. Modernizing the brand will be necessary if a true turnaround is to take place. Millennials are turning more to big brand names, so Dillard's will have to get more of these in their stores if they want to grow profits. The amount of advertising continues to fall, down on average -11.4% each year over the last 5 years. This could be the signal that Dillard's has begun to raise the white flag and give in.

Growth In The Company Is Stagnant

Dillard's biggest strategy to face the downturn in mall-based retail has been to grow their e-commerce. This is a smart play by management, but there has been little action to back up their words. Dillard's continues to be beaten by competitors in digital sales and traffic, and the stock will continue to decline until this is turned around.

How To Play Upcoming Earnings

Dillard's Earnings are expected to be reported Thursday, November 15th. They are expected to post an EPS of $0.53, up from last year's disappointing miss. The pressure is on as they have beat expectations on 3 straight earnings. I believe buying Dillard's into earnings would be an extremely risky investment with high risk and little reward. With the Fed raising rates rapidly, it has been hard for stocks across the board to impress. Dillard's would really have to put up exceptional numbers for the stock to rise, and so I think it is a safe bet to buy long-term put spreads over the coming weeks to take advantage of this retail decline.

This may be an attractive play going into earnings as the stock appears to be overvalued due to beating earnings expectations 3 times in a row. I do not see Dillard's beating earnings 3 times in a row again based off of all the weakness mentioned. Volume has been fairly low lately, trading below the average volume of 500,000 18 of the past 21 days which shows no one is expecting anything real big to come from this stock.

I am placing an underperform price target between $52-60 for Dillards within the next 10 months as this appears to be 52-week floor, and a key area of resistance. The stock could very well dip lower if the market turns bearish due to rapidly increasing rates, and if CEO William T. Dillard does not make some big changes soon. I am placing my target there as I believe the stock is currently overvalued by about 5%, and then with another decline of approximately -10% on earnings and revenue expected over the next year, you reach the above price target range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.