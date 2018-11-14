Northrop Grumman: While There Are Concerns, The Company Remains Strong

The stock might come under short-term pressure owing to concerns surrounding defense spending and free cash flow.

However, I believe the stock to be attractively valued on a price to earnings basis, and growth remains generally strong.

In a recent article on Lockheed Martin (LMT), I argued that while the stock has had a good run, returns have ultimately lagged those of competitors, including Northrop Grumman (NOC). Moreover, I argued that Northrop Grumman is significantly undervalued relative to its competitors.

In this regard, I would like to follow up on this and determine whether Northrop Grumman is a good buy at this time.

We see that while the stock has had a significant fall since April 2018, Northrop Grumman has still slightly outperformed the S&P 500:

Source: investing.com

Moreover, when we compare the P/E ratios of Northrop Grumman and its peers, we see that Northrop Grumman is trading at the lowest P/E ratio. Moreover, Northrop Grumman has had the second highest growth in earnings over the past five years after Boeing (BA):

Source: ycharts.com

Source: ycharts.com

When looking at Q3 2018 results for the company, Northrop Grumman made some impressive achievements, including:

Increasing sales by 23% to $8.1 billion, and by 13% over a nine-month period compared to the same of last year Increasing operating income by 41% to $1.2 billion for Q3 2018, and by 11% over a nine-month period compared to that of 2017 Growing EPS by 78% to $6.54 on a diluted basis, and 40% to $14.68 for the nine-month period

Source: Northrop Grumman Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

These results are clearly quite impressive, and signal that Northrop Grumman is continuing to deliver, even in spite of fears that the defense industry may be declining generally.

That said, what can we expect going forward, and is Northrop Grumman a buy at this point?

Firstly, let’s take a look at the stock’s 5-year P/E ratio. We can see that the P/E ratio is currently at the lowest level since 2016, while normalized diluted EPS has continued to rise:

Source: ycharts.com

When we look at a breakdown of segment results, we see that Aerospace Systems and Mission Systems account for over 70% of sales and operating income:

Source: Northrop Grumman Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

That said, Innovation Systems, formerly known as Orbital which Northrop bought in a deal valued at $9.2 billion, appears to be paying off so far - having generated $1.42 billion in sales. While Technology Services did see a decline in sales, this segment currently accounts for 10% of Northrop Grumman’s overall revenues.

With this said, President Trump does appear to have been calling for defense cuts recently, with broad government spending to be cut by 5 percent across the board. Whether this will include defense spending and to what extent remains to be seen.

Moreover, Northrop Grumman has been seeing a decline lately over free cash flow concerns. For instance, we see that in terms of 2018 guidance, while diluted EPS is set to rise by 12% based on high-end estimates, free cash flow is only set to increase by about 4% on the high-end.

Source: Northrop Grumman Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Therefore, price could remain low should concerns regarding defense spending and free cash flow growth remain. That said, this company’s business continues to perform well and the valuation from an earnings standpoint looks attractive.

While there have been concerns regarding free cash flow, I see this as temporary should the company continue to grow earnings in the way it has done. While the price may dip further as a result of concerns on defense spending, I would see it rebounding in the absence of major cuts in this regard, at which point I would argue this company to be a buy.

Disclaimer: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.