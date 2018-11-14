British Land Company (The) PLC ADR (BTLCY) CEO Chris Grigg on Half Year 2018/2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

British Land Company (The) PLC ADR (OTCPK:BTLCY) Half Year 2018/2019 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2018 4:30 AM ET

Executives

Chris Grigg - CEO

Simon Carter - CFO

Charles Maudsley - Head of Retail, Leisure and Residential

Tim Roberts - Head of Offices and Residential

Analysts

Hugo Machin - Schroders Investment Management

Bart Gysens - Morgan Stanley

Michael Burt - Exane BNP Paribas

Hemant Kotak - Green Street

David Brockton - Liberum

Ben Eldredge - Credit Suisse

Chris Grigg

Good morning everybody, and welcome. Yet again, I see that the front row seats are unused, that's all the way from school life through. Welcome to our new event space here at 3 Finsbury Avenue, which is in the heart of our Broadgate campus. I'm here with Tim, Charlie, and of course Simon, who I'm delighted he rejoined us in May. I'll start by giving you a brief introduction before handing over to Simon for the financials, and then I'll come back to cover strategy and outlook.

Over the last six months, against a backdrop that is clearly uncertain and in a tough retail market, we've remained focused on delivering day-to-day across our business, while at the same time progressing our strategic agenda. So, what does this mean? First, we're leasing well on our campuses. The momentum I spoke about in May has continued. Developments are letting up ahead of schedule, on better terms than expected as we continue to benefit from a market, where the supply of high quality office space is constrained, but demand remains good. So we let 420,000 square feet of space.

In Retail, we continue to generate demand for our space, letting over 450,000 square feet in the half. Although, we were not immune to the obvious challenges in the market, including CVAs, Simon will talk more about this. Operationally, the business is in good shape. Occupancy remains very high. We're outperforming benchmarks on retail footfall, and sales, reflecting the hard work of our asset managers.

In Offices, we continue to rollout Storey as we further enhance our campus offer. At Canada Water, we submitted our planning application and signed our master development agreement. These are two important milestones. And we've continued to be thoughtful about how we allocate capital. We sold more than £850 million -- £840 million even, of dry or off-strategy assets in the half that includes £500 million for 5 Broadgate, across the road, a development which generated an 18% annual return. We used the proceeds to extend our share buyback and invest in the future growth of our business, again with a focus on our campuses.

Our campus approach is one of three areas of particular attention I set out in May, alongside a smaller more focused retail portfolio, and a larger residential business principally built to rent. We've made good progress in all these areas. I'll return to them in a moment, but before I do, let me hand you over to Simon.

Simon Carter

Thanks, Chris. It's great to be back at British Land. There's been a huge amount of change in the business while I've been away. I've been struck by how this change has been driven by a consistent strategy with a clear focus on capital discipline. This capital discipline has been particularly evident in the tougher markets post referendum. I think it's pretty impressive to sell assets at close to 4%, reinvest in your own properties at over 6%, whilst reducing both leverage and cost of debt. We should look at the financials.

Overall, our performance has been robust in a challenging retail market. As expected, EPS is down primarily due to one-off surrender premia, which contributed nearly £0.02 last year. Strong leasing in offices and the benefits of the share buyback have offset the impact of CVAs in sales. These sales are funding our development program. This will deliver significant income in future periods, much already contracted. As previously announced, we've increased the divided by 3%, giving a half-year divided of £0.155. NAV is down 2.9% and £9.39 primarily due to valuation decline of 1.9%, as reductions in retail were partially offset by more resilient office values. Despite this, we've reduced LTV further to 26.7% using the proceeds from sales we've made.

Turning to the income statement in more detail, and starting with net rent, these have reduced by £30 million. We benefited from one-off surrender premia of £20 million last year. Net sales we've made over the last 18 months have reduced rents by £10 million, 5 Broadgate was half of this. These sales should be viewed in the context of our work to reposition the portfolio and recycle capital into development. Chris will come on to how are campuses, which are a significant part of our business, continue to deliver. We've seen strong like-for-like growth of 5.8% in offices driving rental uplift of £7 million, more than offsetting the £6 million of CVAs and admins.

In terms of finance, we've continued to make good progress, and we've reduced finance costs by a further £4 million. This is due to financing activities over the last 18 months, with capital activity broadly neutral. Our weighted average interest rate remains low, at 2.9%. But we're mindful of the current interest rate environment, and on a spot basis 92% of our debt is hedged. On average, over the next five years, based on projected debt, we are 63% hedged. Bringing this together, earnings per share were £0.172, down 10% on last half-year. Setting aside the surrender premia, earnings are flat. Strong like-for-like growth in offices and the £0.006 [ph] benefit of the share buyback have offset the impact of net divestment and CVAs and admins.

We expect developments to deliver £63 million of future rent, adding over £0.04 to annualized EPS once fully occupied, and as Chris will cover later, our strong leasing activity means that more than two-third of this is already let or under offer. Additionally, we expect a further annualized benefit of roughly £0.08 on EPS from the share buyback program.

Looking down the income statement, we've covered the significant movements in rent and financing costs. Admin costs have remained broadly flat, and fees and other income have come down slightly due to the sale of our third-party property management business. We have increased the dividend by 3% for the current year, to £0.31. As discussed, we've got good visibility on the income to come from developments and the benefit of the share buyback. And at 98% occupancy, we're virtually full. As usual, the guidance slide is included in the appendices.

Before we talk about valuations, I'm going to give you a bit more detail of our exposure to tenants in CVA or administration, and what we're doing to manage this. We set out the impacts on this slide. As you can see, the total number of units impacted over the last 18 months 114, of which 62 occurred this half. Our experience to date suggests that we are faring better than the market. Almost half of our CVA stores are unaffected. But we have not been immune, and on an annualized basis the reduction in contracted rent is £14.7 million. This breaks down as £9.5 million at stores that are due to close.

Encouragingly, £5.5 million of this is already let or in negotiation. That's evidence of the demand we're able to generate for our space. The remaining £5.2 million is at stores where rents have reduced under CVA. The majority of these now have annual landlord breaks built in. And we are actively considering alternative leasing at these locations. Taking advantage of our ability to obtain vacant possession, we are now under offer to sell two assets which account for £700,000 of the reduction, 5% ahead of March valuations.

Turning to the valuation performance, overall values are down 1.9%. Offices have increased 0.7% driven by our leasing success at developments, which are up 7.5%, including 135 Bishopsgate, where values are up 26% following some great lettings here. Chris will cover these later. On the standing office portfolio, yields have remained broadly flat, with ERV growth of 0.2% reflecting specific asset lettings and resulting washover effect. Retail values are down 4.5% reflecting outward yield shift of 14 basis points, and ERV decline of 1.5%. At Canada Water, values have been stable as costs incurred in the half have been offset by the good progress we've made on planning.

I know there is some concern about valuations, especially in retail, so I wanted to give you more detail than normal. As you can see from the chart, performance has been varied, and so the range of valuation movements this half is broad. On the left are the assets that have increased in the value. And then going across to the right are the assets that have fallen more than 10%. Starting at the left, investment demand remains robust for long-term secure income assets. And we continue to see ERV growth supporting values for high quality well positioned multi-let assets with good supply/demand tension. These are generally in the middle of the chart, but CVAs and administrations have had an impact. And we've seen large evaluation falls at assets that had been more affected.

In our portfolio, nearly 70% of the rent reduction has been at assets where values have fallen more than 5%. But as I mentioned earlier, we are well progressed in filling this space. Against this backdrop, we continue to be active and outperform operationally. We signed over 450,000 square foot of lettings and renewals in the half, 5% ahead of ERV on an net effective basis. On average, our renewals in the period are in line with previous passing rent. We've settled £15 million of rent reviews with over 40% of these seeing an increase and our retention rates are strong at 85%. Whilst footfall and sales have declined, our assets have again outperformed the market. So, overall, another good operational performance in what is clearly a though market.

Bringing all this together, NAV is down 2.9% at £9.39. This is principally a result of the negative evaluation movement partially offset by the £0.02 benefits of the shares brought back in the half. We expect to complete the remaining 150 million of the share buyback program by the end of the financial year. Financing activities reduced NAV by £0.03 in the half, but is NPV neutral given future savings. As I have mentioned, we've got significant uplift to come from our unique development pipeline. We continue to progress developments on a carefully risk-managed basis. Forty three million of the ERV committed developments is already pre-let or under offer.

And our speculative exposure is now just 3.7%. And cost become 93% fixed. We've got further opportunities within our portfolio including 440,000 square foot of development in our near-term pipeline which is fully consented. And a further 5 million in our medium term pipeline. This thoughtful approach is also how we think about our balance sheet. This is particularly important in the current environment. We are maintaining capacity to progress opportunities when the time is right.

The team continues to deliver, and I am pleased say since March, we have raised £1.1 billion of new finance. Most recently, we issued a £231 million U.S. private placement of favorable pricing levels. Our LTV and weighted average interest rates are low. We have £1.5 billion of un-drawn debt facilities, and no requirement to refinance until late 2021. To summarize, yes, we are in uncertain times. But our balance sheet is strong putting us in a great place to deliver our strategy.

And on that note, I'll hand it over to Chris.

Chris Grigg

Thank you, Simon. Back in May, we set three key elements of strategy. Our London campuses, a smaller more focused retail portfolio, and a larger residential business, principally built to rent. Since then, we have made real progress on each of these. Starting with campuses, today they represent nearly 40% of the group. That's 80% of the office business.

There are unique competitive advantages, which will be almost impossible to replicate, and they are really delivering for us. At our three campuses, we continue to create space that reflects modern London lifestyles and really resonates with occupiers. The building you are in is an example of that. And while you are here, look around. Many of you will remember Broadgate even a few years ago. So, you will notice the changes we are delivering to transform this part of London. These changes really underpin our continued leasing momentum.

[Technical difficulty] portfolio, we let 420,000 square feet, developments are now 69% let or under offer, with letting scenario more than 6% ahead of ERV. Strikingly, both Paddington and Regent's Place are now full. Here at Broadgate, we are developing space to appeal to a broader range of occupiers than ever before. I'll touch on a few examples. For most recent is McCann, a global advertising giant, who signed only last month. They chose Broadgate to consolidate their London businesses under one roof.

They recognize the transformation we are delivering here. So, they are taking 150,000 square feet across the road at a 135 Bishopsgate where together we are creating what they call a 21st Century warehouse. You can see on the slide what the U.K. Chief Executive says. For them, what's key is Broadgate's connectivity to the most exciting areas of London. My second example is Mimecast. You'll remember we let almost 80,000 square feet to them in April. They since exercised their option for another 34,000 square feet. That makes them the largest tech letting in the city this year.

At the same time, we are continuing to attract financial occupiers. At the moment, banks only account for 3% of total rents following the sale of 5 Broadgate. But we signed Japanese bank SMBCE at 100 Liverpool Street. And in this half, TP ICAP, an existing customer at Broadgate, have also taken place at a 135 Bishopsgate. So alongside each, Lillian McCann, that building is now virtually full. That's a real endorsement of the changes we're delivering. And a real vindication of decisions we took two years ago to continue delivering new and refurbished space. The refurbishment of 135 Bishopsgate and lettings to Italy, McCann and TBI cap well together have a big impact, fundamentally changing these inside Broadgate and the way it embraces shortage.

As I said in my story of flexible work space brand is an important and growing part of our campus offer. Having launched almost 18 months ago, it's now operational across 130,000 square feet and the spaces nearly 9%, 90% let or under offer. We've identified further 180,000 square feet, both on our campuses but also in standalone buildings where the rain pool dynamics are favorable. That's why we are requiring a building in Haggerston, just north of shortage helping us capture a greater share of this growing market. And we continue to generate a premium of more than 40% although medium-term, we expect that they will normalize at a lower level. Overtime, we think Storey should make up something like 10% of our office portfolio, allowing us again to attract a broader mix of occupy.

Turning out to Retail, Simon told you how we've been impacted. We all know that the market is challenging. We're dealing with rapid structural change that's been compounded by short-term headwinds. At the same time, we continue to generate demand for space. As Simon and I both commented, we've let more than 450,000 square feet in the half and sign deals on average 5% ahead ERV. Footfall and sales are down by for us and for the market, but as you'd expect, we're maintaining our operational focus, we're managing our assets intensively and we've continued to outperform the benchmarks.

Our second area of focus is delivering a smaller, more focused retail portfolio. I'll start with what we've done. Since April 2014, we've sold 2.4 billion of assets. That includes nearly a £1 billion of superstores more than 600 million of department stores 560 million of multi-let assets and 200 million of leisure and solace assets. Our activity has covered more than £613 million in the last 12 months, we sold £250 million. And we've also got nearly £420 million exchanged or under offer that's in line with the direction of travel we set out in May.

Overall, we sold at a premium to book but we've also been prepared to accept a discount where it makes sense. So we're continuing to make progress reflecting the quality of our assets, as well as the hard work of the whole team.

So how do we think about retail in the longer term?

To be clear, we still believe physical retail has an important role to play both in the market and in our portfolio, but it will be a smaller part of the overall business. We're focused on owning space that will be successful long-term where we can generate good supply demand tension. At the same time, we will continue to sell assets that don't fit our strategy. You should expect our historic run rate to continue recognizing that there are other significant sellers out. To do this, we have a clear set of criteria for the assets we will retain that guide our approach and we set them up here.

Now let's illustrate them with a few examples; starting with the Ealing and Woolwich, obviously both in allocated in London with real potential for place making. They benefit from Crossrail, or bath and Tunbridge Wells, both affluent towns in the South of England with connected assets, well-connected assets with attractive local demographics. All are about the right size. They're affordable for retailers, and in every case, we can increase the mix of uses. That's an important part of our approach.

As I told you in May, we see built to rent is a complimentary part of our business. It's a growing market that's highly fragmented. So it represents some real opportunity as we progress our mixed use vision. We've told you that bolt-on acquisitions would play a role. Whilst I can't give you too much detail today, we are in exclusive discussions with an operator, and hope to announce something soon. That will give us more scale, and add to our existing operational expertise.

Importantly, we've got significant opportunities already in our portfolio, like Bromley by Bow, Aldgate, and Woolwich. But of course, the most obvious example is Canada Water. I'd remind you that this is a unique and exciting opportunity in the heart of London. At 53 acres, it's about the same size as the rest of our campuses put together. And here, we're creating a new town center for London in partnership with Southwark Council. We've continued to make good progress. In May, we signed a master development agreement with the council. We submitted our planning application for the overall masterplan, including 3,000 new homes. And we've submitted a detailed application for three buildings in the first phase, delivering nearly 600,000 square feet of mixed use space.

As I've said before, we hope to obtain planning permission by the end of our financial year. That would enable us to start on site during 2019, but these processes of law are inherently complicated, so there's always a degree of risk in terms of timing. It's a great example though of our overall strategic direction to become a specialist in mixed use spaces, and something that we'll deliver over the next five to 10 years.

I've told you how we're progressing the strategy we set out in May. I thought it would be useful to give a bit more detail. This slide sets out the indicative shape of the business in, say, the next five years. Of course, there are a lot of moving parts, but it gives you a sense of the direction of travel, as well as the progress we've already made. We think it provides the right balance of exposures, enabling us to continue investing in our mixed use places. These reflect modern lifestyles and drive enduring demand for our space, underpinning a sustainable and growing divided.

So let me wrap up with a couple of key takeaways. First, we acknowledge the uncertainty out there. And we expect that to continue, probably including today. But as Simon has set out, we've taken actions which lock in future growth. And financially, the business is in a strong position with limited speculative exposure. Second, we've got a clear and consistent strategy. We've made good progress on that. Looking ahead, you should expect more of the same. We expect retail to remain tough, and we'll continue to work towards a smaller more focused portfolio. In Offices, the unconventional cycle we talked about, in May, has continued, with the supply of high quality space relatively constrained, and demand remaining good. So we'll continue to benefit from the fact we're developing. And as I talked about, we've got some really promising opportunities in Build to Rent.

As we all know, the next six months are difficult to predict. There'll be good and bad days, no doubt. But we're confident in the quality of our portfolio. We have a clear consistent strategy which is focused on the long-term, and we've created attractive options across our business, which we can progress when the time is right.

With that, I'll hand it over to questions. We'll no doubt have some questions or we may have some questions from the phones. If you could, when you want the question, shove your hand out. If you could announce who you are that would be great, particularly for those people on the calls. I think we've got some microphones. We'll start just right there. There's a microphone just coming. I meant a mike down further forward. Okay, other side, whatever.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Hugo Machin

Thanks, Chris. Hugo Machin from Schroders. I was just wanting to know in terms of the CVA and admin number, what that sort of run rate might be at an annualized rate. And the second part of the question is, how does that sort of compare historically to the sort of CVA and admin in numbers? What's the sort of change over the course of the last sort of three or four years there?

Chris Grigg

Sure. I think this is one of those questions that comes to -- Simon's opportunity to be the new Finance Director. He get's an early question.

Simon Carter

That's coming in my direction.

Chris Grigg

Yes, that is coming in your direction.

Simon Carter

Hugo, in terms of the annualized CVA impact, the £14.7 million is an annualized number, that's over the last 18 months that's how much of our rent roll we've lost either via the CVAs or administrations. And as I mentioned, that breaks down to roughly £9.5 million where stores have closed or are closing. And of those, we've already re-leased or in negotiations on £5.5 million of that. And then the remaining of the balance is the £5.2 million, which is where we've taken a haircut [ph] under CVAs. And in terms of how that looks on a historical basis, I think you can see actually on that 18-month time chart, the beginning of that 18 months would have been more typical, and then we saw an uptick in the number of CVAs and administrations in the first two quarters of this year, calendar quarters, which is typically when you see them.

And I think, as a business, none of the names that have ultimately gone in to CVA or administration have been a surprise to us. But I think the whole market has been slightly surprised by the speed with which that happened in the first quarter of the year.

Bart Gysens

Hi, Bart Gysens from Morgan Stanley. I've got a quick question on your pie chart you provide on your potential future -- business, and I appreciate this is a very indicative guidance that you're giving. But when you say going down to 35% in retail, is that based on more investment in other asset classes and disinvestment in retail or are you also assuming some relative performance in capital values, because it well be that the business gets there by actually not changing very much?

Chris Grigg

Bart, you've actually won me some money because I reckoned that would be one of the first two questions, so. Look, we try to do -- first of all, it is indicative, but it's basically based on, if you like, kind of current-ish valuations rather than anything else. So you should see it as a direction of travel where there will be more investment in other parts of the business, and less investment and probably net -- as I said, net disinvestment in retail. So it's that combination. Of course, there may be other factors at work, which you allude to, but that was kind of done on that basis.

Yes, just here.

Michael Burt

Thanks. Michael Burt, Exane BNP Paribas. And just two questions, please. The first is on the pending disposals in the retail portfolio, I think sort of that £420 million under offer. Can you give a sense of what's in that £420 million, who the buyers are, and how it looks for [indiscernible]?

Chris Grigg

Yes, Charlie will probably take that one, and the second one?

Michael Burt

And the second one, Chris, is just on essentially dividend growth and the sustainability of that sort of 3% [indiscernible] dividend growth as you go through this structural alignment, and see you've got the £0.05 [ph] earnings upside from the pipeline, but given that you're selling at the same time to support that, can you sustain dividend growth at its current rate?

Chris Grigg

Sure. So, Charlie, do you want the first part first, and I'll try to remember the second part.

Charles Maudsley

And just before I answer the question, one of the many things I like about working with Simon again is know he's good at risk management. So I asked him before we came in here what odds he'd give me about whether retail would get the most number of questions. And he wouldn't give the odds. So I think probably…

Chris Grigg

You can't start playing the game by telling people which questions they're supposed to ask, Charlie. But anyway, keep going.

Charles Maudsley

On the £420 million of assets we've got under offer we've actually exchanged contracts already on £160 million of those, including the [indiscernible], which we exchanged yesterday. And it's a range of assets, multi-let assets and solace [ph] assets. Demand for the, as Simon said in his speech, demand for the -- as Simon said in his speech, demand for solaces is very strong from U.K. domestics and long income funds. Demand for home-bases is from -- and currently it's been from a wide range, including developers for resi development. And then the multi-let assets, demand is either from private equity or overseas private investors who see the opportunity to get a good cash-on-cash return. And I should say, with the £420 million we've got under offer, they're pretty much in line with, on an aggregate basis, to the September valuations, and only about 3% below the March valuations, which sort of in aggregate reflects the numbers that we're reporting today.

Chris Grigg

So in terms of dividend and dividend growth, and Simon may want to chip in. But first of all, to state the obvious, dividend and dividend growth is something which the Board thinks very seriously about. So that's the first thing I'd say. Second of all, you've seen us now over a reasonable period kind of flip flex dividend cover. And I think that has been very much related to the development program. So what you saw, and some of you sat in other rooms over the last few years and asked why weren't we growing the divided faster. One of the reasons for that was to improve our cover so that at times like this, where we have got money, that we can seek, we've got good visibility on; we're prepared the inevitability of the development cycle to kind of absorb that by way of cover.

When we look further out, of course, there are a lot more moving parts, and we're not in the business of predicting future dividend, that would be -- I'd get my backside kicked by all sorts of people if I did that. But what I think you should bear in mind is that we think we're investing in businesses which have a good return, and that should be very supportive of the dividend. And it's really those two things that I would point you to, Mike. And a random basis, and then, gentlemen you can share -- oh, wait a minute. Maybe here at the front first, or -- now, actually since you've got the mike, let's go.

Michael Burt

Two questions. Did I hear you right, Simon, when you, on page 14, Retail Operational Performance, did you [technical difficulty] that 40% of leases at review had seen an uplift?

Simon Carter

That's right, 40%.

Michael Burt

Okay. All right, thanks very much. And secondly, what's the gearing [indiscernible] at the moment?

Chris Grigg

I would say it's around 40%.

Simon Carter

That's what I had in my mind.

Michael Burt

So, 40%?

Simon Carter

Yes, 40%. It's pretty similar to -- we've been a long period of time -- about 40%.

Michael Burt

Okay, thanks.

Chris Grigg

Yes, just down the front here.

Hemant Kotak

Hi, good morning; Hemant Kotak from Green Street. Chris, I just wanted to pick up on a couple of points that you made about retail. And I think it was you anyway, this point about short-term headwinds in retail. How short-term do we think they actually will be, because if we look at the consumer and we look at what may or may not happen with Brexit, wider economic environment, this could last into the medium-term potentially, so just maybe…

Chris Grigg

Is that a question or is that a statement. Just trying to figure out which it was.

Hemant Kotak

The question is just views on that, please.

Chris Grigg

Sure.

Hemant Kotak

And then the point about the focus on space that will be successful in the long-term, I think what we often hear is that there is a prime space that will be successful, that will do well relative to the average and --

Chris Grigg

Is this just a retail -- just…

Hemant Kotak

This is retail as well, yes. And I think most of us buy in to that. But the question really is at the current pricing you're effectively choosing to invest in these assets, so do you see a success on a returns basis as well?

Chris Grigg

Sure. I'd describe it as -- first of all, I try to be clear, we think, as I said, that retail will continue to be tough. I think the way that I think about it is that those structural changes were the things that people saw coming. And I think some of the short-term headwinds were the things that surprise people, okay. And if you look at input costs, partially because of the devaluation, if you look at minimum wage, and all that stuff, I think those were the short-term impacts, and there are others, right, which I name there. I think they're short-term in the sense they kind of surprise people. Are they going to go away? I agree with you, and that's why we talk about this business being tough for a period of time. So that's the first one.

In terms of space, Charlie, maybe you want to pick up on that.

Charles Maudsley

Well, I think what we're seeing play out, all the themes around polarization that we've talked about before a long time. And we begin to see how retailers are rationalizing their portfolios. I think the encouraging part from our perspective is if we look at our leasing stats, the 450,000 of deals that we've done over the last six months, but as important for me it's, since the half-year, on sort of deals exchanged or under offer, it's north of half-a-million square foot of space. So we're still seeing that retail demand, and we're still seeing it right across the portfolio.

So, even in places like Denton Retail Park we have there, we've done letting at £45 per square foot. So, for us it's about finding the right asset, creating the right environment, explaining to our customers why they'll trade well at these places. And if we get all that right then we're still managing to achieve good deals, but it's not -- I mean, let's not kid ourselves, it is tough.

Chris Grigg

I think there's just one other de-scripture [ph] that's worth giving you in the context of the question around kind of new space. And I think it's relevant here as a mixed use asset. But if you look at the letting we did to Italy [ph] at 135-ish, that is refurbished space. When we looked to that space two, three years ago knowing we were going to get it back, we were like, are we going to knock this thing down, are we going to start again. And actually, as we started to look into the space the combination for Italy of footfall and what we could create by refurbishment made the space really "Interesting" to them, as opposed to flattening the whole thing.

And bear in mind that does have an effect on the costs that you can offer them and still make a return. So I don't think the answer is always new, I think it's a combination of things. And the thing I touched on is this point about the right size. In other words, if you've got some rental tension for one reason or another then you've got a decent chance. If you've got too many units it doesn't really matter how smart they are, you're going to struggle to make money out of them is how I would look at it.

Hemant Kotak

Sure. And one more question if I may, please. So you've been very thoughtful in terms of your CapEx location. Are you going to continue to be thoughtful in respect of keep selling and returning capital while you trade up the discount?

Chris Grigg

We're going to continue to be thoughtful.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, [indiscernible] Barclays. Got a couple of general ones, and couple on retail, you mentioned the lettings ahead of ERV, and I think it's been letting in line or just ahead of previous passing. But the number in previous passing is quite a bit smaller than versus ERV. Understand the portfolio is reverse REIT. You've had ERV growth over the last five years, you've let ahead of ERV, and yet you're only just letting ahead of previous passing, just wondering whether you can reconcile those numbers. On the prying point on retail, you've outperformed on footfall and outperformed on retailer sales, and yet that you've underperformed -- quite materially, just again, if you can give some color on that.

You mentioned on average selling ahead of book value, but in the first six months I noticed you've book a loss on disposals, appreciate it's quite small, but again just some color on there. And then finally, you mentioned some good demand of retail assets, multi-let with good lease events. I mean transactions volumes have fallen through the floor pretty much in that market. Just wonder where you're seeing the demand and the transactions that others aren't thank you.

Chris Grigg

We might not remember all of those, and I haven't got a pen here, so I will rely…

Simon Carter

I've written them down.

Chris Grigg

Good on you. You do want to have a crack just -- I may have to look back to see which one…

Simon Carter

Sure. So, on the question you raised around renewals being in line with passing rent. That was more of a generic comment, as opposed to giving an actual spread just in response to, I think you've seen a lot of retailers out there saying that renewal rents are going down 25% to 30%. That's just not been our experience across the portfolio. And it's also in terms of which space we're leasing up, because some of the space we'll be leasing up will be the space that's coming back to us under those CVAs and admins. And if you think the space that's likely to come back, retailers returning, because typically they don't return space to us, but when they do it's because it's over-rented typically in those areas. And so we're leasing up that space that's over-rented and so ERV would've been lower on those because that's where the bulk of our leasing activity has been because the portfolio is virtually full.

Chris Grigg

I think the trends that we're seeing is that if you look at lease term and lettings, the average lease term now is 6.7 years, it was 8.2 years. But actually our tenant incentives have marginally reduced, and we're getting more of the leases outside the Landlord and Tenant Act. And actually I'd prefer that because I'm paying less money to the retailers and I've got more optionality as we come to the lease expiries, which helps us ultimately drive rental growth in the long-term.

Simon Carter

And then the other question was on underperformance versus IPD.

Chris Grigg

Yes, I think first off, we're very happy with our valuations. We've -- in fact actually nearly 80% of the retail portfolio has had a different value over the last two years. And we've got the transaction evidence to make us with our valuations right. And we're little surprised by some of the performance from the wider market. And, that's probably not for me to comment on there has been there has been invested amount of for small soulless assets which make up a big component of the IPD. And I think what you see from us and the other sort of major operators in the market is we see the reality of what's going on probably quicker than a lot of other people.

Simon Carter

Also, there is another mix issue, isn't there? Which although it's a small number that the department stores would be, they perform badly for us so bigger part of the portfolio. So there are a few portfolios thing as opposed to when you look at each piece that was represented and the rest, I think it's pretty minor.

Charles Maudsley

And then, I think the third question was on the small loss on disposal, and so that's in the group results. So obviously, some of the properties we've solved like five Broadgate have been in JVs but actually there was a slight sort of strange that the accounting required some of the costs we incurred on the sale of five Broadgate, we are actually going through the group and also we made a small investment in the IPSX exchange, which we think is going to be great for property going for, but for prudent reasons we just written that off rather than holding on the balance sheet.

Chris Grigg

And just final words on the demand in the market that you are seeing with transaction volumes that are obviously not required at the moment I'm spotting valuations promoting the assets.

Simon Carter

And I think it's understandable that sort of the general investors look at what's going on in the occupational market and is sort of thinking, "Where does this settle out?" I think if you look at something like the new joint venture partner we've got on [indiscernible] you know, that was 3% below valuation. So that's the end of the market, and there's very little on the market, you've seen some of our competitors, so one or two assets in that space as well. And I think the -- as I said, a minute ago, the demand for the sort of the more general U.K. multi-level retail market that is more challenging. U.K. funds aren't in the market at the moment, but we are seeing some overseas investors beginning to look at that. And particularly if they can get yields of 6.5%, they can borrow money at all up three cash-on-cash returns are quite good, so long as they believe the underlying occupational story.

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry. Just a follow-up on that, you mentioned obviously high yield being the driver, obviously, the prices are much lower than that, I just wonder whether you are fully confident that they will be realizable in the current market or not basically.

Chris Grigg

Well, what I was going to say was almost to finalize the piece around disposals I think one thing we as a board have been pretty focused on as a company actually is to be realistic; in other words, you can see the variation that Simon alluded to, that value is -- and I'm not just saying this because once in the room have -- at least once in the room have a tough job right now, and it's a point in time valuation, right? So at any one moment that may be more or less relevant. And on top of that, there's a margin for error, you've seen us sell assets a big premiums to valuation, and you will see us when necessary sell assets at a discount evaluation. We're comfortable with that. And I think that is why we've had more success in South, point one. And for me, that sort of is the most important thing about this discussion.

The other point you asked about, which I've never forgotten; what was the last bit of the question, maybe we -- maybe I'll get away with it.

Unidentified Analyst

No, last thing is answered.

Chris Grigg

Good, Okay.

Simon Carter

Chris, I think part of our job is to find the right moment to sell assets. So, when we sold Debenhams in Oxford Street, we've got a 2% and 3.25% yield on that. That was the right time. So, we sort of -- we make sure that we're targeting the right money at the right time. And so that's where we're very considered in what and when we will sell.

Chris Grigg

There we go. It's okay.

Unidentified Analyst

Maximum of a campaign, and just a quick one on the Storey, you talked about 42% premium to ERV, but you expect that to normalize, given every man and his dog is doing flex office now, where do you see that kind of normalizing to? And secondly, I think Simon you mentioned about kind of different approaches to leasing structures and some of the struggling assets. Is that just as you kind of been alluding to, sort of shorter leases, or what kind of creative things are you doing there and obviously what you think impact will be on valuations from that?

Simon Carter

Well, since on the Storey question, since Tim has been sitting there watching Charlie get peppered. I think it's highly appropriate to give him a chance to answer that.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Simon Carter

Although I have my own views.

Tim Roberts

First of all, really pleased to make progress that we have been making with Storey, and you heard from Chris, 87% occupancy and also the 42% premium. And we are pleased to that level of premium. And we think that it will settle down. And it will be lower than that, but it's hard for us to be perspective about exactly where it will be.

But that is against the backdrop that we are positive about what we have done in terms of launching story. And we are positive in the way that we can build 130,000 square feet that is committed and another 180,000 square feet -- sorry, 130,000 square feet that's launched and another 180,000 square feet that's committed. And it's part of the campus strategy that keeps on helping us attract a wide range of occupiers that enlivens the campuses. And it also gives existing customers an ability to have core and flex, so, very happy with the progress so far.

Chris Grigg

And every man and his dog can't do that, right? They can't do that because they don't have the campuses. They can't do that because they haven't been doing it for 18 months. We have learnt a lot in the last 18 months. We continue to learn it. That's a very different story. And we will feel very good about that. So, I think it's distinct from other people trying at this stage to do it. And we are not losing 2 billion a year either, anyway, not…

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Jonathan Kennedy [ph] here from Goldman Sachs.

Chris Grigg

There is one more question and answer. It was a classic two parts…

Unidentified Analyst

Leasing structure, I don't know, Charlie, if you want to talk about some of the…?

Charles Maudsley

Yes, we talked about lease lends, that's one thing. We are doing more base and turnover rents. And one of the things we are beginning to make progress on is definition of turnover because the old fashioned just in-store sales doesn't pick up a lot. So, I think in the pack you would have seen new stats that we have put in about click and collect. The amount of returns, and all those things that we have talked about over the last few years, we are really beginning to see accelerate. So we are trying to build that into uplift turnover definitions. And over a medium-term period, I am happy to have more turnover rents because I think if I can create the right places generate footfall outperformance, we should benefit as the market recovers.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

Johnson [indiscernible] from Goldman Sachs. Question for you, Simon, you have just issued recently U.S. PP, so can you comment perhaps on the financing conditions out there? And obviously appreciate you don't have major refinancing before 2021. But you need the extra financing, for instance, for the pipeline and how you are thinking about that?

Simon Carter

Sure, sure. So, I would say corporate such as ourselves with strong balance sheet, good credit rating, we are seeing delay. There is plentiful finance and the recent private placement is an example that. It was very opportunistic. We were doing annual update to our U.S. Private Placement investors. And it was clear from the two or three of them that they would love to lend us a bit more money, the timing of perfect.

So, we were very pleased to close that deal, but equally we are also on the road seeing unsecured investors as well. And it's obvious there is strong demand out there. So, it think overall, good supply of finance for real estate. I think if you are looking at secured and you are looking at retail, it's tougher if you are not a strong sponsor. So someone like British Land or Blackstone is a strong sponsor. Is in a much better position than some of the weakest sponsors out there I think.

Unidentified Analyst

And so, how do you think margins are evolving. Obviously, you are talking about strong demand. Does that mean that margins are stable depending on the use of finance, are they compressing? Are they spending? What do you…

Simon Carter

So for us, our unsecured our margins are basically very stable. So, the U.S. Private Placement brought back to about LIBOR plus 124 basis points and this has been something similar on a bond issue. And I think that where we are kind of trading today our bonds that are out there.

Unidentified Analyst

What was the maturity?

Simon Carter

So, we did a range of maturities from seven to 10 years. And I think the average maturity was eight and a bit. I am looking at Sarah and she is nodding. So, I have got that right. So, what there was another part of the question, I didn't…

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, there was another part of the question towards funding development, whether it's how you are envisaging that?

Simon Carter

Yes, so as Chris flagged in terms of when we sold 5 Broadgate we didn't reinvest all the proceeds into our buyback, so we kept some capacity. We have also got as you have heard from Charlie retail sales coming through. So, we have got £420 million for exchange under offer that will come through, and just to remind you the [indiscernible] proceeds. So all that more than covers our development program and also gives us capacity for a bit more. And as you heard from Chris and Charlie longer term, we will be selling more retail assets and effectively recycling into our campuses where we think the best returns are.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

David Brockton

Good morning. It's David Brockton from Liberum. Two retail questions I am afraid, firstly, you paid land [indiscernible] yesterday within the bad debt. There was a provision in anticipation of future administration of CVAs. Did you make a similar provision, and if not, why not? And the second question related to that, I guess, is CVAs have altered the balance of power between landlord and tenant. And there are a couple of large retailers out there on record seeking to reduce rents meaningfully despite being in new lease link. Just wanted to if you see any -- if you have seen any signs of change in landlords coming to you outside of that contracted lease links seeking to make changes and what response you are taking?

Simon Carter

Sure. Should I take the question on the CVAs and provisioning first? So, I think our experience was pretty similar to Land Securities. I think they had a £4 million provision and a £1 million of rental income of six breaks down to £3 million of rental impact and £3 million of tenant write off effectively -- tenant incentive write off. So I think we are pretty similar, and we have also got other balances on the balance sheet that have been there for a while, because we have been aware of this situation. So, we feel we are in the appropriate place.

Simon Carter

I think on the other part and probably fair to say that every retailer would like to pay less rent and -- but I think if we -- if we take New Look as an example, when pre-CVA [indiscernible] we are getting about £6.4 million of rent. And once we have gone through all of that process, the rent reduction is less than 10% of that original rental. And when it went into CVA, actually the reduction was less. But as we got to each of the break closes, and we said, right, we are going to operate the break, so we went back to the original rent. So, it has become quite a negotiation. And we are [inaudible] [00:02:53] quite robust on any retailer that comes to us and sort of wanting rent reductions for no reasons which is not going to do.

Ben Eldredge

Good morning. I am Ben Eldredge from Credit Suisse. Just two questions from me please. Blossom Street looks like it's going to start next year. Could you give us some indications of your profit estimates firstly and where you are on planning? And secondly, Canada Water, I expect that to be potentially revalued to market at March. Could you give us some indication of the values as we look at that please? Thank you.

Simon Carter

Tim, you want to take the…

Tim Roberts

So I start upon on Blossom Street. I mean as you know we've got planning for it. We have been working out detail of the scheme. It's a site which we have got an option. We are putting ourselves into a position to draw down the sites in the early part of next year. We will then be able to do some of the enabling works. And we will be then in a position in the spring to make a decision as to whether or not to commit to it. And that's against the backdrop of two things. One, we are really, really thrilled with the -- and I am glad I have got this opportunity to say this; really, really thrilled with the 70% of pre-let and under offer that we have got in the development program. So, we are reducing risk in the developments. So, it feels that at some stage that we want to replenish that development pipeline.

And then, the second context is I mean Blossom Street is wonderful. It's a fantastic scheme. It's a mixture of modern, refurbished [indiscernible] redevelopment behind the facilities, everything that people want in a happening part of town. And then the final question, I think Ben, was the profitability. It's likely to be a profitable scheme. We will have to assess it in May when we know what the rents will be. But the reason is that we have got an option where we have agreed the price three or four years ago. And I think that that option is in the money. So, I am expecting it to be a profitable scheme. And a profitable scheme for us as we have talked to you before in terms of [indiscernible] internal rates of return for developments on a per annum basis. It's kind of like well into the double digit figures.

Chris Grigg

And I think on Canada Water, I mean we will assess it in due course. I am not going to get drawn on evaluation changes around a future uncertain planning situation that just seems a bridge too far. We will see, but we remain very optimistic about it. We remain optimistic about the long-term returns. We have had an awful lot of interest from people wanting to in various ways partner with us. So I think for all those reasons, we feel good about it. We have got a good relationship with [indiscernible]. And generally the planning environment in London is getting -- is probably getting tougher. So that in relationship is really important, but I don't think there is much mileage in predicting what the value is. We will think in the future.

Ben Eldredge

So what would you pay for a large 52 acres in London…

Chris Grigg

You are going to tell him no chance for a while.

Ben Eldredge

Okay.

Chris Grigg

No, I mean, look, clearly if you were to look up evaluation, you would conclude that it's cheap, but it is a lot of land. And therefore, I think the values will come to decision I come in March, and that will dependent exactly when -- as I said in my remarks, we are confident about planning in as much as we can be, but you just don't know.

Chris Grigg

So, it looks we have got nothing on the phones unless anybody has got any last -- unless anybody wants to ask me again about kind of about evaluations, we will call it a day. Thanks very much indeed.