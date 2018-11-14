Leoni AG (LNNNF) CEO Aldo Kamper on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Leoni AG (OTC:LNNNF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2018 3:00 AM ET

Executives

Aldo Kamper - CEO

Karl Gadesmann - CFO

Analysts

Sascha Gommel - Credit Suisse

Henning Cosman - HSBC

Christoph Laskawi - Deutsche Bank

Julian Radlinger - UBS

Tim Schuldt - Equinet Bank

Harald Eggeling - ODDO BHF

Aldo Kamper

Thank you and welcome, ladies and gentlemen to our Q3 earnings call. I am happy to guide you through our results and give you an outlook on our direction together with Karl Gadesmann. I’ve now been for about two months and have used this time to get a good picture of Leoni. Given the size and complexity of the group, it might not be a complete picture yet, but I think I've gotten a good basic understanding. I’ve visited many of our operations, spoken to many of our employees, [Technical Difficulty] board colleagues and our management team and also spoke to many of you, analysts and investors. I'm grateful for the insights that you’ve shared with me.

In this context, I want to especially thank Karl Gadesmann, who took on the CEO role on top of the CFO duties for 7 months. Many thanks Karl for keeping the ship on course and also for all the support during the on-boarding process. As I visited many of our locations, I really liked what I saw. They are tremendously knowledgeable and motivated employees who put their heart and soul into a product, with strong global and cost effective production at work, well set-up and well organized. We have very strong customer relations, trustful and open, which relations have been built over many years as you can see. And our customer to acknowledge our quality and technological competence and like the fact that when it’s really needed, we make the impossible possible.

A good proof point for our technological competence is the fact that we supply both low-volt and high-volt harnesses for the newly introduced Audi E-Tron, Audi’s flagship electrical vehicle. Furthermore, about two-thirds of our quarterly order intake [Technical Difficulty]. So there's a lot of goods to build upon. There is also lots to do in order to set up Leoni for long-term sustainable success. [Technical Difficulty] for long term sustainable success, it’s my clear conviction that we need to sharpen our strategic profile and put ourselves on a solid financial footing. And our activities towards these objectives will put together under the umbrella of Value 21.

Now, let me expand a bit on both aspects. Leoni is in a fortunate situation to benefit from the mega trends in automotive. In mobility, connectivity, autonomous driving, all offer great opportunities for Leoni. The challenge now is to use these opportunities to develop ourselves into areas that allows more differentiation and better market potential. However, we have made conscious choices as we only have limited means and therefore we've embarked on a [Technical Difficulty] best way forward for the group.

That leads to me to the second part of Value 21, our performance of our structured program. Looking at the last few years, Leoni’s always shown solid growth. However, in my opinion, too little of that growth has translated into profit or cash. [Technical Difficulty] I think are a case in point. Again, we have not been able to improve profitability and its effort on cash. We have to change this, we have to improve our margins to generate adequate returns for our shareholders and to be able to invest into our future for our customers and employees.

To capture new opportunities the market offers, we will need more R&D and probably new capacities. We have to earn ourselves the money to do so. And this is even more important in an increasingly challenging market environment, which most likely will generate more head than tailwinds.

Let me elaborate a bit on the approach we're taking on our performance improvement program as shown on page 3. In my experience, these kind of programs work well and deliver sustainable results when they are comprehensive, structured and stringent. And that's the way we're setting up this program [Technical Difficulty]. Comprehensive in the means of covering all aspects of our business, both our divisions and our headquarter structure will be part of this program.

It will be restructured, it will be something where we now take our time to think through the areas of improvement and structure the actions in those areas to then be able to track them diligently and ensure implementation and that's the stringent part of the program. If we do it in this comprehensive, structured and stringent way, it is my experience and expectation that it will generate sustainable results, sustainable improvements in earnings quality and cash conversion.

Let me give you a few examples of the areas that will be covered in this program. Obviously, a lot of it starts in the factories and already today, I think our factories are pretty well set up. Many of them have very intensive lean activities for example, but the question is how can we more quickly learn from one each other. If you have 40 plus factories, there are best practice already in the group. If we share those more efficiently, we will get better quicker.

Similarly, on the purchasing side, optimizations are possible. And indirect spend, we probably still have good chances to also here be more diligent and also use the experiences of the different locations more globally. And as we've grown quickly over the last years, [Technical Difficulty] easy to balance our structure exactly with the size of our business. So probably if we dig deeper, we will also find some opportunities [Technical Difficulty].

Besides measures that will pay [Technical Difficulty], also have to work hard on improving our cash situation and across cash conversion. And here, one of the questions obviously is how can we grow less costly, how can we utilize our equipment pool more efficiently, can we bring in new vendors on the equipment side that give us, our capacities at a lower cost. Also optimization and net working capital is in the –

Aldo Kamper

Okay. Sorry for this short spectacle interruption. The line seems to be bad for some of the participants. So without -- and again, hopefully, you can hear me clearly now. As I'm not completely sure when the line got worse, let me step back to page 3 and once more comment on the framework for our performance improvement program. In my experience, programs like this work well and deliver sustainable results, when they are comprehensive, structured and stringent.

And that’s the way we're going to set it up or we are setting it up right now at Leoni as well. Comprehensive in the way that it will cover all of our businesses, both divisions, the headquarter, all the locations. Structured in the sense that we now are taking our time to think through the areas with opportunities, refined measures and stringently put them into a program structure. And that also will allow a stringent tracking of progress and will enable us to make sure that the areas that we are targeting are being addressed.

With this, I'm confident that we will deliver sustainable improvements in earning quality and cash conversion. Let me give you a few examples of the areas that we will be addressing in this program. Obviously, it starts with factories and already today, our factories are very active, for example, in lean activities. However, we can probably learn more from each other with a network of more than 40 factories, there is best practice already available, I'm sure of it and I've seen it. The question is, how quickly can we distribute these best practices across all of our factories.

Similarly on purchasing, especially indirect material purchasing we see chances for further optimization and also here share experiences in a network more aggressively. And we’ve been growing also last year quite rapidly and it's not always easy to balance structure with the size of the business. So if we deep digger, we probably will also find some opportunities here in the structural cost area.

Obviously, we do not only have to work on the cost, but also on the cash and cash conversion and here the key question is, how can we grow more efficiently, how can we utilize the current equipment pool to a larger extent, how can we perhaps bring in new vendors for equipment, so that we can grow with lesser CapEx expenses. And besides CapEx, obviously net working capital is an area of intense focus. We are not satisfied with where we are right now. We need to improve, especially in the area of inventory management.

And we need better transparency for this and that leads me to the third point, modern system landscape. Leoni has been growing over the years and especially on the wire side of the business, have done so through many acquisitions. Many of these entities still have their own IT systems. It is hard for us to have a harmonized IT system that give us quick and transparent data and we are working now already since a couple of quarters on the implementation of an SAP system that will allow us this harmonized, quick approach and transparency.

And this transparency will obviously, first comment across we will have to invest something to get something, but it's clear that we need this transparency to make the right decisions to get the right guidance and to be able to improve our processes based on data. Let me also address the last point on this page, prioritization and it is also important to me. I think it is really important that we focus on growth with the right projects and the right project, it goes in two directions.

The one is that they are content wise like ones. We want to be overrepresented in the new innovative areas of the mobility, connectivity and autonomous driving. And our order intake, as I said before, is already showing this effort. Secondly, we want to make sure that we are getting paid adequately for what we're putting in here and that means that we might have to also reduce our growth a little bit, be more selective in our growth. Growth is not the problem at Leoni as I said before. Growth is often there with too little of the growth comes through in the bottom line.

To support this effort, I think also a more holistic product portfolio management will help us to make sure that we know which programs to go after and to be more selective in the ones that we win. And if we do this still with the customer in mind, and if we deliver innovation to our customers, this will still enable us to grow as I said with the right programs and with the right partners.

[Technical Difficulty] of the topics that we are looking into more deeply right now and we'll put together to comprehensively structured program over the next few weeks or months. Please give a little bit of time before we give you exact details and numbers and timeframes on this. I’d rather take a little bit more time to do [indiscernible] and well organized program that we can then deliver on in the future. And we will be sharing more details on this therefore not now, but during the communication of our Q4 results early next year.

With this introduction, I want to hand over to Karl who will guide you through the quarter three results. Carl, please.

Karl Gadesmann

Many things, Aldo. Ladies and gentleman, a very warm welcome to today’s conference call also from my side. I would start with a brief overview of the performance at group level before turning to the two divisions and our guidance for fiscal year 2018. As Aldo Kamper already mentioned, we faced substantial headwinds in the course of the third quarter and recorded a decrease in our business, which is reflected in the development of our organic growth during the year.

While organic sales growth in the first quarter came in at 13.5% year-on-year, followed by 8.8% in the second quarter, the figure for the third quarter was only 0.7%. The main reason for this decline was the business development in our wiring systems division. Sales at group levels came in at EUR1.2 billion and thus slightly exceeds the previous year's figure. Given the strong performance in the first half, we once again recorded substantial sales growth in the nine month period.

Sales at group level rose by around 6% to roughly EUR3.9 billion during the period from January to September. At the operating level, EBIT in Q3 was burdened by the phase out of our high volume model, ramp up cost for the expansion of production capacity, higher raw material costs and adverse foreign exchange effect. EBIT thus declined to EUR38 million. The weakening of the Chinese market also impacted the earnings contribution of our Chinese joint ventures.

The equity income decreased by EUR1 million year-on-year to EUR6 million in the third quarter. Consolidated EBIT declined to EUR163 million during the nine month period. It is worth noting however that previous year's figure of EUR187 million included exceptional items totaling roughly EUR30 million. These were insurance compensation of EUR5 million and around EUR24 million for the sale of business group ES last year. Adjusted for these two factors, EBIT improved by around 4%.

Let us now move to the cash flow in the last quarter. Overall free cash flow in the third quarter amounted to negative EUR141 million and thus fell significantly short to our expectation. Cash outflow related to investments of EUR76 million remained at a high level, reflecting the capacity expansion of the wiring systems business and the building of our factory of the future. As a result, capital expenditures during the quarter were once again higher than depreciation and amortization of 40 million and thus leading to the negative side.

In the third quarter, the decline in business when compared with the first half of the year led to the expected reduction in trade payables and less reverse factoring. On the other hand, we did not manage successfully to adjust our inventories to the lower production level in a timely manner. Instead of achieving a substantial reduction, especially in raw materials, inventories further accumulated by EUR14 million. In particular, the ramp preparation at two production sites, the continuing relocation work and higher safety stocks for critical materials had a negative effect.

The same applies to some extent to the reduction of trades receivable in the lower amount of factoring. Here, we had expected a significantly higher contribution to cash flow. Finally with regard to the balance of other assets and liabilities, particularly rising VAT receivables and assets reclassified to current assets had a negative effect. I can assure you that we have taken additional measures to improve more even to restricted working capital management at all group levels and that we are keeping a very close eye on this issue at board level.

However, while we expect these measures to significantly improve free cash flow in the fourth quarter, we will continue to optimize further. The slowdown of Leoni’s growth at group lever is mainly caused by the wiring systems division. While we recorded organic growth of almost 12% year-on-year in the first half of 2018, there was a decline of 1.4% in the third quarter.

The main reasons for this performance are the weakening market in Europe and China, followed by declining orders from car makers and the phase out of a large scale project. In the third quarter, sales came in at EUR725 million. Sales in the nine month period were up by around 6% to almost EUR2.4 billion, thanks to the good performance in the first half of 2018.

Order intake in the third quarter of 2018 was encouraging. We booked new orders totaling roughly EUR1 billion and are well on track to reach our goal of an order intake of around EUR4 billion for the full year. The division’s EBIT declined to EUR20 million in the third quarter. Positive effects related to the operating performance of our plants and in purchasing did not compensate for the pickup in preproduction cost in the third quarter as well as negative currency effect and the lower equity results.

During the current fiscal year, we have been talking about this year's investments and start-up costs a couple of times. They are reflecting mainly the good and extremely high record order intake of EUR7 billion last year. As shown on this slide, we are currently working on expanding and optimizing our production capacity at 8 facilities around the world. It also reflects our enormous efforts to manage our future growth well, not only in terms of capacity expansion, but also with regard to our new footprint strategy, which calls for higher flexibility, limitation of execution risks, manageable labor environment and further regional diversification. Next to building new production facilities, we are also expanding existing sites and also setting up satellite plants throughout our main head plant.

Sales in our Wire & Cable solutions division rose to EUR480 million in the third quarter of 2018. This good performance was mainly driven by organic growth of slightly more than 4%. Over the 9 month period, the division sales were up 0.3% [ph] to around EUR1.5 billion. Organic growth of more than 8% compensated for the loss of sales related to BGES, which was sold in May 2017. The division order intake in the third quarter totaled EUR499 million, which corresponds once again to a book to bill ratio of higher than 1.

Due to an unfavorable mix in the industrial business, higher raw material prices and negative copper price effect, the division’s EBIT declined to EUR18 million in the third quarter. EBIT for the first nine months of 2018 came in at EUR56 million. However, please note at this point here, that the previous year's figure included an exceptional gain of around EUR24 million on the sale of BGES.

Based on preliminary figures for the third quarter and due to the fact that there is a high uncertainty with regard to the development of the automotive sector during the next month, we decided to reach the goal to adjust our guidance for 2018. When adjusting our full year forecast, we assumed that further adverse effect will arise from a volatile and generally declining automotive market as well as from persistently high preproduction spending by the end of 2018.

This means that consolidated sales are expected to rise only slightly to roughly EUR5.0 billion. With respect to EBIT, we forecast around EUR196 million, which corresponds to previous year's result adjusted for positive exceptional items of approximately EUR30 million. Given that we missed our free cash flow target in the third quarter, we now expect a negative figure of up to EUR150 million for the full year.

In terms of the CapEx ratio, we continue to project around 5% of sales excluding the investment in our factory of the future. Coming to the end of my presentation, I would like to thank you for your attention. I would now hand back to Aldo Kamper.

Aldo Kamper

Thank you, Karl. Ladies and gentlemen, we are still operating in an uncertain and highly volatile market environment. Furthermore, we have a lot of homework to do ourselves. Over the longer term, like preparing for our launches as Karl explained as well as short term like bringing our inventories quickly to acceleration. We work intensely to deliver on our Q4 guidance. It's not a done deal, but we're on a good way.

I hope that you take away that we're working hard on our key objective to set Leoni up for long term sustainable success. Our Value 21 program will be the cornerstone of this activity. As mentioned before, we are taking a bit of time to set up the performance improvement program in a comprehensive, structured and stringent way and we will inform you about the details of this when we share the Q4 results early next year.

On the strategy side, we plan to share our ideas on Leoni’s first Capital Market Day that we are planning to hold in spring of 2019. And I'm looking forward to a discussion on that during that day with many of the listeners here.

Many thanks for your attention and now Karl and I are happy to answer your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] First question is from Sascha Gommel, Credit Suisse.

Sascha Gommel

The first one would be on your 2020 targets. You haven't shown them today. Given that you just joined this year, is it fair to say that you also take a closer look at 2020 targets and might provide an update on that as well at Q4?

My second question would be on working capital. I understand that you give the details around the program only next year, but I guess it's fair to assume that you already start working on your working capital performance in the fourth quarter this year?

And then my last question would be on the launch costs. I think the latest statements were 12 million additional launch cost this year and then 10 to 15 next year. Is this still the figure you can confirm at this point in time?

Aldo Kamper

Okay. Let me take the first question and perhaps Karl, you can take the second and the third one. Yes, you're right in the sense that obviously we are taking a close look as I said in the strategy program on our development going forward. And in this context, we will obviously also review our 2020 targets as well as the 2019 financials as well. And yes, you're right, we will be sharing the outlook on this during the Capital Market Day in spring.

Karl Gadesmann

Okay. Then, I would like to answer your question on the working capital. I mean, it's not that we have not been -- put measures in place already before Q4. So we are intensively working to improve the performance. I mentioned some of the extra impact as we have seen this, which basically is in time element, higher safety stock, particular material, ramping up of the satellite structure and here we see clearly that there is some timing aspect we have seen and have been facing in Q3. This most likely will go away in Q4 and more or less based on the measures that we have already taken and in place, we are positive that we can achieve a positive -- significant improvement in Q4. I mean, historically, Leoni has been in a position to turn around in Q4 around 80 million to 130 million in cash and relief of cash and that's really in an area that we see in Q4, 2018 also.

Last question you posed on the ramp up costs, here, the total exposure we see roughly in 2018 is around EUR45 million and there will be some additional 10 million as we have already said, roughly for 2019.

Sascha Gommel

And one follow-up, how much do you think will be the share of factoring in your working capital improvement?

Karl Gadesmann

Well, with the downturn in business, obviously and this is following just the logic that the reduction in factoring capacity, so overall, we expect factoring exposure of around 200 -- definitely 200 million, maybe slightly above. And on the reverse factoring roughly, there is the potential of 180, but as it depends on the further development of the business, we have to see what is the total capacity available.

The next question is from Henning Cosman, HSBC.

Henning Cosman

First question. I appreciate you can’t share too much of the restructuring program yet, but just how we direction you think about profitability in 2019. You just said there's going to be an incremental 10 million from ramp up costs. Should we be thinking about costs of the restructuring program, net costs first in 2019, so that net overall, is it still fair to direction you think about 2019 earnings up on 2018, even if only slightly? That's my first question.

Second question in order intake. I just wanted to ask if you could remind us again how you account for that. So, I think, of course, some of the underlying assumptions also for the outer years, 19, 20, 21, which are booked basically in your order book have probably deteriorated. So are you adjusting for maybe lower than originally planned production and netting this out of the order intake you report in Q3 now? That's the second question.

And third, very related to that. If you could just remind us of how you budget for e-mobility specifically, seeing that it takes an increasingly large share in your order intake, just some risks maybe around if battery electric vehicles ramp up a bit slower, then what your scenario may be, maybe a few comments around what your scenario is anyway? That would be helpful.

Aldo Kamper

Okay. Let me take the first one on the results out of the Value 21 performance improvement program. As you mentioned, yes, there will be -- there's still a lot of work to be done over the next months to get to a clearer picture. I think we have to put 2019 in two -- on the one hand, the context of the increasing headwinds that we see overall in the marketplace. We have to consider, I should say, the increased ramp-up costs, at the same time, already ongoing year after year, our important improvement programs that will contribute to savings anyway. And obviously, we will not slow down these programs while we are thinking about further actions to be taken.

In terms of the overall outlook for 2019, the more specific guidance we will give in the first quarter, but I think it would be fair to say that as -- if the market stays roughly as it is today that we would be looking at a 2019 that will be slightly above, but not a lot above 2018.

Karl Gadesmann

Okay. And let’s come to the order intake, order book. The mathematic here is actually quite simple. So from the carrying forward order book, we deduct the sales and we add up, here, the question was whether we adjust on the order intake for Q3, the number is roughly 1 billion and this is the gross amount here. So we have not adjusted for any negatives on existing online projects in the order book. If there is some assumption to be adjusted, then of course we adjust this.

Basically your last question budgeting for e-mobility, I mean, we have had a tremendous ordering on e-mobility project last year. As you recall in automotive industry, the projects come not year-by-year, especially if we talk about large scale e-mobility platform, especially of our German and European customers. So these have been nominated to a high extent already last year. Leoni was, I would say, the most successful European harness maker to win this project and we have visibility of some others to come and those who we think good and profitable for our sustainable business, we of course compete, but it's not that we budget, especially on a certain ratio of e-mobility in our order intake.

Henning Cosman

If I can just follow up very briefly, can you give us a very rough idea of how big the average content is in EV spend that you’re currently booking there, so we maybe get a very rough idea how many units are involved?

And the other clarification on the order book is, I appreciate the intake is a gross number, but the order book then, is that already adjusted then for your best current view for future volumes? So in other words, have you adjusted anything in the current order book as you have reported it right now?

Karl Gadesmann

The first procedure here, as you rightly say, is that – if we have any indication for a deviation on future volume perspective, then we adjust on the order book clearly.

Aldo Kamper

Now your question about average content per EV, we have obviously also been watching this closely and also have started on a target. We have modeled now the market going forward in terms of penetration as well as content per vehicle. There's lots of ups and downs in that equation and we would like to share more details on that in the next few weeks where we will organize some kind of decision to give you a view on our stance on how the harness market will develop over the next years.

The next question is from Christoph Laskawi, Deutsche Bank.

Christoph Laskawi

I'd like to come back to the warning to some degree. You highlighted that you want to achieve improvements in your system landscape and I was wondering how much of the cut did it make to the guidance, is related also to not having the visibility that you need in your reporting and how much of that is just market related. I see that the call of rates are coming off, which is quite clear in the current environment that we see. Is the new guidance now factoring, so to say, a safety cushion, given the very low visibility or are you assuming a fairly stable environment from Q3?

And the next question will be on -- you also highlighted that you are looking in to the order intake that you have now more specifically and that you might need to change your way of taking the orders or be more selective. Will you put in place specific hurdle rates in terms of margins now? And what kind of margins do you have in the backlog as they are right now assuming no efficiency improvements. And as you just started, what will be the key KPIs that you look at in doing this business?

Aldo Kamper

Okay. I think perhaps, in terms of your first question, how much safety cushion is there in the guidance for Q4. As I said before, we still have to -- a lot of work to achieve this. We are well on track and we have chosen a point in our guidance that we feel reflects the current situation reasonably. We are now roughly two months ahead, we gave the guidance about two months ahead before the fiscal year ends. That's also visibility that we more or less have in our books, normally about 6 weeks, we have pretty firm in our books. So we feel relatively confident that the numbers we have chosen here for revenue and the profitability and cash are achievable, but it's not a walk in the park and it's also just to make it also clear, this is not any kitchen sinking or something like that. This is operational business that we have adjusted our -- look on and adjusted our guidance accordingly.

On the order intake, more selective approach. Yes. And as I said before, to my mind, it needs to be a combination and hopefully it is a positive combination of a few towards the more technologically advanced platforms, towards e-mobility and connectivity and autonomous driving and hopefully and it’s our expectation that also will come at accretive margins for our current order book.

And my key KPIs, I think I've made very clear in the first two slides that at the end of the day, growth is nice, but what really counts is what ends up in the bottom line and how much cash we're able to generate and I think that's the main perhaps change in perspective for prioritization that the earnings quality and cash conversion will be much more in the center of our attention than our pure revenue growth numbers.

The next question is from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Also two questions from my side. First of all, again on your guidance. If I do the numbers for the full year, I come out with a decline in sales of roughly 8% for Q4 and the margin that drops below 3%. So basically that means a very strong duration of your Q3, which was still up year-over-year, even though we're still slightly better, but strong declining Q3. I'm not sure that I really got what is happening in your business that you see this strong decline in Q4 happen and maybe you can elaborate a little bit more on that. That would be helpful.

And the second question, your net debt is going up and up. If I look at your report, the short term debt is now very significant. I assume you have some plans to refinance and put it into more longer term debt, maybe you can give us an update there.

And then as a follow on to that, what does that mean for your dividend outlook? I mean will you keep -- be able to keep a percentage of the EPS or will the very negative free cash flow potentially have an effect that you might have to cut the dividend? Thank you.

Aldo Kamper

Okay. With regard to how do we transfer the guidance adjustment basically is that we took down roughly 100 million of sales, which by an appropriate margin is up to roughly 15 billion in profit. So to say then we see an impact on higher raw material prices where we clearly have a time delay to pass this through to our customers. As we're seeing from the market perspective, China, we see clearly slow down here, which includes our 100% business as also the contribution from our joint venture here. So we expect that the lower value will continue here and last but not least, I mean, as we have always said in the second half and especially in the turnover to 2019, the preparation costs are almost at peak, so that while we come to -- from our perspective, very much reasonable guidance that number we put on the table.

Regarding the net debt question, your observation is correct here. We have -- during the year, we have paid back from short term perspective, which we currently were refinancing on the short term, taking advantage of the interest rate environment, but it's too early to say, but it will not take long, maybe to say this, we will inform you about some long-term financing transaction, which is already processing, almost final and then of course we have a different change with the longer end financing capacity and clearly what we take away discussions with our financing partners, Leoni has very sound financial profile, clear investment grades, that's what we saw in the transaction, clearly good conditions we get here, so we are not worrying about that.

Karl Gadesmann

Perhaps on a different outlook, I think on the one hand, this has been a tradition to pay out about one-third of our earnings. As usual, we will also again look at the payouts for the upcoming year and we'll do that obviously in the context of our current financial situation.

The next question is from Julian Radlinger, UBS.

Julian Radlinger

Three from my side as well. Two quick ones and a bit of a longer one. So first of all, I understand you’re not providing any more details yet on the new performance or restructuring program, but could you just give us a sense of your urgency with this program. I mean, we're clearly at peak auto cycle in the US and Europe and growth in China has also slowed, the name of the program suggest it might run until 2021, so is that the right way to think about it or is it priority for you to see improvements in financial metrics already in 2019, anything you can give us color on in that context?

And then two quick questions. One, how long does it typically take for you to reach full capacity utilization after an SOP of your factory? And then the second question, regarding the EBIT impact, you've mentioned a lot of factors, just now in the last question as well. China raw mat, launch costs, et cetera. I'm a little surprised that you're one of the only European suppliers that hasn’t explicitly mentioned WLTP and the production volatility coming from that as a reason for your lower EBIT in Q3 as well as the full year. So my question here simple one is, did WLTP not have any impact, negative impact on your earnings in Q3?

Aldo Kamper

Okay. Let me perhaps start with the last one, WLTP display rollout. Sorry to not mention it verbally during the call. I think in our written communication, it is included. It does play a role. We’re not overly exposed to the companies that are heavily impacted by WLTP, but we are seeing an impact, both directly as well as indirectly in our customer base and that puzzle is a part of the reason that we adjusted our guidance as we saw this and the other aspect, taking more and more toll on our revenue during last quarter and also we saw our OEMs taking up production data outlook for and then a total, it led to the guidance adjustment that we described before.

In terms of the Value 21 program, you're right. The 21 stands for 2021, not meaning that we don't want to see improvements quicker, but I think some of the improvements we look at more quickly and some of them will take a longer period of time before they go to full effect. In my experience, if you make these programs too quick, you get a lot of perhaps quick wins, but they are not sustainable. If you make a program too long, everybody thinks there's still time to deliver and in my experience, a 3-year timeframe is quite suitable, especially if you structure it well and if you pace yourself well, if it becomes clear what needs to be delivered year-after-year. And of course we already want to see an impact also next year. That is not indicating that the majority or only the results will be in 21, we will see and we'll have to see the impact in next year already, but I would expect that the number of things that we will be doing will require preparation and ramp ups to be executed and accordingly, we might see the majority of the impact then in ‘20 and ’21.

By the way, let me also add not all of this will be on top as we said before. We have also a lot of headwinds that we face. We have the launch to prepare for and so on. So it is clear that we need also this program partly to compensate for these headwinds. However, the clear goal is to also, at the end of the day, as I said before, increase earnings quality and cash flow.

Karl Gadesmann

Okay. Last question you asked about, when is capacity utilization at almost 100% after SOP. Here, I mean, this depends of course on the success of the models we are applying, but generally to say, you can say that we will be after 6 to 9 months after SOP, this will be most likely, we will be roughly at 100%. And of course, our goal is to speed up as much as possible as our business is very labor intensive as we say, we have a lot of free hiring people, getting them trained, getting them as much as possible in productivity targets and that's why for certain reason, we have phase 3 preparation across Leoni in our business.

There are currently no further questions. [Operator Instructions] The next question is from Tim Schuldt, Equinet Bank.

Tim Schuldt

Just one follow-up question with regard to your statement that you want to be even more selective when it comes to profitability in the orders you take in and just to make this very clear, the orders which you have in the books at the moment and I mean you had a very strong order intake over the last two years, are they typical in terms of profitability what you used to have or are they specifically weaker than, let's say, some years ago.

Karl Gadesmann

I am already here for a couple of times, I will start and then maybe Aldo, you can give us some perspective on the future. I mean obviously, it's a portfolio of products and here, currently, we still have some car line projects in our order book, which will run out to roughly 2021. These and you will recall this of cause that we launched in 2015 with all the accompanying issues we had released, the profitability for a couple of car lines is clearly below our average expectations and this is still in our order book, not to forget when we talk about the profitability. I think we can say that for the last two years, with an increasing focus on that, the quality of incoming orders and projects here is clearly better than the average as we have it right now on hand.

Tim Schuldt

Okay. Thank you very much for that clarification, because I was just a bit insecure because it's obviously -- it's clear that – and we see that in the current level of profitability also over the last years that some of the orders, which you took into your books a few years -- a few more years ago do not reach as a profitability you wanted to, but more importantly is that the orders which you -- which haven't even started to ramp up yet that they have a decent level of profitability?

Karl Gadesmann

Correct. Thank you for your question. I think we can take the next one.

The next question is from Harald Eggeling, ODDO BHF.

Harald Eggeling

Three questions please on slide 3. Basically when I look at the slides, it seems to be rather addressing the efficiency of the current business model. So is this observation true and how would this align with the desired transformation aspect.

Second point is I think these are all well-known fancy topics, operational excellence, purchasing, optimization and so on. So where is the difference to past programs in these areas and why will it now lead to improvement in these areas.

And last point is how do you at this time ensure the proper implementation?

Aldo Kamper

To start with the first one, yes, these are all good things to do, you can need to do anyway and this is, I should say, improving the overall efficiency of our current business and that's clearly the focus of this part of Value 21, the performance part, where we're looking at how we're doing business today and how we can improve upon that. The transformational part will be more of the focus in the strategy piece of Value 21. Here we take a look at what are the market developments, what are the adjacencies that we can play in, what is our right to win in those and how can we improve our profile towards becoming a more differentiating and also higher margin operations. So the transformational aspects are being intensively discussed right now in the strategy piece and we will share insights in that if I sat on the Capital Market Day at spring.

In terms of how the spring one now differs from what has been around before, I think what is different is what I tried to underline, it is comprehensive structured and stringent. I think so far, there were many local initiatives or -- and if there's a certain cost areas, but it was not a really combined overall holistic, if you want to call it, improvement program. And I think it is different that it is new to Leoni and it is something that I know very well from my previous experience and that I am very convinced in that if we do it this way in a well-structured and stringent manner, including clear follow up and also transparency inside the organization, which will also provide a certain level of transparency to the outer. You can also track our progress here. I think these are aspects to this program that are new and bring a new quality to the initiative here versus the more isolated measures that we had so far.

Yeah. I think that answers the question.

Harald Eggeling

Okay. Thank you. And what about implementation? I think in the past, there were some kind of issues as probably not too properly implementation processes. What's different this time?

Karl Gadesmann

I think here again, it is about stringent -- structured approach and stringent follow-up. So we want to make sure that the organization that benefits on improvement is definitely part of the improvement program, takes the lead, defines the measures together with the program management office and also partly with external help and then the stringent follow-up to make sure that the measures actually get the results I think will also help and clearly these things only work if top management really is on top of it and this is program, as a comprehensive program that cuts across all the divisions, including all the headquarter structures, will clearly be in my personal and in our board focus and we will fairly closely -- very, very closely make -- to make sure that implementation is accordingly.

We have a follow-up question from Julian Radlinger, UBS.

Julian Radlinger

Just a quick one. Are there any relevant debt covenants that you could share with us on your loans?

Karl Gadesmann

Okay. Is it to answer, Mr. Radlinger? Leoni historically and also currently has no covenant and any financial obligation.

I haven't received any further questions. I hand back to the speakers.

Aldo Kamper

Okay. Well, thank you very much for this good exchange. I really hope that we have been able to transform -- to transport that we really are very focused in setting up Leoni for long-term, sustainable success and I understand that there might be still some skepticism out there on how we will do this, but I think we are putting really a framework in place here that will help us drive these improvements and at the same time, somewhat redefine our strategic outlook. And as we said before, we’ll keep you updated on this process and are looking forward to the exchange also in the coming months with you. So thanks a lot for your attention, thanks for your time and the good questions and see you soon, either live or in the next conference.

